UK ancestry visa: eligibility, costs and process

Visas & Immigration
The UK Ancestry visa lets eligible Commonwealth citizens and certain related British-status holders with a UK-born grandparent live and work in the UK, and this guide explains the key eligibility rules (especially nationality), required documents, costs, dependant options, and the path to settlement.
Thinking about moving to the UK because one of your grandparents was born there? The UK Ancestry visa can be a strong route, but only if you meet the nationality rule as well as the family link. Within the wider UK visas and immigration system, this route is for Commonwealth citizens and certain related British statuses who want to live and work in the UK. The biggest misunderstanding is simple: a UK-born grandparent alone is not enough; you must also hold the right nationality or status to apply. Below, you will find the main UK ancestry visa requirements, the document chain, costs, dependant rules, and the route to settlement.
This guide is for general information only and is not legal or immigration advice.
UK Ancestry applicants often pay overseas for certificates, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge, then need GBP for flights and a rental deposit. A Wise account can help eligible customers convert and hold GBP, send money to the UK with transparent fees, and manage multi-currency savings while they get established.
Use this as a quick eligibility check before you order records or pay any fees.
This route is not for everyone with British family history. The main applicant must be a Commonwealth citizen, a British overseas citizen, a British overseas territories citizen, a British national (overseas), or a citizen of Zimbabwe, and must be 17 or over on the date they plan to arrive.
Most applicants apply from outside the UK and must get entry clearance before travelling. If you are unsure whether your passport status counts, check the latest GOV.UK eligibility page and your passport category before you go further. If your claim may be closer than a grandparent, for example through a parent, it is also worth checking citizenship or right of abode first.
A qualifying grandparent can be someone born in the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or in what is now Ireland before 31 March 1922. Birth on certain British-registered ships or aircraft can also count.
You can rely on an adopted parent or adopted applicant where the adoption is recognised by UK law, and unmarried parents or grandparents do not block the claim. You cannot claim through a step-parent or step-grandparent. Worth doing early: order full birth certificates and any marriage or deed poll records together so you can document name changes across generations.
This route is more flexible than some other UK work visas, but you still need to prove that you can support yourself, have somewhere to live, and plan to work in the UK.
There is no simple fixed savings threshold for this route, but you must still show that you can maintain and accommodate yourself, and any dependants, without recourse to public funds. Public funds means most UK benefits and some housing support.
You also need to show that you are able to work and intend to seek and take employment in the UK. A job offer helps, but it is not the only way to meet this test.
Useful evidence can include:
Check the latest GOV.UK guidance and Appendix UK Ancestry before you apply. Caseworkers look at the whole picture, not one magic document, so the aim is to show a clear and credible plan.
Your ancestry claim usually stands or falls on the document chain. In most cases, you will need full certificates that connect you to the parent and grandparent named in the application.
Prepare a checklist with:
Short-form or abridged certificates often do not show the full family link. If you cannot get a standard record, check the issuing authority early and be ready to explain any gap with alternative evidence.
For most readers, this is an overseas application route. Timing, biometrics, and document accuracy matter just as much as basic eligibility.
Confirm that you meet the nationality, ancestry, age, and work-intention rules.
Gather your birth records, name-change records, financial evidence, and work evidence.
Complete the online application no earlier than 3 months before your planned travel date.
Book a visa application centre appointment to provide your biometric information, which means your fingerprints and photograph.
Upload or submit the required documents and wait for a decision.
Overseas decisions are usually made within 3 weeks after you apply online, prove your identity, and provide your documents, but you should always check live GOV.UK timings before you submit. Successful applicants now rely on digital immigration status, called an eVisa, rather than older physical visa documents, so check the latest UKVI account steps before you travel.
The visa fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge, or IHS, are separate costs. The IHS helps cover access to the National Health Service, but some NHS charges can still apply, such as prescriptions, dental care, and eye tests.
As checked on 19 August 2026, the main costs are:
For a 5-year route, the surcharge can be one of the biggest costs after travel, so budget for the full application pack, not just the visa fee. Treat these figures as a snapshot and recheck the live GOV.UK fee pages before you pay.
Eligible partners and children can usually accompany you or join you later, and the main applicant must show enough maintenance and accommodation for the whole family. Dependants do not need to be Commonwealth citizens, but they still need to meet the relationship and child-dependency rules.
Family members can often apply later, but timing matters. If the main applicant extends their visa or moves toward settlement first, each dependant still needs valid permission and the right evidence for their own application.
Key points to check are:
If a partner may apply later, keep records of ongoing contact and shared finances from the start. It is much easier to collect relationship evidence as you go than to rebuild it months later.
Once granted, this visa is flexible enough for most everyday plans, but it still comes with conditions.
You can:
You cannot:
Unlike sponsored work routes, this visa does not tie you to one employer. That means you can change jobs, work part time, or build a self-employed plan, but you still need a clear plan to work because that is part of the route itself.
After five years on the route, some people extend their permission and others move on to settlement, depending on their residence history and whether they meet the current rules.
You can apply to extend your visa for another 5 years, and there is no set limit on the number of extensions as long as you still qualify. Your partner or child does not extend automatically just because you do, and you must apply before your current permission expires.
Before you extend, check the expiry date, refresh your financial and work evidence, and make sure each dependant has their own plan to extend on time. Most in-country applicants are also asked to deal with biometrics and document submission through UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services, or UKVCAS.
Do not travel outside the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man while an in-country application is pending, because the application can be withdrawn.
For many readers, the real value of this route is that it can lead to indefinite leave to remain, also called settlement. That means permanent permission to stay in the UK, but it is not automatic, and citizenship is a separate step.
In broad terms, the path works like this:
Complete 5 years on the route and do not apply for settlement more than 28 days early.
Check your absences carefully, because in most cases you must not spend more than 180 days outside the UK in any 12-month period.
Show that you still meet the ancestry, maintenance, and work rules, and meet the English language and Life in the UK requirements.
If settlement is granted, check the separate nationality rules before applying for citizenship.
The settlement rules currently point to B1 speaking and listening for applications made before 26 March 2027, with B2 due to apply from that date unless the rules change again. Citizenship is usually later still, and for many people that means waiting until after settlement has been granted and any extra nationality timing rules are met.
This route can form part of a wider plan for permanent residence in the UK, and some people later move on to British citizenship. Check the latest GOV.UK settlement and nationality guidance before you apply, especially if your absences, work history, or family circumstances are complex.
Applications can run into problems when evidence is missing or inconsistent, or when the route requirements are not met. These are some of the common issues to check before you apply:
If you have a criminal record, a previous refusal, overstaying history, disputed family records, or missing civil documents, it may be sensible to get regulated immigration advice before you apply.
Approval is only the start of the move. You may still need to pay visa costs, move funds, budget for rent and deposits, and sort out access to money quickly after arrival.
A Wise account may help with the practical side of the move rather than the visa itself. Some readers use it to manage money in multiple currencies, convert funds to GBP before travel, and handle early spending while they set up with a major local bank such as Barclays, HSBC UK, or Lloyds. It can also be useful if you want to organise some of your first UK costs before you are fully settled or before you finish opening a bank account in the UK. If that would help your move, compare Wise account features and fees before you travel.
The UK Ancestry visa can offer a flexible route to living and working in the UK, but eligibility depends on both your nationality or status and a qualifying family link. Preparing the full document chain, evidence of your work plans, and enough financial evidence early can make the application easier to manage. If you later plan to settle permanently or apply for citizenship, keep checking the current residence, absence, language, and nationality rules as your circumstances develop.
FAQ
No. A job offer is not usually required, but you must be able to work and intend to seek and take employment in the UK. In practice, you should provide evidence of a credible work plan.
Usually not for a first application. You should normally apply before travelling to the UK and check the latest GOV.UK guidance for any route-specific exceptions or updates.
That can count as qualifying ancestry for this route. Birth in what is now Ireland before 31 March 1922 is specifically covered by the UK Ancestry visa rules.
Usually yes if they are granted permission as UK Ancestry visa dependants. They must still meet the relevant relationship or dependency rules and cannot normally access public funds.
There is no single fixed savings amount. You still need to show that you can maintain and accommodate yourself and any dependants without public funds, so check the latest GOV.UK evidence requirements before applying.
It can lead to settlement after five years if you meet the applicable rules. British citizenship is a separate later step with its own eligibility and timing requirements.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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