Taxes in Portugal for expats

Managing Portuguese tax becomes much simpler once you strip away the legal jargon. It starts with two main questions: when you officially become a tax resident and where your income comes from. Once those coordinates are clear, evaluating declaration deadlines, tax brackets, double taxation relief, and special regimes like the IFICI become easier. If you need more background, the tax system in Portugal guide explains the bigger picture, but first, start with the essentials below.

Key takeaways Residency comes first: You are usually treated as a resident if you spend more than 183 days in Portugal or keep a habitual home there.

You are usually treated as a resident if you spend more than 183 days in Portugal or keep a habitual home there. The tax scope changes with status: Residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are generally taxed only on Portuguese-source income.

Residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are generally taxed only on Portuguese-source income. Foreign income may still need reporting: Salary, pensions, rent, investments, and gains from abroad often still need to be declared by residents.

Salary, pensions, rent, investments, and gains from abroad often still need to be declared by residents. The annual filing window is short: Most IRS returns are filed through Portal das Finanças from 1 April to 30 June.

Most IRS returns are filed through Portal das Finanças from 1 April to 30 June. Old NHR advice can mislead: The original regime is closed to most new applicants, and IFICI is much narrower.

The original regime is closed to most new applicants, and IFICI is much narrower. Some cases deserve extra support: Pensions, self-employment, U.S. filing duties, and multi-country income are all strong reasons to confirm your position before filing.

How tax residency works for expats in Portugal Establishing your tax residency is the single most important step when relocating to Portugal. Because residents are taxed on their global income while non-residents are taxed only on locally sourced earnings, your status dictates what, where, and how much you pay. The following sections outline the exact rules that trigger Portuguese tax residency and what that status means for your day-to-day finances. When do you become a tax resident in Portugal? You are usually treated as a Portuguese tax resident if you spend more than 183 days in the country during a 12-month period that begins or ends in the tax year, or if you have a home there that shows an intention to use it as your habitual residence. A late-year move can still trigger Portuguese tax consequences if the facts point to residence. Use this quick check first: Full-year mover: You are likely to be resident.

You are likely to be resident. Part-year mover: Count your days and note when your Portuguese home became your habitual residence.

Count your days and note when your Portuguese home became your habitual residence. Split-life mover: If you kept strong ties elsewhere, look at the treaty position as well as Portugal’s domestic rules. If you are unsure, compare your facts with official AT guidance before you file. A mid-year move can still create Portuguese reporting duties for that same tax year. What changes if you are resident or non-resident? Whether you are classed as a resident or non-resident dictates which income streams Portugal can tax and how double taxation rules protect your earnings. Status What income is usually taxed Simple expat example What to verify Resident Worldwide income, subject to treaty relief or credits where relevant You live in Porto, work remotely, and still receive income from abroad Whether foreign income must also be declared on Annex J and whether credit relief applies Non-resident Portuguese-source income only, in most cases You live mostly abroad but receive rent from a Portuguese property Whether withholding, filing, or a separate rate still applies to that income type Paying tax abroad does not automatically remove the Portuguese reporting step for residents. In many cases, the income is declared first and relief is worked out afterward.

What income expats may be taxed on in Portugal Cross-border tax calculations get complicated fast when you have mixed income streams. Portugal categorises earnings into distinct tax buckets, including salaries, self-employment, foreign pensions, investments, and capital gains, and applies different rules depending on where that money originates. Portuguese-source and foreign income: what usually counts? For most expats, the main categories are salary, self-employment income, pensions, rental income, investment income, and capital gains. If you are resident, Portugal generally looks at both Portuguese-source and foreign income, even though the final result can change once treaty rules or foreign tax credits are applied. That means a retiree receiving a pension from abroad may still need to report it in Portugal, while a remote worker paid by a foreign employer may still have Portuguese tax exposure if the work is done while living in Portugal. If retirement income is part of your picture, Pensions in Portugal explains the broader pension system. Residents often also need Annex J for foreign income, while non-residents are usually focused on Portuguese-source items only. Insider Tip: If you start receiving pension, freelance, or rental income from abroad after moving to Portugal, ask early which annexes you may need instead of waiting for filing season. Other Portugal taxes expats should know about Income tax is usually the main focal point, but setting up a home or business in Portugal brings other local taxes into play. If you work locally or register as a freelancer, social security contributions kick in to cover health and pension benefits. Buying property involves upfront transfer tax (IMT) followed by annual municipal charges (IMI), with high-value estates triggering an additional property tax (AIMI). Even estate planning requires a separate approach as direct family members inherit tax-free, but gifts or inheritances passing to siblings, partners, or friends are subject to a 10% stamp duty.

Portugal income tax rates and special regimes Tax rates only make sense when you already know which income is in scope. This section covers standard rates first and then the limited cases where special regimes may still apply. Current resident and non-resident income tax rates For 2026, Portugal’s resident IRS bands are: Taxable income Rate Up to €8,342 12.5% €8,343 to €12,587 15.7% €12,588 to €17,838 21.2% €17,839 to €23,089 24.1% €23,090 to €29,397 31.1% €29,398 to €43,090 34.9% €43,091 to €46,566 43.1% €46,567 to €86,634 44.6% Over €86,634 48% *Information correct at time of writing – 22nd September 2026 NHR is closed for most new arrivals: what about IFICI? Portugal’s original non-habitual resident, or NHR, regime is closed to most new applicants. If you already held it, your existing period may continue, but new arrivals should look at IFICI instead. IFICI, short for Incentive for Scientific Research and Innovation, is narrower than NHR. Official guidance ties it to specific highly qualified jobs, research roles, startups, and other qualifying activities and entities, so many retirees and many general remote workers should not assume they qualify. Do not budget around a 20% rate or foreign income exemption until the competent body confirms your activity. Depending on your situation, that may involve AT, IAPMEI, AICEP, FCT, ANI, or Startup Portugal. Insider Tip: Many expats still search for “NHR Portugal” because older articles rank well, so always check whether the rule fits your move date, work type, and registration deadline before you plan around it.

How double taxation works for expats Woman browsing internet on mobile phone while working on laptop computer at home The fear of being taxed twice is very real, but the answer usually depends on the treaty, the income type, and whether Portugal sees you as a resident. The next two sections cover the rule first, then the situations that need more care. How tax treaties and credits usually help Portugal has double taxation agreements with many countries, and residents may still need to declare foreign income even when a treaty or foreign tax credit later reduces the double charge. If you need a deeper explanation, Expatica’s guide to double taxation agreement in Portugal for expats is a useful next read. Cross-border tax relief generally operates by offsetting the tax paid in one country against your liability in the other. Because treaty provisions differ depending on whether you earn dividends, pensions, or employment income, checking the relevant treaty articles and official Portuguese tax portal guidance is essential before declaring an exemption. Common expat scenarios that need extra care These situations come up often, but the right answer still depends on the treaty, the income type, and your facts: Retiree with a pension from abroad: Check whether the pension is public or private, whether Portugal treats you as resident, and what the treaty says before you assume where it is taxed.

Check whether the pension is public or private, whether Portugal treats you as resident, and what the treaty says before you assume where it is taxed. Freelancer invoicing foreign clients while living in Portugal: Look at where the work is physically done, whether Portuguese social security applies, and how the income should be reported locally.

Look at where the work is physically done, whether Portuguese social security applies, and how the income should be reported locally. Property income from outside Portugal: Confirm whether rent or a later capital gain still belongs on your Portuguese return and what proof of foreign tax paid you may need.