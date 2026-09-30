Health and care worker visa UK: how to apply

Visas & Immigration
The UK Health and Care Worker visa can suit eligible healthcare and care-sector professionals with a qualifying job and sponsor, and this guide explains how occupation codes and family rules affect eligibility, what documents and steps are required to apply, and what to do after approval—while advising you to confirm the latest GOV.UK guidance before applying.
If you are a doctor, nurse, allied health professional, or eligible care-sector worker planning a move to the UK, the Health and Care Worker visa can be a suitable route, but only if your job, sponsor, and occupation code meet the current rules. Care worker and dependant rules can affect your options, so it is important to check the requirements that apply to your role. If you are comparing this route with other UK work visas, similar healthcare job titles do not always lead to the same visa outcome. This guide covers eligibility, documents, family rules, the application process, and the first steps after approval; it is for general information only, so confirm the latest Home Office guidance on GOV.UK before applying.
Once your Health and Care Worker visa is approved, you may need to cover deposits, travel costs, and first-month expenses before your UK salary starts. A Wise account can help eligible customers hold and convert GBP, receive money from abroad, and send low-cost international transfers with transparent fees.
The Health and Care Worker visa is a sponsored UK work visa for eligible medical professionals and eligible adult social care professionals who have a job offer from the NHS, an organisation providing medical services to the NHS, or an organisation providing adult social care. It sits inside the wider Skilled Worker system, but it has its own lower application fees and successful applicants do not pay the Immigration Health Surcharge.
You must have the job offer before you apply. The route is designed to bring essential staff into the UK health and care system, not to let people arrive first and search later.
“Health and care” is not a broad label that covers every care-related job. UKVI looks at the role itself, the sponsor type, and the occupation code, and many NHS jobs are also linked to Agenda for Change, the national pay framework used for many clinical roles.
|Route
|Who it is for
|Main cost difference
|What to watch
|Health and Care Worker visa
|Eligible health and adult social care roles with approved sponsors
|Lower fee and no Immigration Health Surcharge
|Role-based restrictions still apply, especially for care jobs
|Skilled Worker visa
|Wider range of sponsored roles across sectors
|Higher fee and the healthcare surcharge usually applies
|Some healthcare workers may still need this broader route instead
Use a simple three-part test before you go any further. You need an eligible job, an approved sponsor, and evidence that the role meets the relevant salary and English rules. A job title alone is not enough.
In practice, UKVI checks the occupation code attached to the role, not just the wording on your offer letter. That is why two jobs that sound similar can lead to different visa options, salary rules, or family rights.
The most common role families on this route include:
A useful tip is to ask your employer for the exact occupation code before you accept the offer, because two similar care or nursing job titles can carry different salary or dependant rules. If you do not know the code, ask before you spend money on documents or travel.
An approved sponsor is an employer licensed by the Home Office to sponsor workers. For this route, that usually means the NHS, an organisation providing medical services to the NHS, or an organisation providing adult social care. If you are offered a care worker or senior care worker role in England, the employer should also be registered with the Care Quality Commission.
This matters because some applicants prepare for months before discovering the employer is not licensed for the route they need. Before you apply, ask for the sponsor licence number, the Certificate of Sponsorship reference, the exact occupation code, and the salary basis, then compare those details with the official Health and Care Worker visa sponsor and job rules on GOV.UK.
Check the rules before you open the online form. Salary rules, English evidence, maintenance funds, TB testing, and criminal record requirements can all cause delays if you leave them until the end.
Unlike a short visitor application, this route depends on matching evidence to the job. A missing or mismatched document can slow the decision even when the job offer itself is genuine.
Applicants often blend these checks together, but they work differently. The salary must meet the rule for your occupation code or pay band, your English evidence must fit one of the accepted routes, and you may need maintenance funds unless an exemption or sponsor certification applies.
Use this pre-application checklist:
New applicants usually need English at CEFR B2 unless they are exempt. Doctors, dentists, nurses, and midwives do not need to prove English again if they have already passed an English-language assessment accepted by the relevant regulated professional body. If you had this visa before 8 January 2026 and are extending or updating it, the rule can differ, so check the current GOV.UK guidance before you submit.
Some people already in the UK can switch into this route, but not everyone on every visa can do so, so confirm the current switching rules before you resign or accept a new offer. If you are switching as a care worker or senior care worker, you must also meet the current in-country rules, including having worked legally in the job for your sponsor for at least 3 months.
Your document pack should usually include:
Some requirements are conditional. TB testing depends on where you have lived, and criminal record rules depend on the role and your residence history.
Secure a job offer from an approved sponsor and get your Certificate of Sponsorship. This is an electronic record, not a paper certificate, and you normally need to apply within 3 months of it being issued.
Check your occupation code, salary basis, English route, and maintenance position before you start the form. This is where many avoidable mistakes begin.
Complete the online application. If you are applying from outside the UK, you use the Skilled Worker application flow and select that you are applying for the Health and Care Worker visa.
Upload or prepare your supporting documents, including any TB or criminal record evidence if required. Double-check that the salary, sponsor details, and occupation code match your Certificate of Sponsorship.
Prove your identity. You will either use the UK Immigration: ID Check app and sign in to a UKVI account, or attend a visa application centre for biometrics if the system tells you to do that.
Attend a biometric appointment if required. Some applicants need to travel to the nearest centre, and in some countries that may mean crossing a border.
Submit the application and wait for the decision. Processing normally starts after you have applied, proved your identity, and provided your documents, not just when you first save the form.
Once you have applied online, proved your identity, and provided your documents, decisions are usually made within 3 weeks for applications from outside the UK. Delays are more likely if documents need checking, you are asked to interview, or your circumstances are more complex.
If approved, you will usually get instructions by email on how to access your status. An eVisa is your digital immigration record, and you access it through your UKVI account. Approval gives you permission to travel and work under the visa conditions, but you still need to handle the practical side of arriving and starting work.
Some can, but not everyone. For many doctors, nurses, and allied health professionals, a partner and children can still apply as dependants if they meet the rules. Their visas usually end on the same date as yours.
Care worker routes diverge sharply from clinical roles here. If you are a care worker or senior care worker, dependant rights are much narrower and usually depend on UK employment history before 11 March 2024 or a limited child-related exception. Each dependant normally pays the visa fee as well, and maintenance rules can apply unless the sponsor covers them.
The visa can last up to 5 years at a time, and you can usually extend it as long as you still meet the route requirements. If you change employer or move into a different occupation code, you may need a new Certificate of Sponsorship and an updated visa before starting the new job.
Some people already in the UK can switch into this route, but not everyone on every visa can do so, so confirm the current switching rules before you resign or accept a new offer. In principle, you may be able to apply for indefinite leave to remain after 5 years if you meet the residence and route rules at that point, but it is worth checking the settlement page again when you are close to applying.
Once your visa is granted, start planning the first month, not just the flight. You may need temporary accommodation, right-to-work checks, travel funds, and a plan for the gap between landing and your first UK salary.
Use the first week to focus on employer onboarding and settling in the UK, not just sightseeing. Keep your passport details up to date in your UKVI account and make sure you can access your eVisa. Your employer may ask for a share code for right-to-work checks before or when you start. That first-month planning often matters more than people expect, especially if you need a rent deposit, transport costs, or help from family back home before payday.
In your first weeks, focus on the basics that unlock everything else:
Short-term proof of address can also affect bank onboarding, payroll, and some tenancy steps. Your first payslip may look different from home once National Insurance and the UK tax system start to apply.
Major local banks such as Barclays, Lloyds Bank, and NatWest are common starting points for salary and day-to-day banking. A Wise account can also be useful after approval if you need to hold GBP, receive money from home, or convert another currency for early costs.
Before you pay or submit anything, go back to the latest official GOV.UK pages for the route, the job code, the fee page, and the family rules. That last check is often what prevents an avoidable refusal or delay.
The Health and Care Worker visa can be a practical route for eligible healthcare professionals, but the details of your occupation code, sponsor, salary, English evidence, and family situation all matter. Check those points before you spend money on the application or make travel plans. Once approved, plan the first weeks in the UK around work onboarding, housing, healthcare, and everyday finances. Because immigration rules can change, confirm the latest requirements on GOV.UK before you submit or update an application.
FAQ
Not in the same way as many clinical roles. New overseas applications for care worker and senior care worker roles are restricted, so you should check the current occupation code rules on GOV.UK rather than assume a care job offer is enough. Nurses, doctors, and many allied professionals are in a different position.
You usually need to show £1,270 for your own application unless you have been in the UK on a valid visa long enough to be exempt or your sponsor certifies maintenance. If dependants apply, extra funds can also be required, so confirm the current family maintenance figures before you submit.
For applications from outside the UK, decisions are usually made within 3 weeks once you have applied, proved your identity, and provided your documents. That is a typical timeframe, not a guarantee, and extra checks or missing evidence can slow things down.
Sometimes, but not by simply starting a new job and sorting the paperwork later. If the new role needs new sponsorship or a different occupation code, you may need to update your visa before you move, so verify the rule first and avoid resigning too early.
Yes, in principle, many people can apply for indefinite leave to remain after 5 years if they meet the route rules, including continuous residence and ongoing eligibility. Because settlement rules can change, check the current requirements again when you are close to applying.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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