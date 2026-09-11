How to get Portuguese citizenship through grandparents

If you are unsure, start with two questions: was your grandparent Portuguese, and can you prove the link with civil records? This guide explains who qualifies, which records matter, where language proof fits, how to apply, and what to do if records are missing. It is general information, not legal advice, and official forms, fees, and timelines can change.

Key takeaways Portuguese authorities usually say nationality rather than citizenship.

This route is for people born abroad with a Portuguese grandparent and a provable family link.

Your file usually needs a record chain from you to your parent and to the Portuguese grandparent.

Language knowledge is part of the route, and official proof may be needed.

Foreign records often need an apostille or legalization, plus a certified translation.

Portuguese authorities usually say nationality rather than citizenship.

Can you get Portuguese citizenship through grandparents? Often, yes. Under current Portuguese nationality rules, people born abroad may apply through a Portuguese grandparent if that grandparent was originally Portuguese, did not lose Portuguese nationality, and the family link can be proven with official records. Family history alone is not enough. If one of your parents was already Portuguese when you were born, that usually points to the parent route instead. If your claim starts with a great-grandparent, check the separate great-grandparent route. Do not confuse this with residence-based naturalization, which depends on lawful residence in Portugal rather than ancestry. Who qualifies under the grandparent route? You usually need: A Portuguese grandparent who was originally Portuguese and did not lose Portuguese nationality

A direct documentary link from you to that grandparent

The right declaration or application form for your filing route

Evidence that meets the current connection or language rule Who does not qualify under this route? If your case really belongs under the parent route, relies only on family lore, or depends on a separate great-grandparent claim, this is probably not the right path. Current nationality rules can also block cases involving disqualifying criminal history. For example, to apply for a Portuguese nationality you cannot have been sentenced to a prison term of 3 years or more for a crime that is also punishable in Portugal.

What documents do you need for Portuguese citizenship by descent? For Portuguese citizenship by descent through grandparents, think like a registrar. The file is a chain of civil registry records linking you, your parent, and the Portuguese grandparent. Exact requirements can vary by case and filing location, but most files include: The applicant’s full birth certificate

The parent’s birth certificate

The Portuguese grandparent’s birth certificate or Portuguese registry reference

Marriage or name-change records if surnames changed

A passport copy or valid ID

Criminal record certificates where required

The route-specific declaration or application form

Apostilles or legalization, plus certified translations where needed How to prove your family line Most applicants prove the line with birth certificates across three generations, then use a marriage or name-change record if surnames no longer match. For example, a parent’s married surname may need a marriage certificate to bridge the gap to the Portuguese grandparent’s record. How to prove Portuguese language knowledge Language proof supports the connection requirement. One accepted route is the CIPLE exam from CAPLE, which certifies A2 Portuguese, but accepted evidence can vary, so use the current official checklist rather than relying on older summaries. If you need to learn first, Expatica’s guide to learning Portuguese in Portugal can help. How to legalize, apostille, and translate documents Request the original record from the issuing authority. Get it apostilled, or consularly legalized if the country is outside the Hague Apostille system. Add a certified translation if the filed language is not accepted. Confirm whether the office wants originals, certified copies, or a specific mailing format. If your records come from more than one country, do this country by country. One missing apostille can stall the whole file.

How to apply step by step Confirm that the grandparent route is the right route for your case. Build the record chain before you order short-validity documents. Gather language proof if your case needs it. Complete the declaration or application form for your route and age group. Pay the current fee using the method accepted by the office handling your file. Submit only after you check apostilles, translations, signatures, and name consistency. Birth and marriage records are often best gathered first, while criminal records and some certified copies are more time-sensitive. That order helps reduce expiry problems. Where to submit your application Depending on your case, you may file through the Conservatória dos Registos Centrais, a Portuguese consulate, by post, or online through an authorized representative. Use the Portuguese consular network to find the office with jurisdiction over your residence, because local checklist details can differ. What happens after you submit? After filing, the Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado, or IRN, reviews the application and may ask for more documents. If the request is approved, your birth is entered into the Portuguese civil registry, which is the foundation for your Portuguese identity documents.

How long does it take and how much does it cost? Costs are easier to pin down than timelines, which vary by case. At the time of writing, (August, 2026) the Consulate General of Portugal in Newark listed a €175 government fee for this route, but the office handling your file should be your final check before payment. Straightforward files move faster than cases with missing records, name mismatches, or documents from several countries. Registry and consular backlogs can add more delay. What happens after you submit? After filing, the Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado, or IRN, reviews the application and may ask for more documents. If the request is approved, your birth is entered into the Portuguese civil registry, which is the foundation for your Portuguese identity documents.

How long does it take and how much does it cost? Costs are easier to pin down than timelines, which vary by case. At the time of writing, (August, 2026) the Consulate General of Portugal in Newark listed a €175 government fee for this route, but the office handling your file should be your final check before payment. Cost or timing point What to expect Government fee €175 at the time of writing on current consular guidance Extra admin costs Apostilles, translations, record requests, couriers, and possible legal help Processing time No guaranteed single timeline, and longer delays are common when records are incomplete Extra costs people often miss Budget for add-ons such as apostilles, certified translations, replacement records, courier fees, language exam fees, travel, and legal review for complex cases.

What if records are missing or names do not match? Missing or inconsistent records are where many otherwise eligible applicants lose time. Portuguese ancestry helps, but you still need a record trail that makes sense to a registrar, especially when surnames do not match across generations. Portuguese lawyer Joana Loureiro Veríssimo notes that missing civil records, complex family histories, and foreign documents that were not properly apostilled are recurring problem areas. A common example is a foreign marriage certificate that explains a surname change but was never apostilled. Check these points before filing: Do the birth certificates name the right parents

Is every surname change backed by a marriage, divorce, or name-change record

Does the Portuguese place name match the historical registry entry

Does every foreign public document have the right apostille or legalization

Are translations certified and matched to the original record Insider Tip: if the birthplace appears under an older parish or municipality name, search both the historical and modern Portuguese versions before treating the record as missing. How to rebuild a document trail Request the primary civil record first. If it cannot be found, get a formal no-record statement and then check whether baptismal, immigration, or other supporting records are acceptable in your case. Do not file substitute evidence just because it looks close enough. Family research and registry proof are not always the same thing.