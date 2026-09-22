International companies in Luxembourg

This guide groups international employers by sector, location, and likely job family so you can shortlist companies faster. Not every international organization is a private company, not every English-language job ad means an English-only workplace, and not every role is open to every candidate. The list below is based on public Luxembourg presence and career-page evidence, with practical notes on language, permits, and payroll compatibility.

Key takeaways Luxembourg has strong clusters of international employers in finance, consulting, tech, logistics, aviation, and industrial roles.

English is common in some teams, but many roles still require French, German, or Luxembourgish depending on the function.

EU institutions are important employers, but they are not the same as private international companies.

Always check the current career page, role location, language requirements, and visa eligibility before applying.

If you are comparing offers, confirm payroll setup and salary payment methods directly with HR or payroll. Receive and convert your salary seamlessly with Wise Moving to Luxembourg often means handling payments across different currencies and countries. With a Wise multi-currency account, you can get EUR account details to receive your salary seamlessly, hold over 40 currencies, and transfer money across borders with transparent fees and mid-market exchange rates, making your transition much smoother. Open a Wise account If you are still early in your search, start with our guide to finding jobs in Luxembourg; this article then compares employer clusters, role types, language expectations, work authorization checks, and payroll considerations.

How to use this list Use this guide as a shortlist, not a directory. The companies below were selected because they have a visible Luxembourg footprint and a public careers presence. A useful way to compare them is to look at five things: Company type

Luxembourg presence

Common job families

Likely language mix

Careers page status What counts as an international company? In this article, “international companies” means private employers or corporate groups with an active Luxembourg presence and recruiting activity. EU institutions, public bodies, and research organizations may also be major employers in Luxembourg, but they are treated separately from this private-company list. How should readers interpret location and language labels? A headquarters, regional hub, and local office can offer very different roles. A role in Luxembourg City may still need French, German, or Luxembourgish even if the vacancy is written in English. Finding a Job Guide to finding jobs in Luxembourg in 2026 Read more

Tech, telecom, media, and industrial employers Luxembourg’s international hiring market goes beyond finance. Tech, telecom, media, and industrial groups also recruit for specialist roles, often from Luxembourg City or nearby business zones. Company Common job families Likely language mix Careers page Amazon Luxembourg Software, data, operations, HR, procurement English-heavy in some teams Amazon Jobs in Luxembourg SES Satellite, engineering, commercial, operations English + multilingual SES Jobs in Luxembourg RTL Group Media, digital, content, product, support English + multilingual RTL Careers ArcelorMittal Luxembourg Engineering, supply chain, corporate support Multilingual ArcelorMittal Luxembourg Jobs Proximus Luxembourg IT, telecom, managed services English + multilingual Proximus Luxembourg Recruitment DuPont Engineering, operations, technical roles English + multilingual DuPont Careers — search for Luxembourg Digital, telecom, and media roles These employers can be relevant for readers searching for English-speaking companies in Luxembourg. Look for software engineering, cloud, product, infrastructure, data, content operations, ad tech, and support roles. Team language still varies. English may be common in regional or technical teams, while customer-facing or administrative roles may require French or German. Manufacturing and engineering roles Luxembourg also has international employers in advanced manufacturing and industrial engineering. If you work in process engineering, plant operations, maintenance, supply chain, quality, or technical project management, these companies may be worth checking. Many of these roles are on-site or hybrid at best, so commuting and location can matter more than they do in some office-based sectors.

Logistics, aviation, retail, and hospitality employers These sectors matter for cross-border workers and multilingual applicants because they offer a different mix of roles, including operations, service, and commercial jobs. Company Common job families Likely language mix Careers page Cargolux Cargo operations, supply chain, commercial Multilingual Cargolux Careers Luxair Aviation, customer service, operations Multilingual Luxair Career Portal Accor Luxembourg Hospitality, hotel operations, commercial Multilingual Accor Jobs in Luxembourg Auchan Luxembourg Retail, store support, operations Likely multilingual Auchan Luxembourg Jobs English can be helpful in these sectors, but it should not be assumed to be enough for every role. Front-line, customer, and operations work often depends on the language mix of the local team and customer base.

What to check before you apply Use this checklist before you send an application: Confirm the role is actually based in Luxembourg.

Check whether the company is a private employer, not an EU institution.

Read the language requirements carefully.

Look for the actual team or function, not just the brand name.

Review the contract type, work location, and hybrid expectations.

Check whether the employer mentions visa sponsorship or work authorization support.

Compare the vacancy date with the current careers page.

If you will be paid across borders, confirm payroll and bank details with HR first. If you are comparing relocation steps too, see our guide to work visas and permits in Luxembourg for the official path and the checks to make for your situation: Visas & Immigration Work visas and permits in Luxembourg Read more