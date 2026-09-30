Student loans in Luxembourg: AideFi, eligibility, and applying

Money Management
Student funding in Luxembourg may be made up of one or more options from state aid, an optional state-backed loan, or a separate bank product. If you’re planning on studying in Luxembourg, working out your budget is a key step early in your journey, to make sure your time spent there is as rewarding as possible.
This guide helps you navigate funding your time as a student in Luxembourg and covers eligibility, recognized studies, documents, deadlines, and repayment.
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Student loans in Luxembourg can refer to AideFi – a series of grants for eligible applicants, AideFi’s optional loan, or a separate loan from a major local bank.
AideFi is a public aid package, while private student lending is a separate banking product. Eligibility, paperwork, and repayment path can all differ, so selecting the right funding basis for your course early on is important.
AideFi can mix grants with an optional state-backed loan. For full-time students, the basic loan is €3,250 per semester, but you do not have to take it to receive the grants.
If AideFi does not cover everything, private student loans from major local banks such as BGL BNP Paribas, BIL, Spuerkeess, Banque de Luxembourg, or Banque Raiffeisen can fill the gap. Their approval rules are set by each bank, so the rules for getting a bank loan are not the same as those used to assess AideFi eligibility.
|Option
|What it is
|Why it matters
|AideFi grants
|State support you do not repay
|This is often the main form of Luxembourg student financial aid
|Optional AideFi loan
|State-backed loan linked to an approved AideFi file
|You can choose all, part, or none of it
|Private student loan
|Separate loan from a major local bank
|Approval, pricing, and repayment can follow bank rules, not AideFi rules
Eligibility depends on your personal situation as well as your school choice. The online simulators give only an indicative result, and the official decision comes after the Financial Aid Department reviews your documents.
Resident applicants can include more than Luxembourg nationals. They may also include certain EU, EEA, Swiss, or UK Withdrawal Agreement nationals, eligible family members, long-term third-country residents, and beneficiaries of international protection.
Resident status for AideFi means a qualifying legal residence status in Luxembourg. Living in Luxembourg mainly for study does not automatically make you a resident applicant.
To qualify using the resident route you’re usually a:
This route mainly matters for cross-border families. A non-resident student may qualify if they are a worker in Luxembourg, or more commonly the child of a qualifying worker in Luxembourg who still contributes to their support.
Guichet lists several ways to show that link, including a parent with at least five cumulative years of work in Luxembourg during the last 10 years, 10 cumulative years of work overall, five cumulative years of legal residence in Luxembourg, or five cumulative years of eligible schooling or study in Luxembourg.
If this is the right route for you, some tips to consider include:
Getting admitted somewhere does not automatically make that program eligible for AideFi. First check the program, then check which costs can be added to the funding calculation.
Eligible programs must belong to the academic higher-education system of the country that awards the qualification, lead to a higher-education qualification recognized there, and sit in an eligible cycle such as short cycle, first cycle, second cycle, or a long single-cycle program.
From 2026/2027, third-cycle programs such as doctorates and PhDs are no longer eligible, except for students already funded under the earlier rules. If a course is unclear, MengStudien says you can ask for written confirmation by email before you enroll.
The Luxembourg tuition fee supplement can add eligible study costs up to the official annual cap of €3,800. If you request the loan, that supplement is split 50% grant and 50% loan.
This could cover:
Filing is mainly a deadline and documents exercise. Submit on time, then add missing items later if MyGuichet asks for them.
Check whether you are applying as a resident or non-resident, and if you are non-resident, start the home-country aid process first.
Verify that the program is eligible and decide whether you want grants only or grants plus the optional loan.
Submit one application per semester on MyGuichet.lu. When checked in 2026, the official 2026/2027 windows were 3 August to 30 November 2026 for winter, 1 February to 31 May 2027 for summer, and 1 June to 31 July 2027 to add enrollment fees. Re-check before applying.
Apply with or without LuxTrust or an eID. With authentication, you can save drafts, track messages, and review earlier files in your private eSpace.
Generally the documents you’ll be asked for while you apply include:
You can submit an incomplete file by the legal deadline and upload missing documents later after a MyGuichet notification. The initial filing still has to be on time, and the usual completion window is 3 months from the notification.
After approval, the award letter shows what was granted and what action is still needed for the loan.
Guichet and MengStudien say grants are usually transferred to the student’s bank account about 2 to 4 weeks after approval. That timing starts after the file is approved, not from the day you first submit it.
The optional loan is released separately. You usually need an account with your chosen partner bank, then you scan the QR code on the back of the award letter in the bank app to request drawdown. The partner banks are Spuerkeess, Banque de Luxembourg, BIL, Banque Raiffeisen, and BGL BNP Paribas.
If you are paying tuition abroad or receiving family support from another country, working out how to move that money is important to avoid excess fees or surprise delays. Costs can rise through transfer fees or exchange-rate markups, which matters when you’re budgeting for the cost of living in Luxembourg or setting up banking in Luxembourg.
Wise can be one option to compare for international transfers and multi-currency money management when you need to send or hold funds in more than one currency. Wise is available in many countries globally and offers fast international transfers which use the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees.
Before you make your cross border payment:
FAQ
Only some non-resident students can. In Luxembourg, this usually means a qualifying worker or the child of one, and the file normally also needs a same-year home-country aid decision.
No, not automatically. Admission or enrollment shows where you will study, while funding eligibility depends on your residence route, supporting documents, and whether the program itself is recognized for AideFi.
Most MyGuichet AideFi application files need proof of enrollment, the student’s bank details, and any prior results that show progress. Depending on the case, MengStudien guidance also points students to fee invoices, rent proof, income documents, and the home-country aid decision for non-residents.
Luxembourg student loan repayment usually means repaying the optional AideFi loan rather than the grants. Repayment must start no later than 2 years after studies end or stop, the normal maximum term is 10 years, and students in difficulty should contact the bank first.
Part-time and some distance-learning programs can qualify if the program is officially recognized and the workload rules are met. Check the course before you enroll, including the minimum 15 ECTS per semester rule.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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