Student jobs in Luxembourg: rules, pay, visas, and where to look

Finding a Job
Student jobs in Luxembourg can help cover rent and daily costs, but the rules depend on your nationality, residence status, study schedule, and contract type.
This guide explains who can work, how the 15-hour limit applies, the main contract routes, where to search, and what third-country students and employers need to check. It also covers gross pay and practical money management for international students.
Students can work in Luxembourg, but nationality, enrollment status, age, and the type of contract or internship all affect what is allowed.
If you are already studying in Luxembourg, paid work is often possible, but the answer changes by status and contract. EU, EEA, and Swiss students usually do not need a separate work permit, while third-country students normally need to take additional steps which can include getting a valid student residence permit and an employer notification to immigration.
For many students, the big question is hours. Official guidance says third-country students may work an average of 15 hours per week over one month during studies, but that limit does not apply during school holidays. Some doctoral research work and certain University of Luxembourg assistant contracts are treated differently.
Internships in Luxembourg are not automatically unpaid.
|Route
|When it is used
|Typical hours
|Pay basis
|Best for
|Student work contract
|School holidays or semester break
|Usually full-time, up to 2 months or 346 hours a year
|At least 80% of the gross social minimum wage
|Summer or winter break work
|Fixed-term student job
|Term time or beyond holidays
|Part-time, often around 15 hours a week and up to 60 hours a month
|Gross social minimum wage rules
|Steady weekly income
|Internship
|Required or voluntary work experience
|Part-time or full-time
|Depends on type and length, with official pay rules after 4 weeks in many cases
|Course-related experience
Voluntary internships can run for up to six months within two years with the same company, while compulsory internships are tied to your program. Internships longer than four weeks are generally paid unless the university forbids compensation, and compulsory placements over four weeks use a lower pay basis linked to the social minimum wage. Check the latest official conditions before accepting any offer.
Student pay in Luxembourg depends on age, contract type, and the country’s indexed minimum wage rules, so the headline number never tells the full story.
Minimum wage student jobs in Luxembourg are tied to the indexed social minimum wage, so the number can move over time. Holiday student contracts are generally paid from 80% of the gross minimum, while eligible fixed-term student jobs usually track the gross social minimum wage itself.
Gross pay is not the same as what lands in your account. Taxes and social security can affect take-home pay depending on the contract and your situation.
To work out what you may get paid when working in Luxembourg, consider:
If you are earning in euros while receiving financial support from back home, managing multiple currencies can quickly add up in fees. With a Wise multi-currency account, international students can hold and convert money at the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, receive local euro payments easily, and spend conveniently across borders.
During term, many part-time jobs in Luxembourg for students mean two short weekday shifts plus a Saturday or Sunday shift. That can fit the rules, but it still affects commuting, group work, and revision time.
Example: a student in Belval takes a Friday evening and Saturday retail role during semester, then switches to fuller holiday hours in summer under a different contract. If you are targeting weekend student jobs in Luxembourg, make sure the schedule still leaves room for class attendance and recovery.
Where and how you search matters as much as your eligibility, especially in Luxembourg’s multilingual labor market.
Start with finding jobs in Luxembourg for a broader market view, then narrow your search to student-friendly channels and local keywords. Some other places to look include:
Search terms in more than one language, including job étudiant, étudiant week-end, stage, student job, and Studentenjob Luxemburg Wochenende.
Before you apply, prepare a short CV, a brief cover email, proof of enrollment, and a clear statement of when you can work. For service and retail roles, English alone can sometimes be enough, but French often helps, and German can be useful too.
Match the language of your application to the ad where possible. For practical help, see writing a CV in Luxembourg and interview tips. It’s worth preparing in advance:
For service and retail roles, keeping one short application message in French and one in English can improve response rates.
If you are a third-country national, the permit and paperwork rules below apply directly to you. A student permit alone does not confirm you can work; the wording on the permit and the employer’s paperwork matter too.
Check your permit: you normally need a valid Luxembourg student residence permit that includes work eligibility.
Show the right documents: employers will usually want your residence permit, proof of enrollment, and contract details.
Employer declaration: before hiring, the employer must send a written declaration to immigration with the employer’s legal name, your identity details, the start date, contract type, duration, and planned monthly hours, plus copies of your permit and contract.
Report changes: employers must also report changes to the nature or duration of the contract and to the number of monthly work hours.
Think ahead to graduation: eligible third-country students who finish a master’s degree or defend a PhD in Luxembourg may have post-study options, but the next permit step usually needs to happen before the student permit expires.
For broader background, read Expatica’s work visas and permits in Luxembourg. For any personal case, verify the latest rules with Guichet.lu and your institution’s international office.
Once you start getting paid, the practical question is how to receive and use euros without making daily life harder. Some employers will pay into a local account, while international students may also need rent money from home, card spending abroad, or occasional transfers back to family.
Choosing where to manage your money also affects how much you lose to conversion costs when money crosses borders. Major local banks such as Spuerkeess, BGL BNP Paribas, and ING Luxembourg can suit students who want local services. However, some students may prefer a multi-currency option such as Wise if they need to hold EUR alongside another currency, send international transfers, or spend online and abroad.
Some money management tips for Luxembourg include:
FAQ
International students can work in Luxembourg, but the rules split quickly by status. EU, EEA, and Swiss students usually follow the labor rules attached to the contract, while third-country students normally need a valid student residence permit and employer notification to immigration.
For many student roles during studies, the headline rule is an average of 15 hours per week over one month. Holiday work can follow different rules, so confirm the contract type and current official guidance before taking extra hours.
A student work contract is a specific Luxembourg contract used mainly for school holidays or semester breaks. It is different from a standard fixed-term contract because it has its own age and duration rules and is typically paid from 80% of the gross social minimum wage.
They can be, and gross pay should not be treated as take-home pay. Tax and social security treatment changes by contract type, age, and personal situation, so your contract and payslip are the best first checks.
Start with ADEM, Moovijob, Unicareers, and large local employer career pages. For weekend searches, try job étudiant, étudiant week-end, stage, student job, and German variations such as Studentenjob Luxemburg Wochenende.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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