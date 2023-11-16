Need a convenient alternative to traditional retail banks? Check out our listing of expat-friendly mobile and online banking options for your finances in Austria:
Bank Austria is an Austrian bank offering a range of expat-friendly financial products. Choose from savings accounts, credit cards, mobile banking, and corporate services. If you’re setting up life in Austria, get more from your finances with Bank Austria.
Raiffeisen Landesbank is an Austrian bank offering a range of financial products. Including savings account, corporate finances, and mobile banking, their services can ensure you enjoy a seamless introduction to your new life. See how Raiffeisen Landesbank can help you settle in Austria.
Erste Bank is an Austrian retail and savings bank offering a range of expat-friendly financial services. With over 3 million private customers, you’ll be in good company with Erste Bank whether you’re opening a savings account, using mobile banking, or applying for a home loan.
EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.
LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.
