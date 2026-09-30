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Money Management

Student loans in Luxembourg: AideFi, eligibility, and applying

Student funding in Luxembourg may be made up of one or more options from state aid, an optional state-backed loan, or a separate bank product. If you’re planning on studying in Luxembourg, working out your budget is a key step early in your journey, to make sure your time spent there is as rewarding as possible.

Claire Millard
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated

This guide helps you navigate funding your time as a student in Luxembourg and covers eligibility, recognized studies, documents, deadlines, and repayment.

Key takeaways

  • AideFi is Luxembourg state student aid and can include several grants plus an optional state-backed loan.
  • Resident and non-resident routes both exist, but the right path depends on legal status, family ties, or a parent’s work history in Luxembourg.
  • The state-backed loan is optional. Private loans from major local banks are separate products with their own approval rules.
  • Applications go through MyGuichet.lu, with or without LuxTrust or eID, and students apply once per semester.
  • For 2026/2027, official windows were 3 August to 30 November 2026 for winter, 1 February to 31 May 2027 for summer, and 1 June to 31 July 2027 for added enrollment fees. 
  • Repayment of the optional loan starts no later than 2 years after studies end or stop.

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What “student loan Luxembourg” usually means

Student loans in Luxembourg can refer to AideFi – a series of grants for eligible applicants, AideFi’s optional loan, or a separate loan from a major local bank.

AideFi is a public aid package, while private student lending is a separate banking product. Eligibility, paperwork, and repayment path can all differ, so selecting the right funding basis for your course early on is important.

How AideFi combines grants and an optional state-backed loan

AideFi can mix grants with an optional state-backed loan. For full-time students, the basic loan is €3,250 per semester, but you do not have to take it to receive the grants.

  • Basic grant: €1,289 per semester if you meet the general rules.
  • Social and family support: a social grant of up to €2,500 per semester, plus a family grant of €307 in the summer semester when more than one child in the same household qualifies.
  • Mobility and tuition support: a mobility grant of €1,686 per semester, plus a tuition-fee supplement of up to €3,800 per academic year, split 50% grant and 50% loan if you request the loan.
  • Extras and study load: a €250 success bonus is being introduced for eligible completions under the 2026/2027 system, and part-time students usually receive 50% of full-time amounts with at least 15 ECTS per semester.

When a private student loan is a separate option

If AideFi does not cover everything, private student loans from major local banks such as BGL BNP Paribas, BIL, Spuerkeess, Banque de Luxembourg, or Banque Raiffeisen can fill the gap. Their approval rules are set by each bank, so the rules for getting a bank loan are not the same as those used to assess AideFi eligibility.

OptionWhat it isWhy it matters
AideFi grantsState support you do not repayThis is often the main form of Luxembourg student financial aid
Optional AideFi loanState-backed loan linked to an approved AideFi fileYou can choose all, part, or none of it
Private student loanSeparate loan from a major local bankApproval, pricing, and repayment can follow bank rules, not AideFi rules

Who can qualify for Luxembourg student funding?

Eligibility depends on your personal situation as well as your school choice. The online simulators give only an indicative result, and the official decision comes after the Financial Aid Department reviews your documents.

The resident route

Resident applicants can include more than Luxembourg nationals. They may also include certain EU, EEA, Swiss, or UK Withdrawal Agreement nationals, eligible family members, long-term third-country residents, and beneficiaries of international protection.

Resident status for AideFi means a qualifying legal residence status in Luxembourg. Living in Luxembourg mainly for study does not automatically make you a resident applicant.

To qualify using the resident route you’re usually a:

  • Luxembourg national, or qualifying family member of one living in Luxembourg
  • EU, EEA, or Swiss national with worker or permanent residence rights in Luxembourg
  • Eligible family member of a qualifying EU, EEA, Swiss, or covered UK national
  • Long-term third-country resident, or beneficiary of international protection, including certain family members
#

Visas & Immigration

Permanent residence in Luxembourg

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The non-resident route for cross-border workers’ children

This route mainly matters for cross-border families. A non-resident student may qualify if they are a worker in Luxembourg, or more commonly the child of a qualifying worker in Luxembourg who still contributes to their support.

Guichet lists several ways to show that link, including a parent with at least five cumulative years of work in Luxembourg during the last 10 years, 10 cumulative years of work overall, five cumulative years of legal residence in Luxembourg, or five cumulative years of eligible schooling or study in Luxembourg.

If this is the right route for you, some tips to consider include:

  • Start the home-country study aid request first, because Luxembourg treats AideFi as substitute support for non-residents.
  • Keep the official approval or refusal from the competent authority in your country of residence for the same academic year.
  • Be ready to prove the Luxembourg connection through items such as CCSS (Joint Social Security Centre) affiliation records, school records, household documents, or proof of parental support.
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Which study programs and costs count?

Getting admitted somewhere does not automatically make that program eligible for AideFi. First check the program, then check which costs can be added to the funding calculation.

How to verify recognized study requirements

Eligible programs must belong to the academic higher-education system of the country that awards the qualification, lead to a higher-education qualification recognized there, and sit in an eligible cycle such as short cycle, first cycle, second cycle, or a long single-cycle program.

From 2026/2027, third-cycle programs such as doctorates and PhDs are no longer eligible, except for students already funded under the earlier rules. If a course is unclear, MengStudien says you can ask for written confirmation by email before you enroll.

The Luxembourg tuition fee supplement can add eligible study costs up to the official annual cap of €3,800. If you request the loan, that supplement is split 50% grant and 50% loan.

This could cover:

  • Tuition or enrollment fees
  • Secondary-school diploma recognition costs
  • Language proficiency test fees
  • Diploma translation or grade-conversion costs
  • Application submission costs for the eligible study program

How to apply for AideFi on MyGuichet

Filing is mainly a deadline and documents exercise. Submit on time, then add missing items later if MyGuichet asks for them.

Application periods and what to do first

1

Check whether you are applying as a resident or non-resident, and if you are non-resident, start the home-country aid process first.

2

Verify that the program is eligible and decide whether you want grants only or grants plus the optional loan.

3

Submit one application per semester on MyGuichet.lu. When checked in 2026, the official 2026/2027 windows were 3 August to 30 November 2026 for winter, 1 February to 31 May 2027 for summer, and 1 June to 31 July 2027 to add enrollment fees. Re-check before applying.

4

Apply with or without LuxTrust or an eID. With authentication, you can save drafts, track messages, and review earlier files in your private eSpace.

Supporting documents and incomplete files

Generally the documents you’ll be asked for while you apply include:

  • Final proof of enrollment for the semester or academic year
  • The student’s bank details, and ID if applying without strong authentication
  • Prior academic results where progress checks apply
  • Fee invoices and proof of payment for tuition or other eligible study costs
  • Lease and recent rent proof for mobility grant claims
  • Income documents for social-grant calculations, where relevant
  • The home-country aid decision for non-residents, plus CCSS or support documents when needed

You can submit an incomplete file by the legal deadline and upload missing documents later after a MyGuichet notification. The initial filing still has to be on time, and the usual completion window is 3 months from the notification.

What happens after you apply?

After approval, the award letter shows what was granted and what action is still needed for the loan.

Grant payment timing and how the state-backed loan is released

Guichet and MengStudien say grants are usually transferred to the student’s bank account about 2 to 4 weeks after approval. That timing starts after the file is approved, not from the day you first submit it.

The optional loan is released separately. You usually need an account with your chosen partner bank, then you scan the QR code on the back of the award letter in the bank app to request drawdown. The partner banks are Spuerkeess, Banque de Luxembourg, BIL, Banque Raiffeisen, and BGL BNP Paribas.

Repayment, appeals, and common problem cases

  • Repayment: This usually refers to the optional AideFi loan, not the grants. Repayment must start no later than 2 years after studies end or stop, and the standard maximum term is 10 years.
  • QR code or app problems: contact the bank first in writing. If the bank cannot fix it, you can forward the written exchange to the Financial Aid Service at [email protected].
  • Rejected or revised file: read the reason carefully and use the formal appeal routes or written follow-up options shown by Guichet and MengStudien. Do not assume a new late filing will replace an appeal.

Planning tuition and living-cost transfers between countries

If you are paying tuition abroad or receiving family support from another country, working out how to move that money is important to avoid excess fees or surprise delays. Costs can rise through transfer fees or exchange-rate markups, which matters when you’re budgeting for the cost of living in Luxembourg or setting up banking in Luxembourg.

Wise can be one option to compare for international transfers and multi-currency money management when you need to send or hold funds in more than one currency. Wise is available in many countries globally and offers fast international transfers which use the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees.

Before you make your cross border payment:

  • Compare the total fee, exchange rate, and delivery time before sending tuition or rent
  • Check which currency the university, landlord, or family member expects to receive
  • Keep payment receipts in case you later need proof of how tuition or living costs were paid
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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about student loans in Luxembourg

Can non-resident students get AideFi in Luxembourg?

Only some non-resident students can. In Luxembourg, this usually means a qualifying worker or the child of one, and the file normally also needs a same-year home-country aid decision.

Does getting admitted to study in Luxembourg mean I qualify for Luxembourg funding?

No, not automatically. Admission or enrollment shows where you will study, while funding eligibility depends on your residence route, supporting documents, and whether the program itself is recognized for AideFi.

What documents do I need for an AideFi application?

Most MyGuichet AideFi application files need proof of enrollment, the student’s bank details, and any prior results that show progress. Depending on the case, MengStudien guidance also points students to fee invoices, rent proof, income documents, and the home-country aid decision for non-residents.

How does repayment work for a Luxembourg student loan?

Luxembourg student loan repayment usually means repaying the optional AideFi loan rather than the grants. Repayment must start no later than 2 years after studies end or stop, the normal maximum term is 10 years, and students in difficulty should contact the bank first.

Are part-time or distance-learning programs eligible for AideFi?

Part-time and some distance-learning programs can qualify if the program is officially recognized and the workload rules are met. Check the course before you enroll, including the minimum 15 ECTS per semester rule.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. State financial aid for higher education (AideFi), Guichet.lu
  2. Composition of AideFi, MengStudien.lu
  3. Official guidance on incomplete files and repayment, MengStudien.lu
  4. Eligible study courses, MengStudien.lu
  5. Règlement grand-ducal du 6 juillet 2026
  6. Spuerkeess Student loan, Spuerkeess Belgium
  7. AideFi overview, MengStudien

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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