Portuguese citizenship by marriage in 2026

Portugal citizenship by marriage is separate from a spouse visa, family reunification, or residence-based naturalization. You do not necessarily need to live in Portugal for this route, but it helps, since you will need to prove a connection to the Portuguese community.

Who can apply for Portuguese citizenship by marriage? Married to a Portuguese citizen for more than three years at the time of application

In a court-recognized união de facto with a Portuguese citizen for more than three years

Still in that marriage or union when the declaration is made

Not blocked by one of the legal opposition grounds This route is for foreign nationals married to a Portuguese citizen and, in some cases, for partners in a recognized união de facto (de facto union) with a Portuguese citizen. It is only one route within the wider Portuguese citizenship system. If your goal is to move to Portugal with your spouse, ask whether you need nationality or residence permission. Marriage-based nationality goes through nationality and civil-registry channels, not the residence system. Marriage and de facto union are not the same route Marriage and união de facto can both lead to Portuguese nationality, but they are not interchangeable. A marriage case usually turns on the marriage record, while a de facto union case needs a court judgment recognizing the union and fresh proof that it still exists. Calling união de facto “common-law marriage” can be misleading. Portuguese authorities usually expect more formal proof than a shared address or informal partner status. When connection to Portugal may be easier to prove Connection to the Portuguese community is often the hardest part to interpret. Current official guidance treats it as automatically recognized in some situations, but the facts still need to match the rule you are relying on. Marriage or union of at least six years

Marriage or union of at least five years plus Portuguese language proof

Common children who already hold Portuguese nationality

Legal residence in Portugal for at least five years

Legal residence in Portugal for at least three years plus study in Portugal or Portuguese language proof

What are the requirements in 2026? In 2026, the legal baseline for Portuguese nationality by marriage is still simple on paper: you must be married to, or in a recognized de facto union with, a Portuguese citizen for more than three years when you apply. Some cases also need proof of connection to Portugal. The Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado (IRN) runs the nationality service. AIMA, the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum, may still matter if residence history supports your file. What changed in 2026? Portugal tightened residence-based naturalization from May 19, 2026, including longer residence periods for many applicants and extra naturalization requirements. Those changes apply to applications filed after the new law took effect, and some practical details still depend on follow-up regulation. What did not change for the marriage route? The marriage route still centers on the three-year relationship rule, the civil-registry file, possible proof of connection to Portugal, and the same opposition grounds. Core checklist: Married or in a recognized union for more than three years

Relationship still valid when you file

Civil and criminal records ready in the right format

Any proof of connection to Portugal that your case needs

No disqualifying opposition ground Milestones to get citizenship by marriage What each milestone can change under current official guidance: More than three years: opens the route, but does not remove every proof question.

opens the route, but does not remove every proof question. Five years: can matter if you also prove Portuguese language or have five years of legal residence in Portugal.

can matter if you also prove Portuguese language or have five years of legal residence in Portugal. Six years: lack of connection to Portugal may no longer be a ground for opposition.

lack of connection to Portugal may no longer be a ground for opposition. Portuguese children: common children who already hold Portuguese nationality can also make the connection easier to establish. Grounds that can block the application Serious criminal convictions: prison sentences of three years or more for crimes punishable in Portugal can block the file.

prison sentences of three years or more for crimes punishable in Portugal can block the file. Certain public roles abroad: non-technical public office in another state can matter.

non-technical public office in another state can matter. Non-mandatory military service: voluntary service for another state can be relevant.

voluntary service for another state can be relevant. Terrorism-related involvement: any link to terrorism can stop the application. If your case involves criminal history, military service, public office abroad, unusual civil-status records, or children’s nationality, check the official rule carefully or get professional advice. Photo: Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images

What documents do you need? Confirm the route first, then build the file around the current IRN checklist. Exact lists can vary, and some cases also need proof of connection to Portugal. Document Who it relates to Who issues it Nationality application form Applicant IRN forms page Full birth certificate Applicant Birth registry in country of birth Marriage record or união de facto judgment Couple Portuguese registry or Portuguese court Birth record of the Portuguese spouse Portuguese spouse Portuguese civil registry Criminal record certificates Applicant Relevant countries of birth, nationality, and residence since age 16 Documents from Portugal On the Portuguese side, the file often turns on the spouse’s birth record and the Portuguese marriage record. If you need background on Portuguese marriage paperwork, Expatica’s guide to weddings in Portugal explains the civil-registry basics. If the wedding happened abroad, the foreign marriage certificate is usually not enough by itself. For nationality purposes, the marriage normally needs to be reflected in the Portuguese civil registry. Foreign documents, apostilles, and translations Foreign birth records, criminal records, and nationality proofs often need an apostille or Portuguese consular legalization before use in Portugal. IRN also says foreign-language documents generally need a certified Portuguese translation, although some EU public documents with the right multilingual form may be treated differently. Foreign paperwork is one of the biggest sources of delay. Check country-specific rules early, because a document that works at home may still be unusable in a Portuguese nationality file without the right legalization chain.

How to apply step by step Build the case in order. Many applicants lose time by preparing documents before the underlying Portuguese registry record is ready. Step 1: Register the marriage or union correctly If you married outside Portugal, check whether the marriage has been entered in the Portuguese system through a Conservatória do Registo Civil (civil registry office) or the relevant consular route before you spend money on the nationality file. Step 2: Gather and legalize the file Request slow foreign records first, then handle apostilles or consular legalization, then certified translations. Some criminal records and civil certificates have issue-date limits and can expire if you collect them too early. Step 3: Submit through the right channel If you do not have a legal representative, you can usually submit in person at a nationality desk, civil registry, or Portuguese consulate, or send the file by post to the right service. Some applications also pass through the Conservatória dos Registos Centrais (Central Registry Office) in Lisbon. Online filing exists, but the official nationality service says it is for lawyers and solicitors acting as representatives. This is different from Portuguese family and spouse visas, which deal with residence permission rather than nationality. Step 4: Track the file and respond to follow-ups Approval is rarely immediate, and extra document requests are common. Keep certified copies, save payment receipts, and watch for follow-up messages from the registry or consulate, especially if your address, passport, or marital status changes while the file is pending. If your marriage took place outside Portugal, start the registry transcription early and keep duplicate certified copies of key civil records. Files often stall long before final review if the registry trail is incomplete.

How much does it cost and how long does it take? The official fee is only one part of the budget. Real-life costs often come from foreign certificates, certified translations, apostilles, postage, travel, and professional help if you choose to use it. Timing is the hardest question to answer with confidence. Queues, follow-up requests, and 2026 implementation changes mean a number you read online may be out of date by the time you file. Government fee and third-party costs are separate

Applications from abroad may add consular or courier steps

Old criminal records may need to be reissued

Backlogs can last longer than document preparation itself Official fee vs extra costs The official nationality application fee for this route is €250. Before you pay, confirm the current payment instructions on the IRN or Justice pages, then budget separately for record requests, certified translations, apostilles or legalizations, mailing, travel, and any legal help you choose to use. Realistic timing and where delays happen There is no safe fixed timeline to promise. Delays often come from foreign document gathering, marriage registration in Portugal, translation or legalization, follow-up questions from the registry, and plain administrative backlog.

What mistakes delay or weaken applications? A clear file is usually stronger than a bulky one. Confusing a spouse visa or family reunification route with nationality

Failing to register a foreign marriage in Portugal before filing

Sending foreign records without the right legalization or translation

Missing to check all requirements in detail beforehand A simple proof bundle is better than a pile of random papers. Clean Portuguese civil records, updated criminal certificates, and one or two clear proofs of connection are often more useful than unrelated extras.

What happens after approval? Once nationality is granted, the process usually moves from nationality proof to citizen documents. That often means confirming the new Portuguese civil record first and then starting ID applications. Your next steps are practical: Confirm how the nationality grant appears in your Portuguese civil record

Apply for your citizen ID documents Get your Cartão de Cidadão and passport After approval, most people apply first for a Cartão de Cidadão, the main Portuguese citizen ID card. After that, you can move on to a Portuguese passport if you need travel documents. Check dual citizenship and home-country rules Portugal generally allows dual nationality, but your other country may not treat the result the same way. Before you use the new status in practice, review Expatica’s guide to dual citizenship in Portugal and check your other country’s rules on nationality, taxes, military duties, or passport use.

How to plan cross-border admin and payments Citizenship paperwork often means paying for certificates, translations, consular appointments, and travel in more than one country. If you are managing euros alongside another currency, some expats use a Wise account to hold 40 currencies, convert money, send and receive funds, and use the Wise card in 150 countries while handling cross-border admin. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website