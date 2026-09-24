How to apply for a Schengen Visa from the UK

If you are searching for a Schengen visa from the UK, the first step is understanding whether you need a short-stay visa, a national long-stay visa, or no visa at all. UK citizens and UK residents with other passports can face very different requirements depending on their nationality, travel plans, and reason for visiting the Schengen area. This guide explains who needs a Schengen visa, where to apply from the UK, which documents to prepare, and how to avoid common mistakes during the application process.

Key takeaways Do UK citizens need a short-stay Schengen visa? Usually not for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period for tourism or certain business trips.

Usually not for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period for tourism or certain business trips. Who usually does need a Schengen visa from the UK? Many UK residents who hold visa-required non-UK passports can apply from the UK if they are legally resident there. Check the destination country’s UK application page before booking.

Many UK residents who hold visa-required non-UK passports can apply from the UK if they are legally resident there. Check the destination country’s UK application page before booking. Can you move to Europe on a Schengen visa? Usually no. Work, study, retirement, family reunion, and stays of more than 90 days normally fall under national long-stay visa or residence routes.

Usually no. Work, study, retirement, family reunion, and stays of more than 90 days normally fall under national long-stay visa or residence routes. When can you apply? The general rule is no earlier than six months before travel and at least 15 days before departure. Appointment availability may make earlier planning sensible.

The general rule is no earlier than six months before travel and at least 15 days before departure. Appointment availability may make earlier planning sensible. How much does it cost? The standard short-stay visa fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to 12. Additional visa-centre fees may apply.

The standard short-stay visa fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to 12. Additional visa-centre fees may apply. What should you verify last? Check the destination country’s official UK checklist because document formats, centre locations, and appointment systems can vary. Wise for paying Schengen application and travel costs Schengen applications from the UK often involve costs in both GBP and EUR, such as visa-centre fees, travel insurance, bookings, and transport. A Wise account can help you hold and convert currencies for the practical side of the process and your trip. Open a Wise account This guide was last checked against official sources on September 2026. Rules vary by passport, purpose, and destination, so always confirm the final checklist on the destination country’s official portal before applying.

Step 1: Check whether you need a Schengen visa A common mistake for UK readers is assuming this process applies to everyone travelling to Europe. It does not. Your passport nationality, trip length, and trip purpose decide whether you need a short-stay Schengen visa, a national long-stay visa, or no visa at all. Living in Britain alone does not change the visa category. It can affect where you apply from, but not which rules attach to your passport and purpose of travel. Confirm your passport nationality, not just your UK address. Work out whether your stay will be 90 days or fewer. Decide whether the trip is for tourism, business, study, work, family, or relocation. Check whether the destination country accepts applications from people legally resident in the UK. Pathway Likely route What to do next UK passport holder, short trip Often visa-free Check GOV.UK and the destination’s entry rules UK resident with a visa-required passport Short-stay Schengen visa Use the destination country’s UK checklist UK citizen moving for more than 90 days National long-stay visa or residence route Switch to the destination country’s national visa guidance Who can usually travel visa-free for up to 90 days? Many UK passport holders can visit Schengen countries without a short-stay visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, as long as the trip fits the permitted short-stay purposes. That is why some UK readers arrive at visa guides when they are really trying to confirm whether they need a visa at all. The key limit is the rolling 90/180 rule. To verify what you can do on your specific trip, check the destination country’s official portal and the UK government’s travel guidance before booking. When do you need a national long-stay visa instead? If you are moving for work, study, family reunion, retirement, or any stay over 90 days, a short-stay Schengen visa is usually the wrong route. The legal test then moves away from short-visit rules and into that country’s own national immigration categories. A national long-stay route usually means a different form, different evidence, and sometimes a different appointment process. Work, paid activity, or self-employment

Degree study or longer courses

Family reunion or spouse routes

Retirement, remote living, or other longer stays Visas & Immigration UK visas and immigration Read more

Step 2: Choose the right country and place to apply Applying through the wrong country is one of the easiest ways to lose time. The rule is based on where your main destination is, not which visa centre has the quickest slot or the shortest journey from your home. If you are visiting more than one Schengen country, focus on where you will spend the most days. If the stays are equal, the first country you enter usually becomes the country responsible for the application. Apply through the country where you will spend the longest part of the trip. If the stays are equal, apply through the country of first entry. Apply in the UK only if you are legally resident there and the destination country accepts UK-based applications from your category of resident. Do not pick a country just because an appointment looks easier to get. How the main destination and first-entry rules work If you are spending seven days in Spain and four in France, Spain is the main destination, so Spain is the country to apply through. The country receiving the application should match the country most responsible for the planned stay. If you are spending three days in France and three in the Netherlands, first entry usually decides it. If you land in Paris first, France would normally be the country to approach, but confirm the final rule on the official portal before submitting anything. Where UK residents usually apply from Many countries handle UK applications through official outsourced partners such as VFS Global or TLScontact, but the route varies by destination. France-Visas, for example, directs applicants in the UK to TLScontact centres in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, while the Netherlands directs many UK applicants to VFS Global centres listed by NetherlandsWorldwide.

Step 3: Gather the documents you need from the UK This is the stage where refusals and delays can begin. Visa staff compare your form, itinerary, and supporting evidence to see whether the trip is consistently documented. If one part does not match another, the problem is not simply a missing document. A careful, consistent file is more useful than a large pile of paperwork that does not match. Start with this UK applicant file: 🛂 Valid passport and any old passports requested

📝 Completed application form and compliant photo

🏥 Travel medical insurance for a Schengen visa

🏨 Accommodation and trip plan that match your dates

💶 Evidence of funds and who will pay for the trip

🇬🇧 Proof you are legally resident in the UK, if required Insurance Travel health insurance for a Schengen visa Read more Core documents almost every applicant will need Most destination checklists ask for a similar core set of documents, although exact formats vary between countries. Passport: usually valid long enough for the trip and with spare pages

usually valid long enough for the trip and with spare pages Application form: completed exactly as the destination asks

completed exactly as the destination asks Photograph: matching the country’s photo rules

matching the country’s photo rules Insurance: covering emergency medical care, hospital treatment, and repatriation

covering emergency medical care, hospital treatment, and repatriation Accommodation: hotel bookings, host documents, or other stay evidence

hotel bookings, host documents, or other stay evidence Itinerary: travel dates and transport plans that match the rest of the file

travel dates and transport plans that match the rest of the file Financial means: statements or sponsor evidence requested by the destination country’s checklist UK-specific proof of residence and money evidence Applying from the UK often means proving more than the trip itself. Some countries also want evidence that you are legally resident in Britain and entitled to apply there rather than in your passport country. Official UK checklists may ask for a UKVI eVisa record, share code, or other residence evidence depending on your status and the destination country’s rules. They may also request UK bank statements, payslips, employer letters, or sponsor documents. Accepted formats vary, so the local checklist matters. If you plan to submit account statements, including statements from a Wise account, do not assume they will be accepted unless the destination country’s official UK checklist permits the format you intend to use. Insurance, proof of funds, and common document mistakes Small mismatches can create problems. Common examples include names that do not match the passport, insurance dates that miss part of the trip, missing repatriation wording, unclear sponsor letters, or accommodation that covers fewer nights than the itinerary. If you need to manage pounds and euros before travel, a Wise account can be used for practical expenses such as insurance, bookings, and travel costs. It is a money-management tool, not a visa adviser, and using Wise does not make a statement or other document automatically acceptable as proof of funds. Insurance Insurance in the UK Read more

Step 4: Complete the form and book your appointment Many applicants think the hard part is the interview, but the administrative stage can create just as much stress. This is where people can use the wrong website, miss a checklist update, or pay a booking service that the consulate never asked them to use. The safest approach is to start on the destination country’s official portal, follow its UK instructions, and only then continue to the named visa-centre partner if one is used. 1 Complete the application form using the route specified by the destination country. 2 Download the latest UK checklist for your nationality and trip purpose. 3 Book through the official portal or the country’s named outsourced partner. 4 Choose the correct UK visa centre for your destination’s process. 5 Arrange your documents in the order requested by the checklist. How early should you apply from the UK? The general rule is no earlier than six months before travel and at least 15 days before departure. That is the application window rather than a guarantee that an appointment will be available immediately. If you are travelling during a busy period, allow additional time for both the appointment and consular processing. How to avoid booking mistakes and unofficial middlemen Appointments should normally be booked through the destination country’s official portal or its named partner. Starting on an unrelated booking site can mean paying the wrong provider or following an outdated checklist. A confirmed appointment does not guarantee that the application will be accepted or that a visa will be issued.

Step 5: Attend your appointment, give biometrics, and pay the fees On the day, most applicants submit their file in person, provide fingerprints and a photo where required, pay the visa and service fees, and receive a tracking reference. Do not treat the appointment as the final decision. The visa centre may receive the file, but the consulate decides whether to issue the visa and may request additional evidence. Bring your passport, appointment confirmation, form, and full supporting file.

Expect fingerprints and a photo unless you fall within an exemption.

Pay the visa fee and any service fee requested for that route.

Keep the payment receipt and tracking reference.

Watch for follow-up messages in case the consulate requests more evidence. Fees correct as of 19 August 2026: Applicant Standard visa fee Service-fee note Where to verify Adults €90 Extra visa-centre fees often apply and vary by country and provider Official country portal Children aged 6 to 12 €45 Extra visa-centre fees may still apply Official country portal Children under 6 Usually no visa fee Local handling fees can still vary Official country portal What happens at the visa centre? The usual flow is straightforward: arrival, document check, submission, biometrics, payment, and a tracking receipt. Some centres also ask practical questions about the trip, and rules for minors or specific categories of applicant can differ. Bring the file in the order requested by the checklist to make the submission easier to review. How long does processing take and what can delay it? The normal benchmark is 15 days, but some applications take longer and can extend to 45 days if additional examination or documents are required. You also need to allow for appointment lead times in the UK, not just the consular processing period. Incomplete files, busy travel periods, additional document requests, and closer review of an applicant’s circumstances can all add time.