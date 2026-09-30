Health and care worker visa UK: how to apply

If you are a doctor, nurse, allied health professional, or eligible care-sector worker planning a move to the UK, the Health and Care Worker visa can be a suitable route, but only if your job, sponsor, and occupation code meet the current rules. Care worker and dependant rules can affect your options, so it is important to check the requirements that apply to your role. If you are comparing this route with other UK work visas, similar healthcare job titles do not always lead to the same visa outcome. This guide covers eligibility, documents, family rules, the application process, and the first steps after approval; it is for general information only, so confirm the latest Home Office guidance on GOV.UK before applying.

Key takeaways You need an eligible job, an approved sponsor, and a valid Certificate of Sponsorship before you can apply.

The official occupation code matters more than the job title, so two similar roles can be treated differently.

From 22 July 2025, the route is closed to new overseas applications for care worker and senior care worker roles, while many eligible clinical roles remain open.

Dependants are not treated the same across all roles, especially in care worker and some medium-skilled cases.

Visa approval is only the start, because you still need to plan housing, money, NHS registration, and first-month admin in the UK. Wise for managing money when you move to the UK for healthcare work Once your Health and Care Worker visa is approved, you may need to cover deposits, travel costs, and first-month expenses before your UK salary starts. A Wise account can help eligible customers hold and convert GBP, receive money from abroad, and send low-cost international transfers with transparent fees. Open a Wise account

What the health and care worker visa is The Health and Care Worker visa is a sponsored UK work visa for eligible medical professionals and eligible adult social care professionals who have a job offer from the NHS, an organisation providing medical services to the NHS, or an organisation providing adult social care. It sits inside the wider Skilled Worker system, but it has its own lower application fees and successful applicants do not pay the Immigration Health Surcharge. You must have the job offer before you apply. The route is designed to bring essential staff into the UK health and care system, not to let people arrive first and search later. “Health and care” is not a broad label that covers every care-related job. UKVI looks at the role itself, the sponsor type, and the occupation code, and many NHS jobs are also linked to Agenda for Change, the national pay framework used for many clinical roles. How it differs from the Skilled Worker visa Route Who it is for Main cost difference What to watch Health and Care Worker visa Eligible health and adult social care roles with approved sponsors Lower fee and no Immigration Health Surcharge Role-based restrictions still apply, especially for care jobs Skilled Worker visa Wider range of sponsored roles across sectors Higher fee and the healthcare surcharge usually applies Some healthcare workers may still need this broader route instead Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in the UK Read more

Who can apply Use a simple three-part test before you go any further. You need an eligible job, an approved sponsor, and evidence that the role meets the relevant salary and English rules. A job title alone is not enough. In practice, UKVI checks the occupation code attached to the role, not just the wording on your offer letter. That is why two jobs that sound similar can lead to different visa options, salary rules, or family rights. Eligible jobs and occupation codes The most common role families on this route include: doctors and specialist medical practitioners

registered nurses and midwives

allied health professionals such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, radiographers, paramedics, and speech and language therapists

some health support or adult social care roles, but only where the code is eligible under the current rules A useful tip is to ask your employer for the exact occupation code before you accept the offer, because two similar care or nursing job titles can carry different salary or dependant rules. If you do not know the code, ask before you spend money on documents or travel. An approved sponsor is an employer licensed by the Home Office to sponsor workers. For this route, that usually means the NHS, an organisation providing medical services to the NHS, or an organisation providing adult social care. If you are offered a care worker or senior care worker role in England, the employer should also be registered with the Care Quality Commission. This matters because some applicants prepare for months before discovering the employer is not licensed for the route they need. Before you apply, ask for the sponsor licence number, the Certificate of Sponsorship reference, the exact occupation code, and the salary basis, then compare those details with the official Health and Care Worker visa sponsor and job rules on GOV.UK.

What you need before you apply Check the rules before you open the online form. Salary rules, English evidence, maintenance funds, TB testing, and criminal record requirements can all cause delays if you leave them until the end. Unlike a short visitor application, this route depends on matching evidence to the job. A missing or mismatched document can slow the decision even when the job offer itself is genuine. Salary, English and money requirements Applicants often blend these checks together, but they work differently. The salary must meet the rule for your occupation code or pay band, your English evidence must fit one of the accepted routes, and you may need maintenance funds unless an exemption or sponsor certification applies. Use this pre-application checklist: confirm whether your role follows a national NHS pay scale or a separate going rate rule

check whether you are relying on a degree, a Secure English Language Test, or a professional regulator route for English

confirm whether your sponsor will certify maintenance on the Certificate of Sponsorship New applicants usually need English at CEFR B2 unless they are exempt. Doctors, dentists, nurses, and midwives do not need to prove English again if they have already passed an English-language assessment accepted by the relevant regulated professional body. If you had this visa before 8 January 2026 and are extending or updating it, the rule can differ, so check the current GOV.UK guidance before you submit. Some people already in the UK can switch into this route, but not everyone on every visa can do so, so confirm the current switching rules before you resign or accept a new offer. If you are switching as a care worker or senior care worker, you must also meet the current in-country rules, including having worked legally in the job for your sponsor for at least 3 months. Documents, TB tests and criminal record checks Your document pack should usually include: valid passport or other identity document

Certificate of Sponsorship reference number

proof of English, unless exempt

job title, annual salary, occupation code, employer name, and sponsor licence number

bank evidence if you need to prove maintenance funds

proof of relationship if your partner or children are applying

TB test certificate if you have lived in a listed country and the rule applies

criminal record certificate if your role requires one

certified translations for documents that are not in English or Welsh Some requirements are conditional. TB testing depends on where you have lived, and criminal record rules depend on the role and your residence history.

How to apply step by step 1 Secure a job offer from an approved sponsor and get your Certificate of Sponsorship. This is an electronic record, not a paper certificate, and you normally need to apply within 3 months of it being issued. 2 Check your occupation code, salary basis, English route, and maintenance position before you start the form. This is where many avoidable mistakes begin. 3 Complete the online application. If you are applying from outside the UK, you use the Skilled Worker application flow and select that you are applying for the Health and Care Worker visa. 4 Upload or prepare your supporting documents, including any TB or criminal record evidence if required. Double-check that the salary, sponsor details, and occupation code match your Certificate of Sponsorship. 5 Prove your identity. You will either use the UK Immigration: ID Check app and sign in to a UKVI account, or attend a visa application centre for biometrics if the system tells you to do that. 6 Attend a biometric appointment if required. Some applicants need to travel to the nearest centre, and in some countries that may mean crossing a border. 7 Submit the application and wait for the decision. Processing normally starts after you have applied, proved your identity, and provided your documents, not just when you first save the form. What happens after you apply Once you have applied online, proved your identity, and provided your documents, decisions are usually made within 3 weeks for applications from outside the UK. Delays are more likely if documents need checking, you are asked to interview, or your circumstances are more complex. If approved, you will usually get instructions by email on how to access your status. An eVisa is your digital immigration record, and you access it through your UKVI account. Approval gives you permission to travel and work under the visa conditions, but you still need to handle the practical side of arriving and starting work. Cultural Integration Settling in the UK: 10 things to do in your first week Read more