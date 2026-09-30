UK ancestry visa: eligibility, costs and process

Thinking about moving to the UK because one of your grandparents was born there? The UK Ancestry visa can be a strong route, but only if you meet the nationality rule as well as the family link. Within the wider UK visas and immigration system, this route is for Commonwealth citizens and certain related British statuses who want to live and work in the UK. The biggest misunderstanding is simple: a UK-born grandparent alone is not enough; you must also hold the right nationality or status to apply. Below, you will find the main UK ancestry visa requirements, the document chain, costs, dependant rules, and the route to settlement. This guide is for general information only and is not legal or immigration advice.

Key takeaways You may qualify if you are 17 or over, hold Commonwealth citizenship or another eligible status, and can trace one qualifying grandparent.

The route usually starts outside the UK, and first-time applicants should not treat it as an in-country switch option.

Your evidence must show a clear line from you to your parent and then to the qualifying grandparent, with name-change or adoption records where needed.

A UK Ancestry visa can lead to settlement after five years if you still meet the rules.

Some readers may be better checking right of abode or British citizenship first, especially if the family link is closer than a grandparent. Wise for funding your UK Ancestry visa move UK Ancestry applicants often pay overseas for certificates, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge, then need GBP for flights and a rental deposit. A Wise account can help eligible customers convert and hold GBP, send money to the UK with transparent fees, and manage multi-currency savings while they get established. Open a Wise account

Who can get a UK ancestry visa? Use this as a quick eligibility check before you order records or pay any fees. Commonwealth citizenship and age rules This route is not for everyone with British family history. The main applicant must be a Commonwealth citizen, a British overseas citizen, a British overseas territories citizen, a British national (overseas), or a citizen of Zimbabwe, and must be 17 or over on the date they plan to arrive. Most applicants apply from outside the UK and must get entry clearance before travelling. If you are unsure whether your passport status counts, check the latest GOV.UK eligibility page and your passport category before you go further. If your claim may be closer than a grandparent, for example through a parent, it is also worth checking citizenship or right of abode first. Visas & Immigration How to immigrate to the UK: visas in 2026 Read more Which grandparents count? A qualifying grandparent can be someone born in the UK, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or in what is now Ireland before 31 March 1922. Birth on certain British-registered ships or aircraft can also count. You can rely on an adopted parent or adopted applicant where the adoption is recognised by UK law, and unmarried parents or grandparents do not block the claim. You cannot claim through a step-parent or step-grandparent. Worth doing early: order full birth certificates and any marriage or deed poll records together so you can document name changes across generations.

What are the UK ancestry visa requirements? This route is more flexible than some other UK work visas, but you still need to prove that you can support yourself, have somewhere to live, and plan to work in the UK. Money, accommodation and work intention There is no simple fixed savings threshold for this route, but you must still show that you can maintain and accommodate yourself, and any dependants, without recourse to public funds. Public funds means most UK benefits and some housing support. You also need to show that you are able to work and intend to seek and take employment in the UK. A job offer helps, but it is not the only way to meet this test. Useful evidence can include: bank statements dated within 31 days of your application

a tenancy plan, host letter, or other proof of where you expect to live

a recent CV showing your work history

job applications, recruiter emails, or interview invitations

a short business plan if you plan to be self-employed Check the latest GOV.UK guidance and Appendix UK Ancestry before you apply. Caseworkers look at the whole picture, not one magic document, so the aim is to show a clear and credible plan.

Documents you need to prove your ancestry claim Your ancestry claim usually stands or falls on the document chain. In most cases, you will need full certificates that connect you to the parent and grandparent named in the application. Prepare a checklist with: your current passport or valid travel document

your full birth certificate

your parent’s full birth certificate

your grandparent’s birth certificate

marriage certificates, civil partnership certificates, or deed poll records for any name changes

adoption papers, if you or your parent was adopted

financial evidence and proof that you plan to work

a TB test certificate if your country of application requires one

certified translations if documents are not in English or Welsh Short-form or abridged certificates often do not show the full family link. If you cannot get a standard record, check the issuing authority early and be ready to explain any gap with alternative evidence.

How to apply for a UK ancestry visa For most readers, this is an overseas application route. Timing, biometrics, and document accuracy matter just as much as basic eligibility. Application steps, biometrics and processing times 1 Confirm that you meet the nationality, ancestry, age, and work-intention rules. 2 Gather your birth records, name-change records, financial evidence, and work evidence. 3 Complete the online application no earlier than 3 months before your planned travel date. 4 Book a visa application centre appointment to provide your biometric information, which means your fingerprints and photograph. 5 Upload or submit the required documents and wait for a decision. Overseas decisions are usually made within 3 weeks after you apply online, prove your identity, and provide your documents, but you should always check live GOV.UK timings before you submit. Successful applicants now rely on digital immigration status, called an eVisa, rather than older physical visa documents, so check the latest UKVI account steps before you travel. Fees and the immigration health surcharge The visa fee and the Immigration Health Surcharge, or IHS, are separate costs. The IHS helps cover access to the National Health Service, but some NHS charges can still apply, such as prescriptions, dental care, and eye tests. As checked on 19 August 2026, the main costs are: initial UK Ancestry visa fee: £726

extension fee: £1,407

settlement fee: £3,226 per person

IHS: usually £1,035 per year for most adult applicants

optional priority services, if offered in your country or route For a 5-year route, the surcharge can be one of the biggest costs after travel, so budget for the full application pack, not just the visa fee. Treat these figures as a snapshot and recheck the live GOV.UK fee pages before you pay.

Can your partner and children join you? Eligible partners and children can usually accompany you or join you later, and the main applicant must show enough maintenance and accommodation for the whole family. Dependants do not need to be Commonwealth citizens, but they still need to meet the relationship and child-dependency rules. Family members can often apply later, but timing matters. If the main applicant extends their visa or moves toward settlement first, each dependant still needs valid permission and the right evidence for their own application. Key points to check are: Who may qualify: usually a spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, child under 18, or an older child already on the route as a dependant.

usually a spouse, civil partner, unmarried partner, child under 18, or an older child already on the route as a dependant. What evidence is needed: such as marriage, birth, cohabitation, or ongoing relationship records.

such as marriage, birth, cohabitation, or ongoing relationship records. What dependants can do: they can usually work or study in the UK if their application is granted.

they can usually work or study in the UK if their application is granted. What to check if applying later: including visa expiry dates, switching limits, and whether the child is still classed as dependent. If a partner may apply later, keep records of ongoing contact and shared finances from the start. It is much easier to collect relationship evidence as you go than to rebuild it months later.

What can you do on a UK ancestry visa? Once granted, this visa is flexible enough for most everyday plans, but it still comes with conditions. You can: work in employed work, self-employment, or voluntary work

study in the UK

bring eligible dependants You cannot: claim public funds, which usually means benefits and certain housing support

switch into this route for the first time from another visa inside the UK Unlike sponsored work routes, this visa does not tie you to one employer. That means you can change jobs, work part time, or build a self-employed plan, but you still need a clear plan to work because that is part of the route itself.

What happens after five years? After five years on the route, some people extend their permission and others move on to settlement, depending on their residence history and whether they meet the current rules. Extending your visa You can apply to extend your visa for another 5 years, and there is no set limit on the number of extensions as long as you still qualify. Your partner or child does not extend automatically just because you do, and you must apply before your current permission expires. Before you extend, check the expiry date, refresh your financial and work evidence, and make sure each dependant has their own plan to extend on time. Most in-country applicants are also asked to deal with biometrics and document submission through UK Visa and Citizenship Application Services, or UKVCAS. Do not travel outside the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands, or the Isle of Man while an in-country application is pending, because the application can be withdrawn. Applying for settlement and British citizenship For many readers, the real value of this route is that it can lead to indefinite leave to remain, also called settlement. That means permanent permission to stay in the UK, but it is not automatic, and citizenship is a separate step. In broad terms, the path works like this: 1 Complete 5 years on the route and do not apply for settlement more than 28 days early. 2 Check your absences carefully, because in most cases you must not spend more than 180 days outside the UK in any 12-month period. 3 Show that you still meet the ancestry, maintenance, and work rules, and meet the English language and Life in the UK requirements. 4 If settlement is granted, check the separate nationality rules before applying for citizenship. The settlement rules currently point to B1 speaking and listening for applications made before 26 March 2027, with B2 due to apply from that date unless the rules change again. Citizenship is usually later still, and for many people that means waiting until after settlement has been granted and any extra nationality timing rules are met. This route can form part of a wider plan for permanent residence in the UK, and some people later move on to British citizenship. Check the latest GOV.UK settlement and nationality guidance before you apply, especially if your absences, work history, or family circumstances are complex. Visas & Immigration Getting permanent residence in the UK Read more