Running your own business can expose you to risks that employees don’t usually have to manage themselves, such as liability claims and loss of income. It can also be difficult to work out which Dutch policies match the cover you already know from your home country.
This guide explains which insurance may be legally required, which a client or professional might need, and which types of cover are optional. It also breaks down AVB and BAV, other policies freelancers often add, common exclusions, and how to compare insurers.
This is general information, and contains no legal, tax, or insurance advice.
Key takeaways
- No single business insurance policy is mandatory for every entrepreneur in the Netherlands.
- AVB insurance covers third-party injury or property damage caused during business activities.
- BAV insurance covers financial loss caused by professional mistakes, bad advice, or errors in delivery.
- Some professions may need BAV by law, and many clients or tenders ask for it by contract.
- Freelancers often add AOV, rechtsbijstandverzekering, cyber cover, or equipment cover after AVB and BAV.
- Before you buy, verify exclusions, deductibles, territory, your business activity, and whether the insurer can support you in English.
What business insurance is mandatory in the Netherlands?
Business insurance generally isn’t mandatory in the Netherlands, but other Dutch insurance requirements can still apply, including health insurance and motor insurance for company vehicles.
Dutch health insurance is separate from business insurance. It sits within the wider Dutch insurance system, and self-employed people still need to assess business risk cover separately from self-employed health insurance.
- Check official rules against client contracts and sector requirements.
- Staff, premises, and company vehicles often expand what you need.
What is legally or contractually required?
Insurance requirements can come from Dutch law, professional rules, client contracts or tender conditions..
- Legally required: Company car motor insurance, and in some professions BAV.
- Contract-driven: AVB or BAV limits in client contracts, tenders, or membership rules.
- Optional cover: AVB, AOV, legal expenses or cyber insurance may be relevant depending on your work and risks .
- Personal liability and basic health insurance do not replace business cover.
Which rules change based on your profession or business structure?
Your profession can affect which insurance you must have, while your business structure affects how liability may fall on you personally. A ZZP’er is a self-employed person without employees, an eenmanszaak is a sole proprietorship, and a BV is a private limited company.
- Profession: This can determine whether BAV is legally required or demanded by a professional body/client.
- Legal structure: This affects who may ultimately be liable. An eenmanszaak does not have separate legal personality, whereas a BV normally separates business and personal assets.
- As of September 2026, Business.gov.nl lists financial advisers, lawyers, civil-law notaries, accountants, and architects as professions where BAV is legally required.
- ZZP’ers and eenmanszaken may face more direct personal exposure.
Simplify your cross-border business payments with Wise
- Pay Dutch business insurance premiums in euros using local account details.
- Hold and convert 40+ currencies at the mid-market rate
- Keep business tax expenses cleanly separated from personal finances
AVB vs BAV: which one covers what?
AVB, or business liability insurance, is for injury or property damage caused in the course of business. BAV, or professional indemnity insurance, is for financial loss caused by mistakes in your professional service.
|Policy
|What it covers
|Typical users
|Common exclusions
|AVB
|Third-party injury, property damage, some product-related damage
|Coaches, photographers, shop owners, consultants who visit clients
|Bad advice, pure financial loss, redoing your work, intentional acts
|BAV
|Client financial loss from errors, omissions, design mistakes, or bad advice
|Consultants, designers, developers, bookkeepers, architects
|Injury or property damage, rework costs, fraud, contract penalties
If you accidentally damage a client’s laptop, AVB might cover the damage, but if incorrect professional advice causes the client financial loss, BAV might apply instead.
What business liability insurance AVB covers
AVB generally covers liability for injury or property damage caused through your business activities. For example:
- You spill coffee on a client’s laptop.
- A visitor trips over your cable or equipment.
- A product you sold causes damage after delivery.
If you sometimes receive clients at home, ask whether your home setup changes the insurance conditions.
What professional indemnity insurance BAV covers
BAV is for financial damage caused by a professional error. There might not be any physical damage caused, but the client still loses money because your advice, design, calculation, code, or filing was wrong.
- A consultant’s advice leads to a costly decision.
- A designer or developer error delays a launch.
- A bookkeeper filing error creates penalties or extra work.
Many clients ask for BAV even when the law does not.
When you may need both AVB and BAV
Businesses that advise, design, build, install, or work regularly at client sites can face both physical and professional risk.
- Consultants and agencies that visit clients
- IT contractors who advise and implement
- Architects, engineers, and other project professionals
What other business insurance might I need?
AVB and BAV do not cover every risk. Many freelancers next look at income loss, legal disputes, cyber incidents, property damage, or staff costs.
If you are still choosing a legal form or setting up admin, discover Expatica’s guide for the wider setup:
AOV and income protection
AOV can replace part of your income if illness or disability leaves you unable to work. Self-employed people are not normally covered by employee disability insurance, so AOV can provide income if illness or disability prevents you from working.
- Waiting period before payments start
- Benefit level and disability test
- Medical underwriting and exclusions
- Profession-based pricing and your savings buffer
As of September 2026, private AOV is not universally mandatory for all self-employed people. The Dutch government is developing compulsory disability insurance for the self-employed, but the effective date has not yet been finalised.
Other options include voluntary UWV insurance for eligible self-employed people and donation circles such as a broodfonds. These work differently from private AOV and have their own eligibility and payout rules.
Legal expenses, cyber, property and interruption cover
Other policies can cover risks such as legal disputes, cyber incidents, damaged equipment or interruptions to your business.
- Legal risk, rechtsbijstandverzekering: Useful for invoice disputes, supplier conflicts, or contract help.
- Cyber risk: Relevant if you hold client data or rely on online systems.
- Property risk: Inventory or equipment cover matters if tools or devices drive your income.
- Interruption and staff risk: Cover becomes more relevant if fire, theft, or long sick leave could stop revenue.
What isn’t usually covered?
The exact exclusions vary by insurer and policy, so check the policy wording before buying.Common exclusions often include:
- Pure financial loss from bad advice or professional mistakes (AVB)
- Injury or property damage that belongs under AVB instead (BAV)
- Rework costs for fixing or redoing your own faulty work
- Intentional acts, fraud, theft, or criminal behavior
Other exclusions depend on the insurer and policy, including geographical limits and the activities covered.
How to avoid claim problems later
Your insurer needs an accurate description of the work your business actually carries out.
Describe your work accurately when you apply.
Make sure the activities stated in the policy match the work you actually do .
Declare on-site work, product sales, subcontracting, or other higher-risk tasks.
Check territorial cover if you work across borders or for non-Dutch clients.
Ask for written confirmation when a client contract or unusual activity seems unclear.
If your work has moved from online consulting to on-site implementation, update KVK and your insurer.
How can I compare business insurance in the Netherlands?
Price is an important point to compare, but policy limits, exclusions, geographical cover and the activities insured can also differ between providers.
The KVK Insurance Check can help identify insurance that may be compulsory or relevant to your business.
When you compare providers, you should look at the following:.
- Limits per claim and per year
- Deductible and any turnover or profession limits
- Legal defense costs, if included
- Geographical cover, including whether work outside the Netherlands is covered
- How fast certificates can be issued
Expats may also need to check whether policy documents and customer support are available in English, and whether the policy covers work outside the Netherlands.
- Whether full policy wording is available in English
- Whether your business activity and legal form are covered
- Whether work outside the Netherlands is covered
- Whether a client requires a minimum level of cover or a particular certificate
Managing insurance payments through a business account
Separate premiums, reimbursements, and client income from personal spending. That makes renewals, claims paperwork, and bookkeeping easier if the Belastingdienst or your accountant asks for a clear trail.
Wise Business is one option for businesses that receive or make payments in different currencies. It can help you receive client payments, hold and convert currencies when needed, pay Dutch costs in euros, and keep cleaner records in one place. It does not replace insurance, and it is only useful here as an admin and payments tool.
- Keep premium payments separate from personal spending.
- Track reimbursements and claim-related inflows.
- Pay Dutch business costs in euros while handling international client income.
- Give your bookkeeper a clearer business-only record.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about business insurance in the Netherlands
Is business insurance mandatory in the Netherlands?
No single business insurance policy is mandatory for every entrepreneur in the Netherlands. But some professions, company vehicles, sector rules, client contracts, or tender terms can create mandatory requirements, and Dutch basic health insurance is separate from business insurance.
What is the difference between AVB and BAV?
AVB covers injury or property damage caused during business activities, such as spilling coffee on a client’s laptop. BAV covers financial loss caused by a professional mistake, such as bad advice or a design error that delays a launch.
Do zzp’ers need professional indemnity insurance in the Netherlands?
Not every ZZP’er needs BAV. But it is often relevant for advisory, creative, technical, financial, or project-based work where a mistake could cause client losses, and some clients or professions may require it.
Is AOV mandatory for self-employed people in the Netherlands?
Private AOV is not universally mandatory for all self-employed people today. But the policy landscape may change, and Business.gov.nl says the effective date of any compulsory scheme is not yet final, so you should check current official guidance before deciding.
Are business insurance premiums tax-deductible in the Netherlands?
Business and professional liability insurance premiums can generally count as business expenses, but AOV is treated differently. Private AOV premiums are not a business expense, although qualifying premiums may be deductible through your personal income-tax return. Check the current Belastingdienst rules for your situation.
Can I get business insurance in English in the Netherlands?
English availability varies by provider and product – always compare documentation, customer support, certificate handling, and coverage terms, as well as the premium you’ll pay.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Arrange business insurance, Business.gov.nl
- Business liability insurance (AVB), Business.gov.nl
- Professional indemnity insurance (BAV), Business.gov.nl
- Insurance for self-employed professionals, Business.gov.nl
- Mandatory occupational disability insurance (AOV) for self-employed professionals, Business.gov.nl
- Disability insurance for self-employed professionals, Business.gov.nl
- Deducting business expenses, Business.gov.nl
- 10 important insurance policies for starters, KVK
- Avoid costs with business liability insurance, KVK
- KVK Insurance Check, KVK
- About voluntary income protection coverage, UWV
- Public register, DNB
- Financial markets regulator, AFM
- Business taxes and administration, Belastingdienst
- Receive money with Wise Business, Wise Business