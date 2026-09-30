Student loans in Luxembourg: AideFi, eligibility, and applying

This guide helps you navigate funding your time as a student in Luxembourg and covers eligibility, recognized studies, documents, deadlines, and repayment.

Key takeaways AideFi is Luxembourg state student aid and can include several grants plus an optional state-backed loan.

Resident and non-resident routes both exist, but the right path depends on legal status, family ties, or a parent’s work history in Luxembourg.

The state-backed loan is optional. Private loans from major local banks are separate products with their own approval rules.

Applications go through MyGuichet.lu, with or without LuxTrust or eID, and students apply once per semester.

For 2026/2027, official windows were 3 August to 30 November 2026 for winter, 1 February to 31 May 2027 for summer, and 1 June to 31 July 2027 for added enrollment fees.

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What “student loan Luxembourg” usually means Student loans in Luxembourg can refer to AideFi – a series of grants for eligible applicants, AideFi’s optional loan, or a separate loan from a major local bank. AideFi is a public aid package, while private student lending is a separate banking product. Eligibility, paperwork, and repayment path can all differ, so selecting the right funding basis for your course early on is important. How AideFi combines grants and an optional state-backed loan AideFi can mix grants with an optional state-backed loan. For full-time students, the basic loan is €3,250 per semester, but you do not have to take it to receive the grants. Basic grant: €1,289 per semester if you meet the general rules.

Social and family support: a social grant of up to €2,500 per semester, plus a family grant of €307 in the summer semester when more than one child in the same household qualifies.

Mobility and tuition support: a mobility grant of €1,686 per semester, plus a tuition-fee supplement of up to €3,800 per academic year, split 50% grant and 50% loan if you request the loan.

Extras and study load: a €250 success bonus is being introduced for eligible completions under the 2026/2027 system, and part-time students usually receive 50% of full-time amounts with at least 15 ECTS per semester. When a private student loan is a separate option If AideFi does not cover everything, private student loans from major local banks such as BGL BNP Paribas, BIL, Spuerkeess, Banque de Luxembourg, or Banque Raiffeisen can fill the gap. Their approval rules are set by each bank, so the rules for getting a bank loan are not the same as those used to assess AideFi eligibility. Option What it is Why it matters AideFi grants State support you do not repay This is often the main form of Luxembourg student financial aid Optional AideFi loan State-backed loan linked to an approved AideFi file You can choose all, part, or none of it Private student loan Separate loan from a major local bank Approval, pricing, and repayment can follow bank rules, not AideFi rules

Who can qualify for Luxembourg student funding? Eligibility depends on your personal situation as well as your school choice. The online simulators give only an indicative result, and the official decision comes after the Financial Aid Department reviews your documents. The resident route Resident applicants can include more than Luxembourg nationals. They may also include certain EU, EEA, Swiss, or UK Withdrawal Agreement nationals, eligible family members, long-term third-country residents, and beneficiaries of international protection. Resident status for AideFi means a qualifying legal residence status in Luxembourg. Living in Luxembourg mainly for study does not automatically make you a resident applicant. To qualify using the resident route you’re usually a: Luxembourg national, or qualifying family member of one living in Luxembourg

EU, EEA, or Swiss national with worker or permanent residence rights in Luxembourg

Eligible family member of a qualifying EU, EEA, Swiss, or covered UK national

Long-term third-country resident, or beneficiary of international protection, including certain family members Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in Luxembourg Read more The non-resident route for cross-border workers’ children This route mainly matters for cross-border families. A non-resident student may qualify if they are a worker in Luxembourg, or more commonly the child of a qualifying worker in Luxembourg who still contributes to their support. Guichet lists several ways to show that link, including a parent with at least five cumulative years of work in Luxembourg during the last 10 years, 10 cumulative years of work overall, five cumulative years of legal residence in Luxembourg, or five cumulative years of eligible schooling or study in Luxembourg. If this is the right route for you, some tips to consider include: Start the home-country study aid request first, because Luxembourg treats AideFi as substitute support for non-residents.

Keep the official approval or refusal from the competent authority in your country of residence for the same academic year.

Be ready to prove the Luxembourg connection through items such as CCSS (Joint Social Security Centre) affiliation records, school records, household documents, or proof of parental support. Visas & Immigration Luxembourg Schengen visa: requirements and how to apply Read more

Which study programs and costs count? Getting admitted somewhere does not automatically make that program eligible for AideFi. First check the program, then check which costs can be added to the funding calculation. How to verify recognized study requirements Eligible programs must belong to the academic higher-education system of the country that awards the qualification, lead to a higher-education qualification recognized there, and sit in an eligible cycle such as short cycle, first cycle, second cycle, or a long single-cycle program. From 2026/2027, third-cycle programs such as doctorates and PhDs are no longer eligible, except for students already funded under the earlier rules. If a course is unclear, MengStudien says you can ask for written confirmation by email before you enroll. Which fees and study-related costs can be added? The Luxembourg tuition fee supplement can add eligible study costs up to the official annual cap of €3,800. If you request the loan, that supplement is split 50% grant and 50% loan. This could cover: Tuition or enrollment fees

Secondary-school diploma recognition costs

Language proficiency test fees

Diploma translation or grade-conversion costs

Application submission costs for the eligible study program

How to apply for AideFi on MyGuichet Filing is mainly a deadline and documents exercise. Submit on time, then add missing items later if MyGuichet asks for them. Application periods and what to do first 1 Check whether you are applying as a resident or non-resident, and if you are non-resident, start the home-country aid process first. 2 Verify that the program is eligible and decide whether you want grants only or grants plus the optional loan. 3 Submit one application per semester on MyGuichet.lu. When checked in 2026, the official 2026/2027 windows were 3 August to 30 November 2026 for winter, 1 February to 31 May 2027 for summer, and 1 June to 31 July 2027 to add enrollment fees. Re-check before applying. 4 Apply with or without LuxTrust or an eID. With authentication, you can save drafts, track messages, and review earlier files in your private eSpace. Supporting documents and incomplete files Generally the documents you’ll be asked for while you apply include: Final proof of enrollment for the semester or academic year

The student’s bank details, and ID if applying without strong authentication

Prior academic results where progress checks apply

Fee invoices and proof of payment for tuition or other eligible study costs

Lease and recent rent proof for mobility grant claims

Income documents for social-grant calculations, where relevant

The home-country aid decision for non-residents, plus CCSS or support documents when needed You can submit an incomplete file by the legal deadline and upload missing documents later after a MyGuichet notification. The initial filing still has to be on time, and the usual completion window is 3 months from the notification.

What happens after you apply? After approval, the award letter shows what was granted and what action is still needed for the loan. Grant payment timing and how the state-backed loan is released Guichet and MengStudien say grants are usually transferred to the student’s bank account about 2 to 4 weeks after approval. That timing starts after the file is approved, not from the day you first submit it. The optional loan is released separately. You usually need an account with your chosen partner bank, then you scan the QR code on the back of the award letter in the bank app to request drawdown. The partner banks are Spuerkeess, Banque de Luxembourg, BIL, Banque Raiffeisen, and BGL BNP Paribas. Repayment, appeals, and common problem cases Repayment: This usually refers to the optional AideFi loan, not the grants. Repayment must start no later than 2 years after studies end or stop, and the standard maximum term is 10 years.

This usually refers to the optional AideFi loan, not the grants. Repayment must start no later than 2 years after studies end or stop, and the standard maximum term is 10 years. QR code or app problems: contact the bank first in writing. If the bank cannot fix it, you can forward the written exchange to the Financial Aid Service at [email protected].

contact the bank first in writing. If the bank cannot fix it, you can forward the written exchange to the Financial Aid Service at [email protected]. Rejected or revised file: read the reason carefully and use the formal appeal routes or written follow-up options shown by Guichet and MengStudien. Do not assume a new late filing will replace an appeal.