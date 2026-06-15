The Digital Nomad Landscape in Portugal Portugal is a popular place to live and visit, so it’s no surprise that digital nomads enjoy it too. Lisbon, Porto, Madeira, Ericeira and the Algarve are popular hubs for the digital nomad lifestyle. It used to be technically possible to visit Portugal on a tourist visa and work remotely, but it was somewhat of a legal grey area. The introduction of Portugal’s digital nomad visa in 2022 has made it clearer in terms of residency and taxation. The purpose of the visa is to attract digital nomads to Portugal, with the expectation that they’ll spend money in the local economy and contribute to the local community. You can apply for the D8 visa at your nearest Portuguese consulate. There are two types of applications that you can make. One is the temporary stay visa, which lasts for a year and can be renewed four times. This visa won’t ever lead to permanent residency, but it still gives you the flexibility to live and work in Portugal. It can be a good option if you want to work and travel throughout the EU, but still has minimum residency requirements in Portugal. The second option is the long-term residency visa, which is granted for four months. When you arrive in Portugal you need to get it converted into a two-year residence permit. You can renew this for a further three years. You’re able to bring family members with this option and can lead to permanent residence or citizenship in future.

Who is eligible for the Digital Nomad Visa in Portugal? Employment type You need to work remotely for a company outside of Portugal or be a freelancer. For the former you will need to show your employment contract and for the latter you’ll need to show proof of future work in the form of contracts and agreements with clients. You’ll need to show proof that you’ve earned the minimum monthly income for the visa for the previous three to six months. This can be averaged out over the last three months. Income and savings requirements There’s a minimum income requirement for the visa, which is four times the Portuguese minimum wage. As at February 2026, the national minimum wage is €920. So to apply for the visa you would need to be earning €3,680 per month to apply. If you apply for the long-term residence option and want to bring family members with you, there are additional income requirements as well. The visa also requires the applicant to show proof of savings. You’ll need to have at least €11,040 in savings when you apply. Again, if you’re applying with other family members then this amount is higher as well. Expert Tip: The minimum wage has increased in Portugal consistently in recent years. If your earnings are close to the threshold, you’ll need to think about ways to increase your income so you don’t get caught out if the next time it increases. It’s also worth factoring in currency fluctuations when doing your calculations. It most recently increased in January 2026 by €50 a month. Health and character You’ll need to have private health insurance for Portugal. It needs to be valid for at least four months if you’re applying for the long-term option and cover you for at least €30,000. Travel insurance is not accepted. You can switch to the Portuguese public healthcare system once you have your residence permit. The visa application requires you to submit a criminal background check from any countries you’ve lived in the past five years. It needs to be apostilled and translated into Portuguese. This process can take a while so start early.

Applying for Your Visa: A Step-by-Step Guide Make sure you get all the required documents together before you apply. Some will need to be apostilled and translated if they’re not in Portuguese, so do that as well. This process can take a while, so get started well in advance of when you plan to apply. It’s worth noting that you have to apply for some of these documents in Portugal before you apply for the visa, so allow extra time for that. You’ll need the following documents to apply: Valid passport (must be valid for at least 6 months after your visa’s expiry date)

Two passport-size photos (4.5cm x 3.5cm)

Completed visa application form

Proof that you’ll be able to work remotely and earn enough, so that could be employment contracts, payslips, client agreements, or business documents showing

Bank statements from the last 3 months to show earnings and savings

Proof of accommodation to show where you’ll be staying in Portugal for 12 months

Proof of health insurance with €30,000 coverage

Criminal background check, which must have an apostille and be official translated

NIF (Portuguese tax number) registration certificate

Details of your Portuguese bank account

A cover letter about why you want to move to Portugal and how you will continue working remotely The application If you’re in your home country, you need to fill in the application form and book an appointment at the Portuguese consulate or embassy. In some countries the appointment will be at a partner like VFS Global. You’ll either be asked to pay the fee when booking the appointment or when you’re at the consulate. Again, this depends on which country you’re applying from. You’ll need to gather all your documents to take to the appointment and submit them there. It’s always better to take more evidence than you think you’ll need. Once you’ve applied you have to wait for the outcome. You should get a decision within 90 days. Timeline and fees You should allow a month or two to organise all your documents. This is because some things like criminal background checks take a while to process. And then you have to get documents apostilled and translated into Portuguese. You might also have to wait a while to attend your appointment, depending on availability. Once you’ve had the appointment you should get a decision within 90 days. Once approved it gets stamped on your passport and you can travel to Portugal. If you applied for the long-term option then you have four monthsto make an appointment with the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA) to claim your residency permit in Portugal. It costs €90 to apply for the visa. There might be other application charges depending on where you’re applying from. If you apply for the long-term residence visa then you’ll have to pay around €180 extra when you pick up the residence card from AIMA. You’re also going to need to pay for documents to get translated, health insurance and the NIF application fee. If you use an immigration lawyer to apply, you can expect to pay upwards of €1,000. These costs are higher if you apply with a partner or child. There’s not a single fixed cost because every application is different, so these figures are guidelines. It’s also likely you’ll need to pay some money upfront to secure a lease, as you’ll need to have this organised when you’re paying for the visa. Relocation Moving to Portugal: the essential checklist Read more

Financial Planning for Your Move Initial costs If you’re planning to rent a house or apartment in Portugal, you’ll likely need to pay a deposit. You should expect this to be one or two months’ rent. Your visa application will cost at least a few hundred euros and you’ll need to have €11,040 in savings when you apply. Then there’s the cost of transport to Portugal. International transfers Expatica advice When moving large sums for a deposit or paying visa fees, exchange rates and hidden bank fees can add up. A multi-currency tool like Wise can help digital nomads manage euros and their home currency more efficiently than traditional high-street banks during the move. While it’s possible for non-residents to open a bank account in Portugal, you need to have proof of address and a NIF already with most banks. Wise can be a great option when you first arrive and to help you manage your money in multiple locations. Go to Wise Insider tip: Living and working in a new country can be a fantastic experience. Before you apply for a visa, make sure you have all your paperwork in order and follow the instructions. That way you won’t have any nasty surprises that could potentially derail your application. The process can sometimes take a while and won’t always go smoothly, so just try to be patient if there are any roadblocks.

Taxes and Social Security in Portugal Tax residency In Portugal, if you spend more than 183 days in the country each year then you’re considered a resident for tax purposes. To maintain the visa you can spend six consecutive months outside of Portugal or eight months in total. It’s very likely you’ll be considered a Portuguese tax resident in these circumstances and means you’re liable to pay taxes there. Portugal has double taxation agreements with some countries, but you might still find that you need to file taxes elsewhere. It’s always best to speak to a tax expert about your own individual circumstances. Special tax regimes Portugal doesn’t have a special tax regime for the digital nomad visa so you’ll be required to pay Portuguese taxes on all your worldwide income. Social security You’ll need to get a Portuguese social security ID (NISS). In some cases, if you’re employed by a foreign company and paying social security there, you could be exempt from paying it in Portugal. There can also be exemptions in the first 12 months, depending on your situation. Speak with a tax expert to understand your obligations.

Setting Up Your Life: Housing and Healthcare Finding a rental When you apply for the visa you have to show proof of accommodation for at least the first four months, though sometimes as long as 12 months is needed. The best proof is a lease for a rental, though this is not always practical and easy to do before you apply. In some cases you might be able to show proof of a hotel or accommodation booking for the initial four-month period, but it might require you to sign a written statement explaining your intentions to stay longer in Portugal. The consulate you apply from will have details about what’s required. There are also websites that can help you find a rental and organise a lease to start when you arrive. Or you might be able to sign a lease that can be cancelled if your visa isn’t approved. While an extra part of the visa application, it can actually be useful once you move to Portugal if you have your accommodation organised in advance. Healthcare You’re required to have health insurance that covers you for at least €30,000 for at least a year. Usually after the first year you’re able to register with the Portuguese public healthcare system. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Portugal Read more

Banking and Managing Money as a Digital Nomad Local banking You’ll need to open a Portuguese bank account when you apply for the visa and put your savings in there to show you have the funds. You could use a service like Wise to transfer money from your home bank account to your Portuguese bank account and save on fees. You can also keep getting paid by overseas clients into your Wise account. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website