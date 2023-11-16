Looking for professional legal advice in Austria? Our directory of expat-friendly family lawyers can help you find the legal advice you need:
Schneider & Schneider is an Austrian boutique law firm specializing in inheritance matters. They focus on cross-border cases and inheritance litigation. Based in Vienna, they offer services throughout Austria. They correspond in English and provide an informative website to assist you with your inheritance law needs.
