Portugal golden visa health insurance requirements

Visas & Immigration
If you’re applying for Portugal’s Golden Visa, the healthcare requirements can be less straightforward than the investment criteria. The official Autorização de Residência para Investimento (ARI) process, handled by the Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum (Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo – AIMA), may require you and your dependents to provide appropriate evidence of healthcare coverage for your circumstances.
This guide explains what non-EU applicants should know about this visa program, including acceptable cover, family documentation, and when access to Portugal’s public healthcare system (SNS) may become relevant.
This guide is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or immigration advice.
AIMA’s ARI guidance says applicants must provide proof that they are covered by healthcare, either through the Portuguese National Health Service (SNS) or by holding health insurance recognized internationally for the period of legal residence requested, or a policy that includes automatic renewal.
This means private health insurance is the route many new ARI applicants use, although AIMA does not state that private insurance is universally mandatory where acceptable SNS coverage already exists.
The policy’s branding matters less than whether the documentation meets AIMA’s requirements. Each applicant should ensure their healthcare evidence is appropriate for their ARI application, and family members applying for residence should also provide the required documentation for their own application.
You may see €30,000 mentioned in Schengen travel insurance rules and some visa or consular guidance, but AIMA’s ARI requirements do not publish €30,000 as a fixed minimum level of health insurance cover
Use this compliance checklist before you upload or bring documents:
Health insurance is one part of the wider Portuguese immigration process. For Golden Visa applicants, proof of healthcare protection forms part of the ARI documentation, so it is worth checking your cover before submission and keeping your evidence up to date.
Before buying a policy, check its dates, territorial validity, renewal terms, and the documentation the insurer can provide. In particular, make sure the policy can demonstrate internationally recognized health insurance for the period of legal residence requested, or that it provides for automatic renewal.
You can compare your documentation with AIMA’s general FAQ on residence documents and health protection . If separate visa or consular requirements apply to your circumstances, also check the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa portal.
Your healthcare planning does not necessarily end when your residence permit is issued. If you are not yet registered with the SNS, or you want access to private healthcare, maintaining private health insurance may still be useful.
As you settle in, keep these points in mind:
AIMA sets the basic healthcare-protection requirement but does not publish a standard ARI insurance certificate template. Before submitting your documents, check that your insurance evidence clearly demonstrates that you meet the requirement rather than relying on the policy’s marketing description.
|Policy feature
|Why it matters
|Where to check
|How to verify
|Coverage period
|AIMA requires insurance for the period of legal residence requested, unless the policy provides for automatic renewal
|Policy schedule or certificate
|Check the start and end dates and renewal terms
|Coverage in Portugal
|Your insurance needs to provide relevant protection while you are in Portugal
|Area of cover or country list
|Check that Portugal is named or included
|Insured person’s details
|The evidence should clearly establish that the ARI applicant is covered
|Certificate or policy schedule
|Check that the name and personal details correspond with the application
|Family coverage
|Family members applying alongside the main applicant should have appropriate evidence of healthcare protection
|Family schedule, certificate, or separate policies
|Confirm each dependent appears
|Automatic renewal
|This can satisfy AIMA’s requirement where the policy does not initially cover the entire requested period
|Policy terms or certificate
|Check that automatic renewal is explicitly stated
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
Do not rely only on a payment receipt or brief confirmation email. Ask your insurer for a formal certificate or policy document that clearly shows who is insured, the coverage period, renewal terms, and where the policy applies. If the document is not in Portuguese, check AIMA’s current document and translation requirements before submitting it.
Travel insurance and private health insurance can overlap on emergency medical care, which can make the distinction confusing. Travel medical insurance is generally designed for temporary trips, while private health insurance is typically intended for longer-term healthcare needs.
Treat any travel-insurance requirements that apply at the visa or consular stage separately from AIMA’s healthcare-protection requirements for residence. For an ARI application, check that your insurance meets AIMA’s requirement for internationally recognized health insurance covering the requested period of legal residence or providing for automatic renewal.
Do not assume that a policy or certificate accepted for one stage will automatically satisfy the requirements at another.
Start with both the policy terms and the documentation the insurer can provide. A policy may offer extensive medical benefits but still be inconvenient for an ARI application if its territorial coverage, duration, renewal terms, or proof of cover are unclear.
Portugal’s insurance regulator, Autoridade de Supervisão de Seguros e Fundos de Pensões (ASF), provides useful consumer guidance on issues such as exclusions, waiting periods, pre-existing conditions, and how health insurance works. Remember that insurance is a contract, so compare the terms and coverage as well as the premium.
|Criterion
|Why it matters
|What to look for
|Territorial coverage
|The policy needs to provide appropriate protection while you are in Portugal
|Portugal named directly or included in the area of cover
|Coverage period
|AIMA refers to cover for the requested period of legal residence or a policy providing for automatic renewal
|Start and end dates and clear renewal terms
|Inpatient and daypatient structure
|Important when comparing the practical level of medical protection
|Hospital treatment, surgery, accommodation, and benefit limits
|Outpatient cover
|Useful once you are living in Portugal
|GP, diagnostic tests, and specialist consultations, including whether these are core or optional benefits
|Family coverage
|Each applicant needs appropriate evidence of healthcare protection
|Whether dependents are included and how their cover is documented
|Proof of insurance
|Clear documentation can make it easier to demonstrate your coverage
|A formal certificate or policy schedule showing the insured people, dates, and relevant policy details
Cigna and Allianz Care both offer international health insurance products, making them useful examples when comparing features such as geographical coverage, benefit structure, and optional cover.
However, do not assume that a particular insurer or policy is automatically suitable for an ARI application: check the current AIMA requirements and the documentation the insurer can provide before buying.
|Provider
|What to verify
|Likely fit
|What to ask for
|Cigna
|Annual plan level, area of cover, inpatient wording, deductible or cost-share choices
|Applicants who want modular international plans
|A full certificate with names, dates, area of cover, and hospital cover wording
|Allianz
|Whether you are looking at annual 12+ month cover or short-term cover, plus core versus optional benefits
|Applicants who want a clear core plan with optional add-ons
|A certificate with contract term, area of cover, and inpatient wording
Before you pay, check these points:
Check AIMA’s current healthcare-protection requirement first, then compare policies on both immigration documentation and the healthcare protection you actually want while living in Portugal.
The Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS) is Portugal’s public health service. Your local public health center is a centro de saúde, and your public healthcare user number is a número de utente. Once you are eligible, you can register with a health center, and you can obtain a número de utente during registration if you do not already have one.
Having a número de utente does not by itself guarantee that the SNS will cover your healthcare costs. Your eligibility and registration details also matter, so check that your SNS record is properly set up once you become resident.
SNS access does not automatically solve the private insurance question. Some expats keep private insurance for quicker access to certain specialists, greater provider choice, or additional cover alongside the public system. The official SNS24 service is a useful place to check current public healthcare information and services.
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
If you already have private insurance, consider keeping it active until your SNS registration is complete and you understand what public healthcare access you have in practice.
Before buying a policy, compare the certificate wording, geographical coverage, contract term, exclusions, and documentation the insurer can provide. You can explore options through Best health insurance quotes in Portugal if you still need cover. If you are planning beyond the ARI stage, it is also worth understanding the requirements for How to get permanent residence in Portugal.
FAQ
Not necessarily private insurance in every case. Depending on your circumstances and stage of the ARI process, you may need to show appropriate healthcare coverage, which could include recognized access to Portugal’s SNS or qualifying health insurance. Check the current AIMA requirements for your application rather than assuming that one type of private policy is mandatory.
Do not assume so. Travel insurance is designed primarily for temporary trips and may not provide the type, duration, or documentation needed for residence purposes. Check the current requirements before relying on a travel policy as your evidence of healthcare coverage.
It should clearly show the insured name, validity dates, territorial scope, and the core coverage wording. Ask for a full certificate rather than a short payment confirmation or summary page.
Dependents should be checked individually, whether they sit under one family policy or separate policies. Their names and coverage should appear clearly on the documents you submit.
(accessed 15th September 2026)
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