Best apps to make money in Luxembourg

Money Management
If you live in Luxembourg, generic “make money with apps” lists can waste your time fast. Many are US-focused, blur cashback with real earnings, or never check whether the app actually accepts Luxembourg users.
This guide compares apps and platforms that can realistically work for people in Luxembourg, with a focus on payout methods, time commitment, and what each option is best for. We separate earned income from cashback and note where cross-border workers should check their tax or social-security position before starting.
When working with international platforms like Upwork or Prolific, receiving payouts in foreign currencies can trigger unexpected conversion fees. Opening a Wise multi-currency account gives you local account details in USD, GBP, and EUR. This lets you collect international app earnings directly, convert funds using the mid-market exchange rate, and transfer proceeds smoothly to your bank account.
For context on why extra income matters, see the cost of living in Luxembourg; if you are deciding between app-based income and a formal role, also compare finding a job in Luxembourg. You’ll find freelance work, microtasks, paid research, surveys, resale options, and practical payout considerations below.
Upwork is the skill-based option on this list for people who want to offer services rather than simply click through tasks or surveys. It can offer more earning upside than small-task apps, but it also requires more time and client-facing work.
Upwork works best for writers, designers, marketers, translators, developers, and admin professionals. Earnings are project-based, so you usually need to build a profile, send proposals, and compete for clients. That makes it more like part-time freelance work than a quick app side hustle.
Upwork’s official help pages confirm direct-to-local-bank withdrawals and guidance for EU freelancers. That makes it a practical option for Luxembourg-based users who want EUR payouts into a local account. Before starting, check the latest withdrawal fees, identity verification steps, and whether your bank details match your account name.
One thing to watch is tax and status. If you are a cross-border worker living in France or Belgium, do not assume your salaried setup automatically covers freelance income on the side. For banking context, see banking in Luxembourg.
Clickworker sits between surveys and freelancing. It is a good fit if you want small tasks you can do in short bursts rather than long projects.
Clickworker is best for people who want quick jobs such as data tagging, short writing tasks, categorization, or other lightweight microtasks. The work is flexible, but task volume can vary a lot, so this is not a stable income source.
Clickworker’s EU guidance confirms that users may need to provide a tax identification number, and its payout documentation lists routes including SEPA and PayPal, with availability depending on the account and region. That can make it workable for Luxembourg residents, but you should verify the exact onboarding steps and cash-out method before relying on it.
The main drawback is inconsistency. Some days you may find many tasks; other days there may be very little. Also, some setup steps are easier on desktop than in the app, so don’t judge the platform by mobile alone.
Prolific focuses on paid research studies rather than generic survey churn. It can offer more structured research opportunities, but it still does not guarantee regular income.
Prolific is best for people willing to complete academic or research-style studies. Availability depends on your profile, your location, and whether you match the study criteria.
Prolific’s participant help pages list Luxembourg as a supported country. That is a strong signal for Luxembourg-based readers, but it does not mean you will always see studies. Research invitations depend on demand and profile fit, so income can be irregular.
Check the latest identity verification and payout requirements before you start. If you receive overseas payments from multiple platforms, you may want to compare a local bank account with a Wise account or another multi-currency option, provided the platform supports the payout details and the product is available to you in Luxembourg. Wise is not a money-making app itself; it is only a payout or transfer tool.
Respondent is a selective research platform that can suit people with specific professional or personal profiles. Opportunities are typically less frequent than broad survey apps, so it works better as an occasional option than a predictable income stream.
Respondent works well for professionals, knowledge workers, parents, business users, or niche demographics who may qualify for interviews, diary studies, or specialist research. Incentives vary by the study format, length, and target audience, and opportunities may be less frequent than on broad survey platforms.
Respondent lists Luxembourg among the countries available for global recruiting, but eligibility still depends on the individual study. Its current help pages state that participant incentives are delivered through Tremendous, so check the project requirements and the redemption options available in your location before taking part.
The drawback is simple: fewer matches. Professional backgrounds such as finance, SaaS, compliance, or multilingual customer support may match some specialist studies, but eligibility still depends on each project.
AttaPoll is a straightforward mobile survey app. It is easy to start, but it is not a high-earning option.
AttaPoll is best if you want to answer short surveys from your phone and cash out without building a freelance profile or selling items. It is convenient, but earnings are usually small and you may be screened out of surveys.
AttaPoll’s help and terms pages confirm that availability and minimum withdrawal rules can vary by country. Luxembourg users should verify the exact payout threshold and available method in-app before they spend time on it. PayPal is commonly used, but the country rules matter more than the headline promise.
This is earned survey compensation, not cashback. The main drawback is low volume and frequent disqualifications, so this is best for spare-time use only.
Vinted is different from the other apps here because it is not a paid-work platform. It is a resale marketplace, which means you are turning items you already own into cash.
Vinted is best if you want to declutter clothes, accessories, or household items and make occasional income from things you no longer need. The amount you earn depends on what you already have, how you price it, and how much effort you put into photos, descriptions, and shipping.
Vinted’s Luxembourg site is live, which makes it a relevant local option. The downside is that resale takes time, and repeated selling can start to look more commercial than casual decluttering. If you sell often, it may raise different tax or business questions.
One practical tip: in Luxembourg, bilingual or trilingual listings can help widen your buyer pool. If you are comfortable writing in English, French, or German, that can make listings easier to understand for more local buyers.
FAQ
If you have marketable skills, Upwork may suit you because it is built around freelance projects. Prolific and Respondent focus on paid research, while Clickworker and AttaPoll are designed for smaller tasks or surveys. Vinted can be useful if you want to sell items you already own rather than take on paid work.
They can be useful for pocket money, but they are not a reliable source of meaningful income. Prolific focuses on research studies, while AttaPoll is designed for quick mobile surveys. Availability, screening, and rewards vary, so surveys are best treated as a small part of a wider side-income plan.
No. Cashback reduces what you spend, but it is not the same as being paid for work, research, or resale. If your aim is to earn money, focus on platforms that compensate you for your time, work, research participation, or items sold.
Yes. Cross-border workers should check whether their side activity is casual, repeatable, or closer to self-employment. That can affect tax, social security, permits, and employment conditions. For Luxembourg-specific guidance, start with official sources such as ACD, CCSS, ADEM, and Guichet.lu, and do not assume the rules from France, Belgium, or Germany apply automatically.
It depends on the app and the payout method it supports. Some platforms pay by SEPA transfer or PayPal, while others use different routes. If a platform supports the relevant payout details, a Wise account can be one way to manage eligible foreign-currency payments, but only if that setup is available to you in Luxembourg and accepted by the platform. For local account options, see banking in Luxembourg.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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