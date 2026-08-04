This guide explains what dual citizenship means in practice, which routes are most common, and what to check with both Portuguese authorities and your home country before you spend time or money on an application.

Does Portugal allow dual citizenship? Yes. Portugal generally allows dual citizenship. Official Portuguese guidance says a Portuguese national can hold other nationalities, so you don’t usually need to renounce your current citizenship to become Portuguese.

What does dual citizenship in Portugal mean in practice? In practical terms, dual citizenship in Portugal can mean you keep your current passport and also become a Portuguese citizen if your application is approved. Once that happens, you can access the rights that come with Portuguese citizenship, including the right to live in Portugal as a citizen and the wider EU rights attached to Portuguese nationality. Citizenship is separate from tax residence. You can hold two nationalities and still have separate tax filing, reporting, or passport-use obligations depending on where you live and what your other country requires. You should speak to a tax expert if you’re unsure what applies to you. Portugal’s rules vs your current country’s rules This is the key caveat. Portugal allowing dual citizenship doesn’t automatically mean your current country takes the same view. Another country may require renunciation, extra reporting, specific passport-use rules, tax filings, or military-service checks. If you’re unsure whether those rules apply to you, check them before paying for translations, apostilles, travel, or legal help. Can you hold more than two citizenships? Yes. Portugal generally allows multiple nationalities, so it’s possible to hold more than two citizenships. It will depend on your own circumstances in terms of how many other citizenships you already have and what the rules in those countries are. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Who can qualify for Portuguese citizenship? Portugal recognises several ways to acquire nationality, and your route determines the evidence, timing, and documents you will need. The main routes are: Descent: Through a Portuguese parent, and in some cases a Portuguese grandparent.

Through a Portuguese parent, and in some cases a Portuguese grandparent. Birth in Portugal: In certain situations, depending on parental status and other legal conditions.

In certain situations, depending on parental status and other legal conditions. Marriage or de facto union: If you’re married to, or in a recognised long-term union with, a Portuguese citizen.

If you’re married to, or in a recognised long-term union with, a Portuguese citizen. Legal residence and naturalisation: Commonly after five years of lawful residence. However, Portugal has approved changes to its nationality law that increase the general residence requirement from five years to 10 years. At the time of writing, the previous rules continue to apply while the new framework is being implemented. Check the latest official guidance before applying, as the applicable rules may depend on when your application is submitted.

Commonly after five years of lawful residence. However, Portugal has approved changes to its nationality law that increase the general residence requirement from five years to 10 years. At the time of writing, the previous rules continue to apply while the new framework is being implemented. Check the latest official guidance before applying, as the applicable rules may depend on when your application is submitted. Other specific cases: Some exceptions exist, but they’re more route-specific and often less relevant to most expat readers. Main routes expats usually explore Five years of legal residence: Under the rules currently in force, this is one of the most common routes for expats. You will usually need to show lawful residence, language ability, and no disqualifying criminal convictions.

Under the rules currently in force, this is one of the most common routes for expats. You will usually need to show lawful residence, language ability, and no disqualifying criminal convictions. Portuguese parent or grandparent: If you have Portuguese family ties, this route may be simpler than residence-based naturalisation. The key question is usually whether you can prove the family link with the right civil records.

If you have Portuguese family ties, this route may be simpler than residence-based naturalisation. The key question is usually whether you can prove the family link with the right civil records. Marriage or de facto union: These are not the same route in practice. Marriage and de facto union can require different proof, so don’t assume the same documents will work for both.

These are not the same route in practice. Marriage and de facto union can require different proof, so don’t assume the same documents will work for both. Birth in Portugal: It’s not automatic in every case, because it depends on parental residence status and the exact legal route.

It’s not automatic in every case, because it depends on parental residence status and the exact legal route. Children connected to Portuguese parents: Some children may qualify through a parent’s nationality status, but the rules depend on timing, age, and the specific family situation. Common reasons applications get delayed or refused Some common reasons for delays or refusal include: Missing legalised documents from one or more countries

Weak, incomplete, or uncertified translations

Criminal record issues that weren’t checked early

Assuming that residence alone guarantees nationality

What are the main requirements and documents? The exact paperwork depends on your route, but most applicants should expect similar core documents. Rules, fees, and procedures can change, so check the latest official guidance before you submit anything. Common documents often include: Valid passport or other ID

Full birth certificate

Criminal record certificates

Proof of legal residence, where relevant

Proof of Portuguese language ability for many routes

Certified translations and legalisation where required The official residence-based nationality page listed a €250 application fee when checked on 30 June 2026, but fees can vary by route. Language, legalisation, and criminal record checks ✅ Language proof: Many applicants need to show Portuguese at A2 level. In practice, that means basic everyday Portuguese, and one official exam you may see mentioned is the CIPLE, the Certificado Inicial de Português Língua Estrangeira. ✅ Apostille or legalisation: This is the step that makes a foreign public document acceptable abroad. If your birth or criminal record certificate comes from another country, Portugal may require an apostille or consular legalisation before it can be used. ✅ Criminal record certificates: These usually need to come from relevant countries linked to your nationality, birthplace, or residence history after a certain age. If you’ve lived in several countries, this can take longer than expected. Where to apply and which Portuguese authorities matter For nationality, the main official references are the Ministry of Justiceguidance and the Institute of Registries and Notaries, or IRN. If you’re abroad, a Portuguese consulate may also be part of the process. It’s easy to get confused about which agency you need. AIMA (Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum) may matter when you need to show your residence history, but nationality requests are handled through nationality and civil registry channels, not through a generic immigration shortcut. If you later become Portuguese, Expatica’s guide to getting a Portuguese passport covers what comes next. Visas & Immigration Getting a Portuguese passport Read more You can apply: At nationality counters and civil registry offices linked to IRN

If you’re living abroad, at a Portuguese consulate

Online in limited cases when a legal representative files the request

What should you do next if Portugal is part of your long-term plan? If Portugal is part of your long-term plan, you should understand which citizenship routes may apply to you. For example, if you’ve lived in Portugal lawfully for at least five years, naturalisation may be your most likely route under the rules currently in force. Just note that Portugal has approved changes to the residence requirement, so check which rules apply before you begin your application. You also still need to confirm whether your home country creates extra admin before you begin the application process. Identify your most likely route to Portuguese nationality. Check whether your current country allows you to keep your existing nationality. Verify current Portuguese rules, forms, and document lists on official sources. Gather civil records, translations, and legalisation in the right order. Decide whether your case is simple enough to file directly or whether specialist help makes sense. For a wider move-planning picture, Expatica’s guide on Portuguese visas can help you separate immigration steps from nationality steps. Visas & Immigration Portuguese visas: how to immigrate to Portugal in 2026 Read more Check home-country rules and tax questions early This is where you can save real money. Before you pay for sworn translations, appointments, courier fees, or flights, you should check whether your home country has renunciation rules, notification duties, passport-use rules, or tax filing obligations that could affect your decision. This guide is general information, not legal, immigration, or tax advice. If your case involves US, UK, or other country-specific reporting duties, confirm the details with the relevant consulate, tax authority, or a qualified adviser in that country. Plan your document and money flow before you apply Citizenship admin often creates costs in more than one country at the same time. That can mean paying for translations, apostilles, consular travel, and moving money into euros while you still have bills to cover in your home country. To stay organised: Keep a checklist of every document, fee, and deadline

Group payments by currency so you can see what must be paid in EUR

Leave time for documents from slow-moving authorities

Managing money between Portugal and home with a Wise account If you’re moving through citizenship paperwork while also living internationally, the practical problem is often money flow. You may need euros for day-to-day life in Portugal while still receiving income, paying bills, or supporting family in another currency. In that situation, a Wise account can help you hold EUR and other currencies, receive funds from abroad, and manage transfers between countries. That can make it a useful complement to Portugal-based services from major local banks. A Wise account may help you: Hold EUR alongside your home currency

Receive money from abroad in one place

Send funds between countries for relocation or daily life

Spend across borders while managing life in Portugal Learn more about Wise Banking How to use the Wise card in Portugal Read more