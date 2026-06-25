VAT refunds in Portugal: A guide to tax-free shopping 2026

How much is the VAT in Portugal? Category VAT Rate Standard rate 23% Madeira 22% Optics – glasses and sunglasses 13% Books and medicines 6% Azores Island 16% *Details correct at time of research – 3rd June 2026 Bear in mind that the refund amount you receive is rarely the full VAT amount due to administrative commissions and fees. Some goods are not eligible for a VAT refund based on their type and value.

Who is eligible for a VAT refund in Portugal? You may be eligible for a VAT refund in Portugal if you are a permanent resident in a non-EU country. Purchases must be of eligible items, and receipts must be above €61.50 in value. You’ll need to make sure you carry your passport in order to collect the correct paperwork to submit your claim at the point of purchase. The deadline to validate your purchase is 3 months plus the month of the purchase, with your form then remaining valid for 150 days to allow you to collect your refund. Special Rules for Digital Nomads and Long-term Visas There are no specific rules for digital nomads and people in Portugal on long term visas. Instead, decisions about eligibility for a VAT refund come down to your place of permanent residence. If you’re a Portuguese citizen but live outside the EU as a permanent resident you may need to prove your residency when you make your VAT claim. You’ll be asked to provide documents like a consular registration card, Green Card, or any other resident card from a non-EU state for example. Final decisions on eligibility are made by the Portuguese customs authorities.

The VAT Refund Middlemen: Who handles your money? The main VAT refund middlemen in Portugal are Global Blue, Innova Tax Free, Travel Tax Free and Tax Free Planet. These providers help you process your VAT refund but may charge you a fee.

What goods are eligible (and ineligible) for a tax refund? You can usually claim a VAT refund on eligible goods for personal use carried in personal luggage and exported from the EU. Eligible goods can include clothing, accessories, and electronics. Items must be new and unused and have their tags and original packaging.

can include clothing, accessories, and electronics. Items must be new and unused and have their tags and original packaging. You can not claim a VAT refund on services such as your spending on hotels, restaurants, or tours in Portugal. VAT refunds are not available on tobacco, alcohol, and items intended for business use. House & Home Supermarkets and grocery stores in Portugal Read more

Step-by-Step: How to claim your VAT refund Here’s how to claim a VAT refund in Portugal, step by step: Step 1: In the Store Before you buy, check if the retailer offers VAT refund documents, and show your passport. Your spending must hit the Portugal VAT refund minimum purchase amount, and if you’re from Portugal but live in another country you’ll also need to have proof of non‑EU residence. The retailer will issue you the VAT reclaim form you need – before you leave the store, double check that it matches your identity and purchases, as you won’t be able to make a claim without everything being correct. At this point you can also decide how you want to receive your refund – in cash or to your bank for example. Step 2: Electronic validation At the point of leaving Portugal you’ll need to visit a VAT refund electronic terminal (kiosk). You’re prompted to scan your passport and boarding pass. You’ll then be shown which tax free purchases can be validated. If there are any documents you can’t scan you’re asked to visit the in person customs desk instead. Step 3: The Customs Check When your documents have been scanned at the kiosk you’re told either to exit via the Red Channel if an inspection of your goods is needed, or through the Green Channel if not. If you’re given the Green Channel message you can go straight to the desk of the tax free network you used, to get your money. Step 4: Receive your refund You’ll receive your refund through the tax free network. Usually you can decide how to receive your money, such as through a deposit to your bank account or card. You can find the locations of tax free provider desks by looking on your airport website if you’re flying, or using the store locator tool on the provider’s own website. Fees may be deducted by the tax free provider before you receive your refund. Wise card Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

Where to find VAT refund desks in Portugal You can find VAT refund desks in Portugal operated by Global Blue, Innova Tax Free, Travel Tax Free and Tax Free Planet at major airports. Lisbon Airport VAT Refund Desks are available in the departures area after you have passed through security. There are also drop boxes in departures if all you need to do is drop off your completed forms. Faro Airport Global Blue and Planet Tax Free both offer self-service kiosks in departures, after passing through security. Porto Airport Use the Global Blue self-refund kiosks which are before going through security, close to the tax authorities location. Other EU departure points If you’ve bought items through a specific tax free network, check if they have a desk at your departure point. Some operate through partnerships with money exchange offices for example. Otherwise you can visit the standard Customs Desk at your departure point. Money Management How to use Wise in Portugal as an expat Read more

Deadlines: How long do you have to claim your VAT? The time limit for getting your Tax Free Form validated is 3 months plus the month of issue of the Tax Free Form. You then have 150 days to make your VAT claim using your validated form. Networks like Global Blue recommend sorting out your refund in your departure point from the EU if possible. However if you have a short EU layover after leaving Portugal it may be a better plan to get your paperwork done before you get on your first flight instead.

Common Mistakes: Why VAT refunds get rejected Avoid common pitfalls and make sure your VAT refund claim goes smoothly. Here are some reasons for delayed and failed payments: You’re missing supporting documents or can’t prove you’re eligible for the refund based on residency

or can’t prove you’re eligible for the refund based on residency You can’t present the goods you bought , with the form provided by the retailer when asked by customs at your point of departure

, with the form provided by the retailer when asked by customs at your point of departure The goods you bought have been worn or used, or had tags removed

The form you present is not compliant – not showing all the detail needed for example

– not showing all the detail needed for example You’re too late to make your claim