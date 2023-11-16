Having an Austrian cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Austria to help with your move abroad:
Bob is a telecoms company operating across Austria. They have a wide range of low-cost, expat-friendly deals on SIM cards, cellphone contracts, and home internet options. See what you could save with Bob and get connected in your new Austrian home.
A1 is a telecommunications company operating in Austria. They provide a range of services, including home internet, SIM cards, cell phone plans, and more. If you’re relocating to Austria, transform your new house into a home for the whole family with A1.
Durchblicker is a comparison website operating in Austria. On the easy-to-use platform, you can quickly compare prices on a range of services, including insurance, utilities, financial products, and telecom connections. See what you could save in your new home with Durchblicker.
Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets