Telemedicine can save time, but in Italy it isn’t one single service, and it isn’t the right route for every problem. For expats, the key question is which door to use first: the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN), Italy’s national health service, private care, out-of-hours care, or emergency treatment.
That choice shapes what happens next. A resident with a Tessera Sanitaria may have a public route open to them, while a newly arrived expat may still be learning the healthcare system in Italy and need a private video consultation first while registration is in progress.
This guide is general information only, not medical or legal advice. It explains access, preparation, prescriptions, costs, and the point where telemedicine stops being useful and you should move to in-person care, 116117, or pronto soccorso, the hospital emergency department.
Key takeaways
- SSN-registered resident: Start with your general practitioner (GP) or local SSN route if you need routine advice, follow-up, or a public prescription pathway.
- New arrival still sorting paperwork: Private telemedicine is often the fastest bridge, but it doesn’t bring you into SSN coverage.
- EU or temporary visitor: Public care may be possible for medically necessary treatment, but the rules differ from long-term resident care.
- Prescription refill question: Ask before you pay whether the doctor can issue the type of prescription, note, or follow-up advice you need.
- Urgent but non-emergency problem: Check your local out-of-hours route, which may mean 116117, guardia medica, or continuità assistenziale, Italy’s out-of-hours doctor service.
- Emergency symptoms: Use 112 or go to the nearest pronto soccorso instead of starting with telemedicine.
What telemedicine means in Italy
In Italy, telemedicine means healthcare delivered at a distance by phone, video, secure messaging, or connected devices. In practice, it can cover a remote doctor visit, clinician-to-clinician teleconsultation, telecare, and remote monitoring.
It isn’t a separate healthcare system. It’s a delivery method that can sit inside the public SSN, private clinics, or an insurer-linked service.
The route matters because it changes what happens after the call. An SSN-linked pathway may connect more easily to your local doctor, prescriptions, or digital records, while a private platform may be quicker to book but sit outside public coverage. Regional delivery also varies, so reimbursement, follow-up, and digital tools can work differently in Florence, Rome, Milan, and elsewhere.
For more context on the public and private routes, see Expatica’s guide to the healthcare system in Italy.
Who can use telemedicine in Italy
Different groups of expats have different routes to telemedicine in Italy. Your residency status, SSN enrollment, and insurance coverage can affect what is available.
SSN-registered residents: If you’re enrolled with the SSN and have a Tessera Sanitaria, or health card, you may be able to use telemedicine through your GP, local health authority, or an affiliated service. In one region, that may mean GP callbacks or hospital-based digital follow-up. In another, the option may be limited.
Expats waiting for registration: You can often book a private online doctor before your public paperwork is complete. What that gives you is access to a consultation, not automatic public reimbursement or SSN follow-up.
EU visitors and temporary stay holders: Some can use public care for medically necessary treatment during a temporary stay, but that’s different from long-term resident access. If this is your situation, see EHIC card Italy before you assume telemedicine is covered.
Non-EU expats: Access usually comes through residence status, private insurance, or paying out of pocket until SSN registration is in place. A private video consultation may solve a short-term problem, but it doesn’t automatically create a public prescription path.
Short-term residents using private care: This is often the simplest route for English-language help, especially in bigger cities. The trade-off is cost, and you should check in advance whether the service can issue the document, referral, or follow-up you need.
Wise for healthcare expenses in Italy
- Keep euros for private consultations and pharmacy bills
- Manage money in different currencies while settling in Italy
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
How to access telemedicine in Italy step by step
Before booking a virtual consultation, choose the right healthcare route and confirm that the provider can meet your needs.
Choose the route. For routine issues, think GP or private telemedicine first. For worsening symptoms, ask early whether you really need same-day in-person care, guardia medica, or emergency help.
Check the provider. Confirm the doctor’s name, specialty, and language support, and whether the consultation is private, insurer-linked, or SSN-linked. If you need a local clinician after the call, Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Italy can help you plan the next move.
Confirm the outcome before you pay. Ask whether the service can issue a prescription, medical note, invoice for reimbursement, or advice on where to go next. Don’t assume every online doctor can provide every document.
Act on the advice. If the clinician tells you to go in person, treat that as useful triage. It usually means a physical exam, test, or urgent check is needed.
What to prepare before you book
- Photo ID or passport
- Tessera Sanitaria, if you have one
- Insurance details and claim instructions
- Working payment method
- Short symptom summary and when it started
- Current medicines, doses, and allergies
- Home address in Italy and local phone number
- Old prescriptions or recent test results
If you only know a medicine by a foreign brand name, look up the generic name before the call. That can reduce confusion at both the consultation and the pharmacy.
What telemedicine can and cannot do
Remote care often works best for lower-risk problems that mainly need conversation, triage, or follow-up. That can include minor infections, medication questions, routine check-ins, mild skin complaints, or early advice on whether you need testing.
It’s less useful when the doctor needs to examine you, listen to your chest, check dehydration, order urgent imaging, or act on red-flag symptoms. Severe breathing trouble, chest pain, stroke signs, heavy bleeding, major trauma, sudden neurological symptoms, or severe abdominal pain need faster escalation.
Even when a video call can’t solve the whole problem, it can still point you to the right next route. If the limits are obvious from the start, skip the video call and go straight to in-person urgent care or emergency care.
When to use 116117, in-person care, or 112 instead
The following table compares different levels of urgency and the most appropriate healthcare routes in Italy.
|Situation
|Best route
|What to do
|Urgent but not life-threatening, especially outside normal hours
|116117 or local guardia medica/continuità assistenziale
|Check your local ASL or regional health authority page first. The route isn’t identical everywhere in Italy.
|You likely need a same-day physical exam, test, or wound check
|In-person GP, SSN clinic, or private clinic
|Bring ID, your health card if you have it, and any telemedicine note or medicine list.
|Chest pain, stroke signs, heavy bleeding, severe breathing trouble, major trauma, or loss of consciousness
|112 or the nearest pronto soccorso
|Don’t use telemedicine first. Call for emergency help or go straight to the hospital.
For local escalation routes, keep emergency numbers in Italy and hospitals in Italy handy.
Prescriptions, referrals, and follow-up after a virtual visit
After a virtual visit, an online doctor may be able to issue a prescription, provide a medical note, or explain the next clinical step. Whether that happens depends on clinical judgment, the medicine involved, and whether the service is private or linked to a public pathway.
In Italy, an SSN-linked ricetta elettronica is the digital public prescription route. A ricetta bianca is a private prescription and usually sits outside public subsidy. Some medicines, tests, certificates, or specialist referrals still need an in-person review.
If your care connects to a digital public pathway, some reports may later appear in your Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico (FSE), which is Italy’s digital health record. How much shows there can still vary by region and provider.
Common mistakes are expecting every medicine to be prescribed remotely, assuming a private prescription will be reimbursed, or thinking a video visit removes the need for local follow-up. If the doctor sends you to a pharmacy, GP, or hospital, treat that as the next step rather than a disappointment.
Costs, insurance, and paying for care
Private telemedicine in Italy is commonly paid out of pocket unless your insurer reimburses it or offers direct billing. Public coverage is more variable and depends on your route, your region, and whether the service is actually part of an SSN pathway.
Don’t look for one national price. The fee can change with the type of doctor, how quickly you need the appointment, whether follow-up is included, and whether the route is public, private, or insurer-linked.
Before you book, confirm the consultation fee, what documents are included, and what invoice you need for a claim. For a broader look at coverage, see Expatica’s guides to health insurance in Italy and health insurance quotes.
When Cigna Healthcare can help expats
If you expect to use private doctors while settling in Italy, compare Cigna International Healthcare Insurance with other expat policies and check 2 points before you buy: whether remote consultations are covered and whether the insurer pays the clinic directly or reimburses you afterward. Insurance can support access and claims, but it doesn’t diagnose, prescribe, or override a doctor’s clinical decision.
If you’re newly arrived and still moving money from abroad, a Wise Account may be useful simply for keeping euros ready for a private appointment or pharmacy bill while your Italian setup catches up. Wise doesn’t provide medical care.
How to choose a safe telemedicine provider in Italy
Before you book, verify who’s actually treating you. A branded platform isn’t enough on its own. Look for the doctor’s full name, specialty, and a clear explanation of how the consultation works.
Also confirm whether the doctor, not only the receptionist, can work comfortably in English. Ask how your personal data and medical notes will be handled, and whether the service can provide the document or follow-up you may need after the call.
For credential checks, search the doctor’s details on the FNOMCeO national medical register. For route details such as out-of-hours care, local access, or SSN follow-up, confirm the local process with your local health authority (ASL) or regional health authority rather than relying only on a booking page.
Next steps for telemedicine in Italy
Choose your healthcare route based on your SSN enrollment, the urgency of your symptoms, and the type of follow-up you need. Confirm the provider’s credentials, language support, and prescribing options before paying, and use in-person or emergency care when a remote consultation isn’t appropriate.
If you’re paying privately while settling in Italy, a Wise Account can help you manage euros for medical expenses without replacing your healthcare provider or insurance.
FAQ
Telemedicine in Italy
Can you use telemedicine in Italy without a Tessera Sanitaria?
Yes. Many private telemedicine services can be booked without a Tessera Sanitaria, though that doesn’t place you inside the SSN public route.
Can an online doctor in Italy give you a prescription?
A doctor may issue a prescription if it’s clinically appropriate and the service is set up to do so. Not every medicine or situation is suitable for remote prescribing.
How much does telemedicine cost in Italy?
There is no single national fee. The price usually changes with the type of doctor, the speed of access, whether follow-up is included, and whether the route is private, insurer-linked, or part of the SSN.
Is telemedicine in Italy covered by private health insurance?
Some policies reimburse or support private telemedicine, but you need to check network rules, exclusions, direct billing, and claims paperwork. If private care is likely to be your main route, international expat coverage such as Cigna is one option to compare.
When should you avoid telemedicine and get emergency care instead?
Don’t start with telemedicine if there is chest pain, stroke signs, heavy bleeding, severe breathing trouble, major trauma, or loss of consciousness. Call 112 or go to the nearest pronto soccorso straight away.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Telemedicine overview and digital-health resources, Italian Ministry of Health – Telemedicine hub
- National telemedicine guidance, Italian Ministry of Health – National telemedicine guidance
- Electronic prescriptions through the SSN, Sistema Tessera Sanitaria – Ricetta elettronica
- Italy's digital health record, Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico portal
- Health card registration and guidance, Agenzia delle Entrate – La tessera sanitaria
- National medical register for checking doctor registration, FNOMCeO – Albo unico nazionale
- Personal data protection guidance, Garante per la Protezione dei Dati Personali
- Local health authority and hospital structures, Italian Ministry of Health – ASL and hospital structures
- International healthcare insurance information, Cigna International Healthcare Insurance