Vacation days in the Netherlands for expats

Labor Law
Employees in the Netherlands get statutory paid annual leave based on their weekly working hours, not a flat national day count. Public holidays and holiday allowance follow different rules, so they should not be treated as extra vacation days.
If you are comparing Dutch annual leave with paid time off, or PTO, systems elsewhere, the confusion usually starts when your contract shows days, your leave tracker shows hours, and your payslip mentions vakantiegeld, or holiday allowance.
This guide explains the legal minimum, extra leave from a contract or collectieve arbeidsovereenkomst, or CAO, expiry rules, public holidays, and other leave types.
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In the Netherlands, annual leave starts with your weekly hours, then increases only if your contract or CAO adds more.
According to Government.nl, the legal minimum is 4 times the number of hours you work per week. These statutory leave days are wettelijke vakantiedagen. A 40-hour week gives 160 hours a year, a 36-hour week gives 144 hours, and a 24-hour part-time week gives 96 hours.
If your employer tracks time off in hours, that is normal. Statutory leave also keeps building during sickness and during some statutory leave types, including maternity-related leave, though some unpaid leave arrangements work differently. If you report sick during approved vacation, those sick days should normally be registered as sick days instead.
On your contract or leave tracker, confirm your weekly hours, whether the balance is shown in hours or days, and whether statutory and additional leave are split.
Anything above the legal minimum is additional leave, or bovenwettelijke vakantiedagen. It often comes from your employment contract, employee handbook, or a collectieve arbeidsovereenkomst, or CAO, which is a collective labor agreement.
CAO vacation days in the Netherlands can vary a lot between employers. If your paperwork refers to a sector agreement, the wider rules under Dutch employment law help explain why a CAO can override a simple line in your contract. Check your documents before assuming a standard number applies.
Leave builds up over time, and many employees lose days by mixing up statutory and additional balances.
Part-time workers get a proportional equivalent of full-time paid leave in the Netherlands, usually tracked in hours. If you join midyear, leave is prorated for the part of the year you work, and if your hours change, your balance should change too. Zero-hour workers also accrue leave, but the contract or CAO should explain how the hours are calculated.
Quick examples:
If your schedule is irregular, verify the math in your leave system, on your payslip, or in written policy rather than guessing from a five-day week.
Unused vacation days in the Netherlands do not all expire on the same date.
Start by checking your remaining balance, then follow your employer’s booking system, handbook, or team calendar. Request popular periods early, especially summer weeks, school breaks, and any company-wide closure periods in your sector.
An employer may object only if your absence would cause serious business problems, not just because the timing is inconvenient. In practice, objections should be prompt and in writing, and Business.gov.nl says employers can object within 2 weeks of the request.
Before you submit the request, confirm your balance, check whether public holidays are booked separately, use the format your employer requires, and keep written confirmation.
No. These terms are often mixed together, but Dutch employment practice treats them as separate rights or benefits.
Many expats expect public holidays in the Netherlands to work like built-in PTO. They do not.
Liberation Day is often handled separately in CAOs or employer policy.
Holiday allowance, or vakantiegeld, is money, not time off. According to Business.gov.nl, employees are entitled to at least 8% holiday allowance, usually paid once a year, often in May or June unless another written arrangement applies.
This should appear separately on your payslip or in your contract. If your contract says 25 vacation days plus 8% vakantiegeld, you still have 25 days off, not 25 days plus extra leave created by the allowance.
Annual leave is only one part of Dutch time off rules, so it helps to separate it from other leave types.
These rights are separate from annual leave, and your CAO or contract may top up pay or add conditions. UWV is the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency.
|Leave type
|Separate from annual leave?
|Pay basics
|Where to check
|Parental leave
|Yes
|Some weeks may be paid, others unpaid
|UWV, CAO, contract
|Maternity, partner, and adoption leave
|Yes
|Payment depends on the leave type and statutory scheme
|UWV, contract
|Short-term and long-term care leave
|Yes
|Short-term is partly paid, long-term is usually unpaid
|Government.nl, CAO
|Emergency leave
|Yes
|Salary usually continues for the urgent absence
|Employer policy, CAO
Do not assume full pay for every leave type, and do not let annual leave rules stand in for family leave rules.
Special or extraordinary leave can cover things like a funeral, moving house, a doctor visit, or an exam, but the details usually come from your CAO, company policy, or contract rather than one fixed national rule. Unpaid leave is also not a general automatic right.
If you are a sponsored worker and are considering a longer break, check the employment, salary-threshold, and immigration impact separately with your HR team, the Dutch immigration service, or a qualified adviser. Also be careful not to treat proposed bereavement reforms as current law unless they are verified as in force.
To confirm what applies to you, compare the general rules with your own documents.
Check your weekly hours and whether your employer records leave in hours or days.
Read the annual leave clause for statutory and additional leave.
Confirm whether a CAO applies to your role or sector.
See whether public holidays are listed separately from vacation days.
Check expiry dates, carry-over, and holiday allowance on your tracker, handbook, or payslip.
Before you book, check when your holiday allowance is paid, whether any public holidays actually reduce the number of vacation days you need to request, and what your current balance says today. If you are budgeting for a trip, it can also help to review the cost of living in the Netherlands so you know how far your leave budget needs to stretch.
FAQ
Statutory holiday days equal 4 times your weekly working hours each year. A 40-hour week gives 160 hours, often 20 days, while a 24-hour part-time schedule gives 96 hours. Any extra days usually come from your contract or CAO.
Not automatically. Whether you get a public holiday off with pay usually depends on your employer, your contract, or your CAO.
Statutory days usually expire 6 months after the end of the year in which you earned them, while additional days usually last 5 years. When employment ends, unused annual leave must generally be paid out.
An employer can object if approving the leave would cause serious business problems. The objection should follow the formal process, be prompt, and be given in writing.
Vakantiedagen means vacation days, while vakantiegeld means holiday allowance paid as money. Holiday allowance does not create extra leave days.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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