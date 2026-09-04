Luxembourg dual citizenship: routes and eligibility

Key takeaways You may be eligible to get Luxembourg citizenship through naturalisation, option, and automatic nationality by filiation or operation of law.

Generally to qualify you by naturalisation you must prove you have 5 years of legal residence, with the final year uninterrupted.

Language and civics requirements apply including the Sproochentest language exam and the Vivre ensemble course or test.

Becoming a citizen through option can take effect after 4 months, while naturalisation can take up to 8 months. Visas & Immigration How to get citizenship in Luxembourg Read more

What dual citizenship means in Luxembourg In Luxembourg, dual citizenship means the state allows a person to hold Luxembourgish nationality alongside another nationality. It is not a separate application category. You still need to qualify through naturalisation, option, or an automatic route such as filiation. If you’re considering seeking Luxembourg citizenship it’s useful to distinguish how citizenship works compared to permanent resident status: Citizenship gives nationality status and, once acquired, the right to apply for a Luxembourg passport.

Permanent residence lets you stay long term, but it is not the same as nationality.

Citizenship brings national voting rights that permanent residence does not.

Keeping another nationality depends on your current country’s law as well as Luxembourg’s.

Which citizenship route fits your situation? Start with your real link to Luxembourg, to help you navigate which citizenship route might fit your situation best. Here are some common situations, and the most likely citizenship route for each, as an example: Lived legally in Luxembourg for years, adult, no special family route: start with the Guichet.lu naturalisation page.

start with the Guichet.lu naturalisation page. Married to a Luxembourger, parent of a Luxembourgish child, lived here 20 years, or settled here before 18: compare the cases on the Guichet.lu option page.

compare the cases on the Guichet.lu option page. Luxembourgish parent, grandparent, or adoption link: check whether you already have a filiation based claim before looking at resident routes. For example, an expat with five lawful years in Luxembourg and no Luxembourgish spouse will usually look first at naturalisation. Someone married to a Luxembourger may have an option route. Finally, someone whose parent was Luxembourgish may need a family based nationality check instead. Citizenship by naturalisation Naturalisation is the main route for many settled adult residents. Under the official rules, you need 5 years of legal residence, with the final year immediately before applying uninterrupted, plus the language and civics steps. In practice, this route suits expats who have built their life in Luxembourg and want full nationality rather than only long term residence. Good repute also matters, so false declarations or serious criminal sentences can block an application. 5 years of legal residence

final 12 months uninterrupted

language, civics, and good repute requirements met Citizenship by option Option is not a general shortcut. It applies only in defined cases, such as marriage to a Luxembourger, being a parent of a Luxembourgish minor, 20 years of legal residence, settling in Luxembourg before 18, or having a Luxembourgish parent or grandparent. Some communes have narrow appointment windows, so check local practice before assuming you can submit quickly. married to a Luxembourger

parent of a Luxembourgish minor

20 years of legal residence, or arrival before 18

Luxembourgish parent or grandparent Visas & Immigration Family visas in Luxembourg Read more Automatic nationality by birth, descent, or filiation If you are looking at Luxembourg citizenship by descent, some cases do not need naturalisation or option at all. If you have a Luxembourgish parent, certain adoption links, or another filiation based claim, your case may be one of automatic nationality rather than nationality by application. These routes turn on family status, not residence length.

The main evidence is usually civil status records proving the link.

Deadlines for application relate to specific ancestry or recovery pathways, so check details carefully.

What tests, documents and checks do you need? Most delays happen before submission, not after. The practical work is proving residence history, passing or documenting the right tests, and assembling a file your commune can record. The Luxembourgish language test and the Vivre ensemble requirement For most resident applicants, the Guichet.lu information portal states you require a Sproochentest pass certificate and proof of the Vivre ensemble au Grand-Duché de Luxembourg course or test. It covers civic rights, institutions, and Luxembourg’s history. The oral exam is organised by the INLL (Institut National des Langues Luxembourg) and includes A2 speaking and B1 listening. The official test fee is EUR 75. The 20 year option case works differently. Instead of the standard test route, you take a 24 hour approved Luxembourgish course validated through the Department of Adult Education. Limited medical exemptions can exist, but you should verify them on the official pages. For day to day language context, see Expatica’s Luxembourgish language guide. To ensure everything goes smoothly: book the correct route, test or 24 hour course

keep the pass or attendance certificate

finish the Vivre ensemble course or test before submission Document checklist, translations, and common delays Your file may combine records from Luxembourg and abroad, which is one reason that timing often slips. Officially, documents not drafted in English, French, German, or Luxembourgish normally need a sworn translation. The documents you need to provide can include: full birth certificate

valid passport or other travel ID

signed biographical questionnaire

criminal record certificates from your country or countries of nationality

criminal record certificates from countries where you lived as an adult during the previous 15 years

route specific proof, such as marriage, school, or child nationality documents

sworn translations where needed Expats often underestimate how long criminal record extracts and sworn translations take, especially if more than one country is involved. Turning up at the commune with gaps can trigger a missing document request and a slower case.

How to apply and how long it takes 1 Check whether naturalisation, option, or an automatic route fits your facts. 2 Gather civil status records, criminal record extracts, and any language or civics certificates. If your residence history began under an immigration route, Expatica’s visa guide can help you review the paperwork trail. 3 Submit in person to the civil registrar of your commune of residence. If you live abroad and the route allows it, the City of Luxembourg civil registrar may be relevant. 4 If the file is incomplete, the civil registrar can ask for missing documents. Under Guichet rules, you may need to supply them within 3 months. 5 Wait for review by the Ministry of Justice Nationality Office. Option can lead to acquisition after 4 months if the minister does not object, while naturalisation can take up to 8 months from submission. Appeals exist if a civil registrar refuses to record the file or if a decision is challenged.

Citizenship or permanent residence: which is better for your case? If you are not sure whether to apply now, the real test is what you need that residence does not already give you. Expatica’s permanent residence guide is the better next read if you are still comparing status options. Point Citizenship Permanent residence Passport You can apply for a Luxembourg passport. No Luxembourg passport. Voting National voting rights. No national voting rights. Time abroad More flexible. Long absences can be harder on your status. Entry hurdle Language and civics steps apply. Usually a residence based route instead.

Practical costs and cross-border money steps The nationality procedure itself is generally free for naturalisation and option, but related costs can still add up. Common extras include the EUR 75 language test, sworn translations, civil status copies, legalisation, travel, and foreign criminal record paperwork. If you’re paying from an account overseas, specialist services like Wise can help reduce the overall amount you pay. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees which can mean it’s a cost effective way to convert your funds between currencies and make cross border payments. Check out whether Wise can help you reduce the costs when paying for the following from overseas: Sproochentest fee

translations and certified copies

criminal record extracts from each relevant country

travel or courier costs for cross border paperwork Discover Wise Money Management How to use Wise in Luxembourg Read more FAQ Frequently asked questions about Luxembourg dual citizenship Does Luxembourg allow dual citizenship? Yes. Luxembourg has allowed dual citizenship since 2009, so Luxembourgish law does not usually force you to renounce your existing nationality. However, your current country may still restrict dual nationality. Check your consulate or national law before you apply. Can I get Luxembourg citizenship after living in Luxembourg for five years? Potentially, yes. Five years of legal residence can open the naturalisation route, but the final year before applying must be uninterrupted. You still need to meet the language, Vivre ensemble course, and good repute rules. Residence length alone is not enough. Do I need to pass a Luxembourgish language test? For many applicants, yes. The Luxembourg language test citizenship route usually means the INLL Sproochentest, with A2 speaking and B1 listening. One exception is the 20 year option case, which uses a 24 hour approved Luxembourgish course instead of the standard test route. What is the difference between citizenship by option and naturalisation? Naturalisation is the main route for adult residents who meet the general residence rule. Option applies only if you fall into a specific legal case, such as marriage to a Luxembourger or 20 years of residence. For example, a resident with no special family link may look first at naturalisation. A spouse of a Luxembourger may need to compare whether an option case fits better. Is there still a deadline for Luxembourg citizenship by descent? Deadlines vary based on the facts of the individual case and the route you’re applying through. If your case is about descent, filiation, or an older recovery route, verify the exact pathway on current official pages before acting. Does getting Luxembourg citizenship change my taxes? Not automatically. Citizenship is different from tax residence, and tax outcomes usually depend on where you live, where your income arises, and any treaty rules.