Portugal golden visa health insurance requirements

This guide explains what non-EU applicants should know about this visa program, including acceptable cover, family documentation, and when access to Portugal’s public healthcare system (SNS) may become relevant. This guide is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or immigration advice.

Key takeaways Most new Golden Visa (ARI) applicants need healthcare cover, and each dependent included in the application should also have appropriate coverage.

Private health insurance is usually the practical option at the application stage, unless you can already provide acceptable evidence of entitlement to Portugal’s public healthcare system (SNS).

Get a detailed insurance certificate, showing the insured person’s name, policy dates, territorial coverage, and the main healthcare benefits or coverage provided.

SNS access generally becomes more relevant after residence and local registration, so do not assume that future eligibility for public healthcare will satisfy documentation requirements at an earlier stage.

Check the policy carefully before submitting it – particularly the coverage dates, validity in Portugal, inclusion of all family members, renewability, and whether the insurer can provide the certificate in the required format.

What insurance Golden Visa applicants need AIMA’s ARI guidance says applicants must provide proof that they are covered by healthcare, either through the Portuguese National Health Service (SNS) or by holding health insurance recognized internationally for the period of legal residence requested, or a policy that includes automatic renewal. This means private health insurance is the route many new ARI applicants use, although AIMA does not state that private insurance is universally mandatory where acceptable SNS coverage already exists. The policy’s branding matters less than whether the documentation meets AIMA’s requirements. Each applicant should ensure their healthcare evidence is appropriate for their ARI application, and family members applying for residence should also provide the required documentation for their own application. You may see €30,000 mentioned in Schengen travel insurance rules and some visa or consular guidance, but AIMA’s ARI requirements do not publish €30,000 as a fixed minimum level of health insurance cover Use this compliance checklist before you upload or bring documents: Confirm the latest wording on the AIMA ARI page.

Check that the policy covers the full period of legal residence requested or clearly provides for automatic renewal.

Verify that the insurance is recognized internationally and valid for your circumstances in Portugal.

Request an official insurance certificate showing each insured person’s name and the policy details clearly before submission.

How the requirement fits into the ARI process Health insurance is one part of the wider Portuguese immigration process. For Golden Visa applicants, proof of healthcare protection forms part of the ARI documentation, so it is worth checking your cover before submission and keeping your evidence up to date. Before submission: arrange suitable healthcare cover and obtain the necessary proof. At ARI filing: upload evidence of SNS coverage or qualifying health insurance with the required application documents. At your appointment: take the documents requested by AIMA and follow any instructions about originals or updated evidence. After your permit is issued: consider whether you still need private insurance alongside any access you gain to public healthcare. At renewal: check AIMA’s current requirements and make sure any healthcare and family documentation requested is valid and up to date. Before you submit and attend appointments Before buying a policy, check its dates, territorial validity, renewal terms, and the documentation the insurer can provide. In particular, make sure the policy can demonstrate internationally recognized health insurance for the period of legal residence requested, or that it provides for automatic renewal. You can compare your documentation with AIMA’s general FAQ on residence documents and health protection . If separate visa or consular requirements apply to your circumstances, also check the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa portal. After approval and while living in Portugal Your healthcare planning does not necessarily end when your residence permit is issued. If you are not yet registered with the SNS, or you want access to private healthcare, maintaining private health insurance may still be useful. As you settle in, keep these points in mind: Check when and how you can register for public healthcare.

Consider keeping private cover if you want continued access to private healthcare.

Check each family member’s position, particularly if several people are included on the same policy.

What your policy and proof documents should show AIMA sets the basic healthcare-protection requirement but does not publish a standard ARI insurance certificate template. Before submitting your documents, check that your insurance evidence clearly demonstrates that you meet the requirement rather than relying on the policy’s marketing description. Policy feature Why it matters Where to check How to verify Coverage period AIMA requires insurance for the period of legal residence requested, unless the policy provides for automatic renewal Policy schedule or certificate Check the start and end dates and renewal terms Coverage in Portugal Your insurance needs to provide relevant protection while you are in Portugal Area of cover or country list Check that Portugal is named or included Insured person’s details The evidence should clearly establish that the ARI applicant is covered Certificate or policy schedule Check that the name and personal details correspond with the application Family coverage Family members applying alongside the main applicant should have appropriate evidence of healthcare protection Family schedule, certificate, or separate policies Confirm each dependent appears Automatic renewal This can satisfy AIMA’s requirement where the policy does not initially cover the entire requested period Policy terms or certificate Check that automatic renewal is explicitly stated Senior Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Do not rely only on a payment receipt or brief confirmation email. Ask your insurer for a formal certificate or policy document that clearly shows who is insured, the coverage period, renewal terms, and where the policy applies. If the document is not in Portuguese, check AIMA’s current document and translation requirements before submitting it.

Travel insurance vs private health insurance Travel insurance and private health insurance can overlap on emergency medical care, which can make the distinction confusing. Travel medical insurance is generally designed for temporary trips, while private health insurance is typically intended for longer-term healthcare needs. Treat any travel-insurance requirements that apply at the visa or consular stage separately from AIMA’s healthcare-protection requirements for residence. For an ARI application, check that your insurance meets AIMA’s requirement for internationally recognized health insurance covering the requested period of legal residence or providing for automatic renewal. Do not assume that a policy or certificate accepted for one stage will automatically satisfy the requirements at another.

How to compare private health insurance for Portugal Start with both the policy terms and the documentation the insurer can provide. A policy may offer extensive medical benefits but still be inconvenient for an ARI application if its territorial coverage, duration, renewal terms, or proof of cover are unclear. Portugal’s insurance regulator, Autoridade de Supervisão de Seguros e Fundos de Pensões (ASF), provides useful consumer guidance on issues such as exclusions, waiting periods, pre-existing conditions, and how health insurance works. Remember that insurance is a contract, so compare the terms and coverage as well as the premium. Criterion Why it matters What to look for Territorial coverage The policy needs to provide appropriate protection while you are in Portugal Portugal named directly or included in the area of cover Coverage period AIMA refers to cover for the requested period of legal residence or a policy providing for automatic renewal Start and end dates and clear renewal terms Inpatient and daypatient structure Important when comparing the practical level of medical protection Hospital treatment, surgery, accommodation, and benefit limits Outpatient cover Useful once you are living in Portugal GP, diagnostic tests, and specialist consultations, including whether these are core or optional benefits Family coverage Each applicant needs appropriate evidence of healthcare protection Whether dependents are included and how their cover is documented Proof of insurance Clear documentation can make it easier to demonstrate your coverage A formal certificate or policy schedule showing the insured people, dates, and relevant policy details How Cigna and Allianz fit common applicant needs Cigna and Allianz Care both offer international health insurance products, making them useful examples when comparing features such as geographical coverage, benefit structure, and optional cover. However, do not assume that a particular insurer or policy is automatically suitable for an ARI application: check the current AIMA requirements and the documentation the insurer can provide before buying. Provider What to verify Likely fit What to ask for Cigna Annual plan level, area of cover, inpatient wording, deductible or cost-share choices Applicants who want modular international plans A full certificate with names, dates, area of cover, and hospital cover wording Allianz Whether you are looking at annual 12+ month cover or short-term cover, plus core versus optional benefits Applicants who want a clear core plan with optional add-ons A certificate with contract term, area of cover, and inpatient wording What to verify before you buy any plan Before you pay, check these points: Exclusions: circumstances, treatments, or conditions the policy does not cover.

circumstances, treatments, or conditions the policy does not cover. Waiting periods: benefits that are unavailable for a specified period after cover begins.

benefits that are unavailable for a specified period after cover begins. Pre-existing conditions: whether they are covered, excluded, subject to underwriting, or subject to a waiting period.

whether they are covered, excluded, subject to underwriting, or subject to a waiting period. Dependents: whether each family member is insured and can be clearly identified in the documentation.

whether each family member is insured and can be clearly identified in the documentation. Policy duration and renewal: whether the dates and renewal provisions are appropriate for the residence application. Check AIMA’s current healthcare-protection requirement first, then compare policies on both immigration documentation and the healthcare protection you actually want while living in Portugal.