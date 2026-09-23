Parental leave in the Netherlands: rules, pay, and how it works

Labor Law
In the Netherlands, parental leave (ouderschapsverlof) is an individual right for each parent rather than a shared household pool, with a portion offering paid benefit during your child’s first year.
However, the system often confuses expats because parental leave operates alongside completely separate entitlements for pregnancy, maternity (bevallingsverlof), and partner leave (geboorteverlof).
This guide covers who qualifies, how leave is calculated, when the 9 paid weeks apply, and what to check with HR, UWV, and your CAO.
|Leave type
|Who qualifies
|How much is paid
|When it can be used
|Who pays
|Pregnancy leave
|Birth mother
|100% of daily wage, up to the legal cap
|4 to 6 weeks before due date
|UWV
|Maternity leave
|Birth mother
|100% of daily wage, up to the legal cap
|At least 10 weeks after birth
|UWV
|Partner leave (geboorteverlof)
|Partner in paid employment
|100% of salary
|Within 4 weeks after birth
|Employer
|Additional partner leave
|Partner in paid employment
|70% of daily wage, up to the legal cap
|Within 6 months after birth
|UWV
|Parental leave (ouderschapsverlof)
|Each qualifying parent
|First 9 weeks paid at 70%, remaining 17 weeks unpaid
|Paid part in first year, unpaid part until child turns 8
|UWV for paid part
Under the Work and Care Act, or WAZO (Wet arbeid en zorg), parental leave lets parents reduce or stop work to care for a child. Many readers assume it means a fully paid block after birth, but Dutch parental leave is a separate care entitlement with its own pay rules.
Employees can request parental leave through their employer if they are the official parent of a child under 8. Under UWV rules, paid parental leave can also cover some people raising the child without legal parent status, such as certain step-parent or family situations.
Self-employed parents with no staff are outside the statutory employee system for parental leave, so they need separate guidance rather than going through the employee process. To qualify:
The law uses hours because part-time work is common in the Netherlands, with each parent receiving 26 times their weekly working hours, for each child.
If you work 32 hours a week, 32 x 26 gives you 832 hours of parental leave. You can take that as 26 full weeks away from work, or stretch it out by reducing your schedule over a longer period.
The first 9 weeks can be paid if you use them in time. The rest stays available until your child turns 8, but it is unpaid unless your CAO or employer offers more.
Up to 9 of the 26 weeks can be paid parental leave if you use them in the first year after birth, adoption, or foster placement. The benefit is 70% of your average daily wage, including 8% holiday pay, up to the current maximum daily wage.
Your employer applies for the benefit, while UWV pays after you have taken the leave, or part of it, so there can be a short gap before the money reaches you. Some employers or CAOs may top up the benefit, but the statutory payment is not automatically 100%.
If you miss the first-year window, those 9 weeks can still become unpaid parental leave. You keep the time off, but the pay no longer applies.
The remaining 17 weeks can be used until your child turns 8. Unlike partner leave, this later leave is not tied to the birth itself.
Fathers, partners, and co-parents can have parental leave rights of their own if they qualify as parents. They may also have birth-related leave after the child arrives, and mixing the two up can send you to HR with the wrong request.
Under Government.nl guidance, a partner in paid employment can take 1 working week of birth leave, called geboorteverlof, within the first 4 weeks after the birth. That week is paid at 100% of salary by the employer.
Business.gov.nl also sets out up to 5 working weeks of additional partner leave, called aanvullend geboorteverlof, within the first 6 months after birth. That extra leave is paid at 70% through UWV, and some CAOs may require an employer top-up.
Many expats know they have a CAO, but not that it can change whether a statutory 70% benefit is topped up.
Partner leave is for the period right after birth, while parental leave is the longer care entitlement that each parent can use up to a child’s eighth birthday. Most people ask for partner leave first, then additional partner leave, and plan parental leave separately.
Pay works differently too. The first partner week is employer-paid at 100%, additional partner leave is paid at 70% through UWV, and parental leave has its own 9 paid weeks and 17 unpaid weeks.
Most problems show up before the leave starts, not after. Settle the dates, hours, and payment route with HR early, especially if you work part time or expect your income to change during leave.
Request parental leave in writing at least 2 months in advance and include the hours, working days, and your planned start and end dates.
An employer can only request to reschedule parental leave if it causes serious operational hardship, which is where knowing your rights under Dutch labor law becomes critical.
Payroll specialists at Teamed’s Netherlands benefits guide put it bluntly: “Before making an offer, confirm whether a collective labour agreement (CAO) applies to the role.” For employees, the takeaway is simple: know which CAO covers you before you assume what paid leave you will get.
If your household will receive money from abroad or pay baby-related costs in another currency during leave, compare cross-border money tools carefully. Options such as Wise can help, but they are secondary to your leave plan.
Part-time work: Because parental leave is calculated from contracted weekly hours, part-time workers still get the same 26-times rule, based on their own schedule rather than a full-time standard.
Changing jobs: If your job ends, UWV allows you to keep remaining paid parental leave with a new employer, but ask your former employer for a written statement first and do not assume the leave transfers automatically.
More than one child: The entitlement is per child and per parent. Multiple births, multiple adoptions, and foster cases can change the paid leave outcome, so check the official UWV page closely.
Start planning childcare and household benefits early, using our Childcare in the Netherlands and Child benefits in the Netherlands guides below as background reading. If leave pay changes your wider budget, Social security in the Netherlands and the Belastingdienst benefits guidance can help you check possible knock-on effects.
These leave types are related, but they are not the same as parental leave. Knowing the difference helps you ask for the right leave at the right time.
Maternity-related leave for employees is at least 16 weeks in total. Pregnancy leave, or zwangerschapsverlof, happens before birth, and maternity leave, or bevallingsverlof, happens after birth.
That leave is separate from parental leave in both purpose and timing. Once maternity-related leave ends, you and your employer can plan parental leave around work and childcare.
Employees who adopt a child or take in a foster child can get 6 weeks of adoption or foster leave. That leave applies around the child’s arrival and is separate from parental leave.
After that, adoptive and foster parents may also qualify for parental leave under the usual child-age and employment rules. Avoid using “parental leave” as a catch-all label for every family leave type.
FAQ
Nine weeks can be paid if you use them in your child’s first year and meet the UWV conditions. The total entitlement is larger, but only part of it is paid.
The unpaid part is the remaining 17 weeks of the 26-week entitlement. You can use it until your child turns 8, unless a better CAO arrangement applies.
Partners can take 1 week of partner leave first, then up to 5 additional weeks, and they may also have separate parental leave rights as a parent. These are different entitlements with different timing rules.
An employer cannot simply refuse statutory parental leave. They may ask to reschedule it only if the business would face serious problems, and the change must be made no later than 4 weeks before the leave starts.
Not through the same statutory employee system. Self-employed mothers may have separate maternity-related support through the ZEZ scheme, but freelancers and contractors should not assume employee parental leave applies to them.
Holiday entitlement continues to build up during leave, but extra contractual vacation and sector benefits can work differently, according to Business.gov.nl. If leave pay changes your household income, check the Belastingdienst because allowances can change too.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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