Non-resident tax in Portugal: 2026 guide

Key takeaways Let’s dive into the key details you need to know about non-resident tax in Portugal. If you are looking for a wider background on the Portugal tax system, this guide is here to help. Topic Quick answer Where to verify Tax status Portugal uses tax residence tests, not nationality Government resources, AT (Tax and Customs Authority) Income scope Non-residents are generally taxed only on Portuguese-source income Government resources, PwC tax summary Common rate A 25% flat rate often applies to non-resident employment, self-employment, and pension income in 2026 PwC, AT Filing window IRS returns usually run from 1 April to 30 June Government resources Treaty check A treaty can change who taxes what, or allow a credit AT treaty list Euro payments If your money is outside the eurozone, plan conversion and transfer time before a deadline Compare bank and provider payment options *2026 rules and dates checked on 12 August 2026. Always confirm again before filing.

What non-resident tax means in Portugal In Portugal, non-resident tax status is about tax residence, not citizenship. A British, Brazilian, or American citizen can all be Portuguese tax residents if their facts fit the residence tests. What matters in practice is scope. Residents are usually taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are generally taxed only on income sourced in Portugal. Status What Portugal usually taxes Main trigger Resident Worldwide income 183-day rule or habitual residence test Non-resident Portuguese-source income only Residence tests not met Who counts as a non-resident for Portuguese tax? You are usually a resident, not a non-resident, if either of these applies: You spend more than 183 days in Portugal in a relevant 12-month period. You keep accommodation there that is meant to be your habitual residence, even if you stay under 183 days. That second rule catches many part-year movers. Spending fewer than 183 days does not automatically make you non-resident if your home in Portugal is clearly your regular base. How to verify before you file Residence rules and filing window: gov.pt IRS page

Return and payment notices: Portal das Finanças

Treaty coverage: AT treaty list Photo: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images Why non-resident status is not the same as NHR or IFICI? Non-Habitual Resident (NHR) was a special tax regime for certain qualifying residents, and IFICI (Tax Incentive for Scientific Research and Innovation is a newer targeted incentive for certain new residents in specific fields. Neither term means “non-resident.” This matters because a person can be a Portuguese tax resident and still ask whether NHR or IFICI applies. A non-resident, by contrast, starts from a different question: what Portuguese-source income can Portugal tax at all?

Which income non-residents can be taxed on Once you know your status, the next step is the source of the income. A common question is whether the bank account decides the source. Usually, it does not. Source rules are about where the income arises or what it is connected to. Income type Usually Portuguese-source? Likely non-resident treatment What to check Employment for work done in Portugal Often yes Often taxed in Portugal, commonly at 25% Work location, payer, treaty Self-employment linked to Portugal Often yes Can be taxable in Portugal Where work was performed, withholding Rent from Portuguese property Yes Usually taxable in Portugal Current rental rules, withholding Sale of Portuguese property Yes Taxed under separate capital gains rules Current rate method, deductions, treaty Portuguese pension, interest, or dividends Often yes May be taxed or withheld in Portugal Income type article, treaty relief If you work abroad but own rental property in Portugal, your salary may stay outside Portuguese tax while your Portuguese rent remains taxable there. If your income is split between countries, assess each stream separately instead of assuming one answer covers everything. Portuguese-source employment and self-employment income Portugal can tax work income linked to Portugal even when you live elsewhere. For example, freelance work physically performed in Portugal may be treated differently from work performed abroad for a foreign client. Verify whether withholding or treaty relief changes the result in your case. If you also have Portuguese work income, you may want to learn more about social security in Portugal. Government & Law Social security in Portugal Read more Rental income, capital gains, pensions, and investments Rental income: Rent from Portuguese property is usually taxable in Portugal, even if you live abroad.

Rent from Portuguese property is usually taxable in Portugal, even if you live abroad. Capital gains: Selling Portuguese real estate does not follow the same simple rule as the common 25% non-resident rate.

Selling Portuguese real estate does not follow the same simple rule as the common 25% non-resident rate. Pensions: Portuguese-source pension income is often taxed as a flat-rate, but double taxation treaty terms can still make a difference here.

Portuguese-source pension income is often taxed as a flat-rate, but double taxation treaty terms can still make a difference here. Investments: Interest and dividends can involve withholding, treaty caps, or refund steps, depending on the payment source.

Tax rates, filing deadlines, and payment rules Photo: Maskot/Getty Images For 2026, a 25% flat rate usually applies for non-resident employment, self-employment, and pension income in Portugal. That is useful as a starting point, but it is not a universal rule for every income type, and withholding or a treaty can change the result. The annual IRS filing window usually runs from 1 April to 30 June. Official guidance also says tax is generally paid by 31 August if the assessment is issued by 31 July, or later if the assessment comes later, so always check the notice in Portal das Finanças. Rate: 25% often applies to non-resident employment, self-employment, and pension income

25% often applies to non-resident employment, self-employment, and pension income Deadline: IRS return usually runs from 1 April to 30 June

IRS return usually runs from 1 April to 30 June Payment checkpoint: Watch the assessment date, not just the filing date

Watch the assessment date, not just the filing date Money movement: Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Millennium bcp, and Novo Banco can handle euro payments, but fees, timing, and FX spreads may differ When non-residents need to file an IRS return Non-residents generally need to pay attention when they have Portuguese-source income, when withholding has not fully settled the position, or when they need to claim a refund or treaty outcome. Do not assume “tax withheld” always means “nothing else to do.” To file online, you will usually need a NIF in Portugal. If you need a fuller walkthrough of the online Portuguese tax return, use this guide once you know a return is required. Government & Law Applying for a NIF in Portugal Read more Taxes How to file your income taxes in Portugal Read more Getting a NIF does not make you a Portuguese tax resident by itself. Your AT tax address is a separate issue, and it can affect notices, deadlines, and treaty paperwork. How to pay and what happens if you file late Check your IRS assessment in Portal das Finanças. Confirm the payment due date on that notice. If you cannot pay in full, check quickly whether you can request installments. Late filing or late payment can trigger penalties and interest. If your savings are outside the eurozone, leave enough time for conversion and transfer, and remember that tools like Wise can help you convert funds and send euros to Portugal before the deadline.

How double taxation treaties change the result A treaty does not always remove Portuguese tax. More often, it decides which country has taxing rights first, or it lets you claim a credit so the same income is not taxed twice in full. If you have income from Portugal and your home country at the same time, the practical job is matching each income stream to the right treaty article. Employment, pensions, rent, and dividends can each be treated differently. Confirm which country you are tax resident in for treaty purposes

Check whether Portugal has a treaty with that country on the AT website

Match the treaty article to the income type, not just the country

Keep proof of residence, withholding, and any tax paid abroad

Ask for help if both countries appear to claim full taxing rights If treaty relief depends on proving where you are resident, sort that paperwork early. A residence certificate requested late can slow down refunds or correction requests.

Managing euro tax payments and refunds across currencies Tax bills in Portugal are settled in euros, but many non-residents earn in pounds, dollars, or another currency. The real friction is not just the tax itself, it is the timing. If exchange rates move or a transfer arrives late, your filing may be correct but your payment process can still go wrong. Major local banks can work well for everyday Portuguese banking, but may not be your best bet for cross-border conversion costs and transfer timings. Alternative services from digital specialists can help here. For example, the Wise account can hold 40+ currencies, and lets users convert, send, and receive money, which can be helpful when your income arrives in pounds, dollars or zloty and your Portuguese tax obligation is in euros. Learn more about Wise To make sure your cross border payment for Portuguese tax goes smoothly: Convert before the deadline window gets tight

Keep the transfer receipt with your tax records

Match the payment reference carefully when sending euros

Check where any refund will land, and what conversion happens after receipt Start a cross-border tax payment several business days early, especially around late June and late August, when support queues and banking cutoffs can slow things down.