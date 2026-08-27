Portugal D2 visa: requirements and application guide

Read on to find out what the Portugal D2 visa is, and where it may fit into your plans. We cover who qualifies, what a strong file looks like, how the application flows, and what early admin steps usually matter after arrival.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What is Portugal’s D2 visa and who is it for?
- What are the requirements for Portugal’s D2 visa?
- How to apply for a Portugal D2 visa step by step
- What does the Portugal D2 visa cost and how long does it take?
- What happens after approval?
- How to handle banking, transfers, and early admin for your move
- Useful resources
Key takeaways
|Topic
|What to know
|Where to verify
|Who is the D2 visa for?
|D2 suits non-EU founders, business owners expanding to Portugal, and some freelancers with Portugal-linked activity
|Portuguese consulate, MNE visa portal
Expatica’s Portuguese visas overview and work visas in Portugal also help show where the D2 fits.
|Can D2 work for freelancers?
|Some freelancers can qualify, but they need real independent activity and a clear Portugal connection
|Consulate, AIMA
|What do I need to cover in my business plan?
|It should explain why Portugal, how the business earns money, who the clients are, and why it is viable locally
|Consulate, AIMA
|What’s the application process?
|Prepare the file, apply abroad for the residence visa, travel, then complete the residence permit stage in Portugal
|MNE, AIMA
|What’s the difference between the visa vs the residence permit?
|The D2 starts with a residence visa, then moves to a separate residence permit stage
|MNE, AIMA
|What else should I know?
|Document lists, fees, and timelines can change and may vary by nationality or visa center
|Consulate, MNE, AIMA
What is Portugal’s D2 visa and who is it for?
The Portugal D2 visa, often called the Portugal entrepreneur visa, is a residence visa route for non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss nationals who want to carry out entrepreneurial or independent professional activity in Portugal. You’ll usually find it listed as a National Visa on your consulate website – the D2 code isn’t always shown, but the description you’re looking for is a ‘Residency visa for independent work purposes or entrepreneurs’.
In practice, that can cover a founder starting a company, a business owner expanding into Portugal, or a self-employed professional using the local independent activity route.
One thing worth knowing is that the D2 is not awarded just because you have a business idea. The real test is whether you can show credible economic activity tied to Portugal and then move from the visa stage to the residence permit stage with Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo (AIMA).
Entrepreneurs, freelancers, and self-employed applicants
The route can fit several profiles. A founder opening a Portuguese company, often a Sociedade por Quotas or limited company, may build the case around starting a business in Portugal, projected revenue, hiring, or local commercial activity. A business owner expanding an existing company may rely more on contracts, clients, and an operational plan for Portugal.
Some freelancers and trabalhador independente applicants, meaning self-employed workers, can also qualify.
For example, a consultant with signed Portugal-based work may have a strong D2 case. However, this might vary from someone becoming a freelancer in Portugal but serving only foreign clients. In this case, alternative National Visas which are specifically aimed at digital nomads and remote workers may be a better fit.
D2 vs D8, D7, and StartUP Visa
A common question is whether freelance or online work automatically belongs under the D2. It does not. The key difference is whether your case centers on building Portugal-linked business activity or living in Portugal while working remotely for clients or an employer elsewhere.
|Route
|Best for
|Is a business plan central?
|Main trigger
|National Visa (D2)
|Founders, independent professionals, and expansion cases with Portugal-linked activity
|Yes
|You need to prove local economic viability
|National Visa (remote work)
|Remote workers and freelancers earning from foreign clients or employers
|Usually no
|Your income comes from work done remotely
|National Visa (passive income)
|People living mainly from passive income, pensions, or savings-backed means
|No
|You are not relying on active business income
|StartUP Visa
|Founders with innovative, scalable projects inside the official startup framework
|Yes
|Your project must fit the StartUP Visa structure
This is different from the Golden Visa, which is an investment route rather than a business activity route. It is also worth checking whether your project fits the innovation-focused StartUP Visa framework before you assume the D2 is your only option.
What are the requirements for Portugal’s D2 visa?
For most applicants, the file has to prove two things at once: that you personally meet the visa conditions and that the underlying business or independent activity is real, credible, and workable in Portugal. That usually means a Portugal-focused business case, proof of means, accommodation, criminal record documents, and health coverage.
The Ministério dos Negócios Estrangeiros (MNE) visa portal and the Portuguese consulate serving your country should be your starting points for current document lists, while the residence permit stage is handled by AIMA.
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What makes a business plan strong enough?
Economic viability sounds vague, but your plan should make a practical case, not a sales pitch.
Portugal fit: explain why the business belongs in Portugal.
Demand: show who the customers are and how you found them.
Revenue model: show how money comes in, when, and on what assumptions.
Operations: explain location, suppliers, structure, and compliance needs.
Common mistakes include submitting a generic EU expansion deck, unrealistic first-year numbers, or skipping the Portugal link entirely. An insider tip is to tailor the plan to a real market, such as Lisbon, Porto, or the Algarve, because a plan that names its local audience, costs, and route to revenue usually reads stronger than a vague global pitch.
Which documents and funds do you need?
There is no single official fixed investment amount published for every D2 case, and that matters. What you usually need to show is enough money for your household and a believable ability to launch or maintain the proposed activity, with expectations varying by consulate and family size.
You’re likely to be asked for documents including:
- Valid passport, national visa form, and recent photos
- Criminal record certificates from the relevant countries
- Proof of accommodation, such as a lease, owner declaration, or longer-stay arrangement
- Health insurance covering the move and early stay
- Bank statements or other proof of funds
- Business documents, such as a plan, contracts, incorporation papers, or service agreements
- Professional qualifications or order registration if your field is regulated
Bear in mind that consulates can ask for additional documents, depending on the situation.
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How to apply for a Portugal D2 visa step by step
Think of the D2 as a two-stage process, not a one-step approval. You apply abroad for the residence visa first, then complete the residence permit stage after arrival in Portugal.
- Shape the business or independent activity case and gather supporting evidence.
- Confirm the exact route and document list with the Portuguese consulate or visa center serving your country.
- Submit the residence visa application from abroad and wait for the decision.
- Travel to Portugal on the visa and organize the in-country permit stage.
- Complete the AIMA residence permit process and keep all originals and copies ready.
What to do before you apply from abroad
The strength of the D2 file is often decided before you book the appointment. You should already know whether your case is founder-led, expansion-led, or freelance-led, because that affects which contracts, company papers, or service evidence make the most sense.
What could go wrong? Expired, incomplete or incorrect documents can slow your application significantly. Check document validity windows, translation rules, apostille rules, and the exact application channel before you submit anything.
What happens after arrival in Portugal?
After arrival, the focus shifts from entry permission to residence compliance. The D2 residence visa is only the first step. The in-country stage usually includes your AIMA appointment, tax registration, social security steps, and either company setup or activation of independent activity.
This is also when practical admin starts to matter. You may need a NIF in Portugal – the local tax ID. You might also benefit from looking at the Expatica guide to self-employment, freelance and corporate tax in Portugal, and learning about how social security in Portugal works for your status.
What does the Portugal D2 visa cost and how long does it take?
The MNE fees page lists the national visa application fee at €110 at the time of research (4th August 2026). Beyond that, applicants often pay for translations, apostilles, health insurance, accommodation reservations, document shipping, and sometimes legal or accounting help. Residence permit fees are separate and should be checked against AIMA’s current fee table before you book or budget.
|Cost type
|What it may include
|Official fee
|National visa application fee, plus separate AIMA residence permit charges
|Common extras
|Translations, apostilles, insurance, accommodation, travel, company setup, and professional advice
Timelines also work in stages. The MNE deadlines page says residence visa decisions are generally due within 60 days, but actual timing can still vary with consulate workload, file quality, and appointment availability in Portugal. A common mistake is to count only the consular stage and ignore the time needed for document preparation and the later residence permit step.
What happens after approval?
Approval is not the end of the D2 route. Once you are in Portugal, you need to keep the business or independent activity real, documented, and consistent with what you presented in your file. If your case was built on contracts, incorporation, or planned operations, you should keep records that show the activity is actually happening.
This matters because renewals are about ongoing compliance, not just the original idea. Keep invoices, company records, tax filings, social security records, and proof of address organized from the start. That makes later appointments and renewals much easier.
Renewals, family reunification, and long-term options
Future planning is one reason people compare D2 with other visas early.
- Renewal: Temporary residence permits under this route are often issued for two years and can then be renewed for three-year periods, subject to the current rules and your continued compliance.
- Family reunification: Family options often exist, but timing and proof requirements vary. Expatica’s guide to Portuguese family and spouse visas explains this visa route in more detail.
- Long-term status: After enough lawful residence, the D2 can form part of a route toward permanent residence in Portugal or citizenship, but future law, language requirements, and your personal record all matter.
- Personal circumstances: Family inclusion, renewals, and citizenship timing are never automatic, so check the rules again when each milestone arrives.
How to handle banking, transfers, and early admin for your move
Once you move to Portugal, you may need to receive foreign income, convert savings into euros, pay a rental deposit, and figure out how to manage your money on a day to day basis. Major local banks such as Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Millennium BCP, and Novo Banco may be relevant for some formal steps, especially if a landlord, accountant, or registration process asks for local banking documents.
That said, not every early payment problem needs the same tool. Some people open a Portuguese bank account quickly, while others bridge the first weeks with cross-border solutions from specialist services – like the Wise account – and then add local banking once their documents are in place.
Expatica’s guide to opening a bank account in Portugal is useful if you want to compare local requirements before arrival.
Where Wise can help with cross border money management
A Wise account can hold 40+ currencies, lets you convert, send and receive money, and use the Wise card in 150+ countries. That can be useful when you are moving savings, collecting multi-currency income, paying deposits, or covering early day-to-day spending before your local setup is fully in place.
- Hold 40+ currencies in one place
- Convert money into euros when needed, using the mid-market rate
- Send and receive money across currencies
- Use the Wise card in Portugal and 150+ countries for everyday spending
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions about Portugal D2 visa
Can freelancers apply for the Portugal D2 visa?
Yes, some freelancers can apply for the Portugal D2 visa if they can document real independent activity, client or service evidence, qualifications where relevant, and a clear Portugal connection. If your income comes mainly from foreign remote work with no Portugal business case, compare the visa options carefully before applying.
How much money do you need for a Portugal D2 visa?
There is no single published D2 figure that fits every case. You usually need enough means for living costs and a credible way to fund or support the proposed activity. The serving consulate may expect more documents for larger households.
How long does the Portugal D2 visa process take?
Think in phases, not one date. You need time for file preparation, consular processing, travel, and the later AIMA residence permit stage. When planning your timeline, bear in mind that delays can happen at any point if documents are incomplete or appointments are tight.
Can your family join you on a Portugal D2 visa?
Often yes, but family reunification is its own process and proof requirements can change. Check current rules for spouses, children, and dependent relatives before you assume everyone can be included on the same timeline.
Does the D2 visa lead to permanent residence or citizenship?
The D2 can be part of a path to longer-term status, but renewals, lawful residence, language requirements, and future legal changes all matter. Approval under the D2 does not lock in citizenship timing from day one.
Useful resources
Last checked 4th August 2026. This guide is for information only and is not legal, immigration or taxation advice. As consulate checklists, appointment systems, and timelines can vary by country, always verify your local process before applying.
- AIMA guidance on residence authorization for independent professional activity
- AIMA guidance on the StartUP Visa residence route
- Portugal Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa portal
- Residency visa documentation on the MNE portal
- Deadlines for national visas
- How to request a NIF and NISS as a foreign national