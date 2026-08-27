Portugal retirement visa: D7 requirements, costs, and steps

What is the Portugal retirement visa? In practice, the “Portugal retirement visa” usually means the D7 residence visa, a long-stay route for non-EU and non-EFTA nationals who can support themselves through passive income or their own resources. Officially, it sits within Portugal’s residence-visa framework, which lets you enter Portugal and then apply for a residence permit after arrival. It helps to know that not all Portuguese visa application systems specify D7 as the visa type – you might find this visa is simply referred to as a National Visa for retirement purposes, religious purposes or for people living from passive income. This might depend on the country you’re applying from so you’ll need to check the wording on your local Portuguese Consulate’s website. Getting a residence visa is different from arriving as a tourist. A residence visa is designed for people who intend to live in Portugal and continue into legal residence there. If you plan to retire or live from pensions, rental income, dividends, or similar recurring funds, this visa type is often the best fit. If your main path is active remote work or investment, another visa route may suit you better. About Portugal The cost of living in Portugal in 2026 Read more

Who can apply for the Portugal retirement visa? The basic logic is simple: this route is for non-EU and non-EFTA nationals who want to live in Portugal without relying on Portuguese welfare and who can prove steady means to support themselves. In practice, consulates usually look for lawful income, a clean record, health cover, and a credible plan for where you will live. One thing worth knowing is that the D7 is not only for retirees. A pension works well, but so can other recurring own-income sources if they are documented clearly. Family members may be included through accompanying-family or family reunification routes, but requirements and supporting documents can vary by nationality and consular post. Checklist of common eligibility points: You are a non-EU or non-EFTA national

You can prove regular passive income or other own resources

You have accommodation arranged or documented in Portugal

You have health insurance for the visa stage

You can provide criminal record and identity documents

You can show you intend to live in Portugal lawfully and support yourself there Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website What counts as passive income? For the Portugal D7 visa, passive income usually means recurring funds that do not depend on taking a local job in Portugal. The safest cases are pensions and other income streams that are regular, traceable, and easy to document. Common examples include: State or private pension income

Rental income from property

Dividends from investments

Royalties or licensing income

Other recurring own-income sources supported by official records If your income source is unusual, check your local consulate’s D7 checklist before you build your application around it. How much income and savings do families need? As of 27 July 2026, Portugal’s official means-of-subsistence benchmark uses the national minimum monthly wage of €920 as the base figure, with 50% for a second or additional adult and 30% for each dependent child under 18. Consulates may also expect proof that you can cover at least 12 months, and some ask for stronger reserves than the bare minimum. Applicant Monthly benchmark 12-month benchmark Typical increase Main applicant €920 €11,040 Base amount Spouse or additional adult €460 €5,520 50% of base Child under 18 €276 €3,312 30% of base Meeting the minimum does not always make an application strong. A common question is whether the exact threshold is enough – and while this might be all you need, it’s safest to have a buffer or a longer history of receiving the same income to show it’s likely to continue during your visa duration. Often, consulates want to see a stable pattern of income, not just one account balance on one day. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

How to apply for a Portugal retirement visa Check your local filing route. Most applicants file through a Portuguese consulate or a provider such as VFS in their jurisdiction, and the exact appointment process can differ. Gather core documents early. Criminal record certificates, apostilles, translations, pension letters, and bank statements can all take time, especially if several countries are involved. Arrange housing and insurance before filing. This is where many Portugal D7 visa application files become weak, because vague accommodation proof or the wrong insurance document can trigger extra requests. Submit the application and respond quickly to follow-ups. If the consulate asks for more evidence, delays usually grow when applicants send partial or inconsistent answers. Travel to Portugal using the residence visa once approved. This visa is for entry and the start of residence, not the end of the process. Complete the residence-permit stage in Portugal. After arrival, you move into the AIMA process for your residence permit and should keep digital and paper copies of everything you submitted. What to do before you apply Before you apply, focus on four pressure points: where you will live, how you will show healthcare cover, whether your documents need formal authentication, and how you will organize money for deposits, fees, and the first months in euros. Checklist before filing: Housing proof: A clear lease or other solid accommodation evidence is usually stronger than short-stay bookings.

A clear lease or other solid accommodation evidence is usually stronger than short-stay bookings. Health insurance: Use the visa checklist and compare it with Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Portugal so your cover matches the visa stage.

Use the visa checklist and compare it with Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Portugal so your cover matches the visa stage. Document formalities: Check whether criminal records, civil documents, or pension letters need an apostille, legalization, or certified translation.

Check whether criminal records, civil documents, or pension letters need an apostille, legalization, or certified translation. Financial prep: If you are moving funds from abroad, a Wise account can help you hold 40+ currencies and convert money into euros while planning relocation costs. A simple expat sequence often looks like this: get your NIF tax ID if needed, line up housing, prepare your bank and income evidence, file the D7 application, travel after approval, and then complete your AIMA follow-up in Portugal. What happens after your visa is approved? After approval, you enter Portugal with the residence visa and move into the second stage of the process, your residence permit. You’ll apply through AIMA – the agency that handles immigration and residence matters after arrival. Typical next steps are: Travel within the visa validity window and keep a full copy of your file with you. Attend or track your AIMA residence-permit step if an appointment was issued or later scheduled. Bring updated supporting documents if requested, especially address, insurance, and identification items. Monitor official updates carefully, because appointment availability and local demand can affect timing. One thing worth knowing is that not every applicant sees the same appointment flow. Keep your own email active, save receipts, and do not assume a third party will catch every update for you. Retirement Pensions in Portugal: how to get a Portuguese pension Read more

How much does the Portugal retirement visa cost and how long does it take? The biggest mistake here is focusing only on the government fee. In reality, the Portugal retirement visa cost usually includes official visa charges, post-arrival residence-permit charges, and practical costs such as lease deposits, translations, apostilles, insurance, and travel. Stage or cost Typical amount Timing What to know D7 national visa fee €110 Before travel Official national-visa fee, subject to updates AIMA residence-permit analysis fee €133.00 After arrival Official 2026 AIMA table, subject to updates AIMA residence-permit issuance fee €114.30 After approval in Portugal Usually separate from the analysis fee Housing, insurance, translations, apostilles, travel Variable Usually 2 to 8 weeks to organize Often costs more than the government fees Consulate or VFS service charges Variable At filing stage Depends on your jurisdiction *Details correct at time of research – 4th August, 2026. Verify current fees and timing on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, your local consulate or VFS page, and AIMA before you pay anything. When planning, bear in mind that document gathering often takes 2 to 8 weeks, depending on apostilles and translations. The official decision deadline for a residence visa is 60 days in standard cases, but the real end-to-end process can be longer once you add appointment waits, travel planning, and the post-arrival AIMA step.

What should you plan after moving to Portugal? Once you actually live in Portugal, your task changes to understanding local registration steps, health coverage, tax-residency triggers, and how to run your finances smoothly in euros. That can include comparing the cost of living in Portugal, checking pensions, sorting your housing through guides on renting in Portugal, and making sure your NIF in Portugal is in order for tax and admin tasks. Post-arrival checklist: Register or update your address where relevant

Follow up on healthcare setup and local health center registration

Check whether you have crossed Portuguese tax-residency triggers

Set up practical euro spending, bill payments, and money transfers

Compare local banking options such as Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Millennium bcp, and Novo Banco if a Portuguese current account will help your routine Government & Law Applying for a NIF in Portugal Read more Healthcare, tax residency, and daily money setup Healthcare: Private health insurance is usually part of the visa stage. After residence is active, you should check what public-system access applies in your case and how to complete local setup with the SNS, Portugal’s Serviço Nacional de Saúde. Do not assume private cover can be dropped immediately, because registration and local rules can vary. Tax residency and daily setup: Confirm your tax residency early. Broadly, Portugal treats you as a tax resident if you spend enough time in the country or if you keep accommodation there as your habitual residence. That matters because tax residence can affect how and where you file and pay any tax owed. Moving money and spending in euros with Wise Once you move, organising your money often becomes more complicated. You may need to convert pension income into euros, keep emergency funds in another currency, and spend locally while still managing money abroad. A Wise account can help with practical cross-border money management: Hold 40+ currencies in one place

Convert money into euros when needed

Send and receive money across currencies

Use the Wise card in Portugal and 150+ countries for everyday spending That can be useful before and after your move, for access to the mid-market rate and low fees when you convert, send or spend foreign currencies. Learn more about Wise