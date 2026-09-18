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Portugal golden visa health insurance requirements

If you’re applying for Portugal’s Golden Visa, the healthcare requirements can be less straightforward than the investment criteria. The official Autorização de Residência para Investimento (ARI) process, handled by the Portuguese Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum (Agência para a Integração, Migrações e Asilo – AIMA), may require you and your dependents to provide appropriate evidence of healthcare coverage for your circumstances.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Last updated

This guide explains what non-EU applicants should know about this visa program, including acceptable cover, family documentation, and when access to Portugal’s public healthcare system (SNS) may become relevant.

This guide is for information purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or immigration advice. 

Key takeaways

  • Most new Golden Visa (ARI) applicants need healthcare cover, and each dependent included in the application should also have appropriate coverage.
  • Private health insurance is usually the practical option at the application stage, unless you can already provide acceptable evidence of entitlement to Portugal’s public healthcare system (SNS).
  • Get a detailed insurance certificate, showing the insured person’s name, policy dates, territorial coverage, and the main healthcare benefits or coverage provided.
  • SNS access generally becomes more relevant after residence and local registration, so do not assume that future eligibility for public healthcare will satisfy documentation requirements at an earlier stage.
  • Check the policy carefully before submitting it – particularly the coverage dates, validity in Portugal, inclusion of all family members, renewability, and whether the insurer can provide the certificate in the required format.

What insurance Golden Visa applicants need

AIMA’s ARI guidance says applicants must provide proof that they are covered by healthcare, either through the Portuguese National Health Service (SNS) or by holding health insurance recognized internationally for the period of legal residence requested, or a policy that includes automatic renewal. 

This means private health insurance is the route many new ARI applicants use, although AIMA does not state that private insurance is universally mandatory where acceptable SNS coverage already exists.

The policy’s branding matters less than whether the documentation meets AIMA’s requirements. Each applicant should ensure their healthcare evidence is appropriate for their ARI application, and family members applying for residence should also provide the required documentation for their own application.

You may see €30,000 mentioned in Schengen travel insurance rules and some visa or consular guidance, but AIMA’s ARI requirements do not publish €30,000 as a fixed minimum level of health insurance cover

Use this compliance checklist before you upload or bring documents:

  • Confirm the latest wording on the AIMA ARI page.
  • Check that the policy covers the full period of legal residence requested or clearly provides for automatic renewal.
  • Verify that the insurance is recognized internationally and valid for your circumstances in Portugal.
  • Request an official insurance certificate showing each insured person’s name and the policy details clearly before submission.

How the requirement fits into the ARI process

Health insurance is one part of the wider Portuguese immigration process. For Golden Visa applicants, proof of healthcare protection forms part of the ARI documentation, so it is worth checking your cover before submission and keeping your evidence up to date.

  1. Before submission: arrange suitable healthcare cover and obtain the necessary proof.
  2. At ARI filing: upload evidence of SNS coverage or qualifying health insurance with the required application documents.
  3. At your appointment: take the documents requested by AIMA and follow any instructions about originals or updated evidence.
  4. After your permit is issued: consider whether you still need private insurance alongside any access you gain to public healthcare.
  5. At renewal: check AIMA’s current requirements and make sure any healthcare and family documentation requested is valid and up to date.

Before you submit and attend appointments

Before buying a policy, check its dates, territorial validity, renewal terms, and the documentation the insurer can provide. In particular, make sure the policy can demonstrate internationally recognized health insurance for the period of legal residence requested, or that it provides for automatic renewal.

You can compare your documentation with AIMA’s general FAQ on residence documents and health protection . If separate visa or consular requirements apply to your circumstances, also check the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs visa portal.

After approval and while living in Portugal

Your healthcare planning does not necessarily end when your residence permit is issued. If you are not yet registered with the SNS, or you want access to private healthcare, maintaining private health insurance may still be useful.

As you settle in, keep these points in mind:

  • Check when and how you can register for public healthcare.
  • Consider keeping private cover if you want continued access to private healthcare.
  • Check each family member’s position, particularly if several people are included on the same policy.

What your policy and proof documents should show

AIMA sets the basic healthcare-protection requirement but does not publish a standard ARI insurance certificate template. Before submitting your documents, check that your insurance evidence clearly demonstrates that you meet the requirement rather than relying on the policy’s marketing description.

Policy featureWhy it mattersWhere to checkHow to verify
Coverage periodAIMA requires insurance for the period of legal residence requested, unless the policy provides for automatic renewalPolicy schedule or certificateCheck the start and end dates and renewal terms
Coverage in Portugal Your insurance needs to provide relevant protection while you are in PortugalArea of cover or country listCheck that Portugal is named or included
Insured person’s detailsThe evidence should clearly establish that the ARI applicant is coveredCertificate or policy scheduleCheck that the name and personal details correspond with the application
Family coverageFamily members applying alongside the main applicant should have appropriate evidence of healthcare protectionFamily schedule, certificate, or separate policiesConfirm each dependent appears
Automatic renewal This can satisfy AIMA’s requirement where the policy does not initially cover the entire requested periodPolicy terms or certificateCheck that automatic renewal is explicitly stated
image of insider

Senior Writer

Gary Buswell

Insider Tip

Do not rely only on a payment receipt or brief confirmation email. Ask your insurer for a formal certificate or policy document that clearly shows who is insured, the coverage period, renewal terms, and where the policy applies. If the document is not in Portuguese, check AIMA’s current document and translation requirements before submitting it.

Travel insurance vs private health insurance

Travel insurance and private health insurance can overlap on emergency medical care, which can make the distinction confusing. Travel medical insurance is generally designed for temporary trips, while private health insurance is typically intended for longer-term healthcare needs.

Treat any travel-insurance requirements that apply at the visa or consular stage separately from AIMA’s healthcare-protection requirements for residence. For an ARI application, check that your insurance meets AIMA’s requirement for internationally recognized health insurance covering the requested period of legal residence or providing for automatic renewal.

Do not assume that a policy or certificate accepted for one stage will automatically satisfy the requirements at another.

How to compare private health insurance for Portugal

Start with both the policy terms and the documentation the insurer can provide. A policy may offer extensive medical benefits but still be inconvenient for an ARI application if its territorial coverage, duration, renewal terms, or proof of cover are unclear.

Portugal’s insurance regulator, Autoridade de Supervisão de Seguros e Fundos de Pensões (ASF), provides useful consumer guidance on issues such as exclusions, waiting periods, pre-existing conditions, and how health insurance works. Remember that insurance is a contract, so compare the terms and coverage as well as the premium.

CriterionWhy it mattersWhat to look for
Territorial coverageThe policy needs to provide appropriate protection while you are in PortugalPortugal named directly or included in the area of cover
Coverage period AIMA refers to cover for the requested period of legal residence or a policy providing for automatic renewalStart and end dates and clear renewal terms
Inpatient and daypatient structureImportant when comparing the practical level of medical protectionHospital treatment, surgery, accommodation, and benefit limits
Outpatient coverUseful once you are living in PortugalGP, diagnostic tests, and specialist consultations, including whether these are core or optional benefits
Family coverage Each applicant needs appropriate evidence of healthcare protectionWhether dependents are included and how their cover is documented
Proof of insurance Clear documentation can make it easier to demonstrate your coverageA formal certificate or policy schedule showing the insured people, dates, and relevant policy details

How Cigna and Allianz fit common applicant needs

Cigna and Allianz Care both offer international health insurance products, making them useful examples when comparing features such as geographical coverage, benefit structure, and optional cover. 

However, do not assume that a particular insurer or policy is automatically suitable for an ARI application: check the current AIMA requirements and the documentation the insurer can provide before buying.

ProviderWhat to verifyLikely fitWhat to ask for
CignaAnnual plan level, area of cover, inpatient wording, deductible or cost-share choicesApplicants who want modular international plansA full certificate with names, dates, area of cover, and hospital cover wording
AllianzWhether you are looking at annual 12+ month cover or short-term cover, plus core versus optional benefitsApplicants who want a clear core plan with optional add-onsA certificate with contract term, area of cover, and inpatient wording

What to verify before you buy any plan

Before you pay, check these points:

  • Exclusions: circumstances, treatments, or conditions the policy does not cover.
  • Waiting periods: benefits that are unavailable for a specified period after cover begins.
  • Pre-existing conditions: whether they are covered, excluded, subject to underwriting, or subject to a waiting period.
  • Dependents: whether each family member is insured and can be clearly identified in the documentation.
  • Policy duration and renewal: whether the dates and renewal provisions are appropriate for the residence application.

Check AIMA’s current healthcare-protection requirement first, then compare policies on both immigration documentation and the healthcare protection you actually want while living in Portugal.

What changes once you can use the SNS

The Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS) is Portugal’s public health service. Your local public health center is a centro de saúde, and your public healthcare user number is a número de utente. Once you are eligible, you can register with a health center, and you can obtain a número de utente during registration if you do not already have one.  

Having a número de utente does not by itself guarantee that the SNS will cover your healthcare costs. Your eligibility and registration details also matter, so check that your SNS record is properly set up once you become resident.

SNS access does not automatically solve the private insurance question. Some expats keep private insurance for quicker access to certain specialists, greater provider choice, or additional cover alongside the public system. The official SNS24 service is a useful place to check current public healthcare information and services.

image of insider

Senior Writer

Gary Buswell

Insider Tip

If you already have private insurance, consider keeping it active until your SNS registration is complete and you understand what public healthcare access you have in practice.

Common mistakes that delay or weaken an application

  • Buying the wrong policy type: Do not assume that ordinary short-term travel insurance will provide the evidence you need for an ARI application. Check the current requirements before buying.
  • Submitting vague proof of cover: A payment receipt or welcome email may not provide enough information about the policy. Keep the full certificate or other documentation showing the insured person, period of cover, and geographical scope.
  • Overlooking the policy dates: Check that your cover starts when needed and remains valid for the period relevant to your application.
  • Assuming SNS access starts immediately: Future access to Portugal’s public healthcare system does not necessarily remove the need to provide appropriate healthcare or insurance evidence during the residence process.
  • Forgetting dependent details: Review every name carefully, particularly if family members will later join you through Portuguese family reunion.

Before buying a policy, compare the certificate wording, geographical coverage, contract term, exclusions, and documentation the insurer can provide. You can explore options through Best health insurance quotes in Portugal if you still need cover. If you are planning beyond the ARI stage, it is also worth understanding the requirements for How to get permanent residence in Portugal.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about Portugal Golden Visa health insurance

Do Portugal Golden Visa applicants need private health insurance?

Not necessarily private insurance in every case. Depending on your circumstances and stage of the ARI process, you may need to show appropriate healthcare coverage, which could include recognized access to Portugal’s SNS or qualifying health insurance. Check the current AIMA requirements for your application rather than assuming that one type of private policy is mandatory.

Is travel insurance enough for Portugal Golden Visa applications?

Do not assume so. Travel insurance is designed primarily for temporary trips and may not provide the type, duration, or documentation needed for residence purposes. Check the current requirements before relying on a travel policy as your evidence of healthcare coverage.

What should a Portugal Golden Visa insurance certificate include?

It should clearly show the insured name, validity dates, territorial scope, and the core coverage wording. Ask for a full certificate rather than a short payment confirmation or summary page.

Do dependents need separate health insurance for Portugal Golden Visa?

Dependents should be checked individually, whether they sit under one family policy or separate policies. Their names and coverage should appear clearly on the documents you submit.

Useful resources

(accessed 15th September 2026)

Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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