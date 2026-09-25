UK graduate visa: how to stay in the UK

After completing an eligible UK course, many international students can switch to the Graduate route to stay on and start working or job hunting. The key is timing: you must apply from within the UK, only after your university has confirmed your award and notified the Home Office, and before your Student permission runs out. This guide walks through who qualifies, when to apply, what it costs, your work rights, and what options to consider afterwards.

Key takeaways You must apply from inside the UK before your Student visa, or eligible Tier 4 permission, expires.

You do not need a job offer. The Graduate route is unsponsored.

Most bachelor’s and master’s graduates get 2 years if they apply on or before 31 December 2026, or 18 months if they apply from 1 January 2027. PhD and other doctoral graduates get 3 years.

The application fee is £937. The Immigration Health Surcharge is £1,152.50 for 18 months, £2,070 for 2 years, or £3,105 for 3 years.

The visa cannot be extended and does not directly lead to settlement.

Decisions usually take up to 8 weeks after you apply, prove your identity, and provide your documents. Wise for planning your money on a Graduate visa Planning a Graduate visa means budgeting for the application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge, plus rent and job-hunting costs. If you’re moving money to or from the UK, Wise can help you hold and convert currencies and send GBP abroad at the real exchange rate. Open a Wise account That timing gap can catch graduates out. Rules, fees, and processing times can change, so confirm the latest details on GOV.UK before you apply. Below, you’ll find the eligibility rules, the order of events, the application steps, the main costs, your work rights, and what comes next.

What is the UK Graduate visa and how long does it last? The UK Graduate visa, also called the Graduate route, is for international students who have successfully completed an eligible UK qualification and want to stay after study to work, look for work, or plan their next move. It matters because it gives you time in the UK without employer sponsorship, unlike routes such as Skilled Worker. For many graduates, that extra time makes job hunting and next-step planning easier. The length of the visa depends on what you studied and when you apply. If you finish a bachelor’s or master’s level course and apply on or before 31 December 2026, the visa lasts 2 years. If you make the same kind of application on or after 1 January 2027, it lasts 18 months. If you complete a PhD or other doctoral qualification, it lasts 3 years. Your visa starts on the day UKVI approves it, not on the day your course ends.

Who can apply for a UK Graduate visa? To meet UK Graduate visa eligibility, you must be in the UK with valid Student permission, or eligible legacy Tier 4 leave, when you apply. If you need to check the route you are switching from, Expatica’s guide to Student visas in the UK explains the current student route and the older Tier 4 wording. Visas & Immigration Student visas in the UK Read more You also need to have completed an eligible qualification with a higher education provider that has a track record of compliance, and your provider must tell the Home Office that you completed it.You do not need a job offer to apply. If you are unsure about your qualification, study pattern, or reporting date, ask your university’s international office before you submit. You are physically in the UK, not overseas, on the day you apply.

You still hold a valid Student visa or eligible Tier 4 permission.

You completed an eligible UK qualification, such as a bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, PhD, PGCE, or PGDE in Scotland.

Your university or other student sponsor has reported your successful completion to the Home Office.

You apply before your current permission expires.

You have not used the Graduate route before, because it is normally a one-time route. What counts as successful completion? Successful completion is confirmed by your university, not by the graduation ceremony or your last day of teaching. It can also arrive later than your final class, dissertation hand-in, or viva. Many graduates assume classes are over so they can file immediately, but the key step is the university report to the Home Office.

When should you apply and what can delay you? Your application window usually opens once your university confirms you have successfully completed the course and closes on the expiry date of your Student visa. That is why the post-graduation period can feel tight, especially if results come late or you are waiting on reassessment outcomes. Universities do not all report to the Home Office on the same day they release results. UKCISA advises students to check reporting times with their institution. If you make a valid in-country application before your Student visa expires, your current permission is automatically extended until a decision is made under the section 3C leave rules. Think of the next five steps as the order of events, not the full application checklist. 1 Get your results or official completion confirmation. 2 Check when your university will report your completion to the Home Office. 3 Start the online Graduate visa form and gather your documents. 4 Complete the identity step through the UK Immigration: ID Check app or a UKVCAS appointment, if required. 5 Wait in the UK for a decision, which is usually up to 8 weeks after the application, identity, and document steps are complete. Do not travel outside the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man while your application is pending, because your application will be withdrawn if you do. What if your Student visa is close to expiring? Act quickly, but confirm the facts first. Check whether your university has already reported your successful completion, then speak to the international advice team. Result delays, resits, appeals, and course changes can all affect timing, and you normally cannot apply after your Student visa expires.

How to apply for a UK Graduate visa step by step The process is fully online. Two points are especially important: wait until your university has reported your successful completion and make sure you have the required documents ready. 1 Confirm you meet the Graduate route rules and that you are applying from inside the UK. 2 Check that your university has reported your successful completion to the Home Office. 3 Gather your documents, including a valid passport or travel document, your CAS reference number, and any extra papers for dependants or sponsor consent where relevant. If you still have a BRP, keep that ready too. 4 Start the official online form from inside the UK and answer the questions carefully. 5 Prove your identity through the UK Immigration: ID Check app or attend a UKVCAS appointment if UKVI asks you to. 6 Pay the application fee and Immigration Health Surcharge, then submit the form. 7 Wait for the decision, then access your eVisa through your UKVI account and generate a share code when you need to prove your status. After approval, your status is digital. Employers and landlords will usually check your right to work or rent through your eVisa record rather than a physical visa sticker.

What does it cost and how should you plan your money? GOV.UK lists a £937 application fee for each applicant. You also pay the Immigration Health Surcharge, which depends on the length of the visa. Check the official fee page again before you pay, because visa fees can change. Cost item 18 months 2 years 3 years Application fee £937 £937 £937 Immigration Health Surcharge £1,152.50 £2,070 £3,105 Total per applicant £2,089.50 £3,007 £4,042 Fees shown are based on GOV.UK figures checked on 19 September 2026 and can change. Confirm the current amounts before applying. The visa fee is only part of the picture. Once you no longer qualify as a full-time student, your Council Tax position may change depending on your household and local circumstances, and you still cannot access most public funds. Budget for rent, utilities, transport, food, and job-search time as well. Many graduates are also opening a bank account in the UK or changing accounts as they move into work. If you expect to manage money between the UK and home, compare major local banks such as HSBC UK, Barclays, and Lloyds with options like the Wise account before you choose how to receive money or send funds abroad.