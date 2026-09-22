Luxembourg university scholarships and financial aid for students

This guide explains the main funding routes, application steps, deadlines, costs, and budgeting gaps using official sources checked in September 2026.

Key takeaways University awards and AideFi are separate systems.

University of Luxembourg scholarships often target a specific level or program and may cover only part of your costs.

AideFi can combine grants with an optional loan, but residency and worker-family rules matter most.

External funding can fill gaps, but many awards are limited by nationality, field, or mobility status.

Even strong funding may still leave deposits, visa costs, or first-month expenses for you to cover.

What scholarship and financial aid options exist in Luxembourg? If you are looking for funding to study in Luxembourg, there are a few different avenues worth investigating. Funding route Likely applicants Typical coverage Where to verify University of Luxembourg scholarships Students applying to specific degree levels, programs, or faculties Often partial support, such as a monthly stipend, to cover living and accommodation expenses; it usually does not cover tuition fees University of Luxembourg – scholarships AideFi (state financial aid) Luxembourg residents; some non-residents, such as Luxembourg employees Can include grants and an optional student loan; the amount depends on your circumstances Government website External funding Varies by scheme and may be limited by nationality, field of study, or mobility status Can help fill funding gaps such as tuition fees, living costs, or research expenses National government and embassy pages, international organizations, private foundations, and NGO websites University of Luxembourg scholarships The official University of Luxembourg scholarships page is the best starting point for institution-specific funding. Check both the central list and your program page, because some awards are tied to a particular degree level, faculty, field, or application process. One current example is the Guillaume Dupaix International Excellence Scholarship. Its 2026 page lists funding of €5,763 per semester, providing support toward living expenses and accommodation but not tuition fees. Students applying for or receiving Luxembourg’s state financial aid for higher education are not eligible for this scholarship. State financial aid through AideFi AideFi is Luxembourg’s state student financial aid for higher education, not a university scholarship. The official AideFi page on Guichet.lu shows that it can combine several grant types with an optional student loan. For non-resident students, AideFi is considered substitute aid. This means you generally need to take the required steps to obtain financial aid in your country of residence first and provide Luxembourg with the official response, whether the application there is successful or unsuccessful. Area What the official rules say Who may qualify Residents and some non-residents can qualify if they meet the relevant AideFi conditions and are enrolled in an eligible higher education program. What it can include A basic grant, mobility grant, social grant, family grant, achievement bonus, student loan, and an increase for certain study-related fees. Where to apply Through MyGuichet.lu, with a separate application for each semester and the required supporting documents. Main watchout Rules on combining different sources of student aid apply, and non-residents generally need to pursue available aid in their country of residence and provide an official response. Private and external funding options Private and external funding can include foundation scholarships, country-of-origin scholarships, mobility funding, and awards listed through university or government portals. Eligibility and coverage vary considerably and may depend on factors such as nationality, field of study, financial circumstances, academic merit, or mobility status, so treat these as targeted opportunities rather than general student funding. Save on international student transfers with Wise Paying university fees or receiving financial support from family abroad can get expensive with traditional bank fees and marked-up exchange rates. With a Wise multi-currency account, you can hold euros, convert money at the mid-market exchange rate, and manage tuition or living expenses in Luxembourg transparently without hidden conversion charges. Learn more about Wise

Who is eligible for scholarships and student aid in Luxembourg? Eligibility can be one of the trickiest parts of funding your studies in Luxembourg: being admitted to a degree does not automatically mean you qualify for a particular scholarship or state financial aid. Resident, EU/EEA, and third-country rules Resident in Luxembourg: Residence alone does not guarantee AideFi. Eligibility depends on your nationality, residence status, work or family circumstances, and other conditions set by Luxembourg’s student aid rules.

Residence alone does not guarantee AideFi. Eligibility depends on your nationality, residence status, work or family circumstances, and other conditions set by Luxembourg’s student aid rules. EU/EEA or Swiss student: Your AideFi eligibility depends on your circumstances. Relevant factors can include whether you work in Luxembourg, have permanent residence, or qualify as the family member of an eligible person.

Your AideFi eligibility depends on your circumstances. Relevant factors can include whether you work in Luxembourg, have permanent residence, or qualify as the family member of an eligible person. Non-resident: For AideFi, detailed rules apply to certain people who work in Luxembourg and children of qualifying workers. Admission to a Luxembourg university is not enough on its own to establish eligibility.

For AideFi, detailed rules apply to certain people who work in Luxembourg and children of qualifying workers. Admission to a Luxembourg university is not enough on its own to establish eligibility. Third-country national: This means a student from outside the EU, EEA, and Switzerland who typically needs a visa to study. A third-country student’s immigration status does not automatically make them eligible for AideFi, and resident third-country nationals generally need to fall within one of the specific qualifying residence categories. Luxembourg’s third-country student residence guide explains temporary authorization to stay, declaration of arrival at your commune, medical checks, and residence permit steps. For third-country students who need a student residence permit, proof of sufficient financial resources is part of the immigration process rather than a scholarship eligibility test. Luxembourg currently requires proof of sufficient resources to cover living and return-travel costs, although a scholarship or student loan can itself be used as evidence of those resources. A commune is your local municipal authority. Grades, language, and document requirements Document requirements depend on the funding route. Common documents may include transcripts or academic records, proof of admission or enrollment, identification, and any residence, employment, family, or financial evidence required by the particular scheme. Scholarships may also impose academic, program-specific, or other selection criteria. Because programs may be taught in English, French, German, or a combination of languages, admission language requirements vary by course, so check your program requirements early and research language courses in Luxembourg if you need to plan ahead. Language Learning Language courses in Luxembourg Read more

How do you apply for scholarships in Luxembourg? A good approach is to start with the official deadlines and work backward, as scholarship, admission, and AideFi timelines may be different. Step-by-step application process 1 Shortlist programs and check whether you meet the eligibility requirements for the funding route you want. 2 Read the admissions requirements alongside the relevant scholarship or AideFi rules. 3 Gather required documents, which may include transcripts, identification, language certificates, and financial, residence, employment, or other supporting evidence. 4 Submit the program application first if the scholarship application is linked to the admissions process. 5 Apply for AideFi through MyGuichet.lu for each semester and respond to any requests for additional documents. 6 If you need immigration permission to study in Luxembourg, plan your housing, proof of sufficient resources, and residence formalities alongside your funding applications. Start arranging housing and any required certified translations early, as these can take time to organize. Application timeline 6-12 months before the intake Shortlist programs and check funding eligibility.

Review admissions and scholarship pages.

Start preparing documents and any required translations. 3-6 months before the intake Submit your program application, taking account of the relevant admissions deadline.

Check individual scholarship deadlines and application requirements. During the relevant semester Apply for AideFi through MyGuichet.lu once the semester has officially started.

Respond promptly to requests for additional documents.

Current AideFi deadlines are 30 November for the winter semester and 31 May for the summer semester. After receiving an offer Apply for housing as early as possible.

Finalize your budget and any proof of sufficient funds required for immigration purposes.

Arrange health insurance or other practical requirements where applicable. Before you travel Complete any required visa, temporary authorization to stay, or other immigration steps.

Arrange travel and prepare for your arrival in Luxembourg. Deadlines and where to verify them AideFi applications run by semester. The current Guichet information lists 30 November for the winter semester and 31 May for the summer semester. For registration fees exceeding €100, the relevant supporting documents must be submitted by 31 July of the academic year concerned. Check the relevant scholarship page for its eligibility rules and deadline.

Check the admissions page for program application deadlines and requirements.

Check MyGuichet.lu or Guichet.lu for the latest AideFi requirements and deadlines before submitting.

What costs can scholarships cover in Luxembourg? One of the biggest budgeting mistakes is assuming that a scholarship or financial aid will cover the full cost of studying in Luxembourg. Tuition, housing, and everyday expenses Living expenses can make up a significant part of your student budget, so compare the exact costs covered by your funding with what you will need to pay yourself. Accommodation can be a particularly important expense, and you may also need money upfront for deposits and initial living costs. Cost item How funding may help What to check Registration or tuition fees Depends on funding route Some university scholarships do not waive tuition fees, while AideFi can provide additional support toward eligible enrolment and tuition fees, subject to its rules and limits. Housing Some awards contribute Certain scholarships provide accommodation support or a living-cost allowance, but this may not cover your full rent or deposit. Food and transport May come from living-cost funding Check whether your award provides a general stipend or grant that you can use toward everyday expenses. Study materials Depends on the scheme Books, software, equipment, and other course costs may need to come from your general funding or personal budget. Health and admin costs Depends on the scheme Check whether insurance, immigration fees, translations, and other administrative expenses are specifically included or must be paid separately. What scholarships often do not cover Depending on the scholarship or financial aid scheme, you may still need your own money for: Rental or student accommodation deposits.

Flights and other travel costs.

Visa or residence permit fees.

Certified or sworn translations and language tests.

Initial food, mobile, transport, and other setup costs. These gaps are worth planning for because some expenses can fall due before your first scholarship or financial aid payment arrives.

How should students manage money before and after arrival? Scholarship payments and bill deadlines do not always line up, so it helps to plan how you will cover costs before your funding arrives. Paying tuition and receiving support from abroad Some costs can fall due before classes start. Housing deposits, tuition or registration payments, and money sent by family abroad may all need to be handled in euros, so consider both transfer fees and exchange rates when planning how much you will actually receive. Major Luxembourg banks offer personal banking services that may suit day-to-day needs once you settle. For cross-border payments, compare the exchange rate, total fees, transfer time, and whether the account or service lets you hold and convert euros. For example, a student receiving family support in US dollars might need to pay a housing deposit, convert part of the money to euros, and keep the remainder available for food and transport after arrival. Some students may also compare Wise’s multi-currency account and card for holding and converting euros or spending after arrival, subject to availability and account eligibility. Using a particular bank or money-transfer service does not determine scholarship eligibility or guarantee that your funds will meet Luxembourg immigration proof-of-funds requirements. If you later need a local account for rent or everyday payments, research into which bank account may be best for your needs.