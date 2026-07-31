How to get a prescription in Portugal

How prescriptions work in Portugal If you move to Portugal, getting prescription medicine is usually straightforward once you know how the system works. Most prescription medicines require a prescription (receita médica) from a licensed doctor, whether you see a GP through the public health service (SNS) or a private doctor. Most prescriptions in Portugal are electronic, so you can collect your medicine from almost any pharmacy (farmácia) in the country. Portugal has an extensive network of pharmacies, and many stay open late or operate on a rotating out-of-hours schedule for urgent needs. Pharmacists are highly trained healthcare professionals who can explain how to take your medication, check for potential interactions, and advise on minor health problems. However, they cannot dispense prescription-only medicines without a valid prescription unless a specific legal exception applies. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website

Step-by-step guide to getting a prescription 1 Register for public care if you are staying in Portugal 2 Book a doctor appointment in Portugal 3 Attend the consultation and explain what you need 4 Receive the prescription Register for public care if you are staying in Portugal If you are living in Portugal and want to use the public healthcare system, start by getting your SNS user number (Número de Utente). Depending on your residence status and eligibility, you can usually obtain one through a public health unit such as a health center (centro de saúde) or hospital. This is usually your gateway to the Portuguese healthcare system, but it does not automatically cover every cost. It mainly allows the system to identify you and connect your records, appointments, and prescriptions. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Portugal Read more Book a doctor appointment in Portugal Once you register with a local centro de saúde, or health center, you can book a health center appointment online, by phone, or in person. Public appointments are usually with a family doctor, known as a médico de família, or another available GP. If you are not sure whether the public system will be fast enough, many expats compare public and private care. Private clinics can often offer appointments sooner, especially if you do not yet have a family doctor. Attend the consultation and explain what you need At the consultation, the doctor will ask about your symptoms, current medication, allergies, and medical history. If you already use a medicine from abroad, bring the box, a copy of your prescription, or at least the generic drug name. This is different from simply asking for a brand you know from home. Brand names can vary between countries, but the active ingredient helps the doctor and pharmacist identify the right medicine. That is especially important for travelers and newcomers trying to replace medication. Receive the prescription If the doctor decides the medicine is appropriate, they will issue the prescription. In Portugal, that often means an electronic prescription rather than a handwritten one. Repeat prescriptions work a little differently. If you already have active long term medication recorded in the SNS, you may be able to renew a regular prescription through SNS 24 instead of booking a full new consultation each time. This option is intended for ongoing treatment, not for a brand new diagnosis or medicine.

Public vs private healthcare routes Using the SNS The public healthcare system is usually the standard route for residents. You register, use your SNS number, book through your local health center, and see a GP who can prescribe medication or refer you to a specialist if needed. The benefit is that your records, prescriptions, and follow-up care can stay in one system. The downside is speed. If you do not yet have a family doctor, or if your local unit is busy, getting a medical appointment may take longer than you would like. Using private clinics Private care is often the one of the quickest ways to see a doctor and obtain a prescription, especially for expats, short-term residents, and travelers. You can usually book directly with a private GP and, if clinically appropriate, receive a prescription after the consultation. If you are deciding between public and private, one key factor is speed versus cost. Private care may help you get seen sooner, but you will usually pay out-of-pocket unless you have private health insurance. For expats comparing private health insurance, providers such as Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance are often considered alongside other health insurance options in Portugal. Having private health insurance does not guarantee a specific medicine or appointment time, but it can make private care more affordable and may improve access to private healthcare services. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Portugal Read more

What documents you need For a routine consultation, bring the basics first. That usually means your passport or ID, your SNS number if you have one, and any insurance card or policy details if you are using private healthcare. If you already take medication, bring the medicine packaging, a previous prescription, or a letter from your home doctor. This is especially helpful if the medicine name differs in Portugal or if you need an equivalent rather than the exact same brand. Travelers should also keep proof of travel insurance or an EHIC or GHIC where relevant. If you are living in Portugal, proof of address, NIF, or residency documents may also come up during registration or admin checks, even if the doctor does not need all of them in the exam room. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

How to fill a prescription at a Portuguese pharmacy Portuguese pharmacies are where you collect prescription medicine. Once you have your prescription, go to a local farmácia and show the prescription details along with ID if needed. Most pharmacies can dispense medicines using Portugal’s electronic prescription system, so collecting your medication is often straightforward once the prescription has been issued. The pharmacist checks the prescription, confirms the medicine, and dispenses it according to Portuguese rules. Not every pharmacy keeps every medicine in stock. If a medicine is unavailable, the pharmacist may suggest ordering it, checking another pharmacy, or discussing an equivalent with your doctor. You can search for licensed pharmacies through Infarmed, Portugal’s medicines authority. If you only collect part of the medication, ask the pharmacist what remains valid on the prescription and what the next step is. This helps avoid the mistake of assuming you must restart the whole process.

What to do if you need medication urgently or do not have a doctor If the issue is urgent but not life threatening, contact SNS 24 on call 808 24 24 24 for guidance. This can help direct you to the right service, which matters because the fastest option is not always the hospital. If you are not registered with a local health center, ePortugal notes that open same day consultations may be possible at a health center for an acute illness, if there is capacity. In practice, many expats and travelers choose a private GP if they need a prescription more quickly. If your symptoms are severe, such as chest pain, breathing difficulty, heavy bleeding, signs of an allergic reaction, or sudden confusion, skip the prescription process and seek urgent medical attention. Use 112 or go to the nearest emergency department. If you already have a prescription issued in another EU country, you may be able to use it in Portugal. The EU’s official guidance explains how to use a cross-border EU prescription, but availability still depends on Portuguese dispensing rules and whether the medicine is authorized locally. Healthcare Basics Emergency services in Portugal Read more

Costs, insurance, and what expats should know The cost of getting a prescription usually has two parts: the consultation and the medicine itself. Public healthcare may be cheaper for eligible residents, while private care is often faster but more expensive. The cost of prescription medicines also varies. Some medicines are subsidized through the SNS, while others are not. Reimbursement may also differ depending on whether the prescription is issued through the public or private healthcare system. A lower-cost consultation does not necessarily mean the medicine will also be inexpensive, so ask the doctor or pharmacist if cost is a concern. If you do not yet have SNS access, or you want easier access to private clinics, private insurance may be useful. Many expats compare general health insurance in Portugal options before arrival or shortly after, including plans from Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance. Keep your expectations realistic, though. Insurance can help reduce healthcare costs and improve access to private care, but it does not replace a doctor’s clinical judgment or guarantee that every medicine will be covered or available.

Common mistakes and pitfalls Common mistakes when getting prescriptions in Portugal include: Assuming a medicine sold over the counter in your home country will be easily available in Portugal: Rules vary, and a pharmacy in Portugal must follow Portuguese law, not the rules of your home system.

Rules vary, and a pharmacy in Portugal must follow Portuguese law, not the rules of your home system. Relying on brand name rather than active ingredient: If the brand does not exist locally, that can slow down the consultation and the pharmacy visit.

If the brand does not exist locally, that can slow down the consultation and the pharmacy visit. Waiting until your medication has run out: If you take long term treatment, plan ahead, especially around weekends, public holidays, and travel. Repeat medication is much easier to manage before it becomes urgent.

If you take long term treatment, plan ahead, especially around weekends, public holidays, and travel. Repeat medication is much easier to manage before it becomes urgent. Trying to get medication without the right prescription: Do not expect a pharmacist to replace a controlled or strong medication without the right prescription. Some medicines have stricter rules, and the safest route is to speak to a doctor early.

Next steps for getting a prescription in Portugal If you live in Portugal, the most practical move is to sort out your SNS registration, learn how your local health center works, and keep your medication records handy. If you are only visiting, the safest approach is to use a licensed doctor, keep proof of your current treatment, and ask a local pharmacist if you are unsure where to start. For medication access during the first months after moving, it may also be worth comparing expat insurance options, including Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance, alongside public care. Either way, if you are not sure what you need, start with a doctor or pharmacist and do not wait until the situation becomes urgent.