Public vs private hospital costs in Singapore (2026)

Because the healthcare system in Singapore runs public and private care side by side, labels alone do not tell you what you will actually pay. This guide compares the real bill drivers, shows where Ministry of Health (MOH) benchmarks help and where they can mislead expats, and uses maternity and surgery examples that matter to expat families. It is for general information only, not medical, legal, or insurance advice. International money transfers with Wise For convenient cross border transactions with transparent fees, check out Wise.



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Key takeaways Public hospitals are not necessarily cheaper for expats. Without government subsidies, the cost of public-hospital care can be closer to private hospital rates.

Private hospitals such as Mount Elizabeth, Mount Elizabeth Novena, Gleneagles, and Raffles Hospital can offer faster planned care and more doctor choice, but advertised room rates and packages do not necessarily reflect the total bill.

In public hospitals, ward class matters. A and B1 are unsubsidised ward classes and can be considerably more expensive than subsidised B2 and C care. However, simply choosing a B2 or C ward does not make an expat eligible for subsidised rates.

Insurance can reduce the financial hit, but a Letter of Guarantee does not mean every item on the bill is covered.

For planned birth or surgery, cash flow matters. Ask about deposits, payment deadlines, and what your insurer will pay directly before treatment. If you’re paying in another currency, also consider whether moving money into SGD early makes sense.

Cost differences at a glance The broad answer is simple: subsidised public care is usually cheaper, but the cheapest public benchmark is not the most realistic comparison for many expats. MOH says its published public bill sizes are subsidised and based on actual transacted fees for Singapore citizens, so they may not match what an unsubsidised expat pays. Factor Public hospitals Private hospitals What it means for expats Uncomplicated C-section benchmark MOH typical bill for Ward B2: S$2,582Ward C: S$3,004Ward B1: S$8,490 Ward A: S$9,839 MOH typical private inpatient bill: S$15,805 The low public figure is not the expat default. Unsubsidised care can look much closer to Ward A or B1 than Ward B2 or C Room and ward choice Cost changes sharply across A, B1, B2, and C Single rooms listed at S$780 a day in Gleneagles and S$850 in Mount Elizabeth Room rate is only one charge line, not the final bill Doctor choice Subsidised patients are generally treated by a team rather than choosing a specific doctor Private patients can generally choose their obstetrician or specialist The price difference often reflects control and convenience, not just treatment Upfront payment risk Usually lower for planned public care Planned private admission may require a deposit, and hospitals may ask for more if charges rise Cash flow can matter as much as the quoted package

Public hospital costs for expats Public hospitals such as SGH, NUH, and KKH can still be good value, especially if you are comparing them with high-end private care. The mistake is assuming that public automatically means subsidised or cheap for expats. Ward class is the main shortcut to understand pricing. A wards generally offer single-bed rooms, while B1 wards typically have four beds per room.B2 and C have more basic accommodation and are the subsidised ward classes for eligible Singapore citizens and PRs. For expats, the practical question is not just ward comfort. It is whether you are being billed on a subsidised or unsubsidised basis. Checklist for comparing public options: Check whether your quote assumes citizen, PR, or unsubsidised rates.

Compare A and B1 against a lower-end private quote, not just against B2 or C.

Confirm whether you will be treated by a team of doctors or can choose a specific specialist.

Make sure the estimate already includes likely tests, medicines, and length of stay. Writer Rebecca Insider tip For a more realistic expat comparison, look at unsubsidised B1 or A public-hospital rates rather than B2/C figures. For example, MOH’s typical bill for GI obstruction is S$3,995 in a public B1 ward and S$4,381 in a public A ward versus S$10,823 in a private hospital. These aren’t expat-specific prices, but B1 and A wards are unsubsidised, making this a more useful comparison for expats.

Private hospital costs for expats Private hospital care can be substantially more expensive than subsidised public care because they combine higher room charges with separate professional fees and more add-on billing lines. In return, you often get faster planned access, more control over your doctor, and more privacy for recovery. As the table above shows, a single room alone starts at S$780 in Gleneagles and S$850 in Mount Elizabeth. That charge sits alongside doctor fees, tests, medicines, and any extra inpatient care. Maternity packages can give you a clearer estimate: Gleneagles lists a single maternity room package from S$4,188 for two nights, while Mount Elizabeth lists a single maternity room package from S$4,500 for two nights. These packages cover specified hospital and delivery services, but doctors’ fees and other additional charges aren’t included. What you are usually paying more for in practice: The ability to choose your obstetrician or specialist

Faster planned admission and less waiting

A private room or maternity suite

More convenience for family visits and postnatal recovery

Access to hospitals such as Mount Elizabeth, Mount Elizabeth Novena, Gleneagles, Mount Alvernia, Parkway East, and Raffles Hospital

What changes the final bill Room choice, professional fees, medical complexity, and insurance coverage are the main reasons two patients with the same condition can receive very different bills. Ward class, room type, and length of stay A shared ward, single room, ICU stay, NICU stay, and extra nights can all increase the bill. Hospitals also publish half-day or extra-day charging rules, so a delayed discharge can affect the total even when the treatment itself has not changed. Doctor fees, tests, and add-on charges Room or package pricing often excludes the obstetrician, anaesthetist, paediatrician, imaging, lab work, medicines, and any implants or disposable items used in surgery. An unplanned A&E or Emergency Department visit in Singapore can also appear on the bill before the inpatient stay even starts. Insurance, LOGs, and excluded items MOH says a Letter of Guarantee can reduce the upfront cash deposit, but it does not guarantee that every item will be paid. Common reasons no LOG is issued include deductibles, pre-existing conditions, short policy duration, and general exclusions such as pregnancy or maternity expenses. Confirm pre-authorisation, maternity waiting periods, newborn cover, and network rules in writing before admission. Cigna is one expat-focused insurer people compare when they want private-hospital access, direct billing support, or maternity options, but benefits vary by plan and policy terms. For background, Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Singapore in 2026 explains how local and international cover work, and Best expat health insurance quotes in Singapore helps you compare providers.

Maternity, surgery, and deposit planning This is where the public versus private decision becomes urgent. Once you need a written estimate, a deposit, and a clear plan for paying in SGD, the label on the hospital matters less than the real cash amount due before admission. Typical maternity and C-section cost bands MOH’s current procedure page for an uncomplicated C-section shows how wide the gap can be. The typical public overall bill is S$2,582 in Ward B2, S$3,004 in Ward C, S$8,490 in Ward B1, and S$9,839 in Ward A, while the typical private inpatient bill is S$15,805. On the same MOH page, KKH Ward A1 shows a typical bill of S$9,814, while Gleneagles 1-bedded ward shows S$21,556 and Mount Elizabeth 1-bedded ward shows S$19,494. Private package examples also need careful reading. Gleneagles lists a 3-day C-section maternity package from S$6,500 and Mount Elizabeth lists a 3-day C-section package from S$7,000, but both hospitals say those figures cover hospital charges only and exclude professional fees. Baby nursery or NICU care, extra nights, and complications can push the total far beyond the headline package. If you are planning a birth, Pregnancy and giving birth in Singapore covers the wider maternity journey. Funding a private hospital deposit from abroad Private hospitals may ask for a deposit before admission, and both Mount Elizabeth and Gleneagles say that an additional deposit may be needed if charges exceed the first amount. Ask for the written estimate, deposit amount, payment deadline, accepted payment methods, and refund process before you commit. Before a private admission, ask whether a Letter of Guarantee lowers the cash deposit, what happens if the final bill exceeds the first deposit, and how long a refund takes if the estimate comes in high. If you are moving savings from a home-country account, major local banks such as DBS, OCBC, and UOB can receive international transfers, but be sure to compare the total SGD amount you will receive after exchange rates and transfer fees, as well as any transfer limits and expected arrival timing before you choose a route. Wise says its Singapore account can hold and convert 40+ currencies using the mid-market exchange rate, with a separate conversion fee. Expats who need to move money into SGD for a maternity or surgery deposit can compare Wise with a standard international wire transfer, subject to eligibility, route-specific pricing, limits, and timing. Money Management Wise Review Singapore 2026 Read more

When public vs private makes more sense The right choice depends on budget, urgency, coverage, and how much uncertainty you can absorb. If you are not sure whether you are comparing care fairly, the key question is whether you are matching the same level of room, doctor choice, and insurance support on both sides. Situation Public hospitals often make more sense when… Private hospitals often make more sense when… Lowest possible cost You are comfortable with a more basic ward and fewer doctor choices You are not prioritising the lowest bill Faster specialist access Waiting is manageable Time, convenience, or chosen-doctor continuity matter more Planned birth You are happy with the public pathway and have checked unsubsidised pricing You want a named obstetrician, more privacy, and a clearer private package route Complex surgery Your insurer steers you to a public route, or you are self-funding carefully Your coverage is strong, and your specialist works mainly in private hospitals Comfort or privacy You can live without a single room A private room, family space, or quieter recovery matters a lot Writer Rebecca Insider tip Don’t assume the initial deposit is the final amount you’ll need to pay. In a recent Singapore discussion, one parent reported around S$10,000 to S$12,000 in cash outlay after an emergency C-section and several days of NICU care, compared with an initial deposit of about S$4,000. This is anecdotal, but it shows why you should ask how much extra cash you could need if complications occur.