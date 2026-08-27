Portugal D2 visa: requirements and application guide

Key takeaways Topic What to know Where to verify Who is the D2 visa for? D2 suits non-EU founders, business owners expanding to Portugal, and some freelancers with Portugal-linked activity Portuguese consulate, MNE visa portal

Expatica’s Portuguese visas overview and work visas in Portugal also help show where the D2 fits. Can D2 work for freelancers? Some freelancers can qualify, but they need real independent activity and a clear Portugal connection Consulate, AIMA What do I need to cover in my business plan? It should explain why Portugal, how the business earns money, who the clients are, and why it is viable locally Consulate, AIMA What’s the application process? Prepare the file, apply abroad for the residence visa, travel, then complete the residence permit stage in Portugal MNE, AIMA What’s the difference between the visa vs the residence permit? The D2 starts with a residence visa, then moves to a separate residence permit stage MNE, AIMA What else should I know? Document lists, fees, and timelines can change and may vary by nationality or visa center Consulate, MNE, AIMA *Details correct at time of research – 4th August, 2026. Verify current options, processes, fees and timing on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, your local consulate or VFS page, and AIMA before you pay anything.

What is Portugal’s D2 visa and who is it for? The Portugal D2 visa, often called the Portugal entrepreneur visa, is a residence visa route for non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals who want to carry out entrepreneurial or independent professional activity in Portugal. You’ll usually find it listed as a National Visa on your consulate website – the D2 code isn’t always shown, but the description you’re looking for is a ‘Residency visa for independent work purposes or entrepreneurs’. Photo: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images In practice, that can cover a founder starting a company, a business owner expanding into Portugal, or a self-employed professional using the local independent activity route. One thing worth knowing is that the D2 is not awarded just because you have a business idea. The real test is whether you can show credible economic activity tied to Portugal and then move from the visa stage to the residence permit stage with Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo (AIMA). Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and self-employed applicants The route can fit several profiles. A founder opening a Portuguese company, often a Sociedade por Quotas or limited company, may build the case around starting a business in Portugal, projected revenue, hiring, or local commercial activity. A business owner expanding an existing company may rely more on contracts, clients, and an operational plan for Portugal. Some freelancers and trabalhador independente applicants, meaning self-employed workers, can also qualify. For example, a consultant with signed Portugal-based work may have a strong D2 case. However, this might vary from someone becoming a freelancer in Portugal but serving only foreign clients. In this case, alternative National Visas which are specifically aimed at digital nomads and remote workers may be a better fit. Self-Employment How to start a business in Portugal Read more D2 vs D8, D7, and StartUP Visa A common question is whether freelance or online work automatically belongs under the D2. It does not. The key difference is whether your case centers on building Portugal-linked business activity or living in Portugal while working remotely for clients or an employer elsewhere. Route Best for Is a business plan central? Main trigger National Visa (D2) Founders, independent professionals, and expansion cases with Portugal-linked activity Yes You need to prove local economic viability National Visa (remote work) Remote workers and freelancers earning from foreign clients or employers Usually no Your income comes from work done remotely National Visa (passive income) People living mainly from passive income, pensions, or savings-backed means No You are not relying on active business income StartUP Visa Founders with innovative, scalable projects inside the official startup framework Yes Your project must fit the StartUP Visa structure *Details taken from publicly available resources, 4th August 2026 This is different from the Golden Visa, which is an investment route rather than a business activity route. It is also worth checking whether your project fits the innovation-focused StartUP Visa framework before you assume the D2 is your only option. Self-Employment Tips for becoming a freelancer in Portugal Read more

What are the requirements for Portugal’s D2 visa? For most applicants, the file has to prove two things at once: that you personally meet the visa conditions and that the underlying business or independent activity is real, credible, and workable in Portugal. That usually means a Portugal-focused business case, proof of means, accommodation, criminal record documents, and health coverage. The Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros (MNE) visa portal and the Portuguese consulate serving your country should be your starting points for current document lists, while the residence permit stage is handled by AIMA. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website What makes a business plan strong enough? Economic viability sounds vague, but your plan should make a practical case, not a sales pitch. Portugal fit: explain why the business belongs in Portugal. Demand: show who the customers are and how you found them. Revenue model: show how money comes in, when, and on what assumptions. Operations: explain location, suppliers, structure, and compliance needs. Common mistakes include submitting a generic EU expansion deck, unrealistic first-year numbers, or skipping the Portugal link entirely. An insider tip is to tailor the plan to a real market, such as Lisbon, Porto, or the Algarve, because a plan that names its local audience, costs, and route to revenue usually reads stronger than a vague global pitch. Which documents and funds do you need? There is no single official fixed investment amount published for every D2 case, and that matters. What you usually need to show is enough money for your household and a believable ability to launch or maintain the proposed activity, with expectations varying by consulate and family size. You’re likely to be asked for documents including: Valid passport, national visa form, and recent photos

Criminal record certificates from the relevant countries

Proof of accommodation, such as a lease, owner declaration, or longer-stay arrangement

Health insurance covering the move and early stay

Bank statements or other proof of funds

Business documents, such as a plan, contracts, incorporation papers, or service agreements

Professional qualifications or order registration if your field is regulated Bear in mind that consulates can ask for additional documents, depending on the situation. Wise Business Join 700,000+ businesses around the world which already use Wise for powerful international accounts to hold, send, spend and exchange 40+ currencies, with local and SWIFT account information for incoming payments in multiple currencies, mid-market exchange rates with no markup for conversions, plus linked debit and expense cards and seamless integrations with accounting software like Xero. Go to website

How to apply for a Portugal D2 visa step by step Think of the D2 as a two-stage process, not a one-step approval. You apply abroad for the residence visa first, then complete the residence permit stage after arrival in Portugal. Shape the business or independent activity case and gather supporting evidence. Confirm the exact route and document list with the Portuguese consulate or visa center serving your country. Submit the residence visa application from abroad and wait for the decision. Travel to Portugal on the visa and organize the in-country permit stage. Complete the AIMA residence permit process and keep all originals and copies ready. What to do before you apply from abroad The strength of the D2 file is often decided before you book the appointment. You should already know whether your case is founder-led, expansion-led, or freelance-led, because that affects which contracts, company papers, or service evidence make the most sense. What could go wrong? Expired, incomplete or incorrect documents can slow your application significantly. Check document validity windows, translation rules, apostille rules, and the exact application channel before you submit anything. What happens after arrival in Portugal? After arrival, the focus shifts from entry permission to residence compliance. The D2 residence visa is only the first step. The in-country stage usually includes your AIMA appointment, tax registration, social security steps, and either company setup or activation of independent activity. This is also when practical admin starts to matter. You may need a NIF in Portugal – the local tax ID. You might also benefit from looking at the Expatica guide to self-employment, freelance and corporate tax in Portugal, and learning about how social security in Portugal works for your status. Government & Law Applying for a NIF in Portugal Read more

What does the Portugal D2 visa cost and how long does it take? The MNE fees page lists the national visa application fee at €110 at the time of research (4th August 2026). Beyond that, applicants often pay for translations, apostilles, health insurance, accommodation reservations, document shipping, and sometimes legal or accounting help. Residence permit fees are separate and should be checked against AIMA’s current fee table before you book or budget. Cost type What it may include Official fee National visa application fee, plus separate AIMA residence permit charges Common extras Translations, apostilles, insurance, accommodation, travel, company setup, and professional advice Timelines also work in stages. The MNE deadlines page says residence visa decisions are generally due within 60 days, but actual timing can still vary with consulate workload, file quality, and appointment availability in Portugal. A common mistake is to count only the consular stage and ignore the time needed for document preparation and the later residence permit step.

What happens after approval? Approval is not the end of the D2 route. Once you are in Portugal, you need to keep the business or independent activity real, documented, and consistent with what you presented in your file. If your case was built on contracts, incorporation, or planned operations, you should keep records that show the activity is actually happening. This matters because renewals are about ongoing compliance, not just the original idea. Keep invoices, company records, tax filings, social security records, and proof of address organized from the start. That makes later appointments and renewals much easier. Renewals, family reunification, and long-term options Future planning is one reason people compare D2 with other visas early. Renewal: Temporary residence permits under this route are often issued for two years and can then be renewed for three-year periods, subject to the current rules and your continued compliance.

Temporary residence permits under this route are often issued for two years and can then be renewed for three-year periods, subject to the current rules and your continued compliance. Family reunification: Family options often exist, but timing and proof requirements vary. Expatica’s guide to Portuguese family and spouse visas explains this visa route in more detail.

Family options often exist, but timing and proof requirements vary. Expatica’s guide to Portuguese family and spouse visas explains this visa route in more detail. Long-term status: After enough lawful residence, the D2 can form part of a route toward permanent residence in Portugal or citizenship, but future law, language requirements, and your personal record all matter.

After enough lawful residence, the D2 can form part of a route toward permanent residence in Portugal or citizenship, but future law, language requirements, and your personal record all matter. Personal circumstances: Family inclusion, renewals, and citizenship timing are never automatic, so check the rules again when each milestone arrives.