Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Explore our directory of insurance companies in Austria.
Vienna Insurance Group is an Austrian insurance company providing a range of services. Working for both private customers and companies, they offer cover for any situation. Whether it’s for your vacation, company, or home, get in touch with Vienna Insurance Group for a tailor-made solution.
VAV is an online insurance provider based in Austria. As well as individual coverage for home, vehicles, and legal protection, they provide insurance to medium-sized real estate and construction businesses. If you’re looking for thorough, tailor-made advice and cover, contact VAV today.
GRAWE is an Austrian insurance company with subsidiaries throughout Central and Eastern Europe. They provide a variety of products such as personal insurance, motor vehicle cover, and home contents insurance. Contact GRAWE to find out about tailored coverage for your new life in Austria.
ERGO is one of the largest insurance groups in Austria. With over 100 years of experience in the country, they are strongly placed to help you with all kinds of products, including coverage for your home, vehicle, investments, and pension. Contact ERGO to find insurance that suits you.
Allianz is a well-established international provider of financial products including insurance. Whether you’re looking for insurance for your car, home, travel, or something else, Allianz is sure to have the right coverage for you. Visit Allianz today for your insurance needs.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
Generali is an insurance company operating in Austria. They offer a range of insurance products, including car and motorbike cover, home and contents protection, and health policies. If you’re a recent arrival in Austria, ensure your new life is protected with Generali.
Uniqa is an Austrian insurance company offering a range of insurance products. Whether you’re looking for vehicle coverage, health premiums, travel insurance or more, Uniqa can help you find the right protection. Contact their expert team today and see how they can help.
Durchblicker is a comparison website operating in Austria. On the easy-to-use platform, you can quickly compare prices on a range of services, including insurance, utilities, financial products, and telecom connections. See what you could save in your new home with Durchblicker.
Tierfreunde Österreich is an Austrian non-profit association for pet owners. Alongside a range of pet-related services, they also offer dog and cat insurance. If you’re relocating with a four-legged friend or thinking of inviting a pet into your home, visit Tierfreunde Österreich.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Zurich Insurance Group is an international insurance provider operating in Austria. They have a range of insurance products, including life, property, home coverage, and more. So, give yourself peace of mind and get the insurance cover you need with Zurich Insurance Group.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
