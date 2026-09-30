MBA in Luxembourg: best programmes, fees and visas

Most local opportunities lie in executive management, financial services, and international trade. Success here depends on picking a programme that actively builds your local network, alongside getting your post-graduation work permit sorted early.

Key takeaways Verified formats : 1-year full-time or 2-year weekend MBA options

: 1-year full-time or 2-year weekend MBA options Experience level : At least 2 years of relevant work experience

: At least 2 years of relevant work experience Tuition : Between €37,000 and €39,000 based on format and residency

: Between €37,000 and €39,000 based on format and residency Student work rights : Up to 15 hours per week average during term time for third-country nationals

: Up to 15 hours per week average during term time for third-country nationals Post-study route: 12-month permit available for master’s or PhD graduates to job hunt or start a business Managing Tuition and Relocation Costs with Wise When paying tuition fees or rental deposits in euros from abroad, exchange rates and hidden bank fees can add up quickly. Wise allows you to send international payments at the mid-market rate, helping you save money when funding your studies and settling into Luxembourg. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Why Luxembourg stands out for MBA study Luxembourg offers a unique environment for business students, combining a thriving financial hub with direct ties to European Union institutions, private banking, and corporate logistics. You will study alongside a genuinely global peer group, as the country attracts professionals from across the world. While your MBA is taught entirely in English, learning basic French can give you an edge when applying for local roles after graduation. The main trade-off is market size. Luxembourg has fewer business schools than larger European neighbours, meaning finding the right programme format and career alignment matters right from the start. English-taught study can be enough for the classroom, but not always for long-term employability.

Cross-border access to Belgium, France, and Germany widens networking and commuting logic.

Luxembourg City connections matter, but so do Brussels, Metz, Trier, and Saarbrücken.

A smaller market means you should judge each programme by format, cohort, and outcomes, not brand alone.

Compare the best MBA programmes in Luxembourg Rather than wading through endless university options, evaluating MBA study in Luxembourg’s smaller market is relatively straightforward. Your main decision is whether a full-time residential year or a weekend executive schedule aligns better with your career goals. Here is a clear breakdown to help you compare your options. Programme Format Duration Language Indicative tuition or admissions focus Luxembourg School of Business Full-Time MBA Full-time 12 months English €37,000 for EU students, €39,000 for international students, minimum 2 years’ experience Luxembourg School of Business Weekend MBA Part-time, 2 weekends a month 24 months English €37,000, aimed at working professionals, minimum 2 years’ experience *Information correct at time of writing – 10th August 2026 Full-time MBA options A full-time MBA in Luxembourg is ideal if you are looking to make a complete pivot and relocate to the region, or immerse yourself in on-campus student life. The flagship full-time option at Luxembourg School of Business lasts 12 months and requires an undergraduate degree, fluent English, and a minimum of two years’ professional experience. Before submitting an application, look closely at optional paid internship placements, cohort size, and application deadlines to make sure the programme aligns with your long-term career timeline. Part-time, weekend, and executive formats If you are hesitant to put your career on pause, a flexible schedule is almost certainly the right route. Choosing a weekend MBA allows you to maintain financial security while putting fresh managerial skills straight into practice, even if it means missing out on traditional weekday university events. One thing worth knowing is that Luxembourg search results often mix MBA, executive education, and broader business master’s content. To judge real fit, look for the published teaching timetable, the average seniority of the cohort, and whether commuting from Belgium, France, or Germany is realistic every other weekend. Before committing, double-check that: The timetable, not just the label, fits your workweek.

The cohort is built for experienced professionals, not mainly fresh graduates.

Your travel plan is realistic if you live outside Luxembourg.

Entry requirements for MBA programmes Navigating admission requirements across Luxembourg’s business schools is relatively straightforward once you know what to look for. While criteria are not strictly standardised across every institution, admissions committees generally focus on the same core credentials. The usual building blocks are a bachelor’s degree or equivalent, professional experience, a CV, a motivation letter, one or more references, and proof that you can study in English if it is not your first language. Some programmes may also ask for a short essay or interview. GMAT or GRE rules are one of the biggest points to verify because policies can change quickly. Just don’t assume every school requires them, waives them, or treats them the same way. Check you have the following before putting your application documents together: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent, plus any current ECTS rule

Work-experience threshold and whether more experience can offset a shorter first degree

CV, motivation letter, references, essay, and interview steps

Accepted English-language tests and minimum scores

Deadlines, intake months, and how the school defines eligibility for international applicants How to verify: Read the official admissions page line by line, then check deadlines, accepted language tests, and current degree-recognition or ECTS rules before you apply.

Fees, living costs, and funding Tuition is only the starting figure. The real budget for an MBA in Luxembourg also includes housing, health insurance, study materials, residence fees, daily living, and the upfront deposits that often come with renting a room or flat. One thing worth knowing is that public transport inside Luxembourg is free, which can trim local travel costs, but accommodation still needs careful planning, especially if you want to live near the city centre or study space. Programme Tuition What to budget beyond fees Full-Time MBA €37,000 EU students, €39,000 international students Housing, insurance, study materials, residence fees, deposits Weekend MBA €37,000 Travel to classes, housing if relocating, study materials, deposits *Information correct at time of writing – 10th August 2026 Renting a property in Luxembourg Funding usually comes from school scholarships, employer support, self-funding, or public aid where you qualify. Live school pages also note that state support is often tied to Luxembourg residence or parental work status, so check current mengstudien and CEDIES rules before assuming you are eligible. If you need to send tuition instalments or a rental deposit in EUR from abroad, compare the full transfer cost before you pay. Some students use money transfer providers like Wise for clear cross-border payments, then open a local account with Spuerkeess, BGL BNP Paribas, or BIL once settled. How to open a bank account in Luxembourg in 2026

Career outcomes in Luxembourg and the Greater Region Luxembourg matters most for MBA candidates who want exposure to finance, consulting, corporate services, compliance, operations, or tech-adjacent roles in international firms. A small market does not mean a narrow one, but it does mean you should check vacancy language, employer mix, and location early with guides like Finding jobs in Luxembourg. The greater region is also part of the value proposition. If your goal is not strictly confined to Luxembourg, studying here can still support opportunities linked to Brussels, Metz, Trier, and Germany’s Saarland corridor, especially when employers value multilingual and cross-border experience. Check ADEM and employer job boards for vacancy language, not just job titles

Decide whether you want Luxembourg City or wider cross-border commuting options

Look for sectors that regularly hire international profiles, especially finance and corporate services

Avoid salary promises unless a school gives attributable, current data

Student visas, work rights, and staying after graduation Visa planning depends first on whether you are an EU, EEA, or Swiss applicant, or a third-country national. Third-country MBA students usually need to arrange the Luxembourg student immigration process before travel, while EU and EEA applicants follow a lighter residence route. One of the biggest trust gaps on this topic is post-study stay. Guidance currently points to a 12-month residence permit for eligible third-country graduates with a master’s or PhD who want to find a job or start a business. 1 If you are a third-country national, apply for a temporary authorisation to stay before you travel, and get a type D visa if your nationality requires it. 2 After arrival, make your declaration of arrival at your commune within 3 days, complete the medical check, and apply for your residence permit within 3 months. 3 Plan your budget around proof of funds as well as the EUR 80 residence-permit fee, because both can affect timing. 4 If you want to work while studying, official guidance says third-country students can generally work an average of 15 hours per week during term time. Work visas and permits in Luxembourg