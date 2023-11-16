Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having an Austrian cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Austria to help with your move abroad:

Bob

Bob is a telecoms company operating across Austria. They have a wide range of low-cost, expat-friendly deals on SIM cards, cellphone contracts, and home internet options. See what you could save with Bob and get connected in your new Austrian home.

Visit website

A1

A1 is a telecommunications company operating in Austria. They provide a range of services, including home internet, SIM cards, cell phone plans, and more. If you’re relocating to Austria, transform your new house into a home for the whole family with A1.

Visit website

Durchblicker

Durchblicker is a comparison website operating in Austria. On the easy-to-use platform, you can quickly compare prices on a range of services, including insurance, utilities, financial products, and telecom connections. See what you could save in your new home with Durchblicker.

Visit website

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

Visit website

