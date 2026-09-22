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Finding a Job

Student jobs in Luxembourg: rules, pay, visas, and where to look

Student jobs in Luxembourg can help cover rent and daily costs, but the rules depend on your nationality, residence status, study schedule, and contract type.

Claire Millard
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
Waitress bringing food to customers.

This guide explains who can work, how the 15-hour limit applies, the main contract routes, where to search, and what third-country students and employers need to check. It also covers gross pay and practical money management for international students.

Key takeaways

  • EU, EEA, and Swiss students can usually work, but contract rules and study schedules still matter.
  • Third-country students normally need a valid student residence permit and, during studies, often follow an average 15-hour weekly limit measured over one month.
  • The main routes are a holiday student work contract, a fixed-term part-time contract, or an internship, and each follows different age, pay, and duration rules.
  • Pay floors are tied to the indexed social minimum wage, so read every figure as gross, not take-home pay.
  • Search in English, French, and German, using terms such as job étudiant, étudiant week-end, stage, student job, and Studentenjob Luxemburg Wochenende.
  • If you will be paid in euros but supported from abroad, plan early for how you will receive and use your money.

Can students work in Luxembourg?

Students can work in Luxembourg, but nationality, enrollment status, age, and the type of contract or internship all affect what is allowed.

Who can work and how many hours?

If you are already studying in Luxembourg, paid work is often possible, but the answer changes by status and contract. EU, EEA, and Swiss students usually do not need a separate work permit, while third-country students normally need to take additional steps which can include getting a valid student residence permit and an employer notification to immigration.

For many students, the big question is hours. Official guidance says third-country students may work an average of 15 hours per week over one month during studies, but that limit does not apply during school holidays. Some doctoral research work and certain University of Luxembourg assistant contracts are treated differently.

  • Are you enrolled in a recognized Luxembourg or foreign educational institution?
  • Are you within the age range for a student work contract, usually 15 to 27 for holiday work?
  • Are you looking at term-time work, where student fixed-term roles often point to 15 hours a week and up to 60 hours a month?
  • If you are a third-country student, does your residence permit allow work, and has your university or international office confirmed the wording?

Student work contract, fixed-term contract, or internship?

Internships in Luxembourg are not automatically unpaid.

RouteWhen it is usedTypical hoursPay basisBest for
Student work contractSchool holidays or semester breakUsually full-time, up to 2 months or 346 hours a yearAt least 80% of the gross social minimum wageSummer or winter break work
Fixed-term student jobTerm time or beyond holidaysPart-time, often around 15 hours a week and up to 60 hours a monthGross social minimum wage rulesSteady weekly income
InternshipRequired or voluntary work experiencePart-time or full-timeDepends on type and length, with official pay rules after 4 weeks in many casesCourse-related experience
Details were checked using official resources on 9 September 2026. Rules can change, so check live guidance before deciding whether a role is permitted.

Voluntary internships can run for up to six months within two years with the same company, while compulsory internships are tied to your program. Internships longer than four weeks are generally paid unless the university forbids compensation, and compulsory placements over four weeks use a lower pay basis linked to the social minimum wage. Check the latest official conditions before accepting any offer.

How much can students earn in Luxembourg?

Student pay in Luxembourg depends on age, contract type, and the country’s indexed minimum wage rules, so the headline number never tells the full story.

Pay, minimum wage, and when taxes or social charges matter

Minimum wage student jobs in Luxembourg are tied to the indexed social minimum wage, so the number can move over time. Holiday student contracts are generally paid from 80% of the gross minimum, while eligible fixed-term student jobs usually track the gross social minimum wage itself.

Gross pay is not the same as what lands in your account. Taxes and social security can affect take-home pay depending on the contract and your situation.

#

Employment Law

Minimum wage and average salary in Luxembourg

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To work out what you may get paid when working in Luxembourg, consider:

  • Your gross hourly rate.
  • Your expected monthly hours.
  • Whether social security affiliation applies under your contract.
  • Whether taxes or contributions could reduce your take-home pay.

Wise for managing your student income in Luxembourg

If you are earning in euros while receiving financial support from back home, managing multiple currencies can quickly add up in fees. With a Wise multi-currency account, international students can hold and convert money at the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, receive local euro payments easily, and spend conveniently across borders.

What working actually looks like during term time and breaks

During term, many part-time jobs in Luxembourg for students mean two short weekday shifts plus a Saturday or Sunday shift. That can fit the rules, but it still affects commuting, group work, and revision time.

Example: a student in Belval takes a Friday evening and Saturday retail role during semester, then switches to fuller holiday hours in summer under a different contract. If you are targeting weekend student jobs in Luxembourg, make sure the schedule still leaves room for class attendance and recovery.

Where to find student jobs in Luxembourg

Where and how you search matters as much as your eligibility, especially in Luxembourg’s multilingual labor market.

Best places to look for weekend and summer jobs

Start with finding jobs in Luxembourg for a broader market view, then narrow your search to student-friendly channels and local keywords. Some other places to look include:

  • ADEM job board for public vacancies and a strong first search base.
  • Moovijob filters for student and seasonal roles.
  • Unicareers for internships, first jobs, and employer contacts.
  • Large retail, hospitality, events, and commune employer pages for weekend openings.

Search terms in more than one language, including job étudiant, étudiant week-end, stage, student job, and Studentenjob Luxemburg Wochenende.

How to apply and what employers usually ask for

Before you apply, prepare a short CV, a brief cover email, proof of enrollment, and a clear statement of when you can work. For service and retail roles, English alone can sometimes be enough, but French often helps, and German can be useful too.

Match the language of your application to the ad where possible. For practical help, see writing a CV in Luxembourg and interview tips. It’s worth preparing in advance:

  • One CV in the language of the ad.
  • A short, direct cover email.
  • Proof of enrollment or student status.
  • Your weekly availability and start date.

For service and retail roles, keeping one short application message in French and one in English can improve response rates.

What non-EU students and employers need to do

If you are a third-country national, the permit and paperwork rules below apply directly to you. A student permit alone does not confirm you can work; the wording on the permit and the employer’s paperwork matter too.

1

Check your permit: you normally need a valid Luxembourg student residence permit that includes work eligibility.

2

Show the right documents: employers will usually want your residence permit, proof of enrollment, and contract details.

3

Employer declaration: before hiring, the employer must send a written declaration to immigration with the employer’s legal name, your identity details, the start date, contract type, duration, and planned monthly hours, plus copies of your permit and contract.

4

Report changes: employers must also report changes to the nature or duration of the contract and to the number of monthly work hours.

5

Think ahead to graduation: eligible third-country students who finish a master’s degree or defend a PhD in Luxembourg may have post-study options, but the next permit step usually needs to happen before the student permit expires.

For broader background, read Expatica’s work visas and permits in Luxembourg. For any personal case, verify the latest rules with Guichet.lu and your institution’s international office.

#

Visas & Immigration

Work visas and permits in Luxembourg

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Managing your student income in Luxembourg and abroad

Once you start getting paid, the practical question is how to receive and use euros without making daily life harder. Some employers will pay into a local account, while international students may also need rent money from home, card spending abroad, or occasional transfers back to family.

Choosing where to manage your money also affects how much you lose to conversion costs when money crosses borders. Major local banks such as Spuerkeess, BGL BNP Paribas, and ING Luxembourg can suit students who want local services. However, some students may prefer a multi-currency option such as Wise if they need to hold EUR alongside another currency, send international transfers, or spend online and abroad.

Learn more about Wise

Some money management tips for Luxembourg include:

  • Confirm how your employer will pay you, and whether local account details are needed.
  • Budget for rent, transport, groceries, and any deposit costs in euros.
  • Check the cost of receiving support from family abroad or sending money home.
  • Compare card and transfer options before you travel or shop in another currency.
#

Banking

How to open a bank account in Luxembourg

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FAQ

Student jobs in Luxembourg

Can international students work in Luxembourg?

International students can work in Luxembourg, but the rules split quickly by status. EU, EEA, and Swiss students usually follow the labor rules attached to the contract, while third-country students normally need a valid student residence permit and employer notification to immigration.

How many hours can a student work in Luxembourg?

For many student roles during studies, the headline rule is an average of 15 hours per week over one month. Holiday work can follow different rules, so confirm the contract type and current official guidance before taking extra hours.

What is a student work contract in Luxembourg?

A student work contract is a specific Luxembourg contract used mainly for school holidays or semester breaks. It is different from a standard fixed-term contract because it has its own age and duration rules and is typically paid from 80% of the gross social minimum wage.

Are student jobs in Luxembourg taxed?

They can be, and gross pay should not be treated as take-home pay. Tax and social security treatment changes by contract type, age, and personal situation, so your contract and payslip are the best first checks.

Where can I find weekend student jobs in Luxembourg?

Start with ADEM, Moovijob, Unicareers, and large local employer career pages. For weekend searches, try job étudiant, étudiant week-end, stage, student job, and German variations such as Studentenjob Luxemburg Wochenende.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Student work contract rules, fixed-term student work rules, and internship pay framework, Luxembourg.public.lu
  2. Student-focused guidance on term-time work and school-holiday work, University of Luxembourg
  3. Conditions for residence and employment-related requirements for third-country students, Guichet.lu
  4. Post-study residence options after completing eligible studies, Guichet.lu
  5. Official public job-board access, ADEM JobBoard
  6. Student and early-career recruitment event information, Unicareers Luxembourg
Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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