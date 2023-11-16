Want to give your little ones the best start in life? Find the right expat-friendly pre-schools and daycare centers for your children in Austria:
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
Die Babysitterei is a babysitting service operating in Austria. On their online platform, you’ll be able to find experienced, personable babysitters ready to look after your children. Find the right babysitter for you and your family with a little help from the professionals at Die Babysitterei.
Babysitter24 is an online portal for childcare needs throughout Austria. Whether you’re looking for a babysitter, au pair, or childminder, you’ll be able to access a large catalog of childcare professionals for a range of budgets. If you’ve got children in Austria, consider Babysitter24.
The Children’s House is an international Montessori school in Vienna. Based near the capital’s famous Donaupark, the school provides English-speaking learning for children up to 6 years old. If you’re looking for a Montessori start for your child, consider The Children’s House.
Vienna English Preschool is an international preschool located in the Austrian capital’s 22nd district. The school offers modern facilities in an elegant setting, providing experienced, English-speaking kindergarten for children from 18 months to 6 years.
International Daycare Center Villach is a daycare center with four locations in the southern Austrian city of Villach. Their schools provide small, engaging classes for children up to the age of six. If you’re looking for an international start in life for your children, contact IDC Villach.
