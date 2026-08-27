Import tax in Portugal: a practical guide for expats

Key takeaways Here is the quick version before you dive into the details. Online purchase up to €150 from outside the EU usually have VAT and customs duty to pay

usually have VAT and customs duty to pay Online purchase above €150 usually have VAT, customs duty to pay and a service fee

usually have VAT, customs duty to pay and a service fee Moving used personal belongings to Portugal may qualify for a waiver of VAT and customs duty, but process costs may still apply

may qualify for a waiver of VAT and customs duty, but process costs may still apply Gifts from outside the EU may incur VAT, duties and service costs, depending on the item type and value

may incur VAT, duties and service costs, depending on the item type and value Alcohol, tobacco, or restricted goods usually have VAT, duties and other charges to pay

What import tax means in Portugal In Portugal, import tax is an umbrella term, not a single charge. The key point is whether goods are arriving from outside the EU, because imports from within the EU single market usually do not go through this same customs process. Import VAT in Portugal Import VAT in Portugal is usually charged on goods arriving from outside the EU. In Portugal, VAT is called IVA (Imposto sobre o Valor Acrescentado), and the rate depends on the product category and sometimes the destination region. For mainland Portugal, the standard IVA rate is usually 23%, although some goods qualify for lower rates. One thing worth knowing is that Madeira and the Azores can apply different regional VAT rates, so if your parcel is going there, use the live rate shown in the official tariff lookup. If a seller uses IOSS (Import One Stop Shop) and collects VAT at checkout, that can change what you pay on arrival, but it does not automatically remove every other customs or handling step. Customs duty, excise, and service charges Portugal customs duty is separate from VAT. It depends on the product code, the origin of the goods, and the customs value used for the declaration. Excise is different again. It usually applies only to specific products, such as alcohol or tobacco, and can trigger extra paperwork and extra tax. CTT customs clearance fees or courier handling charges are not government import taxes. They are service charges for presenting the parcel to customs and managing the customs clearance process. Import VAT: tax on imported goods from outside the EU

tax on imported goods from outside the EU Customs duty: product-based charge linked to classification and origin

product-based charge linked to classification and origin Excise: extra tax for specific categories, such as alcohol or tobacco

extra tax for specific categories, such as alcohol or tobacco CTT or courier fee: service cost for customs handling

When import charges apply to your situation Whether or not import charges apply to your situation depends on what you are importing and why. The same rule may not apply to online shopping, gifts, relocation boxes, and restricted goods, so understanding the details is essential. One young beautiful caucasian business woman is buying online on her mobile phone using credit card from her home Online shopping from outside the EU If you buy from a non-EU website and the goods are dispatched from outside the EU, import duty may apply based on the country of dispatch and the product classification. If the seller uses IOSS Portugal, VAT may be collected at checkout for eligible low-value sales. However, for low-value distance sales from outside the EU, the EU introduced a temporary €3 customs duty per item or product type from 1 July 2026, replacing the old relief threshold in many cases, while product classification and specific circumstances still matter in practice. To verify before you buy, check whether the seller says VAT and duties are collected at checkout, then confirm the likely product treatment through the official customs tariff tool and the EU’s July 2026 low-value import guidance. Moving personal belongings to Portugal Relocation imports are different from online shopping. If you are importing personal goods to Portugal as part of a move, some residence-transfer relief may apply for belongings you already owned and used before the move, but the details depend on origin, timing, and documents. If you’re arranging removals to Portugal, build customs prep into the move planning upfront, not after the boxes are in transit. A good starting point is Expatica’s moving to Portugal checklist. You’ll then need to verify baggage certificate rules with the official Portuguese Communities portal. Relocation Removals to Portugal: relocating your belongings Read more If you are also importing a vehicle, treat that as a separate process with different taxes and forms. Expatica’s guide to buying, importing, and selling a car in Portugal covers that category. Gifts, alcohol, tobacco, and other exceptions Gifts: a gift is not automatically tax free in Portugal. The treatment still depends on value, origin, and whether it meets the conditions for a non-commercial shipment.

a gift is not automatically tax free in Portugal. The treatment still depends on value, origin, and whether it meets the conditions for a non-commercial shipment. Alcohol and tobacco: these can trigger excise as well as import VAT and any customs duty that applies.

these can trigger excise as well as import VAT and any customs duty that applies. Restricted or regulated goods: medicines, supplements, cosmetics, and counterfeit or prohibited goods may need extra checks or may be blocked.

medicines, supplements, cosmetics, and counterfeit or prohibited goods may need extra checks or may be blocked. Different sender types: a parcel from a private person can be treated differently from a marketplace order, even if the contents look similar. Transportation Buying, importing, and selling a car in Portugal Read more

How to calculate your total import cost The goal here is to estimate a realistic cost before you order, including goods value, shipping, insurance if relevant, customs duty, VAT, and any service fee. Here are some things to think about: How to check the product code and rate For an accurate estimate, you need the tariff classification, often called the TARIC or pauta aduaneira code. That code tells customs what the item is, and that affects whether Portugal customs duty applies, whether a special rate exists, and whether the standard, intermediate, or reduced VAT rate is relevant. A practical way to do it is this: Define the product clearly. Check the likely code in the official tariff lookup. Confirm the origin of the goods, because origin can change duty treatment. Check whether VAT was collected at checkout and whether the sale falls under IOSS. Vague descriptions like “clothes” or “electronics” can lead to bad estimates. “Women’s cotton T-shirt” or “wireless headphones” is far more useful. Example calculation readers can copy Here is a simple worked example for a private buyer in mainland Portugal, using a low-value purchase from outside the EU after the July 2026 rule change. Item value: €60 Shipping: €10 Insurance: €0 Customs value: €70 Temporary customs duty: assume one product type, so €3 Import VAT: using the mainland standard rate of 23%, VAT would be calculated on the taxable base used for the import, so a simple estimate is €73 × 23% = €16.79 CTT service charge if charges were not settled at checkout: for a private purchase up to €150, CTT’s listed service charge is €7 plus VAT, so an estimate is €8.61 Estimated total paid in Portugal: €3 + €16.79 + €8.61 = €28.40 on top of the original €70 purchase and shipping cost In practice, the total could change if the seller already collected VAT or duty, if the parcel contains more than one product type, if the product has a reduced VAT rate, or if Madeira or the Azores are involved. Check all the details for your purchase before you proceed.

How customs clearance works in Portugal The local process matters almost as much as the tax itself. For many postal imports, customs clearance in Portugal means dealing with CTT, while private couriers follow a similar path with their own portal or customer-service flow. What documents you may need The exact list depends on the shipment type, but these are the documents most readers are asked for: Commercial invoice

Order confirmation or screenshot from the seller

Proof of payment

Clear product description

ID or tax details if requested

Extra proof for gifts, non-commercial shipments, or relocation imports Missing or unclear documents are one of the main reasons parcels stall. If customs cannot confirm value, purpose, or product type, you may be asked for more evidence before release. How CTT and courier payments usually work For postal items, you can expect to be notified and asked to log into the CTT portal to verify your parcel and upload any required documents. You’ll then be prompted to make your payment before items are released by customs and delivered to you. CTT allows some customers to start the process before the parcel physically arrives in Portugal, as long as the electronic notification was set up correctly through the origin data. CTT usually gives 20 days after reception by customs to start the process, but this is the kind of operational rule that should be rechecked on the live CTT customs clearance page because workflows can change. If you need to pay, use only official channels. CTT warns that phishing is common, and genuine payment references should come through the official process, not a random link in an unexpected text.