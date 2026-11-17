This matters if you are new to Singapore and weighing a public polyclinic against a private GP. For a wider overview of the system, see Expatica’s healthcare system in Singapore.
This guide explains what polyclinics can treat, how appointments and walk-ins work, what to expect from waiting times and referrals, and how fees differ by residency status.
Official fees, booking options, and subsidy rules were checked against official sources in November 2026, bu they can change, so check the latest details before you book. This guide is for information only, not medical advice. If symptoms are severe or sudden, go to A&E or call Singapore’s emergency services number, 995.
Pay for healthcare in Singapore with Wise
A Wise multi-currency account lets you hold and convert money, so you can cover costs in SGD from your own currency balance.
- Hold and convert multiple currencies, including SGD, in one account.
- Convert your salary or savings to SGD when you need to pay a bill.
- Spend in SGD with a Wise debit card, where the clinic accepts cards.
Key takeaways
- Expats and other foreigners can generally use Singapore polyclinics.
- Access is separate from subsidy eligibility, so non-residents usually pay unsubsidised rates.
- Booking options vary by healthcare cluster, but foreigners with eligible Singpass accounts can access HealthHub e-services, including polyclinic appointment booking.
- A referral from a public polyclinic does not make foreigners eligible for the subsidised rates available to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
- Private international health insurance may help with eligible costs, but coverage depends on the exact policy terms.
Who can use polyclinics in Singapore?
Anyone can generally visit polyclinics in Singapore, including foreigners with an Employment Pass, S Pass, Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, or student pass. The main difference is usually not whether you can register at a polyclinic, but how much you pay. Singapore citizens, permanent residents and foreigners all fall into different fee categories.
|Group
|Can use a polyclinic?
|Likely subsidy position
|What this means in practice
|Singapore citizen
|Yes
|Eligible for the highest level of public subsidies
|Generally pays the lowest published rates
|Permanent resident
|Yes
|Eligible for some public subsidies, but generally receives less than citizens
|PRs can use public services, but should not assume citizen pricing
|Other foreigner or non-resident
|Generally yes
|Usually unsubsidised
|Can access care, but generally pays the unsubsidised rate
What services can expats use at a polyclinic?
Polyclinics are public primary-care clinics, so they cover more than quick cough-and-cold visits. The exact mix varies by cluster and site, but many polyclinics combine doctors, basic diagnostics, pharmacy services, and some preventive care in one place.
Acute illness, chronic care and prescriptions
Polyclinics provide treatment for a range of health conditions, including:
- Coughs, colds and minor infections
- Chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure
- Medication reviews and repeat prescription assessments
- Minor injuries, such as sprains and cuts
For many newcomers, the real comparison is between a polyclinic and a private GP in Singapore, rather than between care and no care at all.
When you arrive, staff may assess your symptoms before directing you to a doctor for a consultation. The doctor may treat the problem there, review your medication, order tests, or decide that you need follow-up care or a referral.
Ongoing care can be quite structured, especially for chronic conditions, but you should not assume every visit will be fast or that every drug will be stocked on-site. Medication availability, review intervals, and follow-up steps vary by clinic and condition.
Screening, tests, vaccinations and dental
Polyclinics may also offer preventive care, health screenings, lab tests, X-rays, vaccinations, and some dental services. Some also provide selected child health and women’s health services, although availability varies by clinic.
Some screenings and tests require a doctor’s assessment first, while others have separate booking arrangements. Dental care is a common example where booking rules are stricter than for a standard medical visit, and foreigners usually pay higher fees than Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
Before booking an appointment, check the following:
- Confirm that your clinic offers the service
- Check whether you need a doctor review first
- See whether the service is appointment-only
- Ask what the non-resident fee includes
- Check payment and document requirements
How do expats book a polyclinic appointment?
Booking arrangements can be confusing for newcomers because they vary by healthcare cluster, service type, and whether you are already registered as a patient.
Online, phone and walk-in options
- Try booking through HealthHub first. Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and eligible foreign pass holders with access to Singpass can use HealthHub to book polyclinic appointments online. Doctor consultation appointments are generally released at 10 pm the night before, so check back then if you can’t find an available slot.
- Call if you’re new to the clinic or can’t book online. Each healthcare cluster has its own booking arrangements, and you may need to register your details before making your first appointment online. Contact the relevant polyclinic or cluster contact centre to confirm what you need to do.
- Use walk-ins as a fallback, not your default plan. Polyclinics accept patients without appointments, but waiting times may be longer. Staff will assess your needs and advise when you can be seen. Patients with urgent medical needs are usually prioritised, while those with non-urgent conditions may be asked to book an appointment or visit a nearby GP clinic.
If you are still choosing where to go, the wider task of finding a doctor or GP in Singapore usually comes before the booking tool itself. If you do not yet have digital access, or you are unsure whether your pass works with a booking app, check the relevant cluster’s website or call before turning up.
What to bring to your first visit
Bring your identification and any documents that may affect your registration or payment. If you’re a foreign resident, your passport and valid pass help confirm your identity and residency status. Having your medical records and medication details available can also help the doctor assess your health.
Bring the following to your first visit:
- Identification: Passport and valid FIN-linked pass, such as an EP or S pass
- Medical benefit documents: Employer medical benefits card, insurance card or letter of guarantee
- Medication list: Names and dosages of any prescription medicines you take
- Medical records: Relevant test results, referral letters, or previous medical reports
- Payment method: A card or other accepted payment method
What should expats expect from waiting times, referrals and follow-up?
Waiting times and referral rules are where public care can feel less intuitive. Many newcomers assume the public label means quicker specialist access or lower bills, but those are separate questions.
Likely waiting times and same-day access
MOH reported that, in 2025, walk-in doctor consultation waits at polyclinics had an 8-minute median and a 72-minute 95th percentile. This means half of walk-in patients waited 8 minutes or less, while 95% waited 72 minutes or less.
Booked visits are usually more predictable, but waiting times still vary. Same-day appointments may be limited, but HealthHub usually releases doctor consultation slots for polyclinics at 10 pm the night before. Some healthcare clusters, like SingHealth, may release additional same-day appointments at 7:30 am.
Writer
Rebecca Low
Insider Tip
You can save time by pre-registering for your appointment on the HealthHub app and completing the health declaration form before arriving. You can typically pre-resgister 30 to 90 minutes before your appointment and receive a queue number to track your place in line. I lived 10 minutes away from my polyclinic, so I would pre-register at home and leave when my turn was getting closer.
How public specialist referrals work for foreigners
A polyclinic doctor will first assess whether your case needs public specialist care. If it does, the clinic can arrange a referral to a public specialist outpatient clinic and tell you the next step for booking or follow-up.
A polyclinic referral can help you access specialist care through the public system, but it does not make you eligible for subsidised rates. Ministry of Health (MOH) says Specialist Outpatient Clinic (SOC) subsidies are available to Singapore citizens and PRs referred from eligible sources such as polyclinics. Foreigners are generally classified as private patients and should confirm charges before assuming a lower bill.
This is different from a private referral, which may still help with insurer paperwork or continuity of care but does not change public subsidy rules. If your main concern is the next-stage bill rather than the referral letter, public vs private hospital costs in Singapore is often the better comparison.
How much do polyclinics cost for citizens, PRs and foreigners?
Published adult consultation fees show a clear gap between citizen, PR, and non-resident consultation fees, and they also show that charges can vary by cluster. These are adult medical consultation fees only. Medication, laboratory tests, X-rays and other services cost extra.
|Cluster
|Citizen adult consultation
|Permanent resident consultation
|Non-resident consultation
|SingHealth Polyclinics
|S$19.60
|S$39.70
|S$90.36
|NHG Polyclinics
|S$19.60
|S$45.80
|S$88.40
|National University Polyclinics
|S$19.60
|S$43.50
|S$83.71
What this means in practice is simple: the public label does not guarantee a low bill for expats. A non-resident consultation alone is S$80 to S$90 before medicines, lab work, scans, dressings, dental treatment, or follow-up visits.
That is why the polyclinic versus GP decision in Singapore often comes down to total visit cost and speed rather than the headline consultation fee. Fees were checked against official cluster websites on 4 November 2026 and may change, so confirm the latest rates before your appointment.
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Where can private international health insurance help after public subsidy limits?
Once you understand the fee differences, private international health insurance may be worth considering as part of your healthcare budget. It can help cover eligible outpatient consultations, diagnostic tests, and medication, depending on your policy. This may be particularly useful if you expect regular outpatient visits, prefer private GPs for speed, need specialist follow-up, or have an employer plan that excludes routine outpatient care.
One option expats may compare is Cigna Global, which offers international health insurance for people living or working abroad. Its plans have different levels of outpatient coverage, so check whether your chosen policy includes routine GP visits, specialist consultations, tests, and prescription medication.
Don’t assume that having international health insurance means your polyclinic bills will automatically be covered. Check whether your insurer recognises public polyclinics as eligible providers, whether you need to use a specific network, and whether you must pay upfront and claim reimbursement afterwards.
Before choosing a plan, compare:
- Outpatient coverage and annual benefit limits
- Eligible hospitals, clinics, and medical practitioners
- Network and direct billing rules
- Waiting periods, exclusions, and pre-authorisation rules
- Claims documents and reimbursement rules
For a broader overview, compare Expatica’s health insurance in Singapore guide with its Singapore expat health insurance quotes page before choosing a plan.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about using polyclinics in Singapore
Can foreigners make a polyclinic appointment in Singapore?
Yes, in many cases they can. For a polyclinic appointment in Singapore, the route depends on the cluster system, whether you’re already registered with the clinic, and whether you can use the relevant digital tools, so call the clinic if you are new and unsure.
Do expats get subsidised polyclinic rates in Singapore?
Generally, no. Expats and other non-residents can use polyclinics, but they do not usually get the same subsidised rates as citizens, while PRs sit on a different published fee tier than citizens.
Is a polyclinic cheaper than a private GP for expats in Singapore?
Not always. Unsubsidised public consultation fees, plus medicines or tests, can narrow the gap with a private GP. Compare the likely total bill, waiting times, and convenience before deciding where to go.
Can a polyclinic refer a foreigner to a public specialist in Singapore?
Yes, it can. But the referral affects pathway and care coordination, not citizenship status, so foreigners should not assume it gives them subsidised specialist pricing.
What services can expats get at Singapore polyclinics?
Expats can usually access treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease follow-up, selected health screening, diagnostic tests, vaccinations, and pharmacy services. Some polyclinics also provide dental or other specialised services. The exact mix varies by clinic and healthcare cluster.
Do expats need health insurance to use a polyclinic in Singapore?
No. You can attend a polyclinic without insurance, but many non-residents still consider private coverage because unsubsidised consultation fees, medicines, tests, and follow-up costs can add up. Whether your insurer reimburses these costs depends on your policy and the clinic’s eligibility under its terms.
Sources
- Ministry of Health: Primary care for the official overview of polyclinics and the current network size.
- Ministry of Health: Subsidies for Specialist Outpatient care at Public Healthcare Institutions for the rules on public specialist subsidies.
- Ministry of Health: Average waiting times at polyclinics for walk-in patients for the official walk-in waiting-time benchmark.
- HealthHub for public-facing digital health services and payment tools.
- SingHealth Polyclinics: Charges and payment for published consultation and dental fee examples.
- SingHealth Polyclinics: What you need to know for appointment, registration, and same-day slot guidance.
- NHG Polyclinics: Fees, Payments & Deposits for a second public-cluster pricing example.
- NHG Polyclinics: Before Your Visit for first-visit and booking guidance.
- Cigna Global for high-level information on international health insurance options for globally mobile professionals.