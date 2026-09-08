Vitória Lopes

Vitória is a Proofreader at Expatica and a specialist in SEO and content strategy. Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, she leverages her background as a freelance translator and proofreader to refine complex copy and ensure seamless cross-cultural communication. Originally from Brazil, she combines her expertise in digital media with a keen eye for detail and clarity. Beyond her professional work, Vitória is passionate about the creative arts, spending her free time drawing, reading, and writing.