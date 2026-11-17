If you don’t qualify for MediShield Life, you’ll need to look at other ways to pay for healthcare, such as employer-provided medical insurance, private health insurance, or paying out of pocket.
Confusion usually starts when people mix up PR status, work-pass rules, and employer-provided medical insurance. If you are comparing health insurance in Singapore, it helps to separate public cover from workplace benefits from the start.
This guide breaks down MediShield Life eligibility by residency status and pass type, and what non-PR expats should consider next. Rules and policy terms were checked in November 2026, but they can change, so verify current details with CPF, MOH, MOM, your employer, and any insurer before relying on any coverage.
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Key takeaways
|Status or pass type
|MediShield Life?
|What this usually means
|What to check next
|Singapore Citizen
|Yes
|Automatically covered
|Premiums, benefits, claim rules
|Permanent Resident
|Yes
|Automatically covered, with the same base premiums as citizens but half the applicable premium subsidy rates
|CPF records, premiums, benefits
|Employment Pass
|No
|No MediShield Life coverage unless you are also a PR
|Employer-provided coverage or private insurance
|S Pass
|No
|Employer medical insurance is required, but it is separate from MediShield Life
|Annual limits, hospital network, exclusions
|Work Permit
|No
|Employer medical insurance is required, but it is separate from MediShield Life
|Annual limits, co-payment terms, exclusions
|Dependant’s Pass
|No
|A family member’s MediShield Life coverage doesn’t extend to dependants, but their
|Whether you’re named on an employer or private policy
|Long-Term Visit Pass
|No
|No MediShield Life unless you also have PR status
|Existing cover, private options
Who MediShield Life covers automatically
MOH states that “MediShield Life is a basic health insurance scheme that protects all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents against large medical bills, regardless of age or health conditions.”
This means eligibility depends on your citizenship or Permanent Resident status, not whether you personally describe yourself as an expat.
Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents
MediShield Life automatically covers all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, including people who moved to Singapore from abroad and still see themselves as expats. If you hold Permanent Resident status, you sit inside the public insurance scheme even if your employer also gives you private medical coverage.
That is why broad statements such as “expats are not covered” can be misleading. The more accurate rule is that non-PR expats do not qualify for MediShield Life, while PR expats are covered under the same official categories as other Permanent Residents.
Do you need to apply?
CPF’s FAQ on whether you need to apply for MediShield Life confirms that Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents are automatically covered, so no separate MediShield Life application is required.
However, people applying for permanent residence must submit a health declaration as part of the PR application process. This declaration is a prerequisite for coverage under MediShield Life.
If you’re a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident:
- Check that your residency status is reflected correctly in CPF records.
- Review how premiums are paid, usually through MediSave. If you can’t afford your premiums, you may qualify for additional government support.
- Check what MediShield Life covers you for before treatment.
Common mistake: assuming that everyone who can access Singapore’s public healthcare system is automatically eligible for MediShield Life. Healthcare access and insurance eligibility are separate issues. MediShield Life is limited to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, but foreigners can still receive treatment at public healthcare facilities. They generally just have to pay unsubsidised rates and must cover their medical bills out of pocket or through private insurance or employer-provided insurance.
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Which expats are generally not covered by MediShield Life?
If you are not a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident, you are not eligible for MediShield Life. The practical question then becomes which pass you hold, whether your employer or another organisation provides any medical insurance, and what gaps remain.
Employment Pass holders
An Employment Pass does not give you MediShield Life coverage. If you are not a PR, you need to look to employer benefits or your own insurance policy. MOM says providing medical insurance is not a requirement for employing Employment Pass holders, although many employers offer group coverage voluntarily.
Writer
Rebecca Low
Insider Tip
When I was offered a teaching job in Singapore, my contract included S$300 in medical benefits. Before accepting the offer, I clarified what the allowance covered and negotiated a higher amount. I also purchased private health insurance to protect myself against larger medical expenses, like hospital stays. Thankfully, I never needed to use it.
S Pass and Work Permit holders
S Pass and Work Permit holders who are not PRs are not covered by MediShield Life. Instead, MOM requires employers to buy medical insurance for S Pass holders and Work Permit holders.
As of 6 November 2026, MOM requires this insurance to provide at least S$60,000 in annual coverage for inpatient care and day surgery. For claims above the first S$15,000, insurers must cover at least 75% of the costs, with employers covering the remaining 25%. This mandatory insurance does not cover routine outpatient treatment, such as GP visits for minor illnesses, so check what additional medical benefits your employer covers.
Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, Student Pass, and other non-PR passes
A Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, Student Pass, or another non-PR pass does not independently qualify you for MediShield Life. Unless you separately hold Permanent Resident status or citizenship, you remain outside the scheme.
Families often assume the main pass holder’s coverage includes everyone. Check each person’s pass status, whether a school or employer policy exists, which hospitals or clinics sit in-network, what exclusions apply, and whether dependants are named on the policy.
What this means for healthcare planning in Singapore
The divide between Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and expats affects how you budget for healthcare in Singapore. PRs qualify for MediShield Life and may also receive government subsidies at public healthcare institutions, while most non-PR expats rely on employer-provided insurance, private health insurance, out-of-pocket payments or a combination of these.
For context on the wider healthcare in Singapore, it helps to remember that insurance eligibility and your choice of treatment setting are related but separate questions. Costs can look very different in subsidised public care, private hospitals, and employer-approved provider networks.
|Reader type
|Likely healthcare funding route
|Common gap
|What to verify
|PR expat
|MediShield Life, eligible government subsidies, MediSave or cash, and any supplementary cover
|Assuming every bill is fully covered
|Claim limits, subsidy eligibility, deductibles, co-insurance, ward class
|Non-PR Employment Pass holder
|Voluntary employer plan, private plan, or self-pay
|No mandatory employer medical insurance
|Contract wording, exclusions, outpatient and dependant coverage
|Non-PR S Pass or Work Permit holder
|Mandatory employer medical insurance, plus own funds for shortfalls
|Assuming MOM minimum coverage equals full protection
|Annual limit, day surgery and inpatient coverage, co-payment rules
|Non-PR dependant or student
|Family, employer, school, private plan, or self-pay
|Assuming the main pass holder’s insurance automatically extends to dependents
|Named insureds, network, pre-authorisation, renewal terms
When you are planning for hospital bills, compare official public versus private hospital costs in Singapore with MOH’s bills and fee benchmarks. These resources help you understand typical treatment costs and compare private-sector fees before choosing a healthcare facility.
What non-PR expats can check instead
If you are a non-PR expat, map the coverage you already have, spot the gaps, then compare other routes carefully. The goal here is to understand what protection you already have and what additional coverage you might need.
Start with employer, school, or existing cover
Before you shop for a new policy, check the coverage already tied to your job, school, or relocation package. This is where many people discover they have inpatient cover but no outpatient benefits, or cover for the employee but not for their spouse or child.
Check whether:
- Inpatient treatment is covered, and in which hospitals
- Outpatient, specialist, maternity, dental, or mental health benefits are included
- Dependants are covered or need to be added separately
- Exclusions, waiting periods, and claim approvals apply
- Coverage stops or changes if you leave your job or course
Employer or school insurance may cover your main healthcare needs, but check the limits and exclusions rather than assuming it provides comprehensive protection. If you want coverage that continues if you change jobs, broader family benefits, or wider regional treatment options, you may need to compare additional policies.
Compare private and international health insurance carefully
When comparing private or international health insurance in Singapore, focus on how the policy works when you make a claim, not just the headline benefits. The key questions are whether inpatient and outpatient care are both included, how waiting periods and exclusions work, whether direct billing is available, and how family coverage and geographic limits are defined.
For example, some plans cover hospital treatment in Singapore but charge extra for outpatient care, maternity, or a wider Asia or global area of cover. Suitability depends on your pass status, budget, family situation, travel patterns, and policy terms.
Where Cigna may fit as one general option to compare
If you want coverage across multiple countries, or broader family or outpatient options than an employer plan offers, international insurers such as Cigna are worth comparing against your existing cover. Eligibility, underwriting, benefits, exclusions, waiting periods, limits, claims rules, and product terms apply.
For a neutral starting point, Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Singapore can help you compare private or international options. This article is for general information only and is not medical, legal, financial, or insurance advice.
How to verify your own status before relying on cover
Use this checklist before you assume a government scheme or insurance policy will pay for treatment:
Confirm your legal status first. Check whether you are a Singapore Citizen, a Permanent Resident, or a holder of a specific pass.
Match your status to the official rules. Use CPF and MOH for MediShield Life questions, and MOM for pass-linked employer insurance rules.
Read the full policy wording. If an employer, school, or insurer says you are covered, check the policy schedule, benefit limits, exclusions, waiting periods, network rules, and claims process.
Estimate potential out-of-pocket costs. Use MOH’s fee benchmarks, and compare them with your policy limits, applicable subsidies, and likely out-of-pocket costs in public and private settings.
Re-check your coverage before treatment or renewal. Pass rules, insurance terms, and benefit schedules can change, and older blog posts may carry outdated figures or outdated pass-insurance requirements.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about MediShield Life and expats in Singapore
Do Employment Pass holders get MediShield Life in Singapore?
No, not unless they are also Singapore Permanent Residents or Citizens. When people search for Employment Pass health insurance Singapore, the key distinction is that employer-provided medical insurance and MediShield Life are separate. MOM does not require employers to buy medical insurance for EP holders, although many offer it as an employment benefit.
Are S Pass holders covered by MediShield Life or only employer insurance?
Non-PR S Pass holders are not covered by MediShield Life. Employers must buy medical insurance under MOM rules, but this compulsory employer insurance is separate from MediShield Life and primarily covers inpatient care and day surgery. It does not turn an S Pass holder into a public-scheme member or provide comprehensive outpatient healthcare coverage.
Do Permanent Residents need to apply for MediShield Life?
Generally no. Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents are automatically covered, so no separate application is required. If you are unsure about your coverage, check your CPF records and confirm that your residency status is up to date.
Can Dependant’s Pass holders use MediShield Life in Singapore?
Not usually. A Dependant’s Pass on its own does not provide MediShield Life access unless the person separately has Permanent Resident or citizenship status. Check whether the main pass holder’s employer plan extends to dependants and what benefits it actually includes.
What private health insurance can non-PR expats compare in Singapore?
Non-PR expats can compare employer plans, local private policies, and international health insurance options from providers such as Cigna, depending on their needs and eligibility. Coverage depends on underwriting and the policy terms, so check exclusions, waiting periods, geographical coverage, and limits before you buy.
Sources
- CPF Board: Do I need to apply for MediShield Life?
- Ministry of Health: MediShield Life
- CPF Board: What MediShield Life covers you for
- MOM: Are employers required to buy medical insurance for Employment Pass holders?
- MOM: S Pass medical insurance requirements
- MOM: Medical insurance requirements for migrant workers
- MOH: Hospital bills and fee benchmarks
- Expatica Singapore: Best expat health insurance quotes