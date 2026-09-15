Luxembourg Schengen visa: requirements and how to apply

This guide is general information only. Requirements vary by nationality, passport type, residence status, and the authority handling your application, so always check the latest official guidance before applying.

Key takeaways You may need a Luxembourg Schengen visa if your nationality is visa-required, even for a short stay.

A Type C short-stay visa allows up to 90 days in any 180-day period across the Schengen Area.

Apply at least 15 calendar days before travel, and no earlier than 6 months ahead.

The standard short-stay visa fee is €90 for adults, with reduced fees or waivers for some applicants.

Apply through Luxembourg only if it is your main destination, longest stay, or first entry when stays are equal.

Do you need a Luxembourg Schengen visa? Whether you need a visa depends on nationality, passport type, residence status, and travel plan. If you need a visa, you also need to check whether Luxembourg is the correct Schengen country to handle your application. Who can travel visa-free? Some non-EU nationals can enter Luxembourg visa-free for short visits, while others need a visa before travel. Some travellers are also exempt if they hold a valid residence permit or long-stay visa issued by another Schengen state. Visa-free travel is not unlimited. You still need to meet the relevant entry conditions, including holding a valid travel document, and generally cannot spend more than 90 days in any 180-day period in the Schengen Area. When Luxembourg is the right country to apply through Apply through Luxembourg if it is your only Schengen destination or your main destination, based on the main purpose or length of your stay. If you are spending equal amounts of time in several Schengen countries, apply to the country whose external border you will cross first when entering the Schengen Area. Luxembourg does not process every application directly. In some countries where Luxembourg has no diplomatic representation, another Schengen state handles short-stay visa applications on its behalf, so check the official diplomatic or consular mission information before applying.

What this short-stay visa allows and what it does not This guide covers the Luxembourg short-stay visa, also called the Type C Schengen visa, for temporary visits of up to 90 days. If you plan to stay longer, relocate to Luxembourg, or travel for work or study, different immigration or authorization rules may apply. How the 90/180-day rule works A Luxembourg Schengen visa lets you stay in Luxembourg and other Schengen countries for up to 90 days in any rolling 180-day period. The official EU stay checker can help you test your dates, but its result is not legally binding. Count back 180 days from each planned day of stay. Add up every day you were in the Schengen Area during that window. Make sure the total does not go over 90 days. Single-entry, multiple-entry, and airport transit visas A single-entry visa lets you enter the Schengen Area once. A multiple-entry visa lets you enter more than once while it remains valid, but you still have to respect the stay limit. An airport transit visa is different. It lets certain travellers pass through an airport’s international transit area without entering the Schengen Area, so it does not cover a stay in Luxembourg. A short-stay visa also does not normally authorise paid work in Luxembourg.

Documents you need for a Luxembourg Schengen visa application Guichet.lu, the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, or the embassy or consulate abroad handling your application may ask for additional documents depending on your circumstances and the purpose of your trip. It helps to split the checklist into core documents, proof of funds and accommodation, and travel insurance. Core documents every applicant should prepare Start with the basics, then add any documents required for your particular trip. Most Luxembourg Schengen visa application checklists include: a completed and signed Schengen visa application form

a valid passport, issued within the last 10 years and valid for at least 3 months after the visa ends

recent passport photos that meet the applicable requirements

fingerprints, unless your biometrics can be reused or you fall under an exemption

proof of legal residence in the country where you are applying

documents that show the purpose of your trip, such as a hotel booking, invitation, conference letter, or business documents Translation requirements can vary, so check the language and certification rules of the embassy, consulate, or other authority handling your application. Proof of funds, accommodation, and travel insurance You must show that you have sufficient means of subsistence for your stay and return journey. The amount and evidence required can depend on your circumstances, trip length, accommodation, and the mission handling your application, so check its current checklist rather than relying on generic visa websites. Depending on your circumstances, you may be asked for evidence such as: bank statements

Payslips

proof of accommodation

return or onward travel plans. If you are staying with family or friends, you may also need details or documents from your host. Luxembourg also has a formal obligation procedure through which an eligible guarantor can undertake to cover certain costs associated with a visitor’s stay. An approved formal obligation can support an application where relevant, but it does not guarantee that a visa will be granted. You will also generally need travel medical insurance valid throughout the Schengen Area for your intended stay, with at least €30,000 of cover for specified medical and repatriation costs. If you use Wise for euro account statements or travel spending, check with the mission handling your application that your documents provide the evidence it requires.

How to apply for a Luxembourg Schengen visa Choosing the right mission and submitting a complete file matter just as much as filling in the form. Treat the Luxembourg Schengen visa application as a step-by-step process rather than a simple document drop. Where to submit your application You usually apply in the country where you legally reside, through the Luxembourg embassy or consulate responsible for your place of residence. In some countries, the mission uses an external service provider to receive applications. Check the official Luxembourg diplomatic and consular missions finder to confirm where and how to apply. If another Schengen state represents Luxembourg where you live, that state may receive and process your application. Follow-up procedures can differ in this case, so questions about your application, additional documents, or an appeal against a refusal should be directed to the representing state according to its procedures and the instructions you receive. The application process step by step 1 Check whether you need a visa and whether Luxembourg is the correct Schengen state for your application. 2 Use the official Schengen visa form and the relevant mission checklist to prepare your documents. 3 As a rule, apply at least 15 calendar days before your trip and no earlier than 6 months before the intended start of your visit. 4 Book your appointment with the correct diplomatic or consular mission, or its external provider if one is used locally. 5 Submit the application according to the mission’s instructions, including appearing in person where required and providing biometric data unless an exemption applies. 6 Wait for the decision, then check the visa sticker carefully so the validity dates, number of entries, and authorised length of stay. Applications are generally processed within 15 calendar days, but the process can take up to 45 days in particular cases, so applying late could disrupt your travel plans. For the wider long-stay and residence picture, Expatica’s Luxembourg visas hub is the better starting point. Immigration & Visas Luxembourg Visas Hub Read more

Fees, processing times, and what happens next Fees and timing are easier to plan when you separate them from the document list. The figures below reflect official Luxembourg and EU guidance checked on 4 September 2026, but local application procedures and service charges can vary. What you may pay and how long a decision can take For a Luxembourg short-stay visa, the standard fee is €90 for adults and €45 for children aged 6 to 12. Children under 6 and some other applicants may be exempt, including certain students and researchers, qualifying non-profit event participants, and qualifying family members of EU or EEA nationals. Some nationalities may also benefit from reduced fees under visa-facilitation agreements. The standard processing time is 15 calendar days, but examination can take up to 45 calendar days in individual cases, particularly when further scrutiny is needed. If you apply through an external service provider, its service fee is separate from the official visa fee. Refusals, appeals, and short-stay extensions Refusal: the refusal notice should explain the reasons for the decision and the available appeal procedure. Luxembourg’s official guidance provides a three-month appeal deadline, but where and how you appeal depends on which authority handled your application. After approval: a visa does not guarantee entry. At the external border, you may still need to show that you meet the entry conditions, including evidence relating to the purpose and conditions of your stay and sufficient means of subsistence. Extensions: Luxembourg allows short-stay visa extensions only in exceptional circumstances, such as force majeure, serious personal reasons, or humanitarian grounds. You must apply before the visa expires and continue to meet the applicable short-stay conditions. If you want to stay in Luxembourg beyond the 90-day-in-180-day limit, you will need to follow the appropriate immigration procedure instead.