How to use the Wise card in Portugal

The Wise card has no ongoing fees and offers mid-market rate currency exchange with no foreign transaction fee. This makes it a great partner for spending in person and online if you’re an expat, digital nomad or frequent international traveler.

Can I get a Wise card in Portugal? Yes. You can get a Wise card in Portugal. Wise cards are offered in Portugal for both personal and business use. As a Wise personal customer you can order your card to spend online and in person, including mobile payments and virtual card options. You can also make ATM withdrawals, and manage everything from your phone. Get transaction notifications, freeze and unfreeze your card, and view or manage your balance as you go. There’s no fee to spend if you have enough of the required currency in your account – and currency conversion uses the mid-market rate with low conversion fees as required. Wise Business customers can order Wise debit and expensive cards for individual and team use, for low cost international business spending. Get all the perks an individual customer does, with business friendly account extras to help save time as well as money.

Using Wise card for everyday transactions in Portugal You can use the Wise card for everyday purchases, such as shopping, dining, and transportation in Portugal, whether you’re visiting, living there as an expat, or a long term resident. Here are some common uses for your Wise card in Portugal: Spend in person: Use your physical card to tap and pay, or to make Chip and PIN payments. You can also make mobile payments with wallets like Google Wallet and Apple Pay using your physical or virtual card.

Use your physical card to tap and pay, or to make Chip and PIN payments. You can also make mobile payments with wallets like Google Wallet and Apple Pay using your physical or virtual card. Spend online and in app: Use your Wise physical or virtual card to spend online and in app. Generate up to 3 virtual cards which have different card numbers to your physical card, for greater security.

Use your Wise physical or virtual card to spend online and in app. Generate up to 3 virtual cards which have different card numbers to your physical card, for greater security. Get cash: Take cash from ATMs globally, with some withdrawals monthly that don't incur a Wise fee, before low, transparent charges kick in.

Take cash from ATMs globally, with some withdrawals monthly that don't incur a Wise fee, before low, transparent charges kick in. Add and convert money: Manage your account with your phone, to top up or convert from one currency to another in a few taps.

Manage your account with your phone, to top up or convert from one currency to another in a few taps. Track and categorise spending: View transaction history in your Wise app, with handy budgeting tools and ways to categorise transactions to see your spending patterns.

Managing your card with the Wise app Use the Wise app to view your account, including adding or converting money and checking transactions. This gives you everything you need to manage your budget across multiple currencies with just your phone. You can also log into your Wise account online with your laptop, if you prefer to view your accounts that way. The Wise app and desktop site also let you set and manage your card spending limits, view currency exchange data and set rate alerts so you can spot and make the most of a good exchange rate. How do I put money on my Wise card? You can add money to your Wise account for card spending in the Wise app or by logging into your account online. You’ll just need to tap the Add Money option, and then follow the prompts. Top up options depend a little on the currency you want to use, but you can normally pay with a bank transfer, card, or wallet like Apple Pay. You can also use your local account information in 8+ currencies including EUR, GBP, USD and AUD, to add money with a local payment in those currencies if you like. It’s helpful to know that topping up with cash from ATMS is currently not possible. All top ups are managed digitally, so there’s no way to add cash to your account.

Wise card fees in Portugal Here’s a summary of the Wise card fees in Portugal. Bear in mind that Wise card fees vary from country to country – so if your card and account are registered elsewhere you’ll need to check the details for your own country of residence. 💡 Wise card pricing Card order fee 7 EUR standard fee

Optional express delivery from 10.4 EUR Monthly or annual fee No fee Fees for spending No fee to spend if your balance in the required currency covers the purchase

Currency conversion from 0.68% where needed Fees for topping up No fee to top up using local account details in 8+ currencies

Otherwise fees may apply to certain currencies or payment methods which are shown in app ATM cash withdrawal fees No Wise fee for 2 monthly withdrawals, to 200 EUR

After this, fees of 0.5% +; 1.75% apply

*Wise will not charge you for these withdrawals, but some additional charges may occur from independent ATM networks Getting a digital card No fee Replacing your card 4 EUR Replacing expired card No fee *Details correct at time of research – 18th September 2025. Learn more about Wise pricing in this guide to Portugal personal account pricing

Is the Wise card safe to use? Yes. The Wise card is safe to use with normal precautions. Wise uses a range of security measures to help keep cards and customer accounts safe, which include: Two-factor authentication and encryption to help secure your Wise account

Manual and automatic anti-fraud measures in operation 24/7 to spot and prevent account misuse

Get transaction notifications instantly in your Wise app, to keep on top of your account balance

Options to freeze/unfreeze your Wise card, or cancel the card easily from the Wise app in case of an emergency

Dedicated support is available through in app chat, in 14 languages As with any payment card, you’ll need to take a few sensible steps to keep your money and account safe. Don’t share your PIN with anyone, for example, and check your Wise account balance frequently to make sure you spot any unusual transactions quickly. You’ll also need to make sure you activate any security measures your phone offers, such as passcode entry, or FaceID.

Moving to Portugal If you live in another country and are in the process of moving to Portugal, you’ll need to know how to order a new card, or whether you can continue using the card you have once you arrive in Portugal. Wise cards are available in many countries – but it’s worth checking if the Wise card is available in your home country before you go any further. If the Wise card is available in your home country, you may be able to get a card in your current country and then use it on arrival in Portugal. This means there’s no need to wait to use your Wise card when you arrive in Portugal. If you’re considering ordering your Wise card in advance – or if you already have a Wise card which you want to use when you move to another country – you’ll need to check the country specific rules to see if you’re able to do so. For example cards issued in the US are cancelled when people move abroad, and the same applies the other way around – so people with a US issued card need to get a new one on arrival in Portugal. Assuming you can get a card in your home country, and there are no specific restrictions on using it once you move, you’ll be able to keep on using your card until it expires. You can then order your replacement card with your Portuguese information and address when you’re ready. If you’re getting your card in Portugal – either as a new Wise customer, or to replace your existing card – you’ll be able to order your card from the Wise cards tab, pay your one time fee, and receive your card to your new Portuguese address. Delivery is usually within 14 days for standard orders, and 2 or 3 days for expedited courier delivery.

Where can I use my Wise card? You can use your Wise card in 140+ countries, for spending and withdrawals. If you’re living in Portugal you can use your Wise card there, or take it with you when you travel to top destinations like Spain, the UK, Brazil or the US. If you’re an expat in Portugal, you can also keep your Wise card handy when you go to your home country to visit. The Wise card is designed for international travel, with low cost conversions, and mid-market exchange rates, supporting 40+ currencies for holding, and 140+ countries for spending. That means it could be the perfect partner no matter where you’re heading off to. Using Wise card for international travel The Wise card is an international debit card which is optimised for use when traveling. Here are a few ways you can use the Wise card for international travel: Set your travel budget and spend with no fees on arrival: Convert your balance in advance to the currency you need, and there are no extra spending fees as long as you have enough money in the required currency to cover your purchase.

Convert your balance in advance to the currency you need, and there are no extra spending fees as long as you have enough money in the required currency to cover your purchase. Leave your balance in EUR and use autoconvert to pay: Or, leave your money in whichever currency you prefer, and allow the Wise autoconvert feature to convert when you pay, with the same great fees and mid-market rates.

Or, leave your money in whichever currency you prefer, and allow the Wise autoconvert feature to convert when you pay, with the same great fees and mid-market rates. Get cash in local currencies on arrival in your destination: Don't waste time at a money changer before you travel, just get cash from an ATM at the airport when you arrive in your destination.

Don’t waste time at a money changer before you travel, just get cash from an ATM at the airport when you arrive in your destination. Use your virtual card with a mobile wallet for extra security: Virtual cards can be used with Apple Pay and other wallets to spend on the move, with no need to share your physical card information. Wise has smart autoconvert features – but you may be wondering: how does Wise know what currency to spend? If you prefer to leave your balance without converting it before you travel, you can simply tap and pay with your card as usual. The card will recognise the local currency wherever in the world you are, and pay in that currency. The card will choose the currency balance you hold which incurs the lowest conversion fee, and debit from this balance to pay. You get the same great rates and low fees as you do with Wise when you make a manual conversion. This also avoids dynamic currency conversion which can lead to unexpected fees.

What are my Wise card spending limits? There are some Wise card spending limits which apply for security. These are shown in the Wise app. You can also check and manage the limits in your app or online, to set them at a level that you’re comfortable with. Limits include: Daily and monthly limits on card spending

Daily and monthly limits on ATM use As a default your daily and monthly limit will be the same, but you can adjust the Wise daily or monthly limit to a lower amount if you prefer, simply by logging into your Wise app and looking for the Cards tab. Here you're guided through the process by onscreen prompts to make it effortless.

Key takeaways The Wise card is available in Portugal, and can be a great option to manage your spending and cash withdrawals in Portugal and when you travel elsewhere. Wise accounts hold 40+ currencies and can be used to convert with the mid-market rate and low fees. This skips the foreign transaction fee you might pay your bank, and makes overseas spending simple and cheap. Spend in 140+ countries with your Wise card, with the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees for conversion where needed

There’s a low one time Wise card order fee, no ongoing costs and no fee to replace an expiring card

Manage your account in the Wise app or online, freeze and unfreeze your card in a few taps, and set your own spending limits

