A Guide to the Luxembourg ID Card and Identification System

Key takeaways: Your Luxembourg ID at a glance No single ID card: Expats do not receive a general-purpose national ID card. Your identity is managed through a combination of your CNS card (for healthcare) and your residence permit or registration certificate.

Expats do not receive a general-purpose national ID card. Your identity is managed through a combination of your CNS card (for healthcare) and your residence permit or registration certificate. The Matricule is your lifeline: Your 13-digit national identification number is the only ID you truly need for interactions with the state, tax authorities and your employer. It stays with you for life and never changes.

Your 13-digit national identification number is the only ID you truly need for interactions with the state, tax authorities and your employer. It stays with you for life and never changes. Automatic registration: You rarely have to apply for your Matricule. Registering your address at your local Commune or starting a work contract triggers the CCSS Luxembourg to generate and mail your registration details automatically.

You rarely have to apply for your Matricule. Registering your address at your local Commune or starting a work contract triggers the CCSS Luxembourg to generate and mail your registration details automatically. Digital integration: Your identity in Luxembourg is increasingly digital. You’ll need to set up a LuxTrust device or app to access MyGuichet.lu, the secure portal used for almost all administrative and tax-related tasks.

Your identity in Luxembourg is increasingly digital. You’ll need to set up a LuxTrust device or app to access MyGuichet.lu, the secure portal used for almost all administrative and tax-related tasks. Essential for daily life: You cannot sign an employment contract, open a bank account, or access state healthcare without your Matricule. Obtaining this number should be your absolute priority immediately after arriving.

The 13-digit Matricule: Your all-in-one ID The Matricule, formally the numéro d’identification national, functions as your master key to life in Luxembourg. Issued by the CCSS Luxembourg, this unique 13-digit number links your official records, acting as your tax ID, social security reference and main identifier for state services. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip You can easily decode your Matricule! The first eight digits are simply your birthdate written in reverse (Year, Month, and Day), followed by your unique five-digit code. This identifier stays with you for life and never changes – even if you move abroad and return later. Because this number is also essential for your taxes, you should familiarise yourself with our Taxes in Luxembourg guide. Where do I find my Matricule? Luxembourg does not issue a standalone ID card. Instead, you will find your Matricule printed on the physical cards you use every day: Healthcare card (CNS): Your grey healthcare card, issued by the Caisse Nationale de Santé (CNS), displays your number clearly on the front, and is your primary proof of healthcare coverage.

Your grey healthcare card, issued by the Caisse Nationale de Santé (CNS), displays your number clearly on the front, and is your primary proof of healthcare coverage. Residence documents: If you are a non-EU national, your physical residence permit features the Matricule on the back. For EU citizens, the registration certificate obtained from your local Commune lists it. What information is linked to it? When a bank, employer, or government official enters your 13-digit number, they access your administrative profile, including: Legal name and address

Current employer and professional status

Tax and fiscal details

Healthcare and pension contribution history Check our guide on the Healthcare System in Luxembourg for a breakdown of your medical coverage. Photo: Unaihuiziphotography/Getty Images

Using your ID in daily life Your Matricule and its associated documents serve as your main credentials for life in the Grand Duchy. You will rely on them constantly to navigate interactions with government offices, your employer and private businesses. Healthcare: Carry your grey CNS card to the doctor or pharmacy. Medical professionals swipe this card to link your treatment to your insurance file, ensuring you only pay your portion of the costs.

Carry your grey CNS card to the doctor or pharmacy. Medical professionals swipe this card to link your treatment to your insurance file, ensuring you only pay your portion of the costs. Taxes: Your employer uses your Matricule to register you with the tax authorities. This number appears on your Fiche de retenue d’impôt (tax card), the document that determines how much income tax is deducted from your monthly salary.

Your employer uses your Matricule to register you with the tax authorities. This number appears on your Fiche de retenue d’impôt (tax card), the document that determines how much income tax is deducted from your monthly salary. Administrative tasks: Expect to provide this number whenever you open a bank account and other various administrative procedures. Institutions use it to verify your residency and legal status. If you are looking for a simple and flexible way to manage your finances across borders, opening a multi-currency account with Wise is a popular choice for expats. Open a Wise account today Note: Accessing online state services requires your LuxTrust device or app. It acts as your digital security key for logging in to MyGuichet.lu and managing your personal administrative dashboard. Money Management How to use Wise in Luxembourg as an expat Read more Is it possible to live without a Matricule? While you can technically arrive in the country without one, you will find it nearly impossible to settle in. You cannot legally work, pay taxes, access the state healthcare system, or set up essential utilities without this number. Making this your first priority upon reaching your commune ensures a smooth start to your time in Luxembourg. Who needs a Matricule? Every person interacting with the Luxembourgish administration on a regular basis requires this identifier. You are assigned a permanent number as soon as you enter the national registry, meaning there is no need to worry about applying for a temporary version. The following groups typically require this ID: Those staying long-term: Everyone moving to the country to work or live permanently receives a number upon registering at their local Commune.

Everyone moving to the country to work or live permanently receives a number upon registering at their local Commune. Short-term visitors: Most visitors do not need a Matricule, unless they engage in specific professional activities, such as becoming a director or partner in a company registered in the Trade and Companies Register (RCS).

Most visitors do not need a Matricule, unless they engage in specific professional activities, such as becoming a director or partner in a company registered in the Trade and Companies Register (RCS). Citizens living abroad: Luxembourg nationals residing outside the country do not require a Matricule for daily life, but they may request one if they have specific administrative or professional needs in the Grand Duchy.

Luxembourg nationals residing outside the country do not require a Matricule for daily life, but they may request one if they have specific administrative or professional needs in the Grand Duchy. Children: Minors receive their own Matricule at birth or upon their first registration in the country.

Minors receive their own Matricule at birth or upon their first registration in the country. Students: International students receive their Matricule when they register with their commune as a resident for the duration of their studies.

How to get your Luxembourg ID (The process) Most expats never have to go through a formal application process to receive their Matricule. In Luxembourg, the system is designed to trigger your registration automatically as part of your arrival. However, you first need to make sure you are officially in the system. EU and EEA nationals must register their address at their local administration communale within eight days of arrival, while non-EU nationals have a stricter deadline of three working days. Triggers: Once you start your first employment contract, your employer has to declare your entry to the CCSS Luxembourg within eight days. This declaration enters your information into the national system and triggers the generation of your 13-digit Matricule. If you are not employed, your registration at your local Commune acts as the primary trigger for your national identification instead. Arriving by post: Your physical healthcare card is generated automatically and sent to your registered home address within two to three weeks of your registration date. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip Don’t worry about applying for a physical card right after you arrive. Once you are officially registered, your grey CNS healthcare card (showing your Matricule) will be automatically mailed directly to your home within a few weeks. Replacements: If your card is lost or fails to arrive, you can request a new one via the CCSS website. For urgent healthcare needs, you can log in to MyGuichet.lu to generate a provisional replacement certificate; this document provides immediate proof of coverage and remains valid for three months.

Identification for businesses and freelancers (RCS & TVA) If you are setting up shop as a freelancer or business owner, you will still rely on your personal Matricule for your day-to-day operations as a sole trader. However, formalising your business structure introduces a few additional requirements. Self-Employment Starting a business in Luxembourg Read more If you are self-employed, you must register yourself with the CCSS within eight days of starting your activity, as this is a manual step that does not occur automatically. Beyond your personal social security registration, formalising your business structure brings additional identifiers. You will need to register your company with the Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés (RCS), which acts as the official commercial directory for all businesses in the country. Additionally, you will obtain a LU-prefixed VAT number, often referred to locally as your TVA number.