Key takeaways Employees usually have employer sick pay first, and WIA matters only after long-term incapacity.

Self-employed people usually rely on AOV, savings, partner income, or short-term alternatives if illness stops work.

AOV stands for arbeidsongeschiktheidsverzekering, which is private disability insurance for lost income.

AOV is not generally mandatory today, and proposed self-employed reforms are still evolving as of October 2026.

Dutch basic health insurance covers treatment costs, not salary replacement if you cannot work.

Public cover vs private income protection in the Netherlands If you get sick as an employee, your employer usually pays first. These routes sit inside the social security in the Netherlands system, and UWV, the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency, may later assess WIA eligibility. Self-employed workers generally aren’t entitled to employer sick pay – they may need private disability insurance, voluntary UWV cover or savings to replace lost income. Dutch basic health insurance covers medical treatment, not lost earnings. Route What it covers in practice When it usually starts What to verify Health insurance Medical treatment in the basic package When covered care is needed Reimbursed treatments and limits Employer sick pay Part of an employee’s salary during sickness Usually from the first sick day Contract, CAO, and waiting days WIA Long-term incapacity benefit after UWV assessment After the employer-paid period ends Work-capacity test and benefit route UWV voluntary insurance Public voluntary sickness or disability cover in specific cases Depends on the type of cover and benefit rules Entry deadline and work history Private AOV Insured income replacement under a private policy After the waiting period Exclusions, work definition, and payout length Information last checked on 19/10/2026 What health insurance, sick pay, and WIA do and do not cover Dutch basic health insurance pays for medical care in the government-set package, such as GP visits and hospital treatment. The guide to self-employed health insurance in the Netherlands shows why medical reimbursement and income protection answer different questions. Employees in the Netherlands are generally entitled to at least 70% of their wages during illness, for up to 104 weeks. In the first year, employers must usually top this up to the statutory minimum wage if necessary. This requirement doesn’t apply in the second year, although employment contracts or collective agreements may provide better terms. Ziektewet, the Sickness Benefits Act, applies only in certain benefit routes. After around two years of illness, employees may qualify for WIA benefits if a UWV assessment finds that they have lost at least 35% of their earning capacity. Benefits aren’t automatic and depend on how much work UWV considers them capable of doing. WGA is for people with partial incapacity, or those who may recover enough to work, while IVA is for people with severe and lasting incapacity who aren’t expected to recover sufficiently for work.

Income protection for employees in the Netherlands Salaried workers should start with their contract, staff handbook, and any group cover before buying extra insurance. Your sick pay will depend on Dutch employment law, your contract and any applicable collective labour agreement (cao). You can find more information in Expatica’s guide to sick leave in the Netherlands. Extra private cover is most worth reviewing when your income would drop sharply after year one or year two, when you are the only earner at home, or when your fixed costs are hard to cut. Reduced sick pay can be particularly difficult for households with high fixed costs, such as rent, childcare or school fees. your sick-pay percentage in year one and year two

whether bonuses, commission, or expat allowances stop during sickness

whether your CAO improves the legal minimum

whether your employer already offers group disability cover or top-up insurance Where the income gap usually appears after long-term sickness The income gap usually appears when full salary protection ends, or when parts of your pay packet were never covered in the first place. That can happen after the employer-paid period, or earlier if variable pay and household costs make the reduced amount hard to absorb. Some employers also arrange supplementary WIA insurance, which may help cover an income shortfall after long-term illness. Check your employment benefits before considering additional private cover. compare your regular monthly essentials with the lowest income you might receive

check whether housing costs depend on your full salary

ask whether employer cover includes only base salary

check how long any group top-up lasts Businessman with laptop is on phone and looking threw papers at his office

Income protection for self-employed expats and zzp’ers Self-employed expats, including a zzp’er, or self-employed person without employees, usually face the gap immediately because there is no automatic employer sick pay. That is why AOV, alongside other optional cover in insurance in the Netherlands, is often the main long-term route, while savings, partner income, or a broodfonds, a mutual donation circle, cover only part of the risk. AOV can insure part of your income if illness or disability stops you working, but the waiting period matters. In Dutch policies, this is often called the eigenrisicoperiode, or own-risk period, meaning the time you cover yourself before payouts start. Premiums and eligibility can depend on your age, occupation and medical history, and insurers may charge more, exclude certain conditions or decline an application. UWV voluntary insurance can still matter when you recently left salaried work or benefits and meet the timing rules. A DGA, or director-major shareholder of a Dutch company, follows another route and should check company salary-continuation duties and specialist advice. As of October 2026, the government is still working on a mandatory AOV scheme for many self-employed people. Business.gov.nl says it is expected in 2030, but that date could still move. Option Best for Main limit What to check Private AOV Long-term income replacement Underwriting and cost Waiting period and work definition UWV voluntary insurance Recent move from employment Time-limited entry 13-week rule and work history Broodfonds Short-term mutual support Usually limited duration Group rules and monthly amount Savings or partner income Temporary buffer Can run out quickly How many months it covers Information last checked on 19/10/2026 When UWV voluntary insurance, AOV, or a broodfonds may fit UWV voluntary insurance may be available when you move from Dutch employment or certain benefits into self-employment. Depending on your circumstances, you can apply for sickness insurance, occupational disability insurance or both – these cover different periods of illness and have different benefit rules. Voluntary sickness insurance can provide income during the earlier stages of illness, while voluntary WIA disability insurance generally provides benefits only after two years. Private AOV policies generally offer choices over the insured amount, waiting period and duration of benefits, although these vary by insurer. If you move from employment or certain benefits into self-employment, you generally have 13 weeks after your compulsory insurance ends to apply for voluntary UWV cover. You must also meet previous insurance requirements, and different arrangements may apply if you remain employed while freelancing. A donation circle (schenkkring), such as a Broodfonds, is a mutual support arrangement rather than an insurance policy. Members contribute money to help one another during illness, usually for up to two years.

How to compare private income protection policies When comparing income protection policies, check how much income they replace, when payments begin and how long benefits could continue. You should also understand how the insurer defines incapacity for work. Two policies with the same headline benefit can behave very differently at claim stage. When you compare private disability insurance in the Netherlands, read the policy wording for definitions, exclusions, and travel or residence limits instead of relying on quote summaries alone. Waiting period: How many weeks or months must you self-fund first?

Insured amount: What share of income is covered?

Payout duration: Does cover stop after a few years or run to retirement age?

Work definition: Does the policy assess your own occupation or any suitable work?

Partial disability: Are partial claims paid proportionally or under stricter rules?

Exclusions: Which medical, professional, or travel risks are carved out? Policy features that matter most for expats If you work internationally or expect to leave the Netherlands, check whether your policy will continue to cover you. English-language support helps, but the binding document may still be the Dutch policy wording, so you need to know which version controls the contract. Look closely at residence rules, long stays abroad, foreign-source income, and profession-specific exclusions. Medical history can also change acceptance or add exclusions, so quote price matters less than the final offered terms. whether you must remain resident in the Netherlands

how long you can stay abroad without affecting cover

whether foreign client income is accepted as insured income

whether your profession falls into a higher-risk category

whether pre-existing conditions change acceptance or exclusions How to verify: check the full policy conditions, the insurer’s acceptance criteria, and any application documents, not just the online quote form.