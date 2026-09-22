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Finding a Job

International companies in Luxembourg

Luxembourg has one of Europe’s most international job markets, but that does not mean every employer is easy to approach in English or open to every applicant.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
A man in a suit stands in front of a financial building

This guide groups international employers by sector, location, and likely job family so you can shortlist companies faster. Not every international organization is a private company, not every English-language job ad means an English-only workplace, and not every role is open to every candidate.

The list below is based on public Luxembourg presence and career-page evidence, with practical notes on language, permits, and payroll compatibility.

Key takeaways

  • Luxembourg has strong clusters of international employers in finance, consulting, tech, logistics, aviation, and industrial roles.
  • English is common in some teams, but many roles still require French, German, or Luxembourgish depending on the function.
  • EU institutions are important employers, but they are not the same as private international companies.
  • Always check the current career page, role location, language requirements, and visa eligibility before applying.
  • If you are comparing offers, confirm payroll setup and salary payment methods directly with HR or payroll.

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If you are still early in your search, start with our guide to finding jobs in Luxembourg; this article then compares employer clusters, role types, language expectations, work authorization checks, and payroll considerations.

How to use this list

Use this guide as a shortlist, not a directory. The companies below were selected because they have a visible Luxembourg footprint and a public careers presence.

A useful way to compare them is to look at five things:

  • Company type
  • Luxembourg presence
  • Common job families
  • Likely language mix
  • Careers page status

What counts as an international company?

In this article, “international companies” means private employers or corporate groups with an active Luxembourg presence and recruiting activity. EU institutions, public bodies, and research organizations may also be major employers in Luxembourg, but they are treated separately from this private-company list.

How should readers interpret location and language labels?

A headquarters, regional hub, and local office can offer very different roles. A role in Luxembourg City may still need French, German, or Luxembourgish even if the vacancy is written in English.

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Finance, fund services, and consulting companies

Finance and related services form a major international employer cluster in Luxembourg. Many roles are concentrated in Luxembourg City, especially Kirchberg, Gasperich, and Cloche d’Or. These companies often hire for specialist business functions, not just front-office banking; for broader context, see our guide to banking in Luxembourg.

CompanyCommon job familiesLikely language mixCareers page
Deloitte LuxembourgAudit, tax, consulting, support rolesEnglish + French/GermanDeloitte Luxembourg Careers
PwC LuxembourgAudit, assurance, tax, consulting, opsEnglish + multilingualPwC Luxembourg Careers
KPMG LuxembourgAudit, tax, advisory, riskEnglish + multilingualKPMG Luxembourg Careers
EY LuxembourgAudit, tax, consulting, corporate servicesEnglish + multilingualEY Luxembourg Careers
BDO LuxembourgAccounting, audit, tax, advisoryEnglish + multilingualBDO Luxembourg Careers
Alter DomusFund services, accounting, corporate servicesEnglish-heavy in some teamsAlter Domus Luxembourg Careers
CitcoFund administration, operations, middle officeEnglish + multilingualCitco Careers
Société Générale LuxembourgPrivate banking support, funds, operationsMultilingualSociété Générale Luxembourg Careers
UBS LuxembourgWealth, banking support, operationsMultilingualUBS Job Search — filter for Luxembourg

Banking, funds, and insurance roles

If you work in finance, common openings can include fund accounting, transfer agency, AML/KYC, compliance, risk, client services, private banking support, and operations.

For regulated or client-facing roles, language and qualification requirements can be stricter than they first appear. A vacancy may be posted in English but still require French or German in daily work.

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Audit, tax, advisory, and corporate services roles

Global professional services firms can be a practical route for international applicants. Graduate programs, audit teams, tax, legal, payroll, and internal support functions often attract multilingual candidates, and some teams are more English-friendly than others.

These roles can be relevant if you want to build a Luxembourg-based career path while keeping your options open across Europe.

Tech, telecom, media, and industrial employers

Luxembourg’s international hiring market goes beyond finance. Tech, telecom, media, and industrial groups also recruit for specialist roles, often from Luxembourg City or nearby business zones.

CompanyCommon job familiesLikely language mixCareers page
Amazon LuxembourgSoftware, data, operations, HR, procurementEnglish-heavy in some teamsAmazon Jobs in Luxembourg
SESSatellite, engineering, commercial, operationsEnglish + multilingualSES Jobs in Luxembourg
RTL GroupMedia, digital, content, product, supportEnglish + multilingualRTL Careers
ArcelorMittal LuxembourgEngineering, supply chain, corporate supportMultilingualArcelorMittal Luxembourg Jobs
Proximus LuxembourgIT, telecom, managed servicesEnglish + multilingualProximus Luxembourg Recruitment
DuPontEngineering, operations, technical rolesEnglish + multilingualDuPont Careers — search for Luxembourg

Digital, telecom, and media roles

These employers can be relevant for readers searching for English-speaking companies in Luxembourg. Look for software engineering, cloud, product, infrastructure, data, content operations, ad tech, and support roles.

Team language still varies. English may be common in regional or technical teams, while customer-facing or administrative roles may require French or German.

Manufacturing and engineering roles

Luxembourg also has international employers in advanced manufacturing and industrial engineering. If you work in process engineering, plant operations, maintenance, supply chain, quality, or technical project management, these companies may be worth checking.

Many of these roles are on-site or hybrid at best, so commuting and location can matter more than they do in some office-based sectors.

Logistics, aviation, retail, and hospitality employers

These sectors matter for cross-border workers and multilingual applicants because they offer a different mix of roles, including operations, service, and commercial jobs.

CompanyCommon job familiesLikely language mixCareers page
CargoluxCargo operations, supply chain, commercialMultilingualCargolux Careers
LuxairAviation, customer service, operationsMultilingualLuxair Career Portal
Accor LuxembourgHospitality, hotel operations, commercialMultilingualAccor Jobs in Luxembourg
Auchan LuxembourgRetail, store support, operationsLikely multilingualAuchan Luxembourg Jobs

English can be helpful in these sectors, but it should not be assumed to be enough for every role. Front-line, customer, and operations work often depends on the language mix of the local team and customer base.

What to check before you apply

Use this checklist before you send an application:

  • Confirm the role is actually based in Luxembourg.
  • Check whether the company is a private employer, not an EU institution.
  • Read the language requirements carefully.
  • Look for the actual team or function, not just the brand name.
  • Review the contract type, work location, and hybrid expectations.
  • Check whether the employer mentions visa sponsorship or work authorization support.
  • Compare the vacancy date with the current careers page.
  • If you will be paid across borders, confirm payroll and bank details with HR first.

If you are comparing relocation steps too, see our guide to work visas and permits in Luxembourg for the official path and the checks to make for your situation:

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Visas & Immigration

Work visas and permits in Luxembourg

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Language requirements, work authorization, and cross-border rules

Language requirements depend on the role, the team, and the employer. Work authorization depends on your nationality, residence status, and the hiring process.

Official Luxembourg guidance distinguishes between different nationality and residence situations, so it is safer to check Guichet.lu and the employer’s own guidance than to assume one rule fits all. Some shortage occupations may also follow different recruitment steps.

If English is not your strongest local language, it can still help to improve French, German, or Luxembourgish.

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Salary payments and cross-border money setup

Before accepting an offer, verify how payroll works. Salary payment methods, bank account requirements, and onboarding steps vary by employer. Do not assume that a company will pay into any account format you prefer.

If you need to move money across borders, a multi-currency account or international money transfer service can be useful, but only after you confirm that the employer’s payroll setup is compatible with your account and residency situation.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about international companies in Luxembourg

What are the main international companies in Luxembourg?

The strongest clusters in this guide are in finance, consulting, tech, telecom, media, logistics, aviation, and industrial roles. There is no single official list, so check current career pages and Luxembourg locations before applying.

Which companies in Luxembourg hire English speakers?

Some international employers publish many roles in English, especially in finance, tech, and business services. An English-language vacancy does not always mean an English-only workplace, so check the role’s language requirements.

Can foreigners work for international companies in Luxembourg?

Yes, many international employers recruit foreign candidates. Eligibility depends on nationality, residence status, role requirements, and the employer’s process, so check official permit guidance for your situation.

Do cross-border workers need a Luxembourg work permit?

It depends on citizenship and residence status. EU/EEA nationals and third-country nationals can face different requirements, so check current Guichet.lu guidance before starting work.

Are EU institutions the same as international companies in Luxembourg?

No. EU institutions are major international employers in Luxembourg, but they are public institutions rather than private companies, so they are outside the company list in this guide.

What sectors hire the most international talent in Luxembourg?

Finance, professional services, IT, engineering, logistics, and selected industrial roles are among the main sectors covered here. Hiring changes over time, so use current vacancies and employer career pages rather than relying on a static list.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Job search support and international recruitment information, ADEM — Work in Luxembourg
  2. Job search, key industries, and relocation information, Work in Luxembourg
  3. Residence and work procedures for third-country salaried workers, Guichet.lu
  4. Living and working conditions and job-search guidance, EURES — Luxembourg
  5. Official labour-market and employment statistics, STATEC Luxembourg
  6. Luxembourg careers and vacancies, Deloitte Luxembourg careers
  7. Luxembourg careers and vacancies, PwC Luxembourg careers
  8. Luxembourg careers and vacancies, KPMG Luxembourg careers
  9. Luxembourg careers and vacancies, EY Luxembourg careers
  10. Luxembourg careers and vacancies, BDO Luxembourg careers
  11. Luxembourg careers and vacancies, Alter Domus careers
  12. Career opportunities and recruitment information, Citco careers
  13. Luxembourg location and open roles, Amazon Jobs — Luxembourg City
  14. Luxembourg careers and vacancies, SES careers — Luxembourg
  15. Career opportunities across RTL businesses, RTL careers
  16. Luxembourg vacancies and career information, ArcelorMittal Luxembourg careers
  17. Luxembourg recruitment portal, Proximus Luxembourg recruitment
  18. Career opportunities and recruitment information, Cargolux careers
  19. Luxair job openings and recruitment portal, Luxair careers
  20. Hospitality vacancies and career information, Accor careers
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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