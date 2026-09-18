What is IVA in Portugal? Rates, rules, and expat basics

IVA (Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado) is Portugal’s value-added tax, charged on many goods and services as part of the country’s broader tax system in Portugal. It is separate from IRS, which is personal income tax, and from social security contributions.

Key takeaways What IVA is: IVA is Portugal’s version of VAT, added to many goods and services and collected by the seller on behalf of the tax authority.

IVA is Portugal’s version of VAT, added to many goods and services and collected by the seller on behalf of the tax authority. Main Portuguese VAT rate: Main Portuguese VAT rate: The standard IVA rate is 23% in mainland Portugal, 22% in Madeira, and 16% in the Azores, as of August 2026.¹ Reduced (6% mainland) and intermediate (13% mainland) rates also apply to specific goods and services, with their own lower figures in the two autonomous regions.

Main Portuguese VAT rate: The standard IVA rate is 23% in mainland Portugal, 22% in Madeira, and 16% in the Azores, as of August 2026.¹ Reduced (6% mainland) and intermediate (13% mainland) rates also apply to specific goods and services, with their own lower figures in the two autonomous regions. Not the same as IRS: IVA applies to sales and services, while IRS applies to personal income.

IVA applies to sales and services, while IRS applies to personal income. Registration depends on your situation: Consumers just pay IVA on purchases, but freelancers and companies may need to register or choose an exemption regime.

Consumers just pay IVA on purchases, but freelancers and companies may need to register or choose an exemption regime. Regional rates differ: Mainland Portugal, Madeira, and the Azores do not use identical IVA rates.

Mainland Portugal, Madeira, and the Azores do not use identical IVA rates. Where filing happens: Periodic IVA returns are filed through Portal das Finanças, Portugal’s online tax portal.

What IVA is and how it differs from IRS Two busy women entrepreneurs working together using a laptop, looking at a computer. IVA is charged on many sales and services in Portugal. As a consumer, you usually see it included on a bill. As a freelancer or business owner, you may need to state it on invoices, collect it from clients, and send it on to the tax authority. IRS, by contrast, is Portuguese personal income tax. Employees usually see IRS withheld from salary. Self-employed people can deal with IRS and IVA at the same time, which is why it helps to understand the separate rules in Expatica’s guide to income tax in Portugal. For example, a newly arrived employee may only notice IRS and social security on a payslip, while a freelance translator may need to think about IVA when billing a client. Tax What it covers Who usually handles it IVA Tax on many goods and services Sellers collect it, consumers pay it, and some freelancers or businesses file it IRS Personal income tax Employees and self-employed people pay it on earnings Social security Contributions that fund benefits and pensions Workers and self-employed people pay contributions under separate rules Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

IVA rates in mainland Portugal, Madeira, and the Azores Portugal uses three main IVA bands: standard, intermediate, and reduced. As of August 2026, the rates below match the official gov.pt guide and Lists I and II of the Portuguese VAT Code. Region Standard rate Intermediate rate Reduced rate Mainland Portugal 23% 13% 6% Madeira 22% 12% 5% Azores 16% 9% 4% ¹ Source: Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, via gov.pt, “Imposto sobre Valor Acrescentado (IVA) em Portugal.” Accessed August 2026.

The standard Portuguese VAT rate applies to most goods and services. Reduced and intermediate rates cover specific categories, such as some food items, medicines, books, passenger transport, hotel stays, and certain restaurant or takeaway situations, but the exact treatment depends on the official lists.¹ One common trap: alcoholic drinks and soft drinks stay at the standard rate even when ordered in a restaurant setting that otherwise qualifies for the reduced or intermediate rate. Readers often search for Madeira and Azores VAT rates because island transactions can be taxed differently from mainland ones. If a purchase or service sits in a gray area, check the official lists rather than relying on an old English-language summary.

Who needs to register for IVA? Consumers simply pay VAT on purchases and usually have no separate IVA filing duty. Registration questions start when you open activity as a freelancer, start invoicing regularly, or run a company. Before that point, you will generally need a Portuguese NIF and, if you are working for yourself, a wider view of self-employed tax in Portugal. Many freelancers ask whether they must charge IVA, and the answer is no, not automatically. Portugal also has an ato isolado route for a genuine one-off job, but that is different from running an ongoing freelance activity and has its own rules. Before you assume you do or don’t need VAT registration in Portugal, verify: whether you are acting only as a consumer or as a seller of goods or services

whether you have formally opened activity with the tax authority

your estimated annual turnover

where your clients are based, especially for cross-border services

whether an exemption or special rule may apply to your setup When the small-business exemption may apply Portugal has a VAT exemption regime for low levels of activity, under Article 53 of the CIVA (Código do Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado, Portugal’s VAT code). As of September 2026, the official threshold for eligible taxpayers was €15,000 in annual turnover in Portugal, but the detailed conditions matter, especially for cross-border setups and EU-based taxpayers using the newer small-business framework. This is where English-language search results often conflict. If you rely on the exemption, verify the current threshold, residency status, and conditions on Portal das Finanças or with a certified accountant before issuing invoices without IVA. When expats should get professional help Get advice if you sell cross-border services, recently changed tax residence, mix Portuguese and foreign income, or are unsure whether your invoices should show IVA. Getting this wrong can mean incorrect invoices that need to be reissued, late-payment penalties, or having to file amended returns after the fact.

How invoices, faturas, and recibos verdes work Portuguese invoice terms can look more intimidating than they really are. In simple terms, a fatura is an invoice, a recibo is a receipt confirming payment, and a fatura-recibo does both jobs at once. Freelancers often issue these documents through what’s commonly called the recibos verdes system, the colloquial name for Portugal’s e-Fatura platform on Portal das Finanças, named after the green paper forms used before the process went digital. The document you need depends on timing. If you bill and get paid at the same time, a fatura-recibo is common. If you bill first and the client pays later, you may issue a fatura first and a recibo when payment arrives. Common mistakes include missing a NIF, choosing the wrong document type, or not checking whether the correct IVA treatment was applied. Document What it means When you might see it Fatura Invoice You are billing before payment arrives Recibo Receipt You are confirming a payment already received Fatura-recibo Invoice plus receipt You bill and receive payment at the same time What usually needs to appear on a Portuguese invoice Under the Portuguese VAT Code, a compliant invoice is generally dated, sequentially numbered, and should show the supplier and client names, addresses or domicile details where required, tax numbers, a description of the goods or services, the net price, the applicable IVA rate, and the amount of tax due. If no IVA is being charged, the invoice should also state the reason for that treatment. On mixed-rate invoices, the lines tied to different IVA rates normally need to be shown separately. Before you pay or issue a Portuguese IVA invoice, check that the NIF, date, description, amount, and tax treatment all make sense for the transaction.