Key takeaways Expats and other foreigners can generally use Singapore polyclinics.

Access is separate from subsidy eligibility, so non-residents usually pay unsubsidised rates.

Booking options vary by healthcare cluster, but foreigners with eligible Singpass accounts can access HealthHub e-services, including polyclinic appointment booking.

A referral from a public polyclinic does not make foreigners eligible for the subsidised rates available to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Private international health insurance may help with eligible costs, but coverage depends on the exact policy terms.

Who can use polyclinics in Singapore? Anyone can generally visit polyclinics in Singapore, including foreigners with an Employment Pass, S Pass, Dependant’s Pass, Long-Term Visit Pass, or student pass. The main difference is usually not whether you can register at a polyclinic, but how much you pay. Singapore citizens, permanent residents and foreigners all fall into different fee categories. Group Can use a polyclinic? Likely subsidy position What this means in practice Singapore citizen Yes Eligible for the highest level of public subsidies Generally pays the lowest published rates Permanent resident Yes Eligible for some public subsidies, but generally receives less than citizens PRs can use public services, but should not assume citizen pricing Other foreigner or non-resident Generally yes Usually unsubsidised Can access care, but generally pays the unsubsidised rate

What services can expats use at a polyclinic? Polyclinics are public primary-care clinics, so they cover more than quick cough-and-cold visits. The exact mix varies by cluster and site, but many polyclinics combine doctors, basic diagnostics, pharmacy services, and some preventive care in one place. Acute illness, chronic care and prescriptions Polyclinics provide treatment for a range of health conditions, including: Coughs, colds and minor infections

Chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure

Medication reviews and repeat prescription assessments

Minor injuries, such as sprains and cuts For many newcomers, the real comparison is between a polyclinic and a private GP in Singapore, rather than between care and no care at all. When you arrive, staff may assess your symptoms before directing you to a doctor for a consultation. The doctor may treat the problem there, review your medication, order tests, or decide that you need follow-up care or a referral. Ongoing care can be quite structured, especially for chronic conditions, but you should not assume every visit will be fast or that every drug will be stocked on-site. Medication availability, review intervals, and follow-up steps vary by clinic and condition. Screening, tests, vaccinations and dental Polyclinics may also offer preventive care, health screenings, lab tests, X-rays, vaccinations, and some dental services. Some also provide selected child health and women’s health services, although availability varies by clinic. Some screenings and tests require a doctor’s assessment first, while others have separate booking arrangements. Dental care is a common example where booking rules are stricter than for a standard medical visit, and foreigners usually pay higher fees than Singapore citizens and permanent residents. Before booking an appointment, check the following: Confirm that your clinic offers the service

Check whether you need a doctor review first

See whether the service is appointment-only

Ask what the non-resident fee includes

Check payment and document requirements

How do expats book a polyclinic appointment? Booking arrangements can be confusing for newcomers because they vary by healthcare cluster, service type, and whether you are already registered as a patient. Online, phone and walk-in options Try booking through HealthHub first. Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and eligible foreign pass holders with access to Singpass can use HealthHub to book polyclinic appointments online. Doctor consultation appointments are generally released at 10 pm the night before, so check back then if you can’t find an available slot. Call if you’re new to the clinic or can’t book online. Each healthcare cluster has its own booking arrangements, and you may need to register your details before making your first appointment online. Contact the relevant polyclinic or cluster contact centre to confirm what you need to do. Use walk-ins as a fallback, not your default plan. Polyclinics accept patients without appointments, but waiting times may be longer. Staff will assess your needs and advise when you can be seen. Patients with urgent medical needs are usually prioritised, while those with non-urgent conditions may be asked to book an appointment or visit a nearby GP clinic. If you are still choosing where to go, the wider task of finding a doctor or GP in Singapore usually comes before the booking tool itself. If you do not yet have digital access, or you are unsure whether your pass works with a booking app, check the relevant cluster’s website or call before turning up. What to bring to your first visit Bring your identification and any documents that may affect your registration or payment. If you’re a foreign resident, your passport and valid pass help confirm your identity and residency status. Having your medical records and medication details available can also help the doctor assess your health. Bring the following to your first visit: Identification: Passport and valid FIN-linked pass, such as an EP or S pass

Passport and valid FIN-linked pass, such as an EP or S pass Medical benefit documents: Employer medical benefits card, insurance card or letter of guarantee

Employer medical benefits card, insurance card or letter of guarantee Medication list: Names and dosages of any prescription medicines you take

Names and dosages of any prescription medicines you take Medical records: Relevant test results, referral letters, or previous medical reports

Relevant test results, referral letters, or previous medical reports Payment method: A card or other accepted payment method

What should expats expect from waiting times, referrals and follow-up? Waiting times and referral rules are where public care can feel less intuitive. Many newcomers assume the public label means quicker specialist access or lower bills, but those are separate questions. Likely waiting times and same-day access MOH reported that, in 2025, walk-in doctor consultation waits at polyclinics had an 8-minute median and a 72-minute 95th percentile. This means half of walk-in patients waited 8 minutes or less, while 95% waited 72 minutes or less. Booked visits are usually more predictable, but waiting times still vary. Same-day appointments may be limited, but HealthHub usually releases doctor consultation slots for polyclinics at 10 pm the night before. Some healthcare clusters, like SingHealth, may release additional same-day appointments at 7:30 am. Writer Rebecca Low Insider Tip You can save time by pre-registering for your appointment on the HealthHub app and completing the health declaration form before arriving. You can typically pre-resgister 30 to 90 minutes before your appointment and receive a queue number to track your place in line. I lived 10 minutes away from my polyclinic, so I would pre-register at home and leave when my turn was getting closer. How public specialist referrals work for foreigners A polyclinic doctor will first assess whether your case needs public specialist care. If it does, the clinic can arrange a referral to a public specialist outpatient clinic and tell you the next step for booking or follow-up. A polyclinic referral can help you access specialist care through the public system, but it does not make you eligible for subsidised rates. Ministry of Health (MOH) says Specialist Outpatient Clinic (SOC) subsidies are available to Singapore citizens and PRs referred from eligible sources such as polyclinics. Foreigners are generally classified as private patients and should confirm charges before assuming a lower bill. This is different from a private referral, which may still help with insurer paperwork or continuity of care but does not change public subsidy rules. If your main concern is the next-stage bill rather than the referral letter, public vs private hospital costs in Singapore is often the better comparison.

How much do polyclinics cost for citizens, PRs and foreigners? Published adult consultation fees show a clear gap between citizen, PR, and non-resident consultation fees, and they also show that charges can vary by cluster. These are adult medical consultation fees only. Medication, laboratory tests, X-rays and other services cost extra. Cluster Citizen adult consultation Permanent resident consultation Non-resident consultation SingHealth Polyclinics S$19.60 S$39.70 S$90.36 NHG Polyclinics S$19.60 S$45.80 S$88.40 National University Polyclinics S$19.60 S$43.50 S$83.71 What this means in practice is simple: the public label does not guarantee a low bill for expats. A non-resident consultation alone is S$80 to S$90 before medicines, lab work, scans, dressings, dental treatment, or follow-up visits. That is why the polyclinic versus GP decision in Singapore often comes down to total visit cost and speed rather than the headline consultation fee. Fees were checked against official cluster websites on 4 November 2026 and may change, so confirm the latest rates before your appointment. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Singapore with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a network of 1.5+ million doctors, specialists, and therapists. Go to website Healthcare Polyclinic vs GP in Singapore Read more