Polyclinic vs GP in Singapore: what expats should know (2026)

For foreigners, polyclinics charge non-resident rates, so the public option is not necessarily cheaper than a private GP. Below, we compare cost, wait times, referrals, and payment options. This guide is for information only, not medical advice. If symptoms are severe or sudden, go to A&E, Singapore’s accident and emergency department, or use Emergency services in Singapore: numbers and helplines; do not delay urgent care to save money. Editor’s note: fees, payment methods, and payment instructions were checked against official sources on 25 August 2026, but they can change. International money transfers with Wise For convenient cross border transactions with transparent fees, check out Wise.



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Key takeaways Same-day mild illness: a private GP is often the easiest first stop because walk-ins and quick slots are more common.

a private GP is often the easiest first stop because walk-ins and quick slots are more common. Ongoing chronic care: a polyclinic may suit you better if you want structured follow-up, on-site tests, and easier public-system coordination.

a polyclinic may suit you better if you want structured follow-up, on-site tests, and easier public-system coordination. Need a public specialist pathway: start with a polyclinic if the public route matters, but remember that non-residents still pay unsubsidised rates.

start with a polyclinic if the public route matters, but remember that non-residents still pay unsubsidised rates. Evening or weekend care: private GPs usually offer more flexible hours than polyclinics.

private GPs usually offer more flexible hours than polyclinics. No fully set-up local banking arrangement yet: check the clinic’s payment methods before you go; many public providers support cashless options such as HealthHub, PayNow QR, or UEN-based payment.

What’s the difference between a polyclinic and a private GP in Singapore? In Singapore, a polyclinic is a public primary-care clinic run by a healthcare cluster. The Ministry of Health primary care overview says there are currently 26 polyclinics in Singapore, and they cover: acute illness, chronic disease management, preventive care, diagnostics, infectious disease management, and pharmacy services, while private GP clinics handle about 80% of the country’s primary care needs. For expats, the difference shows up in the visit experience. Polyclinics are usually better for structured follow-up, on-site tests, chronic monitoring, and navigating the wider healthcare system in Singapore. Private GP clinics are often smaller and more flexible, which can make them easier for same-day fever, sore throat, repeat prescriptions, and quick admin tasks such as a medical certificate (MC). Your best option depends on speed, cost control, continuity, and referral needs, not on whether the clinic is public or private. A private GP may feel simpler when you are new, while a polyclinic can be stronger once you want planned follow-up in the public system.

How do cost, waiting time, and referrals compare for expats? For newly arrived foreign pass holders, the biggest difference between polyclinics vs GPs is cost. You can generally use a polyclinic as a non-resident, but you will not get the same subsidised rates available to citizens and many permanent residents, or PRs. Route Cost for expats Wait and same-day access Referral route Best use case Polyclinic SingHealth Polyclinics lists S$85.35 for a non-resident consultation. NHG Polyclinics lists S$88.40 for a non-resident general clinic consultation. Medicines, tests, and procedures cost extra. You can visit without an appointment, but SingHealth warns that waiting times may be long. Same-day acute-care slots are available, but are subject to availability. More structured if you want to enter the public healthcare system through a polyclinic referral and receive specialist care at a public hospital. Chronic care, planned reviews, diagnostics and accessing public primary care Private GP Fees are set by individual clinics. Ask about consultation, medicine, tests, after-hours fees, and any paperwork charges before you confirm. Often faster for walk-ins and same-day mild illness. Evening and weekend access is usually better with over 500 GP clinics operating after hours. Good for private specialist referral, or a referral letter when your insurer asks for one. Acute but non-emergency illness, quick admin needs, after-hours care Because polyclinic non-resident consultation fees already sit in the high-S$80 range, a private GP visit can land closer in total cost than many new expats expect, especially if speed matters. That does not make private cheaper by default. It means you should compare the full visit, not just the label. If referral strategy matters, the distinction is important. A private GP can refer you to a private specialist quickly, and a referral letter may still help with insurer claims or medical history handover. A polyclinic is often the more structured route if you want to enter the public specialist system, but non-residents should not assume that this gives them access to the subsidised rates available to eligible Singapore citizens and permanent residents Before booking, check the latest public fee pages and ask private clinics exactly what their consultation fee covers. Timing, medicines, tests, and after-hours surcharges often make the biggest difference. Writer Rebecca Insider Tip Polyclinic wait times can vary widely. MOH reported that in 2025, the median wait for a walk-in doctor consultation was 8 minutes, but 5% of patients waited more than 72 minutes. So, if you want to avoid the possibility of over an hour-long wait, booking a private GP may offer more predictable timing.