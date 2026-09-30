Sick leave in the Netherlands: pay and your rights

Labor Law
If you’re too sick to work in the Netherlands, tell your employer right away and follow the company sickness procedure. In most cases, you will still be paid because the employer, not UWV (the Employee Insurance Agency), usually covers the first stage of sick leave.
This guide covers reporting sick, privacy, pay, temporary and flexible contracts, and the return-to-work timeline.
On the first day you cannot work, take the following steps:
Tell your employer promptly, using the method in your handbook, contract, or HR policy.
Follow the workplace sickness protocol for timing, phone calls, or online reporting.
Stay reasonably reachable if your employer needs practical updates about work cover or next steps.
If your contract has already ended, check UWV’s sickness routes rather than reporting only to a manager or HR team.
Dutch privacy rules protect sick employees. According to the Dutch Data Protection Authority, your employer can usually ask how long you expect to be away, how they can reach you, whether work needs to be handed over, and whether there was a work accident.
Your employer should not ask for or record your diagnosis or the cause of your illness. If a manager asks, you can say, “I am not able to work right now, but I would rather keep the medical details private.” Verify current privacy guidance if your employer asks for more.
If your absence lasts beyond the very short term, the company doctor (bedrijfsarts) or occupational health service (arbodienst) becomes important. Under Arboportaal guidance, only the company doctor can assess whether you are temporarily unfit for work and what type of work may still be possible.
The company doctor can discuss medical details with you, but your employer should receive only functional information, such as whether you can work reduced hours or need adjusted tasks. For actual treatment, go through your GP or specialist, not HR, and make sure you understand how health insurance in the Netherlands works.
The main question in most sick leave cases is who pays. Usually, it is your employer while you still have an active employment relationship. UWV does not automatically take over just because you called in sick.
Three different systems can apply to one illness: employer-paid sick leave while you still have an employer, the Sickness Benefits Act (Ziektewet) for specific sickness benefit cases, and the Work and Income according to Labor Capacity Act (WIA) if illness becomes long term.
Official UWV guidance and the Dutch government say employers usually continue paying at least 70% of gross wages for up to 104 weeks. In the first year, if that amount falls below the applicable minimum wage, the employer must top it up where the rule applies. Many CAOs and contracts are more generous, often paying 100% in year one.
Check your sick-pay percentage, any waiting days, the reporting procedure, and any extra CAO or staff handbook rules.
UWV does not take over after a fixed number of weeks. It usually becomes relevant only in specific Ziektewet situations or later long-term benefit administration.
|Situation
|Who pays first
|What to verify
|You are sick and still employed on a standard contract
|Employer
|Contract, CAO, and sick-pay percentage
|Your temporary contract ends while you are still sick
|Employer until the end date, then possibly UWV
|Whether your employer reports you sick out of service to UWV
|You become sick within 4 weeks after a contract ends
|Possibly UWV, if conditions are met
|Whether you have a new job, WW benefit, or a special reporting route
|Illness linked to pregnancy, childbirth, or organ donation
|Often UWV-administered benefit route
|The exact benefit category and reporting process
|Certain no-risk or AOW-age cases
|Special rules may apply
|Current UWV rules for your category
Employer sick pay and Ziektewet sickness benefit follow different routes, even though both relate to illness.
Contract type matters more than many expats expect. Fixed-term, zero-hours, on-call, min-max, and agency arrangements can change both pay and process, especially if you are sick near the end of a contract or outside an agreed work period.
If you have a temporary contract, the normal sick-pay rules usually apply while that contract is still active. But if the end date arrives while you are still sick, the employer does not have to extend the contract just because you are ill. In that scenario, the Dutch government says the employer may need to report you sick out of service to UWV, which then assesses possible ongoing payment entitlement and reintegration.
Example: if your six-month contract ends on June 30 and you are still off sick that day, your employer normally pays up to June 30, not beyond it. After that, the next step may shift to UWV.
Timing matters here. If you became sick during an agreed call-up period, you may still be entitled to pay for that period. If you became sick outside a call-up period, or your assignment ended, the route may be different.
The Dutch government’s guidance on on-call workers explains why zero-hours, preliminary-agreement, and min-max contracts should not be lumped together. Agency work can also follow its own CAO rules. If you are not sure whether “temporary” and “on-call” mean the same thing in your case, start by checking the contract wording.
For on-call work, the key detail is often not only “Am I sick?” but “Was I already in an agreed work period when I became sick?” That detail can affect who pays.
If your illness lasts longer, the Dutch system shifts from simple reporting into reintegration. This structured return-to-work process usually involves you, your employer, and the company doctor while the employment relationship continues.
The goal is a responsible return to work, which can mean adjusted tasks, fewer hours, or another suitable role. If you do not cooperate with reasonable reintegration steps, your pay can be affected. Under government guidance, both sides usually have to cooperate. If there is a dispute, check your CAO, consider a UWV expert opinion, or ask for a second opinion from another company doctor.
The statutory timeline usually runs like this:
Keep copies of the problem analysis, plan of action, evaluations, and any messages about adjusted work.
After 104 weeks, standard employer wage continuation usually ends. If you still cannot fully work, UWV may assess you under the Work and Income according to Labor Capacity Act (WIA). That is a long-term work disability route.
Dismissal protection also changes after the two-year period if the legal conditions are met and reintegration has been handled properly. Because outcomes vary by case, confirm your status and the current WIA process with UWV and get specialist advice if you are asked to agree to documents ending your employment.
Your own contract and CAO may add further requirements. Look for the following:
This is also where broader Dutch employment law can help you understand dismissal protection, contract wording, and CAO structure. Next, compare your own documents against current UWV and Dutch government guidance to fully understand your pay or benefit route.
FAQ
Usually not as the first step. In many workplaces, you report sickness through the employer’s process, and any medical follow-up happens later through the company doctor or arbodienst rather than a note handed to your manager.
Usually no. Your employer can ask practical work-related questions, but your diagnosis and medical cause are generally for you and the company doctor, not HR or your manager.
Sick pay usually means your employer keeps paying wages while your employment is still active. Ziektewet is a UWV-administered sickness benefit route for specific situations, often when you no longer have an employer or fall into a special category.
Your employer normally keeps paying only while the contract is still running. If you are still sick on the end date, the next step may shift to UWV through a sick-out-of-service report and possible Ziektewet assessment, so verify the exact route with UWV.
Employees usually have dismissal protection during sickness, but it is not absolute. Fixed-term contracts can still end on their agreed date, and if you are asked to sign a termination agreement while sick, get professional advice before agreeing.
Report it right away and follow your employer’s rules. Sick days during vacation can be treated differently from ordinary vacation days, but the exact process depends on your contract, CAO, and workplace policy.
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