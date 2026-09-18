What is IVA in Portugal? Rates, rules, and expat basics

Taxes
Many expats first meet IVA on a restaurant bill, a home repair, or a first freelance invoice, and the acronyms can blur together quickly from there.
IVA (Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado) is Portugal’s value-added tax, charged on many goods and services as part of the country’s broader tax system in Portugal. It is separate from IRS, which is personal income tax, and from social security contributions.
IVA is charged on many sales and services in Portugal. As a consumer, you usually see it included on a bill. As a freelancer or business owner, you may need to state it on invoices, collect it from clients, and send it on to the tax authority.
IRS, by contrast, is Portuguese personal income tax. Employees usually see IRS withheld from salary. Self-employed people can deal with IRS and IVA at the same time, which is why it helps to understand the separate rules in Expatica’s guide to income tax in Portugal. For example, a newly arrived employee may only notice IRS and social security on a payslip, while a freelance translator may need to think about IVA when billing a client.
|Tax
|What it covers
|Who usually handles it
|IVA
|Tax on many goods and services
|Sellers collect it, consumers pay it, and some freelancers or businesses file it
|IRS
|Personal income tax
|Employees and self-employed people pay it on earnings
|Social security
|Contributions that fund benefits and pensions
|Workers and self-employed people pay contributions under separate rules
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Portugal uses three main IVA bands: standard, intermediate, and reduced. As of August 2026, the rates below match the official gov.pt guide and Lists I and II of the Portuguese VAT Code.
|Region
|Standard rate
|Intermediate rate
|Reduced rate
|Mainland Portugal
|23%
|13%
|6%
|Madeira
|22%
|12%
|5%
|Azores
|16%
|9%
|4%
The standard Portuguese VAT rate applies to most goods and services. Reduced and intermediate rates cover specific categories, such as some food items, medicines, books, passenger transport, hotel stays, and certain restaurant or takeaway situations, but the exact treatment depends on the official lists.¹ One common trap: alcoholic drinks and soft drinks stay at the standard rate even when ordered in a restaurant setting that otherwise qualifies for the reduced or intermediate rate.
Readers often search for Madeira and Azores VAT rates because island transactions can be taxed differently from mainland ones. If a purchase or service sits in a gray area, check the official lists rather than relying on an old English-language summary.
Consumers simply pay VAT on purchases and usually have no separate IVA filing duty. Registration questions start when you open activity as a freelancer, start invoicing regularly, or run a company.
Before that point, you will generally need a Portuguese NIF and, if you are working for yourself, a wider view of self-employed tax in Portugal. Many freelancers ask whether they must charge IVA, and the answer is no, not automatically.
Portugal also has an ato isolado route for a genuine one-off job, but that is different from running an ongoing freelance activity and has its own rules.
Before you assume you do or don’t need VAT registration in Portugal, verify:
Portugal has a VAT exemption regime for low levels of activity, under Article 53 of the CIVA (Código do Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado, Portugal’s VAT code). As of September 2026, the official threshold for eligible taxpayers was €15,000 in annual turnover in Portugal, but the detailed conditions matter, especially for cross-border setups and EU-based taxpayers using the newer small-business framework.
This is where English-language search results often conflict. If you rely on the exemption, verify the current threshold, residency status, and conditions on Portal das Finanças or with a certified accountant before issuing invoices without IVA.
Get advice if you sell cross-border services, recently changed tax residence, mix Portuguese and foreign income, or are unsure whether your invoices should show IVA. Getting this wrong can mean incorrect invoices that need to be reissued, late-payment penalties, or having to file amended returns after the fact.
Portuguese invoice terms can look more intimidating than they really are. In simple terms, a fatura is an invoice, a recibo is a receipt confirming payment, and a fatura-recibo does both jobs at once. Freelancers often issue these documents through what’s commonly called the recibos verdes system, the colloquial name for Portugal’s e-Fatura platform on Portal das Finanças, named after the green paper forms used before the process went digital.
The document you need depends on timing. If you bill and get paid at the same time, a fatura-recibo is common. If you bill first and the client pays later, you may issue a fatura first and a recibo when payment arrives. Common mistakes include missing a NIF, choosing the wrong document type, or not checking whether the correct IVA treatment was applied.
|Document
|What it means
|When you might see it
|Fatura
|Invoice
|You are billing before payment arrives
|Recibo
|Receipt
|You are confirming a payment already received
|Fatura-recibo
|Invoice plus receipt
|You bill and receive payment at the same time
Under the Portuguese VAT Code, a compliant invoice is generally dated, sequentially numbered, and should show the supplier and client names, addresses or domicile details where required, tax numbers, a description of the goods or services, the net price, the applicable IVA rate, and the amount of tax due.
If no IVA is being charged, the invoice should also state the reason for that treatment. On mixed-rate invoices, the lines tied to different IVA rates normally need to be shown separately. Before you pay or issue a Portuguese IVA invoice, check that the NIF, date, description, amount, and tax treatment all make sense for the transaction.
Once you are within the IVA system, the process is usually less about one big annual event and more about steady admin. Filing happens through Portal das Finanças, and the basic rhythm is: register correctly, issue compliant invoices, keep records, submit the periodic return, and pay on time.
If part of your income still arrives from abroad, keeping EUR funds separate from foreign-currency income and maintaining a clear transaction history can make it easier to track what’s owed and what’s already been reported. If you’re considering a service like Wise for this, check its current fees and country availability before relying on it for cross-border transfers. Wise doesn’t provide tax compliance; those steps still go through Portal das Finanças or a certified accountant.
Checked against official guidance in August 2026, businesses and freelancers with turnover below €650,000 in the previous calendar year generally file quarterly, while those above that level generally file monthly. Portugal also lets some lower-turnover taxpayers opt into monthly filing, so confirm your regime and deadline on Portal das Finanças rather than assuming it.
If you are unsure after checking the official guidance, the safest next step is to confirm your situation on Portal das Finanças or with a certified adviser.
FAQ
Some freelancers in Portugal need to charge IVA, while others qualify for an exemption, either because their specific activity is exempt under Article 9 of the CIVA (for example, doctors, nurses, and other health professionals broadly; and, more narrowly, performers and athletes providing services directly to event promoters), or because their turnover falls under the €15,000 threshold in Article 53. The exact position depends on your activity, turnover, and current rules, so verify the threshold and conditions on Portal das Finanças before invoicing.
You generally register for IVA in Portugal when you open an activity as a self-employed person or set up a company through the Portuguese tax system. The exact path can differ for sole traders, companies, and cross-border cases, so check Portal das Finanças and ePortugal for the current process.
A Portuguese invoice usually needs the supplier and client identification details, tax numbers, date, description, price, and IVA treatment. If the Portuguese invoice does not charge IVA, it should normally state why that tax treatment applies.
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