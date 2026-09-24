How to apply for a Schengen Visa from the UK

Visas & Immigration
This guide explains how to determine whether you need a Schengen short-stay visa, a national long-stay visa, or no visa when applying from the UK, and covers eligibility by nationality, where to apply, required documents, and common application mistakes.
If you are searching for a Schengen visa from the UK, the first step is understanding whether you need a short-stay visa, a national long-stay visa, or no visa at all. UK citizens and UK residents with other passports can face very different requirements depending on their nationality, travel plans, and reason for visiting the Schengen area. This guide explains who needs a Schengen visa, where to apply from the UK, which documents to prepare, and how to avoid common mistakes during the application process.
Schengen applications from the UK often involve costs in both GBP and EUR, such as visa-centre fees, travel insurance, bookings, and transport. A Wise account can help you hold and convert currencies for the practical side of the process and your trip.
This guide was last checked against official sources on September 2026. Rules vary by passport, purpose, and destination, so always confirm the final checklist on the destination country’s official portal before applying.
A common mistake for UK readers is assuming this process applies to everyone travelling to Europe. It does not. Your passport nationality, trip length, and trip purpose decide whether you need a short-stay Schengen visa, a national long-stay visa, or no visa at all.
Living in Britain alone does not change the visa category. It can affect where you apply from, but not which rules attach to your passport and purpose of travel.
|Pathway
|Likely route
|What to do next
|UK passport holder, short trip
|Often visa-free
|Check GOV.UK and the destination’s entry rules
|UK resident with a visa-required passport
|Short-stay Schengen visa
|Use the destination country’s UK checklist
|UK citizen moving for more than 90 days
|National long-stay visa or residence route
|Switch to the destination country’s national visa guidance
Many UK passport holders can visit Schengen countries without a short-stay visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, as long as the trip fits the permitted short-stay purposes. That is why some UK readers arrive at visa guides when they are really trying to confirm whether they need a visa at all.
The key limit is the rolling 90/180 rule. To verify what you can do on your specific trip, check the destination country’s official portal and the UK government’s travel guidance before booking.
If you are moving for work, study, family reunion, retirement, or any stay over 90 days, a short-stay Schengen visa is usually the wrong route. The legal test then moves away from short-visit rules and into that country’s own national immigration categories.
A national long-stay route usually means a different form, different evidence, and sometimes a different appointment process.
Applying through the wrong country is one of the easiest ways to lose time. The rule is based on where your main destination is, not which visa centre has the quickest slot or the shortest journey from your home.
If you are visiting more than one Schengen country, focus on where you will spend the most days. If the stays are equal, the first country you enter usually becomes the country responsible for the application.
If you are spending seven days in Spain and four in France, Spain is the main destination, so Spain is the country to apply through. The country receiving the application should match the country most responsible for the planned stay.
If you are spending three days in France and three in the Netherlands, first entry usually decides it. If you land in Paris first, France would normally be the country to approach, but confirm the final rule on the official portal before submitting anything.
Many countries handle UK applications through official outsourced partners such as VFS Global or TLScontact, but the route varies by destination. France-Visas, for example, directs applicants in the UK to TLScontact centres in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh, while the Netherlands directs many UK applicants to VFS Global centres listed by NetherlandsWorldwide.
This is the stage where refusals and delays can begin. Visa staff compare your form, itinerary, and supporting evidence to see whether the trip is consistently documented.
If one part does not match another, the problem is not simply a missing document. A careful, consistent file is more useful than a large pile of paperwork that does not match.
Start with this UK applicant file:
Most destination checklists ask for a similar core set of documents, although exact formats vary between countries.
Applying from the UK often means proving more than the trip itself. Some countries also want evidence that you are legally resident in Britain and entitled to apply there rather than in your passport country.
Official UK checklists may ask for a UKVI eVisa record, share code, or other residence evidence depending on your status and the destination country’s rules. They may also request UK bank statements, payslips, employer letters, or sponsor documents.
Accepted formats vary, so the local checklist matters. If you plan to submit account statements, including statements from a Wise account, do not assume they will be accepted unless the destination country’s official UK checklist permits the format you intend to use.
Small mismatches can create problems. Common examples include names that do not match the passport, insurance dates that miss part of the trip, missing repatriation wording, unclear sponsor letters, or accommodation that covers fewer nights than the itinerary.
If you need to manage pounds and euros before travel, a Wise account can be used for practical expenses such as insurance, bookings, and travel costs. It is a money-management tool, not a visa adviser, and using Wise does not make a statement or other document automatically acceptable as proof of funds.
Many applicants think the hard part is the interview, but the administrative stage can create just as much stress. This is where people can use the wrong website, miss a checklist update, or pay a booking service that the consulate never asked them to use.
The safest approach is to start on the destination country’s official portal, follow its UK instructions, and only then continue to the named visa-centre partner if one is used.
Complete the application form using the route specified by the destination country.
Download the latest UK checklist for your nationality and trip purpose.
Book through the official portal or the country’s named outsourced partner.
Choose the correct UK visa centre for your destination’s process.
Arrange your documents in the order requested by the checklist.
The general rule is no earlier than six months before travel and at least 15 days before departure. That is the application window rather than a guarantee that an appointment will be available immediately.
If you are travelling during a busy period, allow additional time for both the appointment and consular processing.
Appointments should normally be booked through the destination country’s official portal or its named partner. Starting on an unrelated booking site can mean paying the wrong provider or following an outdated checklist.
A confirmed appointment does not guarantee that the application will be accepted or that a visa will be issued.
On the day, most applicants submit their file in person, provide fingerprints and a photo where required, pay the visa and service fees, and receive a tracking reference.
Do not treat the appointment as the final decision. The visa centre may receive the file, but the consulate decides whether to issue the visa and may request additional evidence.
Fees correct as of 19 August 2026:
|Applicant
|Standard visa fee
|Service-fee note
|Where to verify
|Adults
|€90
|Extra visa-centre fees often apply and vary by country and provider
|Official country portal
|Children aged 6 to 12
|€45
|Extra visa-centre fees may still apply
|Official country portal
|Children under 6
|Usually no visa fee
|Local handling fees can still vary
|Official country portal
The usual flow is straightforward: arrival, document check, submission, biometrics, payment, and a tracking receipt. Some centres also ask practical questions about the trip, and rules for minors or specific categories of applicant can differ.
Bring the file in the order requested by the checklist to make the submission easier to review.
The normal benchmark is 15 days, but some applications take longer and can extend to 45 days if additional examination or documents are required. You also need to allow for appointment lead times in the UK, not just the consular processing period.
Incomplete files, busy travel periods, additional document requests, and closer review of an applicant’s circumstances can all add time.
Once your passport comes back, review the visa carefully. Dates, number of entries, and validity can all affect what you can do in practice.
This is also the point to reconsider your route if your plans have changed. If the trip is becoming a move or you now expect to stay beyond 90 days, stop relying on short-stay rules and check the relevant national long-stay route.
If you are paying for insurance, accommodation, or early relocation costs in both pounds and euros, a Wise account can help you manage the practical side of those payments. It does not affect the visa decision, and any statement used as evidence still needs to meet the destination country’s official requirements.
A refusal should come with a reason and information on how to appeal or request a review under that country’s rules. Appeal procedures differ, so use the instructions in the official refusal notice rather than relying on general guidance.
If the visa is granted but the dates or personal details are wrong, contact the consulate or official visa partner named in your application as soon as possible.
A Schengen visa application from the UK starts with identifying the correct route for your passport, destination, and trip purpose. Apply through the correct country, use its current UK checklist, and make sure the dates and evidence across your application are consistent. Build in enough time for appointments and possible additional checks. If your plans change from a short visit to work, study, family reunion, or a stay of more than 90 days, switch to the relevant national visa route. Before travelling, check the details on the visa you receive and keep the supporting documents for your trip.
FAQ
Many UK citizens do not need a short-stay Schengen visa for visits of up to 90 days in any 180-day period. Work, study, family reunion, or longer stays may require a national visa or permit instead.
Usually no. A short-stay Schengen visa is generally intended for temporary visits. If you are moving, check the destination country’s national long-stay visa or residence rules.
Apply through the country where you will spend the longest part of the trip. If the stays are equal, the country of first entry usually determines where you apply. Confirm the rule on the relevant official portal before submitting your application.
The normal processing benchmark is 15 days, although some cases can take up to 45 days. Appointment waiting times in the UK are separate from the consular processing period.
Most applicants need a passport, application form, photo, insurance, accommodation evidence, itinerary, and financial evidence. UK-based applicants may also need evidence that they are legally resident in the UK.
Often, yes, if you are legally resident in the UK and the destination country accepts applications from your category of resident. Check the destination country’s UK page before booking.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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