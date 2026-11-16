Employees may receive sick pay from their employer or qualify for government benefits, while self-employed workers often rely on private disability insurance or their own savings. This guide explains the different types of income protection and how they work.
Key takeaways
- Employees usually have employer sick pay first, and WIA matters only after long-term incapacity.
- Self-employed people usually rely on AOV, savings, partner income, or short-term alternatives if illness stops work.
- AOV stands for arbeidsongeschiktheidsverzekering, which is private disability insurance for lost income.
- AOV is not generally mandatory today, and proposed self-employed reforms are still evolving as of October 2026.
- Dutch basic health insurance covers treatment costs, not salary replacement if you cannot work.
Public cover vs private income protection in the Netherlands
If you get sick as an employee, your employer usually pays first. These routes sit inside the social security in the Netherlands system, and UWV, the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency, may later assess WIA eligibility.
Self-employed workers generally aren’t entitled to employer sick pay – they may need private disability insurance, voluntary UWV cover or savings to replace lost income. Dutch basic health insurance covers medical treatment, not lost earnings.
|Route
|What it covers in practice
|When it usually starts
|What to verify
|Health insurance
|Medical treatment in the basic package
|When covered care is needed
|Reimbursed treatments and limits
|Employer sick pay
|Part of an employee’s salary during sickness
|Usually from the first sick day
|Contract, CAO, and waiting days
|WIA
|Long-term incapacity benefit after UWV assessment
|After the employer-paid period ends
|Work-capacity test and benefit route
|UWV voluntary insurance
|Public voluntary sickness or disability cover in specific cases
|Depends on the type of cover and benefit rules
|Entry deadline and work history
|Private AOV
|Insured income replacement under a private policy
|After the waiting period
|Exclusions, work definition, and payout length
What health insurance, sick pay, and WIA do and do not cover
Dutch basic health insurance pays for medical care in the government-set package, such as GP visits and hospital treatment. The guide to self-employed health insurance in the Netherlands shows why medical reimbursement and income protection answer different questions.
Employees in the Netherlands are generally entitled to at least 70% of their wages during illness, for up to 104 weeks. In the first year, employers must usually top this up to the statutory minimum wage if necessary. This requirement doesn’t apply in the second year, although employment contracts or collective agreements may provide better terms.
Ziektewet, the Sickness Benefits Act, applies only in certain benefit routes. After around two years of illness, employees may qualify for WIA benefits if a UWV assessment finds that they have lost at least 35% of their earning capacity. Benefits aren’t automatic and depend on how much work UWV considers them capable of doing.
WGA is for people with partial incapacity, or those who may recover enough to work, while IVA is for people with severe and lasting incapacity who aren’t expected to recover sufficiently for work.
Income protection for employees in the Netherlands
Salaried workers should start with their contract, staff handbook, and any group cover before buying extra insurance. Your sick pay will depend on Dutch employment law, your contract and any applicable collective labour agreement (cao). You can find more information in Expatica’s guide to sick leave in the Netherlands.
Extra private cover is most worth reviewing when your income would drop sharply after year one or year two, when you are the only earner at home, or when your fixed costs are hard to cut. Reduced sick pay can be particularly difficult for households with high fixed costs, such as rent, childcare or school fees.
- your sick-pay percentage in year one and year two
- whether bonuses, commission, or expat allowances stop during sickness
- whether your CAO improves the legal minimum
- whether your employer already offers group disability cover or top-up insurance
Where the income gap usually appears after long-term sickness
The income gap usually appears when full salary protection ends, or when parts of your pay packet were never covered in the first place. That can happen after the employer-paid period, or earlier if variable pay and household costs make the reduced amount hard to absorb.
Some employers also arrange supplementary WIA insurance, which may help cover an income shortfall after long-term illness. Check your employment benefits before considering additional private cover.
- compare your regular monthly essentials with the lowest income you might receive
- check whether housing costs depend on your full salary
- ask whether employer cover includes only base salary
- check how long any group top-up lasts
Income protection for self-employed expats and zzp’ers
Self-employed expats, including a zzp’er, or self-employed person without employees, usually face the gap immediately because there is no automatic employer sick pay. That is why AOV, alongside other optional cover in insurance in the Netherlands, is often the main long-term route, while savings, partner income, or a broodfonds, a mutual donation circle, cover only part of the risk.
AOV can insure part of your income if illness or disability stops you working, but the waiting period matters. In Dutch policies, this is often called the eigenrisicoperiode, or own-risk period, meaning the time you cover yourself before payouts start. Premiums and eligibility can depend on your age, occupation and medical history, and insurers may charge more, exclude certain conditions or decline an application.
UWV voluntary insurance can still matter when you recently left salaried work or benefits and meet the timing rules. A DGA, or director-major shareholder of a Dutch company, follows another route and should check company salary-continuation duties and specialist advice. As of October 2026, the government is still working on a mandatory AOV scheme for many self-employed people. Business.gov.nl says it is expected in 2030, but that date could still move.
|Option
|Best for
|Main limit
|What to check
|Private AOV
|Long-term income replacement
|Underwriting and cost
|Waiting period and work definition
|UWV voluntary insurance
|Recent move from employment
|Time-limited entry
|13-week rule and work history
|Broodfonds
|Short-term mutual support
|Usually limited duration
|Group rules and monthly amount
|Savings or partner income
|Temporary buffer
|Can run out quickly
|How many months it covers
When UWV voluntary insurance, AOV, or a broodfonds may fit
UWV voluntary insurance may be available when you move from Dutch employment or certain benefits into self-employment. Depending on your circumstances, you can apply for sickness insurance, occupational disability insurance or both – these cover different periods of illness and have different benefit rules.
Voluntary sickness insurance can provide income during the earlier stages of illness, while voluntary WIA disability insurance generally provides benefits only after two years.
Private AOV policies generally offer choices over the insured amount, waiting period and duration of benefits, although these vary by insurer.
If you move from employment or certain benefits into self-employment, you generally have 13 weeks after your compulsory insurance ends to apply for voluntary UWV cover. You must also meet previous insurance requirements, and different arrangements may apply if you remain employed while freelancing.
A donation circle (schenkkring), such as a Broodfonds, is a mutual support arrangement rather than an insurance policy. Members contribute money to help one another during illness, usually for up to two years.
How to compare private income protection policies
When comparing income protection policies, check how much income they replace, when payments begin and how long benefits could continue. You should also understand how the insurer defines incapacity for work.
Two policies with the same headline benefit can behave very differently at claim stage. When you compare private disability insurance in the Netherlands, read the policy wording for definitions, exclusions, and travel or residence limits instead of relying on quote summaries alone.
- Waiting period: How many weeks or months must you self-fund first?
- Insured amount: What share of income is covered?
- Payout duration: Does cover stop after a few years or run to retirement age?
- Work definition: Does the policy assess your own occupation or any suitable work?
- Partial disability: Are partial claims paid proportionally or under stricter rules?
- Exclusions: Which medical, professional, or travel risks are carved out?
Policy features that matter most for expats
If you work internationally or expect to leave the Netherlands, check whether your policy will continue to cover you. English-language support helps, but the binding document may still be the Dutch policy wording, so you need to know which version controls the contract.
Look closely at residence rules, long stays abroad, foreign-source income, and profession-specific exclusions. Medical history can also change acceptance or add exclusions, so quote price matters less than the final offered terms.
- whether you must remain resident in the Netherlands
- how long you can stay abroad without affecting cover
- whether foreign client income is accepted as insured income
- whether your profession falls into a higher-risk category
- whether pre-existing conditions change acceptance or exclusions
How to verify: check the full policy conditions, the insurer’s acceptance criteria, and any application documents, not just the online quote form.
Costs, tax treatment, and eligibility in the Netherlands
There is no single answer to income protection costs in the Netherlands. Premiums usually rise with age, higher-risk work, broader cover, shorter waiting periods, and a higher insured amount. A longer eigenrisicoperiode often lowers the premium because you carry more of the early risk yourself.
Premiums for qualifying AOV policies that provide periodic benefits are generally deductible in your personal income tax return; they aren’t treated as ordinary business expenses. The benefits you receive are generally taxable, and different rules apply to policies that pay a single lump sum.
For policies that pay a single lump sum, premiums are generally not tax-deductible, and the payout is not taxed as Box 1 income. However, the money may count towards your assets in Box 3.
|Item
|Why it matters
|Usual effect
|Check with
|Waiting period
|Changes how long you self-fund
|Shorter periods usually cost more
|Policy schedule
|Occupation
|Changes the insurer’s risk view
|Can raise premium or limit cover
|Underwriting terms
|Tax treatment
|Changes your real net cost
|Gross and net cost can differ
|Belastingdienst rules
|Eligibility
|Residence, work history, and health can matter
|May affect acceptance
|Insurer and UWV criteria
What insurers may ask for before offering cover
Before offering cover, insurers usually want to understand both your income and your risk profile. That can mean recent earnings, job description, work pattern, residence status, and a medical questionnaire rather than a simple price tool.
Expats should also check whether Dutch residence, cross-border work, or foreign-source income changes eligibility. Anyone who has just moved from employment into freelancing should compare private applications with UWV’s voluntary insurance rules before assuming the same route stays open.
Application checklist
- passport or Dutch ID and address details
- BSN and proof of work or business status
- recent payslips, accounts, or tax figures
- a clear description of your job duties
- answers to the medical questionnaire
- your chosen waiting period and benefit level
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about income protection insurance in the Netherlands
Is income protection insurance mandatory in the Netherlands?
Not generally. Private income protection is not mandatory like Dutch basic health insurance. For many self-employed people, a mandatory AOV scheme has been proposed, but as of October 2026 the rules are not final.
Does Dutch health insurance cover lost income?
No, Dutch basic health insurance covers healthcare, not income replacement. Lost income is handled through employer sick pay, certain UWV routes such as Ziektewet or WIA, or private AOV and other arrangements.
Can employees in the Netherlands buy private disability insurance?
Yes. Whether it is worth it depends on sick-pay rules, any group cover, likely WIA outcomes, and how much household risk you can absorb. It is often most relevant for higher earners or single-income households with high fixed costs.
Can self-employed expats use UWV voluntary insurance?
Some can, especially if they move quickly from Dutch salaried work or benefits into self-employment. Eligibility depends on timing and work history, so check the official UWV route and deadlines directly, including the 13-week rule where it applies.
How much does AOV insurance cost in the Netherlands?
There is no single standard price. Cost depends on age, profession, health, waiting period, insured amount, and policy definitions, so compare the net cost after tax treatment instead of relying on stale headline quotes.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- UWV voluntary insurance, UWV
- WIA benefit, UWV
- Disability insurance for self-employed professionals, Business.gov.nl
- Disability insurance for entrepreneurs, Belastingdienst
- Basic health insurance coverage, Rijksoverheid
- Disability insurance all the ins and outs, KVK
- Official website, AFM
- Public register, DNB
- Financial complaints tribunal, Kifid