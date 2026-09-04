EU Blue Card Luxembourg: rules and steps

Key takeaways The EU Blue Card is for third-country nationals taking highly qualified salaried work in Luxembourg.

Government portal Guichet.lu lists the minimum gross annual salary at €65,652 at the time of research (16 August 2026), but as this can change you’ll need to re-check it before you apply.

The process usually starts abroad, as you’ll need to apply for temporary authorisation to stay first, then a type D visa prior to entering the country if required.

After arrival, declare your presence at the commune, complete the medical check, and apply for the residence permit to remain compliant.

What is the EU Blue Card in Luxembourg? The EU Blue Card is Luxembourg’s permit route for highly qualified third-country workers in salaried jobs. It sits alongside other work visas and permits in Luxembourg, but it applies higher salary and qualifications rules. The Blue Card framework is European, but the application is national. Luxembourg sets the steps, updates the threshold locally, and handles the process through Guichet.lu and the General Department of Immigration. Route Best for Key difference EU Blue Card Highly qualified workers Higher salary threshold and specific rights Standard salaried worker permit Other third-country employees Often less demanding work permit rules Type D visa Entry clearance where required Travel step, not the residence permit *Details taken from publicly available sources, 16th August 2026

Who can apply for an EU Blue Card in Luxembourg? Eligibility for an EU Blue Card in Luxembourg turns on three tests: your job offer, your pay, and your proof of higher qualifications. If one is missing, this route is unlikely to fit. Salary threshold and contract rules At the time of research (August 16 2026) Guichet.lu lists the minimum EU Blue Card salary at €65,652 a year. Use the gross annual salary in the contract, not net pay. The contract must cover at least 6 months of highly qualified work. Employers still declare the vacancy to ADEM (Agence pour le développement de l’emploi), but this route does not use the normal labour market test. The salary rule is the main point people get wrong, so check it carefully before you submit anything. Qualifications and professional experience Luxembourg expects you to prove the high professional qualifications required for the job in your contract. In practice, that usually means diplomas, professional qualifications, or other formal evidence that matches the role or profession. If the job is regulated, you may also need separate recognition or authorisation before you can work. Documents not in English, French, or German can need an official translation by a sworn translator, so language issues can slow the file. Experience-only cases can be harder to evidence under the official wording, so check carefully before you rely on them. In many cases you’ll be asked to submit: Copies of diplomas or professional qualifications

Role-specific proof for regulated professions

A CV that matches the skilled role

Official translations if needed Photo: Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

How to apply for the EU Blue Card in Luxembourg The process has two phases and usually starts before you travel. This is different from some permit routes elsewhere: first you secure the temporary authorisation to stay, then after arrival you finish the local residence steps. Before entering Luxembourg 1 Get the signed contract and gather your passport, CV, criminal record extract or affidavit, and qualifications. 2 Send a plain-paper application for temporary authorisation to stay to the General Department of Immigration from the country where you legally live. 3 Wait for the decision, up to 3 months. If approved, the authorisation is valid for 90 days. 4 If your nationality requires it, apply for a type D visa. 5 Travel only after approval. Applications filed from Luxembourg are usually inadmissible unless an exception clearly applies. Ask your employer to make the start date conditional on approval, so delays do not create contract problems. After arriving in Luxembourg 1 Go to your commune within 3 working days and make your declaration of arrival. 2 Arrange the medical check as early as possible. This means a doctor visit plus the TB screening that feeds into your residence permit file. 3 Apply for the residence permit within 3 months of arrival, online through MyGuichet.lu or by post. 4 Pay the €80 fee and provide your passport copy, declaration of arrival, proof of suitable housing, and payment proof. 5 Attend the biometric appointment when invited, then collect your chip card. Book the medical check early. It often becomes the quiet bottleneck between arrival and your final card.

Which documents do you need for a Luxembourg EU Blue Card? Use the Guichet list as your final check, and pay particular attention to whether you’re asked to provide originals, certified true copies, or plain copies. You’re also likely to need to provide official translations for documents not in English, French, or German. Before you enter Luxembourg you’re likely to be asked for: Full passport copy

Criminal record extract or sworn affidavit

CV

Diplomas or professional qualifications

Signed contract showing 6 months and the required gross salary After arrival, be prepared to show: Declaration of arrival from the commune

Proof of suitable housing

Proof of €80 fee payment Keep a copy of every document you submit, because you may need the same papers again later.

How long does it take and how much does it cost? The initial temporary authorisation to stay usually has a maximum decision time of 3 months. However, incomplete files or slow translations can stretch the real timeline. On the same page, the published residence permit fee is €80. Budget separately for any type D visa, medical checks, translations, and legalisation or apostille costs. Item Official figure Check Initial decision window Up to 3 months File must be complete Residence permit fee €80 Re-check the current Guichet.lu page Filing deadline Within 3 months of arrival Count from your arrival date *Details taken from publicly available sources, 16th August 2026 Some expats use an international transfer service or multi-currency account such as Wise to pay relocation costs in euros from abroad. We’ll look at that, along with a few other practical tips in a moment.

What rights does the Luxembourg EU Blue Card give you? The practical value of the EU Blue Card is that it can affect family planning, job flexibility over time, and later residence options. Family reunification and moving within the EU Family reunification under a Blue Card can be possible, but it is not automatic. If family is part of your plan, read our family visas in Luxembourg guide alongside the current official conditions. The wider EU mobility angle is one reason people choose the Blue Card, but movement to another member state depends on lawful residence history and the rules in the next country. When considering family reunification, it helps to know that: Spouses or registered partners are core family applicants

Minor unmarried children are the main dependent child category

Each family member needs the right documents and their own process

Broader EU moves still depend on national checks and timing rules Changing jobs, renewal and long-term residence During the first year, job changes are more tightly controlled. Tell immigration in advance, and remember that Luxembourg can object to a proposed employer change within 30 days. Renew your Blue Card within the 2 months before expiry. If you are planning further ahead, our permanent residence in Luxembourg guide explains the wider long-stay picture. Long-term resident status can become possible after 5 years of EU Blue Card residence in the EU, with the last 2 in Luxembourg, if conditions are still met Visa & Immigration Permanent residence in Luxembourg Read more

Common mistakes that delay EU Blue Card applications Using an old salary figure: check the latest Luxembourg threshold before you send anything, and do not rely on old EU-level summaries.

check the latest Luxembourg threshold before you send anything, and do not rely on old EU-level summaries. Confusing gross and net salary: use the contract’s gross annual figure, because that is what the rule tests.

use the contract’s gross annual figure, because that is what the rule tests. Missing translation requirements: arrange sworn translations early if documents are not in English, French, or German.

arrange sworn translations early if documents are not in English, French, or German. Assuming the process starts after arrival: file the temporary authorisation to stay stage from abroad unless an exception clearly applies.

file the temporary authorisation to stay stage from abroad unless an exception clearly applies. Mixing up the authorisation to stay and the residence permit: the first gets you into the system, the second is the residence card you finish after arrival.