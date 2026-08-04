This guide explains what dual citizenship means in practice, which routes are most common, and what to check with both Portuguese authorities and your home country before you spend time or money on an application.
Key takeaways
- Portugal generally allows dual and multiple nationality.
- Portugal’s rule is only one part of the picture, because your other country may still have its own restrictions.
- Your eligibility depends on your citizenship route, such as descent, marriage, birth in some cases, or naturalisation after legal residence.
- Permanent residency and Portuguese nationality are not the same thing.
- Before you apply, check the latest official guidance, confirm your document rules, and review home-country tax or reporting issues early.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Does Portugal allow dual citizenship?
- What does dual citizenship in Portugal mean in practice?
- Who can qualify for Portuguese citizenship?
- What are the main requirements and documents?
- What should you do next if Portugal is part of your long-term plan?
- Managing money between Portugal and home with a Wise account
- Frequently asked questions about dual citizenship in Portugal
Does Portugal allow dual citizenship?
Yes. Portugal generally allows dual citizenship. Official Portuguese guidance says a Portuguese national can hold other nationalities, so you don’t usually need to renounce your current citizenship to become Portuguese.
What does dual citizenship in Portugal mean in practice?
In practical terms, dual citizenship in Portugal can mean you keep your current passport and also become a Portuguese citizen if your application is approved. Once that happens, you can access the rights that come with Portuguese citizenship, including the right to live in Portugal as a citizen and the wider EU rights attached to Portuguese nationality.
Citizenship is separate from tax residence. You can hold two nationalities and still have separate tax filing, reporting, or passport-use obligations depending on where you live and what your other country requires. You should speak to a tax expert if you’re unsure what applies to you.
Portugal’s rules vs your current country’s rules
This is the key caveat. Portugal allowing dual citizenship doesn’t automatically mean your current country takes the same view.
Another country may require renunciation, extra reporting, specific passport-use rules, tax filings, or military-service checks. If you’re unsure whether those rules apply to you, check them before paying for translations, apostilles, travel, or legal help.
Can you hold more than two citizenships?
Yes. Portugal generally allows multiple nationalities, so it’s possible to hold more than two citizenships. It will depend on your own circumstances in terms of how many other citizenships you already have and what the rules in those countries are.
Wise account
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
Who can qualify for Portuguese citizenship?
Portugal recognises several ways to acquire nationality, and your route determines the evidence, timing, and documents you will need. The main routes are:
- Descent: Through a Portuguese parent, and in some cases a Portuguese grandparent.
- Birth in Portugal: In certain situations, depending on parental status and other legal conditions.
- Marriage or de facto union: If you’re married to, or in a recognised long-term union with, a Portuguese citizen.
- Legal residence and naturalisation: Commonly after five years of lawful residence. However, Portugal has approved changes to its nationality law that increase the general residence requirement from five years to 10 years. At the time of writing, the previous rules continue to apply while the new framework is being implemented. Check the latest official guidance before applying, as the applicable rules may depend on when your application is submitted.
- Other specific cases: Some exceptions exist, but they’re more route-specific and often less relevant to most expat readers.
Main routes expats usually explore
- Five years of legal residence: Under the rules currently in force, this is one of the most common routes for expats. You will usually need to show lawful residence, language ability, and no disqualifying criminal convictions.
- Portuguese parent or grandparent: If you have Portuguese family ties, this route may be simpler than residence-based naturalisation. The key question is usually whether you can prove the family link with the right civil records.
- Marriage or de facto union: These are not the same route in practice. Marriage and de facto union can require different proof, so don’t assume the same documents will work for both.
- Birth in Portugal: It’s not automatic in every case, because it depends on parental residence status and the exact legal route.
- Children connected to Portuguese parents: Some children may qualify through a parent’s nationality status, but the rules depend on timing, age, and the specific family situation.
Common reasons applications get delayed or refused
Some common reasons for delays or refusal include:
- Missing legalised documents from one or more countries
- Weak, incomplete, or uncertified translations
- Criminal record issues that weren’t checked early
- Assuming that residence alone guarantees nationality
What are the main requirements and documents?
The exact paperwork depends on your route, but most applicants should expect similar core documents. Rules, fees, and procedures can change, so check the latest official guidance before you submit anything.
Common documents often include:
- Valid passport or other ID
- Full birth certificate
- Criminal record certificates
- Proof of legal residence, where relevant
- Proof of Portuguese language ability for many routes
- Certified translations and legalisation where required
The official residence-based nationality page listed a €250 application fee when checked on 30 June 2026, but fees can vary by route.
Language, legalisation, and criminal record checks
✅ Language proof: Many applicants need to show Portuguese at A2 level. In practice, that means basic everyday Portuguese, and one official exam you may see mentioned is the CIPLE, the Certificado Inicial de Português Língua Estrangeira.
✅ Apostille or legalisation: This is the step that makes a foreign public document acceptable abroad. If your birth or criminal record certificate comes from another country, Portugal may require an apostille or consular legalisation before it can be used.
✅ Criminal record certificates: These usually need to come from relevant countries linked to your nationality, birthplace, or residence history after a certain age. If you’ve lived in several countries, this can take longer than expected.
Where to apply and which Portuguese authorities matter
For nationality, the main official references are the Ministry of Justiceguidance and the Institute of Registries and Notaries, or IRN. If you’re abroad, a Portuguese consulate may also be part of the process.
It’s easy to get confused about which agency you need. AIMA (Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum) may matter when you need to show your residence history, but nationality requests are handled through nationality and civil registry channels, not through a generic immigration shortcut. If you later become Portuguese, Expatica’s guide to getting a Portuguese passport covers what comes next.
You can apply:
- At nationality counters and civil registry offices linked to IRN
- If you’re living abroad, at a Portuguese consulate
- Online in limited cases when a legal representative files the request
What should you do next if Portugal is part of your long-term plan?
If Portugal is part of your long-term plan, you should understand which citizenship routes may apply to you. For example, if you’ve lived in Portugal lawfully for at least five years, naturalisation may be your most likely route under the rules currently in force. Just note that Portugal has approved changes to the residence requirement, so check which rules apply before you begin your application. You also still need to confirm whether your home country creates extra admin before you begin the application process.
- Identify your most likely route to Portuguese nationality.
- Check whether your current country allows you to keep your existing nationality.
- Verify current Portuguese rules, forms, and document lists on official sources.
- Gather civil records, translations, and legalisation in the right order.
- Decide whether your case is simple enough to file directly or whether specialist help makes sense.
For a wider move-planning picture, Expatica’s guide on Portuguese visas can help you separate immigration steps from nationality steps.
Check home-country rules and tax questions early
This is where you can save real money. Before you pay for sworn translations, appointments, courier fees, or flights, you should check whether your home country has renunciation rules, notification duties, passport-use rules, or tax filing obligations that could affect your decision.
This guide is general information, not legal, immigration, or tax advice. If your case involves US, UK, or other country-specific reporting duties, confirm the details with the relevant consulate, tax authority, or a qualified adviser in that country.
Plan your document and money flow before you apply
Citizenship admin often creates costs in more than one country at the same time. That can mean paying for translations, apostilles, consular travel, and moving money into euros while you still have bills to cover in your home country.
To stay organised:
- Keep a checklist of every document, fee, and deadline
- Group payments by currency so you can see what must be paid in EUR
- Leave time for documents from slow-moving authorities
Managing money between Portugal and home with a Wise account
If you’re moving through citizenship paperwork while also living internationally, the practical problem is often money flow. You may need euros for day-to-day life in Portugal while still receiving income, paying bills, or supporting family in another currency. In that situation, a Wise account can help you hold EUR and other currencies, receive funds from abroad, and manage transfers between countries.
That can make it a useful complement to Portugal-based services from major local banks. A Wise account may help you:
- Hold EUR alongside your home currency
- Receive money from abroad in one place
- Send funds between countries for relocation or daily life
- Spend across borders while managing life in Portugal
Frequently asked questions about dual citizenship in Portugal
Can a US citizen have dual citizenship with Portugal?
In many cases, yes. Portugal generally allows dual citizenship, so the Portugal side is usually not the barrier for an applicant from the US.
The part to check separately is the US side of the picture, especially passport-use and tax filing questions. If you’re applying through residence, descent, or marriage, the nationality answer and the tax answer are not the same thing. You should speak to an immigration or tax expert to discuss your own circumstances.
Do you have to renounce your citizenship to become Portuguese?
Portugal generally doesn’t require you to renounce another citizenship when you become Portuguese. Official Portuguese guidance says you don’t need to give up another nationality to acquire Portuguese nationality.
Another country may still require renunciation or extra steps, so check that before you apply.
Can you get Portuguese citizenship after living in Portugal for 5 years?
Yes, under the rules currently in force. Portugal has approved changes that would increase the general residence requirement from five years to 10 years, but those changes have not yet taken effect. Check the latest official guidance before applying, as the applicable rules may depend on when you submit your application.
Requirements and procedures can change. Expatica’s guide to citizenship in Portugal explains the current process in more detail.
Does a child born in Portugal get dual citizenship?
Not automatically in every case. A child born in Portugal may qualify for Portuguese nationality in some situations, but it will depend on the parental residency status.
That is why birth in Portugal and Portuguese nationality aren’t always the same thing. If this question applies to your family, check the official nationality guidance for the exact birth-related route before assuming the outcome.
Can I lose my original citizenship if I become Portuguese?
Portugal generally allows dual citizenship, but whether you keep your original citizenship depends on the laws of your other country.