Key takeaways No single business insurance policy is mandatory for every entrepreneur in the Netherlands.

AVB insurance covers third-party injury or property damage caused during business activities.

BAV insurance covers financial loss caused by professional mistakes, bad advice, or errors in delivery.

Some professions may need BAV by law, and many clients or tenders ask for it by contract.

Freelancers often add AOV, rechtsbijstandverzekering, cyber cover, or equipment cover after AVB and BAV.

Before you buy, verify exclusions, deductibles, territory, your business activity, and whether the insurer can support you in English.

What business insurance is mandatory in the Netherlands? Business insurance generally isn’t mandatory in the Netherlands, but other Dutch insurance requirements can still apply, including health insurance and motor insurance for company vehicles. Dutch health insurance is separate from business insurance. It sits within the wider Dutch insurance system, and self-employed people still need to assess business risk cover separately from self-employed health insurance. Check official rules against client contracts and sector requirements.

Staff, premises, and company vehicles often expand what you need. What is legally or contractually required? Insurance requirements can come from Dutch law, professional rules, client contracts or tender conditions.. Legally required : Company car motor insurance, and in some professions BAV.

: Company car motor insurance, and in some professions BAV. Contract-driven : AVB or BAV limits in client contracts, tenders, or membership rules.

: AVB or BAV limits in client contracts, tenders, or membership rules. Optional cover: AVB, AOV, legal expenses or cyber insurance may be relevant depending on your work and risks .

AVB, AOV, legal expenses or cyber insurance may be relevant depending on your work and risks . Personal liability and basic health insurance do not replace business cover. Which rules change based on your profession or business structure? Your profession can affect which insurance you must have, while your business structure affects how liability may fall on you personally. A ZZP’er is a self-employed person without employees, an eenmanszaak is a sole proprietorship, and a BV is a private limited company. Profession: This can determine whether BAV is legally required or demanded by a professional body/client.

Legal structure: This affects who may ultimately be liable. An eenmanszaak does not have separate legal personality, whereas a BV normally separates business and personal assets.

As of September 2026, Business.gov.nl lists financial advisers, lawyers, civil-law notaries, accountants, and architects as professions where BAV is legally required.

ZZP’ers and eenmanszaken may face more direct personal exposure. Simplify your cross-border business payments with Wise Pay Dutch business insurance premiums in euros using local account details.

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AVB vs BAV: which one covers what? AVB, or business liability insurance, is for injury or property damage caused in the course of business. BAV, or professional indemnity insurance, is for financial loss caused by mistakes in your professional service. Policy What it covers Typical users Common exclusions AVB Third-party injury, property damage, some product-related damage Coaches, photographers, shop owners, consultants who visit clients Bad advice, pure financial loss, redoing your work, intentional acts BAV Client financial loss from errors, omissions, design mistakes, or bad advice Consultants, designers, developers, bookkeepers, architects Injury or property damage, rework costs, fraud, contract penalties Information last checked on 19/10/2026 If you accidentally damage a client’s laptop, AVB might cover the damage, but if incorrect professional advice causes the client financial loss, BAV might apply instead. What business liability insurance AVB covers AVB generally covers liability for injury or property damage caused through your business activities. For example: You spill coffee on a client’s laptop.

A visitor trips over your cable or equipment.

A product you sold causes damage after delivery. If you sometimes receive clients at home, ask whether your home setup changes the insurance conditions. What professional indemnity insurance BAV covers BAV is for financial damage caused by a professional error. There might not be any physical damage caused, but the client still loses money because your advice, design, calculation, code, or filing was wrong. A consultant’s advice leads to a costly decision.

A designer or developer error delays a launch.

A bookkeeper filing error creates penalties or extra work. Many clients ask for BAV even when the law does not. When you may need both AVB and BAV Businesses that advise, design, build, install, or work regularly at client sites can face both physical and professional risk. Consultants and agencies that visit clients

IT contractors who advise and implement

Architects, engineers, and other project professionals

What other business insurance might I need? AVB and BAV do not cover every risk. Many freelancers next look at income loss, legal disputes, cyber incidents, property damage, or staff costs. If you are still choosing a legal form or setting up admin, discover Expatica’s guide for the wider setup: Self employment How to run a business in the Netherlands Read more AOV and income protection AOV can replace part of your income if illness or disability leaves you unable to work. Self-employed people are not normally covered by employee disability insurance, so AOV can provide income if illness or disability prevents you from working. Waiting period before payments start

Benefit level and disability test

Medical underwriting and exclusions

Profession-based pricing and your savings buffer As of September 2026, private AOV is not universally mandatory for all self-employed people. The Dutch government is developing compulsory disability insurance for the self-employed, but the effective date has not yet been finalised. Other options include voluntary UWV insurance for eligible self-employed people and donation circles such as a broodfonds. These work differently from private AOV and have their own eligibility and payout rules. Legal expenses, cyber, property and interruption cover Other policies can cover risks such as legal disputes, cyber incidents, damaged equipment or interruptions to your business. Legal risk, rechtsbijstandverzekering : Useful for invoice disputes, supplier conflicts, or contract help.

: Useful for invoice disputes, supplier conflicts, or contract help. Cyber risk : Relevant if you hold client data or rely on online systems.

: Relevant if you hold client data or rely on online systems. Property risk : Inventory or equipment cover matters if tools or devices drive your income.

: Inventory or equipment cover matters if tools or devices drive your income. Interruption and staff risk: Cover becomes more relevant if fire, theft, or long sick leave could stop revenue. Photo: Justin Pumfrey/Getty Images

What isn’t usually covered? The exact exclusions vary by insurer and policy, so check the policy wording before buying.Common exclusions often include: Pure financial loss from bad advice or professional mistakes (AVB)

Injury or property damage that belongs under AVB instead (BAV)

Rework costs for fixing or redoing your own faulty work

Intentional acts, fraud, theft, or criminal behavior Other exclusions depend on the insurer and policy, including geographical limits and the activities covered. How to avoid claim problems later Your insurer needs an accurate description of the work your business actually carries out. 1 Describe your work accurately when you apply. 2 Make sure the activities stated in the policy match the work you actually do . 3 Declare on-site work, product sales, subcontracting, or other higher-risk tasks. 4 Check territorial cover if you work across borders or for non-Dutch clients. 5 Ask for written confirmation when a client contract or unusual activity seems unclear. If your work has moved from online consulting to on-site implementation, update KVK and your insurer.

How can I compare business insurance in the Netherlands? Price is an important point to compare, but policy limits, exclusions, geographical cover and the activities insured can also differ between providers. The KVK Insurance Check can help identify insurance that may be compulsory or relevant to your business. When you compare providers, you should look at the following:. Limits per claim and per year

Deductible and any turnover or profession limits

Legal defense costs, if included

Geographical cover, including whether work outside the Netherlands is covered

How fast certificates can be issued Expats may also need to check whether policy documents and customer support are available in English, and whether the policy covers work outside the Netherlands. Whether full policy wording is available in English

Whether your business activity and legal form are covered

Whether work outside the Netherlands is covered

Whether a client requires a minimum level of cover or a particular certificate