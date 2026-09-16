What is IRS in Portugal? Filing guide for expats

The harder part is working out whether Portugal sees you as a resident, which form you need, and how foreign income fits into the picture.

What IRS means in Portugal In Portugal, IRS is the tax on personal income. The initials stand for Imposto sobre o Rendimento das Pessoas Singulares. It is administered by the Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira, usually called AT. It covers income earned by residents in Portugal and income earned in Portugal by many non-residents. Portuguese IRS is both the tax itself and the yearly filing process. When people say they need to “do their IRS,” they usually mean filing their annual return online. IRS also works on a calendar-year basis, so the income you earn from January 1 to December 31 is the income reviewed in the next filing season.

Who needs to file IRS in Portugal? Holding a visa, lease, or NIF does not automatically settle your tax status, because Portugal looks at residence rules, income source, and timing within the year. A NIF helps you use the system, but it does not by itself make you a Portuguese tax resident. That is where many newcomers get caught out. Residents, non-residents, and part-year residents Portugal’s official guidance says you are generally treated as a tax resident if you spend more than 183 days in Portugal during a relevant 12-month period, or if you have a home there that shows an intention to keep it as your habitual residence. If neither test applies, you are usually treated as a non-resident for that period. For expats, the tricky year is often the arrival year or departure year. Portuguese tax guidance treats that as a partial-year situation. In plain English, you can be resident for one part of the year and non-resident for another. Status General rule What usually gets reported Resident Worldwide income Income from Portugal and abroad Non-resident Portuguese-source income Usually only Portuguese-source income Part-year resident Split-year treatment Portugal-source income for the non-resident part, worldwide income for the resident part ¹ Source: Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira (AT), Código do IRS, Artigo 16.º — Portugal’s official tax code provision defining tax residency, including the 183-day rule and the habitual-residence test. Accessed September 15, 2026. Note: Part-year residents file two separate IRS declarations for the same year, one for each residency period, not a single combined return. Expats with foreign income or overseas accounts If you live in Portugal and still receive salary, freelance income, dividends, rent, or pension payments from abroad, the foreign part may still matter for Portuguese IRS. According to AT guidance, residents generally have to declare income from Portugal and from overseas, usually through Modelo 3 with Anexo J for the foreign-source part. This is also where your double taxation agreement in Portugal for expats may become relevant, because a treaty can affect where income is taxed first and whether foreign tax can be credited later. This article can’t determine the correct filing position for your specific facts, but it can show you where the issue starts. Residents may also need to identify overseas deposit or securities accounts in Anexo J, even when those accounts did not generate income during the year; this is treated as a simple identification requirement and doesn’t itself change the tax you owe. This applies to any account held with an institution that has no branch in Portugal, including many popular fintech accounts. If you use a Wise account to receive or hold money from abroad, keep the statements and account information with your other tax records so your paperwork is easier to match later. If you have not yet sorted your tax number, apply for a NIF in Portugal first. It is the identifier you use to log in, file, and track notices through the tax system.

When do you file an IRS in Portugal? Freelance graphic designer working on a project in a coworking space. Creative business man using a laptop and a graphics tablet. Male design professional working with headphones on. At the time of writing, the standard filing window for annual Portuguese IRS returns is April 1 to June 30 for the previous year’s income. Because AT can update tools and support pages each year, it is smart to recheck the current calendar in Portal das Finanças before you submit. If you wait until the last week, missing data from abroad can become the real bottleneck; this is common for expats. The Portuguese tax year usually runs from January 1 to December 31. So your 2026 filing season normally deals with income from the previous calendar year, not the months after you submit. One common mistake is to confuse the filing window with the payment date on an eventual tax bill. They are related, but they aren’t the same step. What to prepare before you start Before you log in, gather your income statements, any proof of foreign tax paid, and the account details you’ll need for Anexo J; having these ready before you start avoids stopping mid-declaration to track down a missing document. If you’re unsure whether you’re ready, the key question is simple: do you have documents that prove both the income and the tax already paid? Your NIF and access details for Portal das Finanças

Income records from Portugal, such as employer statements, invoices, or pension documents

Foreign income records and any proof of tax paid abroad

Bank or account statements that help you match dates, currencies, and amounts

Any supporting information needed for deductions, household details, or changes of address For broader context on how Portuguese taxes work, this guide to the tax system in Portugal can help you place IRS within the wider picture.

How to file through Portal das Finanças Serious diverse business colleagues meeting in coworking cafe, talking at laptop, discussing work project. Young businesswoman consulting African advisor, legal expert, agent Portuguese IRS returns are filed online through Portal das Finanças. You can sign in with your NIF and portal password, or use other official digital authentication methods shown on the service. The system usually provides a prefilled base, but you still need to check whether it matches your actual situation. Automatic IRS or Modelo 3? Automatic IRS can be helpful, but many expats will not qualify. Portuguese government guidance says it is aimed at people who were resident in Portugal for the full year, earned only certain types of income, and had no foreign income to report. That means Automatic IRS is often too narrow for newcomers, people who moved midyear, or anyone with cross-border income. In those cases, Modelo 3 is the main return, and you complete the relevant annexes based on your income type. Being paid through Portuguese payroll does not automatically mean Automatic IRS will work. Once your case includes foreign income, a move during the year, or other added complexity, expats often need the fuller Modelo 3 route. If you want a fuller walkthrough of the filing screens and common tax-return steps, see how to file your income taxes in Portugal in 2026. Use that as process support, not as a substitute for checking your own records. When does Anexo J apply? Anexo J is the annex AT uses for income obtained abroad. It can cover foreign employment income, pensions, business income, rent, capital income such as interest or dividends, and some capital gains. AT’s foreign income guidance also says residents should use Anexo J to identify foreign deposit or securities accounts when they are the holder, beneficiary, or an authorized person on the account, even if the account produced no income. This disclosure does not by itself create extra tax, but it can still be a reporting requirement. If your foreign tax bill isn’t final by the normal IRS deadline, check with AT or Portal das Finanças directly, since options may exist for these situations. That’s another reason to keep official documents rather than relying on rough estimates.