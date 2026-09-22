International companies in Luxembourg

Finding a Job
Luxembourg has one of Europe’s most international job markets, but that does not mean every employer is easy to approach in English or open to every applicant.
This guide groups international employers by sector, location, and likely job family so you can shortlist companies faster. Not every international organization is a private company, not every English-language job ad means an English-only workplace, and not every role is open to every candidate.
The list below is based on public Luxembourg presence and career-page evidence, with practical notes on language, permits, and payroll compatibility.
Moving to Luxembourg often means handling payments across different currencies and countries. With a Wise multi-currency account, you can get EUR account details to receive your salary seamlessly, hold over 40 currencies, and transfer money across borders with transparent fees and mid-market exchange rates, making your transition much smoother.
If you are still early in your search, start with our guide to finding jobs in Luxembourg; this article then compares employer clusters, role types, language expectations, work authorization checks, and payroll considerations.
Use this guide as a shortlist, not a directory. The companies below were selected because they have a visible Luxembourg footprint and a public careers presence.
A useful way to compare them is to look at five things:
In this article, “international companies” means private employers or corporate groups with an active Luxembourg presence and recruiting activity. EU institutions, public bodies, and research organizations may also be major employers in Luxembourg, but they are treated separately from this private-company list.
A headquarters, regional hub, and local office can offer very different roles. A role in Luxembourg City may still need French, German, or Luxembourgish even if the vacancy is written in English.
Finance and related services form a major international employer cluster in Luxembourg. Many roles are concentrated in Luxembourg City, especially Kirchberg, Gasperich, and Cloche d’Or. These companies often hire for specialist business functions, not just front-office banking; for broader context, see our guide to banking in Luxembourg.
|Company
|Common job families
|Likely language mix
|Careers page
|Deloitte Luxembourg
|Audit, tax, consulting, support roles
|English + French/German
|Deloitte Luxembourg Careers
|PwC Luxembourg
|Audit, assurance, tax, consulting, ops
|English + multilingual
|PwC Luxembourg Careers
|KPMG Luxembourg
|Audit, tax, advisory, risk
|English + multilingual
|KPMG Luxembourg Careers
|EY Luxembourg
|Audit, tax, consulting, corporate services
|English + multilingual
|EY Luxembourg Careers
|BDO Luxembourg
|Accounting, audit, tax, advisory
|English + multilingual
|BDO Luxembourg Careers
|Alter Domus
|Fund services, accounting, corporate services
|English-heavy in some teams
|Alter Domus Luxembourg Careers
|Citco
|Fund administration, operations, middle office
|English + multilingual
|Citco Careers
|Société Générale Luxembourg
|Private banking support, funds, operations
|Multilingual
|Société Générale Luxembourg Careers
|UBS Luxembourg
|Wealth, banking support, operations
|Multilingual
|UBS Job Search — filter for Luxembourg
If you work in finance, common openings can include fund accounting, transfer agency, AML/KYC, compliance, risk, client services, private banking support, and operations.
For regulated or client-facing roles, language and qualification requirements can be stricter than they first appear. A vacancy may be posted in English but still require French or German in daily work.
Global professional services firms can be a practical route for international applicants. Graduate programs, audit teams, tax, legal, payroll, and internal support functions often attract multilingual candidates, and some teams are more English-friendly than others.
These roles can be relevant if you want to build a Luxembourg-based career path while keeping your options open across Europe.
Luxembourg’s international hiring market goes beyond finance. Tech, telecom, media, and industrial groups also recruit for specialist roles, often from Luxembourg City or nearby business zones.
|Company
|Common job families
|Likely language mix
|Careers page
|Amazon Luxembourg
|Software, data, operations, HR, procurement
|English-heavy in some teams
|Amazon Jobs in Luxembourg
|SES
|Satellite, engineering, commercial, operations
|English + multilingual
|SES Jobs in Luxembourg
|RTL Group
|Media, digital, content, product, support
|English + multilingual
|RTL Careers
|ArcelorMittal Luxembourg
|Engineering, supply chain, corporate support
|Multilingual
|ArcelorMittal Luxembourg Jobs
|Proximus Luxembourg
|IT, telecom, managed services
|English + multilingual
|Proximus Luxembourg Recruitment
|DuPont
|Engineering, operations, technical roles
|English + multilingual
|DuPont Careers — search for Luxembourg
These employers can be relevant for readers searching for English-speaking companies in Luxembourg. Look for software engineering, cloud, product, infrastructure, data, content operations, ad tech, and support roles.
Team language still varies. English may be common in regional or technical teams, while customer-facing or administrative roles may require French or German.
Luxembourg also has international employers in advanced manufacturing and industrial engineering. If you work in process engineering, plant operations, maintenance, supply chain, quality, or technical project management, these companies may be worth checking.
Many of these roles are on-site or hybrid at best, so commuting and location can matter more than they do in some office-based sectors.
These sectors matter for cross-border workers and multilingual applicants because they offer a different mix of roles, including operations, service, and commercial jobs.
|Company
|Common job families
|Likely language mix
|Careers page
|Cargolux
|Cargo operations, supply chain, commercial
|Multilingual
|Cargolux Careers
|Luxair
|Aviation, customer service, operations
|Multilingual
|Luxair Career Portal
|Accor Luxembourg
|Hospitality, hotel operations, commercial
|Multilingual
|Accor Jobs in Luxembourg
|Auchan Luxembourg
|Retail, store support, operations
|Likely multilingual
|Auchan Luxembourg Jobs
English can be helpful in these sectors, but it should not be assumed to be enough for every role. Front-line, customer, and operations work often depends on the language mix of the local team and customer base.
Use this checklist before you send an application:
If you are comparing relocation steps too, see our guide to work visas and permits in Luxembourg for the official path and the checks to make for your situation:
Language requirements depend on the role, the team, and the employer. Work authorization depends on your nationality, residence status, and the hiring process.
Official Luxembourg guidance distinguishes between different nationality and residence situations, so it is safer to check Guichet.lu and the employer’s own guidance than to assume one rule fits all. Some shortage occupations may also follow different recruitment steps.
If English is not your strongest local language, it can still help to improve French, German, or Luxembourgish.
Before accepting an offer, verify how payroll works. Salary payment methods, bank account requirements, and onboarding steps vary by employer. Do not assume that a company will pay into any account format you prefer.
If you need to move money across borders, a multi-currency account or international money transfer service can be useful, but only after you confirm that the employer’s payroll setup is compatible with your account and residency situation.
FAQ
The strongest clusters in this guide are in finance, consulting, tech, telecom, media, logistics, aviation, and industrial roles. There is no single official list, so check current career pages and Luxembourg locations before applying.
Some international employers publish many roles in English, especially in finance, tech, and business services. An English-language vacancy does not always mean an English-only workplace, so check the role’s language requirements.
Yes, many international employers recruit foreign candidates. Eligibility depends on nationality, residence status, role requirements, and the employer’s process, so check official permit guidance for your situation.
It depends on citizenship and residence status. EU/EEA nationals and third-country nationals can face different requirements, so check current Guichet.lu guidance before starting work.
No. EU institutions are major international employers in Luxembourg, but they are public institutions rather than private companies, so they are outside the company list in this guide.
Finance, professional services, IT, engineering, logistics, and selected industrial roles are among the main sectors covered here. Hiring changes over time, so use current vacancies and employer career pages rather than relying on a static list.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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