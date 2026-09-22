Luxembourg university scholarships and financial aid for students

Higher Education
Finding university funding in Luxembourg can involve several separate systems, including University of Luxembourg scholarships, state AideFi, and external awards. Eligibility can depend on residency, study program, worker-family circumstances, and immigration requirements, while many awards cover only part of tuition or living costs.
This guide explains the main funding routes, application steps, deadlines, costs, and budgeting gaps using official sources checked in September 2026.
If you are looking for funding to study in Luxembourg, there are a few different avenues worth investigating.
|Funding route
|Likely applicants
|Typical coverage
|Where to verify
|University of Luxembourg scholarships
|Students applying to specific degree levels, programs, or faculties
|Often partial support, such as a monthly stipend, to cover living and accommodation expenses; it usually does not cover tuition fees
|University of Luxembourg – scholarships
|AideFi (state financial aid)
|Luxembourg residents; some non-residents, such as Luxembourg employees
|Can include grants and an optional student loan; the amount depends on your circumstances
|Government website
|External funding
|Varies by scheme and may be limited by nationality, field of study, or mobility status
|Can help fill funding gaps such as tuition fees, living costs, or research expenses
|National government and embassy pages, international organizations, private foundations, and NGO websites
The official University of Luxembourg scholarships page is the best starting point for institution-specific funding. Check both the central list and your program page, because some awards are tied to a particular degree level, faculty, field, or application process.
One current example is the Guillaume Dupaix International Excellence Scholarship. Its 2026 page lists funding of €5,763 per semester, providing support toward living expenses and accommodation but not tuition fees. Students applying for or receiving Luxembourg’s state financial aid for higher education are not eligible for this scholarship.
AideFi is Luxembourg’s state student financial aid for higher education, not a university scholarship. The official AideFi page on Guichet.lu shows that it can combine several grant types with an optional student loan.
For non-resident students, AideFi is considered substitute aid. This means you generally need to take the required steps to obtain financial aid in your country of residence first and provide Luxembourg with the official response, whether the application there is successful or unsuccessful.
|Area
|What the official rules say
|Who may qualify
|Residents and some non-residents can qualify if they meet the relevant AideFi conditions and are enrolled in an eligible higher education program.
|What it can include
|A basic grant, mobility grant, social grant, family grant, achievement bonus, student loan, and an increase for certain study-related fees.
|Where to apply
|Through MyGuichet.lu, with a separate application for each semester and the required supporting documents.
|Main watchout
|Rules on combining different sources of student aid apply, and non-residents generally need to pursue available aid in their country of residence and provide an official response.
Private and external funding can include foundation scholarships, country-of-origin scholarships, mobility funding, and awards listed through university or government portals. Eligibility and coverage vary considerably and may depend on factors such as nationality, field of study, financial circumstances, academic merit, or mobility status, so treat these as targeted opportunities rather than general student funding.
Paying university fees or receiving financial support from family abroad can get expensive with traditional bank fees and marked-up exchange rates. With a Wise multi-currency account, you can hold euros, convert money at the mid-market exchange rate, and manage tuition or living expenses in Luxembourg transparently without hidden conversion charges.
Eligibility can be one of the trickiest parts of funding your studies in Luxembourg: being admitted to a degree does not automatically mean you qualify for a particular scholarship or state financial aid.
Luxembourg’s third-country student residence guide explains temporary authorization to stay, declaration of arrival at your commune, medical checks, and residence permit steps.
For third-country students who need a student residence permit, proof of sufficient financial resources is part of the immigration process rather than a scholarship eligibility test. Luxembourg currently requires proof of sufficient resources to cover living and return-travel costs, although a scholarship or student loan can itself be used as evidence of those resources. A commune is your local municipal authority.
Document requirements depend on the funding route. Common documents may include transcripts or academic records, proof of admission or enrollment, identification, and any residence, employment, family, or financial evidence required by the particular scheme.
Scholarships may also impose academic, program-specific, or other selection criteria. Because programs may be taught in English, French, German, or a combination of languages, admission language requirements vary by course, so check your program requirements early and research language courses in Luxembourg if you need to plan ahead.
A good approach is to start with the official deadlines and work backward, as scholarship, admission, and AideFi timelines may be different.
Shortlist programs and check whether you meet the eligibility requirements for the funding route you want.
Read the admissions requirements alongside the relevant scholarship or AideFi rules.
Gather required documents, which may include transcripts, identification, language certificates, and financial, residence, employment, or other supporting evidence.
Submit the program application first if the scholarship application is linked to the admissions process.
Apply for AideFi through MyGuichet.lu for each semester and respond to any requests for additional documents.
If you need immigration permission to study in Luxembourg, plan your housing, proof of sufficient resources, and residence formalities alongside your funding applications.
Start arranging housing and any required certified translations early, as these can take time to organize.
AideFi applications run by semester. The current Guichet information lists 30 November for the winter semester and 31 May for the summer semester. For registration fees exceeding €100, the relevant supporting documents must be submitted by 31 July of the academic year concerned.
One of the biggest budgeting mistakes is assuming that a scholarship or financial aid will cover the full cost of studying in Luxembourg.
Living expenses can make up a significant part of your student budget, so compare the exact costs covered by your funding with what you will need to pay yourself. Accommodation can be a particularly important expense, and you may also need money upfront for deposits and initial living costs.
|Cost item
|How funding may help
|What to check
|Registration or tuition fees
|Depends on funding route
|Some university scholarships do not waive tuition fees, while AideFi can provide additional support toward eligible enrolment and tuition fees, subject to its rules and limits.
|Housing
|Some awards contribute
|Certain scholarships provide accommodation support or a living-cost allowance, but this may not cover your full rent or deposit.
|Food and transport
|May come from living-cost funding
|Check whether your award provides a general stipend or grant that you can use toward everyday expenses.
|Study materials
|Depends on the scheme
|Books, software, equipment, and other course costs may need to come from your general funding or personal budget.
|Health and admin costs
|Depends on the scheme
|Check whether insurance, immigration fees, translations, and other administrative expenses are specifically included or must be paid separately.
Depending on the scholarship or financial aid scheme, you may still need your own money for:
These gaps are worth planning for because some expenses can fall due before your first scholarship or financial aid payment arrives.
Scholarship payments and bill deadlines do not always line up, so it helps to plan how you will cover costs before your funding arrives.
Some costs can fall due before classes start. Housing deposits, tuition or registration payments, and money sent by family abroad may all need to be handled in euros, so consider both transfer fees and exchange rates when planning how much you will actually receive.
Major Luxembourg banks offer personal banking services that may suit day-to-day needs once you settle. For cross-border payments, compare the exchange rate, total fees, transfer time, and whether the account or service lets you hold and convert euros.
For example, a student receiving family support in US dollars might need to pay a housing deposit, convert part of the money to euros, and keep the remainder available for food and transport after arrival. Some students may also compare Wise’s multi-currency account and card for holding and converting euros or spending after arrival, subject to availability and account eligibility.
Using a particular bank or money-transfer service does not determine scholarship eligibility or guarantee that your funds will meet Luxembourg immigration proof-of-funds requirements. If you later need a local account for rent or everyday payments, research into which bank account may be best for your needs.
Funding can become confusing when students treat university scholarships, AideFi, and other financial support as one system. In practice, you may need to combine funding with savings or family support while also budgeting separately for arrival costs.
Use this checklist before you submit anything:
FAQ
Yes, some university awards and program-level scholarships are open to international applicants. Luxembourg scholarships for international students are not one single scheme, and state aid such as AideFi depends much more on residency or worker-family rules, so always verify the exact program page.
AideFi is state financial aid, so eligibility depends on whether you are a Luxembourg resident, a qualifying non-resident, or the child of a worker linked to Luxembourg, and your study program must also be eligible. Do not assume admission to a Luxembourg institution automatically makes you eligible.
There is no single cost because tuition or registration fees vary by institution and program, while your overall budget also needs to cover accommodation, food, transport, insurance, deposits, and other living expenses. Check the current fees for your course and estimate your living costs separately before deciding how much funding you need.
Some do. Depending on the award, funding may contribute toward accommodation or general living expenses, but it may not cover every cost. Check whether you will need separate funds for expenses such as deposits, food, transport, insurance, travel, and costs that fall due before your first payment.
Requirements vary by scholarship. Common documents may include academic records, proof of admission or enrollment, identification, and any language, financial, residence, or other supporting evidence required by the award. Check the official scholarship page for the exact document list and application procedure before submitting.
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