How to use Wise in Portugal as an expat

About Wise Wise is an international account that helps people in Portugal manage their finances across borders with transparency and ease. You can hold and convert 40+ currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, receive money with account details in 20+ currencies, and use your debit or virtual card almost anywhere in the world. For expats in Portugal, Wise offers a secure, fast, and low-cost way to send money home, pay bills abroad, or manage multiple currencies from one account. With no monthly fees or hidden markups, it’s a smart and straightforward way to move and use money globally.

How to open a Wise account in Portugal The Wise multi-currency account is free to open and free to hold. It lets you manage money in 40+ currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, receive international payments in 20+ currencies, and send money to 140+ countries. It's a practical and cost-effective option for expats living in Portugal who need to manage everyday expenses locally while sending money home or travelling abroad. To open a Wise multi-currency account, follow these steps: Sign up online or via the app: Click "Sign up" or "Register", enter your email address, choose whether you want a personal or business account, and select the country where you live most of the year. Verify your phone number: Add your mobile number and confirm it with the code sent to your device. Create a password: Set a secure password to access your account. Enter your personal details: Once your basic information is added, you can start sending, receiving, and spending money, and you can order your Wise debit card if you wish. Add currencies to your account: Add EUR for your day-to-day spending in Portugal, as well as any of the 40+ other currencies you need. Add money to your account: Top up your Wise account via bank transfer, card, or other supported payment methods. Verify your account: To unlock all features, upload the required verification documents, typically a valid ID and proof of address.

How to use Wise for money transfer Wise makes international money transfers transparent and convenient. You can send money from Wise to a bank account or to another Wise account in just a few steps, the platform converts at the mid-market exchange rate and with clear, upfront fees. Here’s how: Log in to your Wise account: Access your account on the website or app to start a new transfer. Choose the currency and amount: Select the currency you want to send from, how much you want to send, and the currency the recipient will receive. Choose how to pay: Select one of the available methods, such as your Wise account balance, card, or bank transfer. Add the recipient’s details: You can send to another Wise account, enter bank details manually, or upload a screenshot or invoice containing the recipient’s name and bank or payment details. Review the transfer details and confirm: Wise will show you the exchange rate, fees, and estimated arrival time before you confirm. After sending your transfer, you can track its progress in real time through your Wise account, where you’ll see updates until the money is delivered. How to send money to a Wise account Adding money to your Wise account is simple: Send money using local account details: Anyone can transfer money to a Wise account by using its local bank details (e.g., IBAN, account number, sort code). Once the sender uses these details, the transfer works like a regular domestic bank transfer in that currency. Send money via a Wise account: The Wise account owner can add money directly by choosing a payment method such as a credit or debit card, iDeal, or bank transfer.

How to use Wise account in Portugal A Wise account is a convenient option for expats and internationals living in Portugal who need to manage money across borders. Whether you're receiving income from abroad, travelling regularly, or keeping accounts in more than one country, Wise gives you a flexible way to manage your money while living in Portugal. You can use your Wise account to: Hold and exchange money in 40+ currencies: Keep balances in the currencies you use most and convert them at the mid-market exchange rate whenever you want. Spend with the Wise debit card in Portugal and abroad: Use it in shops, restaurants, public transport, and ATMs. Spend online with virtual cards: Create up to 3 digital cards for safer online purchases and subscription payments in Portugal or elsewhere. Receive payments with local account details: Receive money like a local in 8+ currencies, including EUR, GBP, USD, AUD, and CAD. Send money internationally from your balance: Balance-funded transfers are usually cheaper, making it easy to send money back home, pay bills abroad, or move savings between Portugal and other countries. Store funds without holding limits in most currencies: Useful when transferring savings to Portugal or keeping money across multiple currencies. Manage your finances between Portugal and your home country: Use Wise as a bridge to move money quickly and transparently between your Portuguese accounts and accounts in other countries. How to use Wise to receive money You can receive money into your Wise account by sharing your local account details for the currencies you hold. This works like a standard bank transfer, and it's free in most cases. For example, you can receive EUR via your IBAN without paying any fees. The only exception are USD domestic wires, which carry a small fixed charge. If someone needs to send you money through the SWIFT network, you can also receive it using your Wise SWIFT details. SWIFT transfers come with low, fixed fees that vary depending on the currency. This option is particularly useful when the sender's bank or provider does not support local transfers or when money is coming from a country without local account details available in Wise. You can also receive money instantly from other Wise users by sharing your Wise tag. This method is fast, secure and free, making it ideal for receiving payments from friends, family, or anyone who already uses Wise.

How to get a Wise card in Portugal Getting a Wise card in Portugal gives you the flexibility to spend in multiple currencies, whether in stores, restaurants, or ATMs, and manage your finances globally. It's particularly useful for expats, allowing you to pay in EUR while in Portugal and in other currencies when travelling. To order your Wise card in Portugal: Open the Wise app or log in to your Wise account via the website. Go to the "Cards" section and select "Order card." Complete the verification steps, including uploading your ID and proof of address if required. Enter your Portuguese delivery address and choose between standard or express shipping. Pay the one‑time card fee of 7 EUR. Confirm your order: Wise will send your card to your address. With standard delivery, your card usually arrives within 14 days at no extra cost. If you need it sooner, express delivery starts at 10.40 EUR and usually takes up to 2 working days. Once your card arrives, activate it by making a chip and PIN transaction, and you're ready to start using it.

How to use Wise card in Portugal Using the Wise card in Portugal is straightforward and convenient for expats. You can pay in 40+ currencies directly from your multi-currency account, whether you're shopping in person or online. The card supports contactless payments and can be added to mobile wallets like Google Pay and Apple Pay for quick tap-and-go use. Cash withdrawals are available at ATMs worldwide, giving you easy access to your money wherever you are. If you prefer an extra layer of security, you can create up to 3 digital cards in the app. These virtual cards have unique card details and can be used for online payments or anywhere contactless payments are accepted. They can be frozen, deleted, or replaced at any time, helping you manage your spending with confidence. Using Wise digital cards In Portugal, you can use Wise digital cards for secure online purchases, adding an extra layer of security or in- and also add them to mobile wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can have up to 3 virtual cards at a time, and you can freeze, delete, or create new cards whenever you like to manage your spending or separate different types of expenses. Virtual cards can be used for online payments and for in-person contactless payments worldwide, all at the mid-market rate.

Using Wise Business Account in Portugal Wise offers both personal and business accounts. The Business account is ideal for a wide range of companies, from freelancers and startups to larger enterprises, especially those that need to send and receive payments in multiple currencies. With a Wise Business account, you can also issue multi-currency debit cards — both physical and digital — for yourself and your team members. To open a Wise Business account in Portugal, go to the Wise website or app, select "Business account", and fill in your company details. You will need to submit some documents and information, such as the company's official registration number (NIPC in Portugal). Signing up for a Wise Business account has a one-time fee of 50 EUR and no ongoing maintenance fees. You can easily order your debit cards from your account: the first card is free, and additional cards have a one-time fee of 4 EUR each. There are many ways you can use Wise Business in Portugal: Hold and convert funds in 40+ currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, without needing a separate bank in every country; Send supplier invoices, create fast payment links, or receive transfers from overseas clients using local account details; Send money to 140+ countries; Issue debit cards to employees, with customisable spending limits and controls; Integrate directly with accounting software (Xero, QuickBooks, FreeAgent, etc.) to automate bookkeeping; Make batch payments, sending up to 1 000 payments in a single transaction.

Wise large amount transfers Wise makes it straightforward to send large international transfers to and from Portugal, offering high transfer limits and transparent pricing for anyone needing to move significant funds across borders. Whether you're relocating savings to Portugal, transferring money from a property sale, or supporting family abroad, the company uses mid-market exchange rate with no hidden markups. Wise allows transfers of up to 20 million EUR per payment and provides clear delivery times so you know exactly when the money will arrive. For large payments, Wise also applies automatic volume discounts, reducing your fees once you send the equivalent of 22 000 EUR or more either in a single transfer or across multiple transfers within one month. Those moving high-value amounts benefit from access to Wise's dedicated support team, who can assist with verification, compliance checks, and any questions throughout the process. This makes Wise a practical and cost-effective solution for expats buying property in Portugal, managing international investments, paying business suppliers abroad, or moving money between countries where they live, work, or hold assets.

Is Wise safe to use? Yes, Wise is safe to use. The platform has strict measures in place to keep your money secure, prevent fraud, and ensure support is available when you need it. Key security measures include: Manual and automatic anti-fraud systems operating 24/7; Two-step authentication; Biometric security and encryption in the app; Real-time transaction notifications; Ability to generate unique digital cards; Ability to freeze cards instantly. As with any financial account, staying vigilant is important. Do not share your login details, and regularly check your account for any unusual activity.

Is Wise regulated in Portugal? Yes, Wise is regulated in Portugal. In Europe, Wise is authorised by the National Bank of Belgium and adheres to strict rules to protect customers’ funds.