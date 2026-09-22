Best apps to make money in Luxembourg

This guide compares apps and platforms that can realistically work for people in Luxembourg, with a focus on payout methods, time commitment, and what each option is best for. We separate earned income from cashback and note where cross-border workers should check their tax or social-security position before starting.

Key takeaways Upwork: Best suited to skilled freelance work. It provides earned income, can support direct bank transfer depending on your setup, and requires time for proposals and client work.

Best suited to skilled freelance work. It provides earned income, can support direct bank transfer depending on your setup, and requires time for proposals and client work. Clickworker: Designed for microtasks and short jobs. Available payout methods can include SEPA or PayPal depending on the account and region, while task volume can be inconsistent.

Designed for microtasks and short jobs. Available payout methods can include SEPA or PayPal depending on the account and region, while task volume can be inconsistent. Prolific: Focuses on paid research studies. Luxembourg is listed as a supported participant country, payouts use PayPal, and study supply can be irregular.

Focuses on paid research studies. Luxembourg is listed as a supported participant country, payouts use PayPal, and study supply can be irregular. Respondent: Focuses on interviews and research studies. Luxembourg appears in Respondent’s global recruiting list, while participant incentives are currently delivered through Tremendous. Eligibility still depends on the individual project and screening criteria.

Focuses on interviews and research studies. Luxembourg appears in Respondent’s global recruiting list, while participant incentives are currently delivered through Tremendous. Eligibility still depends on the individual project and screening criteria. AttaPoll: Built around short mobile surveys. Luxembourg users should confirm current in-app availability and payout rules, and earning potential is generally limited.

Built around short mobile surveys. Luxembourg users should confirm current in-app availability and payout rules, and earning potential is generally limited. Vinted: A resale option for unused items rather than paid work. The Luxembourg marketplace is live, but resale is occasional rather than recurring income. Wise for managing cross-border side income When working with international platforms like Upwork or Prolific, receiving payouts in foreign currencies can trigger unexpected conversion fees. Opening a Wise multi-currency account gives you local account details in USD, GBP, and EUR. This lets you collect international app earnings directly, convert funds using the mid-market exchange rate, and transfer proceeds smoothly to your bank account. Open a Wise account For context on why extra income matters, see the cost of living in Luxembourg; if you are deciding between app-based income and a formal role, also compare finding a job in Luxembourg. You’ll find freelance work, microtasks, paid research, surveys, resale options, and practical payout considerations below.

1. Upwork Upwork is the skill-based option on this list for people who want to offer services rather than simply click through tasks or surveys. It can offer more earning upside than small-task apps, but it also requires more time and client-facing work. Best for skilled freelance work Upwork works best for writers, designers, marketers, translators, developers, and admin professionals. Earnings are project-based, so you usually need to build a profile, send proposals, and compete for clients. That makes it more like part-time freelance work than a quick app side hustle. Luxembourg fit, fees, and drawbacks Upwork’s official help pages confirm direct-to-local-bank withdrawals and guidance for EU freelancers. That makes it a practical option for Luxembourg-based users who want EUR payouts into a local account. Before starting, check the latest withdrawal fees, identity verification steps, and whether your bank details match your account name. One thing to watch is tax and status. If you are a cross-border worker living in France or Belgium, do not assume your salaried setup automatically covers freelance income on the side. For banking context, see banking in Luxembourg. Employment Basics Remote Work in Luxembourg for Expats Read more

2. Clickworker Clickworker sits between surveys and freelancing. It is a good fit if you want small tasks you can do in short bursts rather than long projects. Best for app-based microtasks Clickworker is best for people who want quick jobs such as data tagging, short writing tasks, categorization, or other lightweight microtasks. The work is flexible, but task volume can vary a lot, so this is not a stable income source. Luxembourg fit, fees, and drawbacks Clickworker’s EU guidance confirms that users may need to provide a tax identification number, and its payout documentation lists routes including SEPA and PayPal, with availability depending on the account and region. That can make it workable for Luxembourg residents, but you should verify the exact onboarding steps and cash-out method before relying on it. The main drawback is inconsistency. Some days you may find many tasks; other days there may be very little. Also, some setup steps are easier on desktop than in the app, so don’t judge the platform by mobile alone. Banking How to open a bank account in Luxembourg in 2026 Read more

3. Prolific Prolific focuses on paid research studies rather than generic survey churn. It can offer more structured research opportunities, but it still does not guarantee regular income. Best for paid research studies Prolific is best for people willing to complete academic or research-style studies. Availability depends on your profile, your location, and whether you match the study criteria. Luxembourg fit, fees, and drawbacks Prolific’s participant help pages list Luxembourg as a supported country. That is a strong signal for Luxembourg-based readers, but it does not mean you will always see studies. Research invitations depend on demand and profile fit, so income can be irregular. Check the latest identity verification and payout requirements before you start. If you receive overseas payments from multiple platforms, you may want to compare a local bank account with a Wise account or another multi-currency option, provided the platform supports the payout details and the product is available to you in Luxembourg. Wise is not a money-making app itself; it is only a payout or transfer tool.

4. Respondent Respondent is a selective research platform that can suit people with specific professional or personal profiles. Opportunities are typically less frequent than broad survey apps, so it works better as an occasional option than a predictable income stream. Best for professional research Respondent works well for professionals, knowledge workers, parents, business users, or niche demographics who may qualify for interviews, diary studies, or specialist research. Incentives vary by the study format, length, and target audience, and opportunities may be less frequent than on broad survey platforms. Luxembourg fit, fees, and drawbacks Respondent lists Luxembourg among the countries available for global recruiting, but eligibility still depends on the individual study. Its current help pages state that participant incentives are delivered through Tremendous, so check the project requirements and the redemption options available in your location before taking part. The drawback is simple: fewer matches. Professional backgrounds such as finance, SaaS, compliance, or multilingual customer support may match some specialist studies, but eligibility still depends on each project. Taxes Taxes in Luxembourg Read more