Polyclinic vs GP in Singapore: what expats should know (2026)

Healthcare
Newly arrived expats in Singapore can usually use both polyclinics and private general practitioners (GPs) for primary care. When deciding between a polyclinic vs GP, non-resident pricing and waiting times often matter more than the public or private label.
For foreigners, polyclinics charge non-resident rates, so the public option is not necessarily cheaper than a private GP. Below, we compare cost, wait times, referrals, and payment options.
This guide is for information only, not medical advice. If symptoms are severe or sudden, go to A&E, Singapore’s accident and emergency department, or use Emergency services in Singapore: numbers and helplines; do not delay urgent care to save money.
Editor’s note: fees, payment methods, and payment instructions were checked against official sources on 25 August 2026, but they can change.
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In Singapore, a polyclinic is a public primary-care clinic run by a healthcare cluster. The Ministry of Health primary care overview says there are currently 26 polyclinics in Singapore, and they cover: acute illness, chronic disease management, preventive care, diagnostics, infectious disease management, and pharmacy services, while private GP clinics handle about 80% of the country’s primary care needs.
For expats, the difference shows up in the visit experience. Polyclinics are usually better for structured follow-up, on-site tests, chronic monitoring, and navigating the wider healthcare system in Singapore. Private GP clinics are often smaller and more flexible, which can make them easier for same-day fever, sore throat, repeat prescriptions, and quick admin tasks such as a medical certificate (MC).
Your best option depends on speed, cost control, continuity, and referral needs, not on whether the clinic is public or private. A private GP may feel simpler when you are new, while a polyclinic can be stronger once you want planned follow-up in the public system.
For newly arrived foreign pass holders, the biggest difference between polyclinics vs GPs is cost. You can generally use a polyclinic as a non-resident, but you will not get the same subsidised rates available to citizens and many permanent residents, or PRs.
|Route
|Cost for expats
|Wait and same-day access
|Referral route
|Best use case
|Polyclinic
|SingHealth Polyclinics lists S$85.35 for a non-resident consultation. NHG Polyclinics lists S$88.40 for a non-resident general clinic consultation. Medicines, tests, and procedures cost extra.
|You can visit without an appointment, but SingHealth warns that waiting times may be long. Same-day acute-care slots are available, but are subject to availability.
|More structured if you want to enter the public healthcare system through a polyclinic referral and receive specialist care at a public hospital.
|Chronic care, planned reviews, diagnostics and accessing public primary care
|Private GP
|Fees are set by individual clinics. Ask about consultation, medicine, tests, after-hours fees, and any paperwork charges before you confirm.
|Often faster for walk-ins and same-day mild illness. Evening and weekend access is usually better with over 500 GP clinics operating after hours.
|Good for private specialist referral, or a referral letter when your insurer asks for one.
|Acute but non-emergency illness, quick admin needs, after-hours care
Because polyclinic non-resident consultation fees already sit in the high-S$80 range, a private GP visit can land closer in total cost than many new expats expect, especially if speed matters. That does not make private cheaper by default. It means you should compare the full visit, not just the label.
If referral strategy matters, the distinction is important. A private GP can refer you to a private specialist quickly, and a referral letter may still help with insurer claims or medical history handover.
A polyclinic is often the more structured route if you want to enter the public specialist system, but non-residents should not assume that this gives them access to the subsidised rates available to eligible Singapore citizens and permanent residents
Before booking, check the latest public fee pages and ask private clinics exactly what their consultation fee covers. Timing, medicines, tests, and after-hours surcharges often make the biggest difference.
Writer
Rebecca
Polyclinic wait times can vary widely. MOH reported that in 2025, the median wait for a walk-in doctor consultation was 8 minutes, but 5% of patients waited more than 72 minutes. So, if you want to avoid the possibility of over an hour-long wait, booking a private GP may offer more predictable timing.
Take a new Employment Pass holder who wakes up with a fever, needs same-day care, and has no local bank account yet. A nearby private GP can be the simplest first stop. If the doctor thinks you need longer follow-up or specialist care, you can then decide whether to stay private or move into a polyclinic route.
If you are still learning the system: a small private clinic can be the lower-friction first move. Many expats end up using both routes over time.
When you are new to Singapore, choosing a clinic is only part of the process. Booking appointments, paying bills, and claiming eligible medical expenses through insurance can also require some preparation.
Public providers use HealthHub, a government health platform, for services like booking a polyclinic appointment and paying medical bills. Access to HealthHub requires a Singpass account, which eligible foreign pass holders can register for using their Foreign Identification Number (FIN).
Private clinics vary more, but many still accept phone bookings or walk-ins. After the visit, collect your medicine, keep the invoice, and check whether you need to submit reimbursement paperwork or book follow-up care.
Bring your passport or FIN-linked pass, such as an Employment Pass, S Pass, Dependant’s Pass, or Long-Term Visit Pass, along with any medical benefit or insurance documents, your medication list, relevant records, and a working payment method.
Polyclinics offer appointments through HealthHub, with some doctor consultation slots released at 10 pm the night before. Walk-ins are also accepted, although waiting times may be longer without an appointment. Private GPs have their own booking arrangements, so check with the clinic before visiting.
If you do not have access to HealthHub or Singpass yet, call ahead before choosing the public route.
Singapore clinic payments are heavily cashless. Official public-cluster pages show options such as counter card payment, HealthHub payment, PayNow QR, or UEN-based payment, and some providers display these through SGQR, Singapore’s shared QR label rather than a standalone PayNow sign.
A concrete example comes from NHG Polyclinics. Its payment page says patients can pay by PayNow using UEN 200002150HNP2 and must enter the bill number in the bill reference field, with only one bill number allowed per transaction. HealthHub’s bill presentment guide and NUHS bill payments pages also show how public bills can be viewed or paid online.
Just be sure to check the payment details and bill reference against your invoice or the provider’s official payment instructions before making a transfer, or you may end up paying the wrong recipient or someone else’s medical bill.
If you are still waiting for a local bank account, Wise can provide another way to manage SGD. You can use a Wise card to pay in stores, including at clinics that accept card payments, with funds taken from your Wise account. Wise also supports PayNow QR payments in Singapore, so you can just scan a clinic’s supported PayNow QR code through the Wise app.
Insurance fit depends on your plan, not the clinic label. Some expats use employer-sponsored plans, some pay first and claim back outpatient visits, and some rely on international plans. Check your policy for outpatient limits, waiting periods, exclusions, reimbursement rules, and whether the clinic is in your insurer’s network or offers direct billing. Cigna, for example, notes that claims and out-of-network coverage depend on the specific plan.
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FAQ
Yes. Foreigners and other non-residents can generally use polyclinics in Singapore, but they are charged non-resident rates rather than the subsidised rates available to eligible Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
For current public examples, SingHealth Polyclinics lists S$85.35 for a non-resident consultation, and NHG Polyclinics lists S$88.40 for a non-resident general clinic consultation. Private GP pricing varies by clinic, time of day, medicines, tests, and location, so treat any quoted figure as a guide rather than a fixed price.
Yes. A private GP can refer you to a specialist, and that referral may help with medical history handover or insurer paperwork even when direct private booking is possible. If you want the public specialist route, you can also be referred to a public specialist, but government subsidies are generally only available to Singapore citizens and permanent residents.
Often, yes, but not always. Private GPs are usually faster for same-day mild illness and walk-ins, while polyclinics may involve longer waits, limited same-day slots, or more booking steps depending on the cluster and time of day.
Many public healthcare providers accept PayNow or QR-based cashless payment. Accepted methods vary by provider, but NHG, NUHS, and SingHealth polyclinics all offer PayNow payment options. Confirm the current payment options and use the official bill reference number, QR code, or UEN shown on the invoice or at the counter when paying.
Bring your ID or pass, insurer details, medication list, relevant records, and a payment method the clinic accepts. If you are new to Singapore, proof of pass type and any employer panel information can save time at registration. If your employer provides healthcare through a network of approved clinics, check whether the clinic is covered before your visit.
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