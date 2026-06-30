Key takeaways: Investing in Luxembourg for expats Prioritise the three-pillar pension system: Actively supplement your state pension with occupational and private plans to ensure long-term financial security.

Actively supplement your state pension with occupational and private plans to ensure long-term financial security. Leverage Luxembourg’s world-class fund environment: Investing in regulated UCITS funds allows you to access high-quality, transparent products that are recognised as the gold standard in Europe.

Investing in regulated UCITS funds allows you to access high-quality, transparent products that are recognised as the gold standard in Europe. Focus on long-term capital growth: Holding your stock investments for more than six months allows you to benefit from Luxembourg’s favourable tax exemption on private capital gains.

Holding your stock investments for more than six months allows you to benefit from Luxembourg’s favourable tax exemption on private capital gains. Use Wise for cost-effective transfers: You can save significantly on conversion fees by using Wise to move funds between your local accounts and international brokerage platforms.

You can save significantly on conversion fees by using Wise to move funds between your local accounts and international brokerage platforms. Seek professional tax and investment advice: Given the complexity of navigating local rules and cross-border tax treaties, consulting an expert is essential for gaining advice on your specific personal situation. International transfers with Wise Moving your money into or out of Luxembourg to fund your investments shouldn’t cost a fortune. Use Wise to transfer funds at the mid-market rate and avoid the intransparent high fees often charged by banks. Keep more of your capital working for you. Go to website

Investment in Luxembourg Luxembourg’s economic landscape is defined by its stature as a premier global financial centre, known for its unparalleled political, social and fiscal stability. This resilience is reflected in the country’s AAA credit rating, an elite status maintained by all major rating agencies, which signals deep confidence in its institutional framework and governance. Beyond its fiscal strength, the Grand Duchy serves as the second-largest investment fund domicile in the world, second only to the US. It is the preferred gateway for international investors to access European markets, hosting a vast array of investment funds, including the well-known UCITS structures. The energy of this financial hub is reflected in the people who work here. Luxembourg relies on a highly diverse, international talent pool, with over 70% of the active workforce consisting of expats and cross-border commuters from neighbouring countries. This cosmopolitan environment has created an economy that is both open to global capital and highly competitive. It is helpful to know that while Luxembourg’s economic stability is world-class, its immigration rules are strict and continue to change. Investors should be aware that the government has stopped the investor residence permit scheme, which used to grant residency in exchange for specific business investments. This decision follows a period of low interest in the programme and reflects a shift toward making it easier for foreign entrepreneurs to start businesses and access banking services, rather than offering residency just for investment. If you are looking to move here, you will need to follow standard routes like finding employment, starting a business, or setting yourself up as a self-employed professional. For investors, the real appeal of Luxembourg remains its high-end financial infrastructure, and the expert knowledge available here, all of which make it a great place to grow your wealth.

What to know before investing in Luxembourg Before you dive in, it is helpful to know that Luxembourg’s financial scene is professional and quite strictly regulated. Because local tax rules can be a little tricky, getting professional advice isn’t just a good idea, but a smart way to ensure your plans actually hit your long-term goals. Keep an eye out for the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), which is the main body that looks after the industry here. Checking that your chosen advisor or firm is registered with them gives you an important extra layer of security. Buying & Selling Mortgages in Luxembourg: home loans and interest rates in 2026 Read more If you are looking into wealth management, be aware that some private banks and boutique investment firms have high entry requirements. It is not unusual for them to ask for a minimum investment of 500,000 EUR or more for their tailored services. While this reflects the bespoke nature of the market, it does not mean smaller investors are excluded from the landscape. It just highlights the importance of finding the right tier of service for the amount of capital you are working with. Editor Tarah Ren Inside Tip While Luxembourg is famous for high-end wealth management, don’t let steep entry requirements deter you. Many top-tier private banks require a minimum of 500,000 EUR, but there are plenty of excellent, accessible platforms and advisors catering perfectly to everyday expat investors. Language also shouldn’t be an issue, as you will find most financial services in English, French, German and Luxembourgish. When it comes time to move money into or out of the country to fund your portfolio, you will want to be efficient. Using cost-effective solutions like Wise helps you move money between currencies and countries at a much lower cost than typical bank transfers, leaving more of your hard-earned money to grow in your investments. At the end of the day, prioritising transparency and sticking with regulated providers is the best way to build a solid, profitable foundation in the Grand Duchy. Open your Wise account today Money Management International money transfers in Luxembourg Read more

Savings account investments in Luxembourg In the current interest rate environment, Luxembourg offers a secure landscape for cash savings, though returns remain sensitive to broader European Central Bank policies. As of February 2026, the average interest rate on household fixed-term deposits with a maturity of one year or less was 1.48%, reflecting a slight cooling compared to previous periods. Core savings options Most banks provide two main vehicles for your cash: instant-access accounts, which offer flexibility for daily needs, and term deposits, where you commit capital for a fixed period, ranging from months to years, often in exchange for more predictable, albeit locked, returns. Security and institutional support Security is a cornerstone of the local banking sector, which is why all authorised banks are required to participate in the Fonds de garantie des dépôts Luxembourg (FGDL). The scheme provides statutory protection for your deposits up to 100,000 EUR per depositor, per bank, ensuring your savings remain protected even in the unlikely event of institutional failure. The market is dominated by established institutions such as BGL BNP Paribas, Spuerkeess, ING Luxembourg and BIL. These providers offer reliable digital platforms and widespread branch networks that cater to a global audience. Although these financial options are open to non-residents, you should always check the specific onboarding criteria each bank requires. If you are still in the process of relocating, it is worth confirming which of these providers allow you to open a savings account as part of your initial account setup. Building a balanced foundation While these savings products are excellent for preserving capital and maintaining ready cash, they are typically viewed as a complement to, rather than a substitute for, broader investment strategies. By diversifying your holdings across different institutions and balancing instant-access liquidity with term deposits, you can build a stable cash foundation that supports your wider financial objectives while you settle into life in the Grand Duchy. Banking How to open a bank account in Luxembourg in 2026 Read more

Pension investments in Luxembourg To secure your future while living in Luxembourg, you’ll need to understand the three-pillar pension system. Because expats often move between countries during their careers, they risk failing to qualify for a full state pension, making the second and third pillars vital for maintaining your standard of living in retirement. State pension (1st pillar) Managed by the Caisse nationale d’assurance pension (CNAP), the state pension is a statutory, pay-as-you-go scheme funded by social security contributions. As of 2026, employers, employees, and the state each contribute 8.5% of the employee’s salary toward this fund. To qualify for a pension, you must have completed at least 120 months of insurance periods. The legal retirement age remains 65. For short-term expats who do not meet the minimum contribution requirements, you will not receive a Luxembourgish state pension. Instead, your contribution periods will be accounted for by other EU member states under coordination rules. In cases where no agreement exists, you may be eligible to request a partial reimbursement of your contributions, but only after reaching the age of 65. Occupational pensions (2nd pillar) Occupational pensions are supplementary schemes provided by employers to offer additional benefits in retirement, or in the case of disability or death. While not mandatory for every role, they are a common feature of competitive employment packages in Luxembourg. Contributions are typically shared between the employer and the employee, and these plans are managed through specific vehicles such as SEPCAV or ASSEP. As an employee, you should enquire about the vesting period – the time you need to remain with the company before you have a legal right to the employer’s contributions, which is now capped at a maximum of three years. Private pensions (3rd pillar) Private retirement plans are voluntary, individual savings arrangements that allow you to build extra wealth for your later years. In Luxembourg, these plans are highly popular among expats as a tool for tax optimisation. Under Article 111bis of the Income Tax Law, you can deduct contributions to these private plans from your taxable income up to a limit of 4,500 EUR per year (as of 2026). This tax efficiency makes them a highly attractive option for high earners looking to lower their annual tax burden. Editor Tarah Ren Inside Tip Private retirement plans are an incredibly popular financial tool for expats in Luxembourg. Not only do they secure your future, but deducting up to 4,500 EUR per year from your taxable income makes them a brilliant strategy to significantly optimize your annual tax burden. Because these are individual products, you have greater control over your investment strategy and risk profile compared to state or occupational schemes. Given the complexity of navigating tax deductions and selecting the right product, many expats consult with a local financial advisor to ensure their private pension strategy effectively complements their other retirement savings.

Investment funds in Luxembourg Luxembourg’s status as a powerhouse in global finance is nowhere more evident than in its investment fund industry. It currently stands as the second-largest investment fund domicile worldwide, trailing only the United States, and remains the clear leader within Europe. The country’s success is built upon a reputation for regulatory excellence and the first-mover advantage the country gained by being the first to implement the UCITS Directive into national law. The UCITS standard Central to this ecosystem are UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities). These are highly regulated, harmonised investment funds that provide a standardised framework for investor protection. By pooling capital from a large number of investors, both retail and institutional, a UCITS fund invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, or other liquid assets. Because they meet strict EU-wide requirements regarding risk diversification, liquidity and transparency, UCITS funds are widely regarded as the gold standard for safe, cross-border investment products. Luxembourg’s role here is significant. It was the first country to implement the original UCITS Directive into national law, an early move that helped it attract international fund managers and build a massive head start. Today, Luxembourg UCITS are distributed in 70 countries worldwide, cementing the country’s status as the global leader for cross-border fund distribution. Local oversight and global expertise The industry is overseen by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), the regulatory body that ensures all funds and management companies operating within the Grand Duchy adhere to the highest standards of integrity and investor safety. Because of this rigorous oversight, world-class asset managers, including global giants such as BlackRock, Vanguard and Fidelity, have established their primary international fund ranges here. For an expat in Luxembourg, this means you have direct, local access to the same high-quality investment vehicles that are used by institutional investors across the globe. Types of investment funds ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds): Funds follow the performance of specific markets or sectors and are bought and sold on stock exchanges just like individual company shares, offering a low-cost way to invest across a wide range of assets.

Funds follow the performance of specific markets or sectors and are bought and sold on stock exchanges just like individual company shares, offering a low-cost way to invest across a wide range of assets. Equity/stock funds: Mainly invest in company shares with the goal of long-term growth, though they generally come with more price ups and downs.

Mainly invest in company shares with the goal of long-term growth, though they generally come with more price ups and downs. Bond/debt funds: Focus on fixed-income securities like government or corporate bonds, which typically provide more stable, regular income streams compared to equity funds.

Focus on fixed-income securities like government or corporate bonds, which typically provide more stable, regular income streams compared to equity funds. Mixed/balanced funds: Designed to provide a middle ground, these funds hold a combination of both stocks and bonds to balance potential growth with defensive risk management. When choosing between these options, it is critical to compare management fees, which can vary significantly, and seek professional financial advice. A qualified advisor can help you choose the right funds to match your personal goals, how long you plan to invest for, and your comfort level with risk. They will also make sure your portfolio is set up to work as efficiently as possible within the local Luxembourgish rules.

Investing in stocks and shares in Luxembourg The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) is a central pillar of the nation’s financial infrastructure. Internationally renowned for its leadership in listing sustainable and green bonds, it is less commonly used by individual retail investors for daily stock trading. For most expats living in Luxembourg, the most practical way to build a personal stock portfolio is through digital investment platforms. Selecting your brokerage platform Picking the right broker is all about finding the right balance between fees, how easy the platform is to use, and the range of assets available. For many residents, international brokers often provide the most competitive solutions. Platforms such as Interactive Brokers, FxPro, Saxo, and XTB are highly rated in the Luxembourg market for 2026, typically serving residents through their broader EU-regulated entities. You will find these providers favoured for their low transaction fees and comprehensive access to global markets. If you are just starting out, you might gravitate toward platforms like Trading 212 or eToro, which are well-known for their commission-free trading models. Alternatively, those who prefer a more traditional, bank-integrated experience often explore options like Swissquote Bank Europe to earn yield on idle funds. Understanding the costs When selecting your platform, you should pay close attention to the fee schedule. Costs generally fall into two categories: transaction fees applied when you buy or sell assets, and ongoing account or custody fees. Some platforms may also charge inactivity fees or currency conversion surcharges, which can erode your returns over time. Maximising efficiency Because many of these international platforms operate in currencies other than the Euro or require funding from accounts outside your local Luxembourgish bank, currency efficiency is essential. Using a service like Wise means you can move funds between your local account and your investment platform at significantly lower costs than using bank transfers. As a result, a greater portion of your capital remains invested rather than being lost to hidden conversion markups. Always ensure that the broker you choose is fully regulated within the European Union to maintain the highest level of investor protection. Send money with Wise

Other types of investment in Luxembourg Bonds and government securities Luxembourg is widely known for its rock-solid financial health, consistently holding an AAA credit rating from the world’s major agencies as of early 2026. This top-tier status shows deep confidence in the country’s stable economy and careful management. If you are looking for a lower-risk foundation for your portfolio, Luxembourg government bonds are a natural place to start, as they are considered a benchmark for stability. Beyond government debt, the market also offers a wide range of corporate bonds. These provide a great opportunity to earn regular interest income while supporting established companies across different industries. Life insurance and specialised products In Luxembourg, life insurance is used as a powerful investment vehicle rather than just a way to provide protection. These policies offer a lot of flexibility, letting you hold a variety of different investment funds all within one single contract. You also benefit from what is known as the Triangle of Security, a special regulatory setup that keeps your assets separate from the insurer, giving you a high level of protection for your money. While these products are great for tax efficiency and can be moved with you if you relocate internationally, they can be quite complex. Because they involve specific legal and tax rules based on where you live, they are generally best suited for those with significant assets who want expert help to manage the link between their insurance and their broader wealth strategy. Insurance Getting insurance in Luxembourg Read more

Tax on investments in Luxembourg The Luxembourgish tax system is comprehensive and requires careful attention, particularly for expats and cross-border workers whose financial lives may span multiple countries. Residency status is a main factor in how your global income is treated, though Luxembourg’s extensive network of double-tax treaties is designed to prevent you from paying the same tax twice. Because tax laws can change and depend heavily on your specific personal circumstances, professional tax advice is highly recommended to ensure you remain compliant. Taxes Taxes in Luxembourg Read more Capital gains and investment income taxation The tax treatment of your investment gains depends largely on the nature of the asset and the duration of your holding. If you sell portfolio assets such as stocks within six months of purchasing them, the short term gain is considered speculative and is subject to your progressive income tax rate, which can reach up to 45.78% when including the solidarity surcharge. However, holding financial assets for more than six months generally renders those long-term capital gains tax-exempt for private investors. When it comes to investment income like dividends, the following rules typically apply: Standard withholding tax: Dividends are generally subject to a 15% withholding tax.

Dividends are generally subject to a 15% withholding tax. Annual exemption: You may exempt up to 1,500 EUR of investment income per year from your taxable base.

You may exempt up to 1,500 EUR of investment income per year from your taxable base. Joint filing exemption: This exemption threshold doubles to 3,000 EUR for couples filing jointly.

This exemption threshold doubles to 3,000 EUR for couples filing jointly. EU dividend relief: Dividends received from qualifying EU companies may benefit from a 50% exemption, which can significantly reduce the overall tax burden for long-term investors. Wealth tax considerations It is a common misconception that Luxembourg imposes a general net wealth tax on individuals. In reality, the net wealth tax on individuals was abolished in 2006. However, you should still remain mindful of inheritance and gift tax rules, which can vary significantly depending on your relationship to the beneficiary and the nature of the assets involved. Tax-efficient investment options To keep your tax bill as low as possible, there are a few clever ways to structure your investments. Private pension plans are a fantastic starting point, allowing you to deduct up to 4,500 EUR in annual contributions from your taxable income. Life insurance investment products are also worth a look, as they offer great flexibility and often allow your money to grow tax-deferred while it stays within the contract. On top of that, remember that Luxembourg’s long-term capital gains exemption is a powerful tool for building wealth steadily over time. If you are a cross-border worker, it is also essential to make the most of bilateral tax treaties, which ensure that your investment income is correctly reported and taxed based on your specific situation.

How to start investing in Luxembourg Investing in Luxembourg is all about combining smart, universal financial habits with a good grasp of the local rules. Before you start moving your money, here are some key principles to help you build a strategy that works for you. Build a solid base first: Before diving into the markets, keep three to six months of living expenses in an easy-access savings account at a local bank. This gives you a safety net for those unexpected life moments.

Before diving into the markets, keep three to six months of living expenses in an easy-access savings account at a local bank. This gives you a safety net for those unexpected life moments. Diversify your holdings: Spread your capital across different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds and investment funds, to mitigate the risk associated with any single investment or sector.

Spread your capital across different asset classes, such as stocks, bonds and investment funds, to mitigate the risk associated with any single investment or sector. Know your goals and comfort zone: Think about what you are saving for and how long you have to reach that goal. If you are investing for the long haul, you might be comfortable with stocks, while a shorter timeline might point you toward more conservative bonds.

Think about what you are saving for and how long you have to reach that goal. If you are investing for the long haul, you might be comfortable with stocks, while a shorter timeline might point you toward more conservative bonds. Only invest what you can spare: Always keep in mind that market-based investments come with risks, and your original capital could fluctuate. It is best to stick to money you won’t need for your daily essentials.

Always keep in mind that market-based investments come with risks, and your original capital could fluctuate. It is best to stick to money you won’t need for your daily essentials. Get expert input: Luxembourg’s financial world is unique, so chatting with a qualified advisor can be a game-changer. They can help you create a plan that fits your personal life and goals.

Luxembourg’s financial world is unique, so chatting with a qualified advisor can be a game-changer. They can help you create a plan that fits your personal life and goals. Keep tax and residency in mind: Your tax situation depends heavily on where you live and any applicable tax treaties. Staying aware of how these rules impact your net returns is a vital part of planning.

Your tax situation depends heavily on where you live and any applicable tax treaties. Staying aware of how these rules impact your net returns is a vital part of planning. Transfer money wisely: Moving cash between countries to fund your investments can be expensive. Using cost-effective services like Wise helps you avoid the hidden fees that often come with bank transfers, making sure more of your money actually goes into your portfolio.