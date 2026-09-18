Rebecca Low is a Canadian freelance writer and editor with a background in travel, expat life, personal finance and education. After earning an Honours Bachelor of Arts in English, Linguistics, and Book & Media Studies from the University of Toronto, she moved to Singapore to work as an ESL teacher. Her experience living abroad, combined with a passion for travel, led her to pursue a more versatile career in travel and expat writing. She has since travelled to more than 65 countries and lived in Singapore and Spain, giving her firsthand experience navigating life in new countries and adapting to different cultures.

Her work has appeared on Wise, Finder, Passport Magazine, Indeed and ExpatDen. She is also an experienced nonfiction book editor with The Ultimate 48 Hour Author. When she’s not writing, Rebecca is usually travelling, planning her next trip or exploring a new destination.