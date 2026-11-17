Key takeaways Status or pass type MediShield Life? What this usually means What to check next Singapore Citizen Yes Automatically covered Premiums, benefits, claim rules Permanent Resident Yes Automatically covered, with the same base premiums as citizens but half the applicable premium subsidy rates CPF records, premiums, benefits Employment Pass No No MediShield Life coverage unless you are also a PR Employer-provided coverage or private insurance S Pass No Employer medical insurance is required, but it is separate from MediShield Life Annual limits, hospital network, exclusions Work Permit No Employer medical insurance is required, but it is separate from MediShield Life Annual limits, co-payment terms, exclusions Dependant’s Pass No A family member’s MediShield Life coverage doesn’t extend to dependants, but their Whether you’re named on an employer or private policy Long-Term Visit Pass No No MediShield Life unless you also have PR status Existing cover, private options

Who MediShield Life covers automatically MOH states that “MediShield Life is a basic health insurance scheme that protects all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents against large medical bills, regardless of age or health conditions.” This means eligibility depends on your citizenship or Permanent Resident status, not whether you personally describe yourself as an expat. Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents MediShield Life automatically covers all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, including people who moved to Singapore from abroad and still see themselves as expats. If you hold Permanent Resident status, you sit inside the public insurance scheme even if your employer also gives you private medical coverage. That is why broad statements such as “expats are not covered” can be misleading. The more accurate rule is that non-PR expats do not qualify for MediShield Life, while PR expats are covered under the same official categories as other Permanent Residents. Do you need to apply? CPF’s FAQ on whether you need to apply for MediShield Life confirms that Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents are automatically covered, so no separate MediShield Life application is required. However, people applying for permanent residence must submit a health declaration as part of the PR application process. This declaration is a prerequisite for coverage under MediShield Life. If you’re a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident: Check that your residency status is reflected correctly in CPF records.

Review how premiums are paid, usually through MediSave. If you can’t afford your premiums, you may qualify for additional government support.

Check what MediShield Life covers you for before treatment. Common mistake: assuming that everyone who can access Singapore’s public healthcare system is automatically eligible for MediShield Life. Healthcare access and insurance eligibility are separate issues. MediShield Life is limited to Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, but foreigners can still receive treatment at public healthcare facilities. They generally just have to pay unsubsidised rates and must cover their medical bills out of pocket or through private insurance or employer-provided insurance. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Singapore with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a network of 1.5+ million doctors, specialists, and therapists. Go to website

Which expats are generally not covered by MediShield Life? If you are not a Singapore Citizen or Permanent Resident, you are not eligible for MediShield Life. The practical question then becomes which pass you hold, whether your employer or another organisation provides any medical insurance, and what gaps remain. Employment Pass holders An Employment Pass does not give you MediShield Life coverage. If you are not a PR, you need to look to employer benefits or your own insurance policy. MOM says providing medical insurance is not a requirement for employing Employment Pass holders, although many employers offer group coverage voluntarily. Writer Rebecca Low Insider Tip When I was offered a teaching job in Singapore, my contract included S$300 in medical benefits. Before accepting the offer, I clarified what the allowance covered and negotiated a higher amount. I also purchased private health insurance to protect myself against larger medical expenses, like hospital stays. Thankfully, I never needed to use it. S Pass and Work Permit holders S Pass and Work Permit holders who are not PRs are not covered by MediShield Life. Instead, MOM requires employers to buy medical insurance for S Pass holders and Work Permit holders. As of 6 November 2026, MOM requires this insurance to provide at least S$60,000 in annual coverage for inpatient care and day surgery. For claims above the first S$15,000, insurers must cover at least 75% of the costs, with employers covering the remaining 25%. This mandatory insurance does not cover routine outpatient treatment, such as GP visits for minor illnesses, so check what additional medical benefits your employer covers. Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, Student Pass, and other non-PR passes A Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, Student Pass, or another non-PR pass does not independently qualify you for MediShield Life. Unless you separately hold Permanent Resident status or citizenship, you remain outside the scheme. Families often assume the main pass holder’s coverage includes everyone. Check each person’s pass status, whether a school or employer policy exists, which hospitals or clinics sit in-network, what exclusions apply, and whether dependants are named on the policy. You might enjoy What is a work pass: work visas in Singapore Read more

What this means for healthcare planning in Singapore The divide between Singapore Citizens, Permanent Residents, and expats affects how you budget for healthcare in Singapore. PRs qualify for MediShield Life and may also receive government subsidies at public healthcare institutions, while most non-PR expats rely on employer-provided insurance, private health insurance, out-of-pocket payments or a combination of these. For context on the wider healthcare in Singapore, it helps to remember that insurance eligibility and your choice of treatment setting are related but separate questions. Costs can look very different in subsidised public care, private hospitals, and employer-approved provider networks. Reader type Likely healthcare funding route Common gap What to verify PR expat MediShield Life, eligible government subsidies, MediSave or cash, and any supplementary cover Assuming every bill is fully covered Claim limits, subsidy eligibility, deductibles, co-insurance, ward class Non-PR Employment Pass holder Voluntary employer plan, private plan, or self-pay No mandatory employer medical insurance Contract wording, exclusions, outpatient and dependant coverage Non-PR S Pass or Work Permit holder Mandatory employer medical insurance, plus own funds for shortfalls Assuming MOM minimum coverage equals full protection Annual limit, day surgery and inpatient coverage, co-payment rules Non-PR dependant or student Family, employer, school, private plan, or self-pay Assuming the main pass holder’s insurance automatically extends to dependents Named insureds, network, pre-authorisation, renewal terms When you are planning for hospital bills, compare official public versus private hospital costs in Singapore with MOH’s bills and fee benchmarks. These resources help you understand typical treatment costs and compare private-sector fees before choosing a healthcare facility.

What non-PR expats can check instead If you are a non-PR expat, map the coverage you already have, spot the gaps, then compare other routes carefully. The goal here is to understand what protection you already have and what additional coverage you might need. Start with employer, school, or existing cover Before you shop for a new policy, check the coverage already tied to your job, school, or relocation package. This is where many people discover they have inpatient cover but no outpatient benefits, or cover for the employee but not for their spouse or child. Check whether: Inpatient treatment is covered, and in which hospitals

Outpatient, specialist, maternity, dental, or mental health benefits are included

Dependants are covered or need to be added separately

Exclusions, waiting periods, and claim approvals apply

Coverage stops or changes if you leave your job or course Employer or school insurance may cover your main healthcare needs, but check the limits and exclusions rather than assuming it provides comprehensive protection. If you want coverage that continues if you change jobs, broader family benefits, or wider regional treatment options, you may need to compare additional policies. Compare private and international health insurance carefully When comparing private or international health insurance in Singapore, focus on how the policy works when you make a claim, not just the headline benefits. The key questions are whether inpatient and outpatient care are both included, how waiting periods and exclusions work, whether direct billing is available, and how family coverage and geographic limits are defined. For example, some plans cover hospital treatment in Singapore but charge extra for outpatient care, maternity, or a wider Asia or global area of cover. Suitability depends on your pass status, budget, family situation, travel patterns, and policy terms. Where Cigna may fit as one general option to compare If you want coverage across multiple countries, or broader family or outpatient options than an employer plan offers, international insurers such as Cigna are worth comparing against your existing cover. Eligibility, underwriting, benefits, exclusions, waiting periods, limits, claims rules, and product terms apply. For a neutral starting point, Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Singapore can help you compare private or international options. This article is for general information only and is not medical, legal, financial, or insurance advice.