Key takeaways SSN-registered resident: Start with your general practitioner (GP) or local SSN route if you need routine advice, follow-up, or a public prescription pathway.

Start with your general practitioner (GP) or local SSN route if you need routine advice, follow-up, or a public prescription pathway. New arrival still sorting paperwork: Private telemedicine is often the fastest bridge, but it doesn’t bring you into SSN coverage.

Private telemedicine is often the fastest bridge, but it doesn’t bring you into SSN coverage. EU or temporary visitor: Public care may be possible for medically necessary treatment, but the rules differ from long-term resident care.

Public care may be possible for medically necessary treatment, but the rules differ from long-term resident care. Prescription refill question: Ask before you pay whether the doctor can issue the type of prescription, note, or follow-up advice you need.

Ask before you pay whether the doctor can issue the type of prescription, note, or follow-up advice you need. Urgent but non-emergency problem: Check your local out-of-hours route, which may mean 116117, guardia medica, or continuità assistenziale, Italy’s out-of-hours doctor service.

Check your local out-of-hours route, which may mean 116117, guardia medica, or continuità assistenziale, Italy’s out-of-hours doctor service. Emergency symptoms: Use 112 or go to the nearest pronto soccorso instead of starting with telemedicine.

What telemedicine means in Italy In Italy, telemedicine means healthcare delivered at a distance by phone, video, secure messaging, or connected devices. In practice, it can cover a remote doctor visit, clinician-to-clinician teleconsultation, telecare, and remote monitoring. It isn’t a separate healthcare system. It’s a delivery method that can sit inside the public SSN, private clinics, or an insurer-linked service. The route matters because it changes what happens after the call. An SSN-linked pathway may connect more easily to your local doctor, prescriptions, or digital records, while a private platform may be quicker to book but sit outside public coverage. Regional delivery also varies, so reimbursement, follow-up, and digital tools can work differently in Florence, Rome, Milan, and elsewhere. For more context on the public and private routes, see Expatica’s guide to the healthcare system in Italy. Expatica’s guide to Healthcare in Italy Read more

Who can use telemedicine in Italy Different groups of expats have different routes to telemedicine in Italy. Your residency status, SSN enrollment, and insurance coverage can affect what is available. SSN-registered residents: If you’re enrolled with the SSN and have a Tessera Sanitaria, or health card, you may be able to use telemedicine through your GP, local health authority, or an affiliated service. In one region, that may mean GP callbacks or hospital-based digital follow-up. In another, the option may be limited. Expats waiting for registration: You can often book a private online doctor before your public paperwork is complete. What that gives you is access to a consultation, not automatic public reimbursement or SSN follow-up. EU visitors and temporary stay holders: Some can use public care for medically necessary treatment during a temporary stay, but that’s different from long-term resident access. If this is your situation, see EHIC card Italy before you assume telemedicine is covered. Non-EU expats: Access usually comes through residence status, private insurance, or paying out of pocket until SSN registration is in place. A private video consultation may solve a short-term problem, but it doesn’t automatically create a public prescription path. Short-term residents using private care: This is often the simplest route for English-language help, especially in bigger cities. The trade-off is cost, and you should check in advance whether the service can issue the document, referral, or follow-up you need. Wise for healthcare expenses in Italy Keep euros for private consultations and pharmacy bills

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How to access telemedicine in Italy step by step Before booking a virtual consultation, choose the right healthcare route and confirm that the provider can meet your needs. 1 Choose the route. For routine issues, think GP or private telemedicine first. For worsening symptoms, ask early whether you really need same-day in-person care, guardia medica, or emergency help. 2 Check the provider. Confirm the doctor’s name, specialty, and language support, and whether the consultation is private, insurer-linked, or SSN-linked. If you need a local clinician after the call, Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Italy can help you plan the next move. 3 Confirm the outcome before you pay. Ask whether the service can issue a prescription, medical note, invoice for reimbursement, or advice on where to go next. Don’t assume every online doctor can provide every document. 4 Act on the advice. If the clinician tells you to go in person, treat that as useful triage. It usually means a physical exam, test, or urgent check is needed. What to prepare before you book Photo ID or passport

Tessera Sanitaria, if you have one

Insurance details and claim instructions

Working payment method

Short symptom summary and when it started

Current medicines, doses, and allergies

Home address in Italy and local phone number

Old prescriptions or recent test results If you only know a medicine by a foreign brand name, look up the generic name before the call. That can reduce confusion at both the consultation and the pharmacy. Expatica’s guide to Doctors in Italy Read more

What telemedicine can and cannot do Remote care often works best for lower-risk problems that mainly need conversation, triage, or follow-up. That can include minor infections, medication questions, routine check-ins, mild skin complaints, or early advice on whether you need testing. It’s less useful when the doctor needs to examine you, listen to your chest, check dehydration, order urgent imaging, or act on red-flag symptoms. Severe breathing trouble, chest pain, stroke signs, heavy bleeding, major trauma, sudden neurological symptoms, or severe abdominal pain need faster escalation. Even when a video call can’t solve the whole problem, it can still point you to the right next route. If the limits are obvious from the start, skip the video call and go straight to in-person urgent care or emergency care. When to use 116117, in-person care, or 112 instead The following table compares different levels of urgency and the most appropriate healthcare routes in Italy. Situation Best route What to do Urgent but not life-threatening, especially outside normal hours 116117 or local guardia medica/continuità assistenziale Check your local ASL or regional health authority page first. The route isn’t identical everywhere in Italy. You likely need a same-day physical exam, test, or wound check In-person GP, SSN clinic, or private clinic Bring ID, your health card if you have it, and any telemedicine note or medicine list. Chest pain, stroke signs, heavy bleeding, severe breathing trouble, major trauma, or loss of consciousness 112 or the nearest pronto soccorso Don’t use telemedicine first. Call for emergency help or go straight to the hospital. For local escalation routes, keep emergency numbers in Italy and hospitals in Italy handy. Expatica’s guide to Hospitals in Italy Read more

Prescriptions, referrals, and follow-up after a virtual visit After a virtual visit, an online doctor may be able to issue a prescription, provide a medical note, or explain the next clinical step. Whether that happens depends on clinical judgment, the medicine involved, and whether the service is private or linked to a public pathway. In Italy, an SSN-linked ricetta elettronica is the digital public prescription route. A ricetta bianca is a private prescription and usually sits outside public subsidy. Some medicines, tests, certificates, or specialist referrals still need an in-person review. If your care connects to a digital public pathway, some reports may later appear in your Fascicolo Sanitario Elettronico (FSE), which is Italy’s digital health record. How much shows there can still vary by region and provider. Common mistakes are expecting every medicine to be prescribed remotely, assuming a private prescription will be reimbursed, or thinking a video visit removes the need for local follow-up. If the doctor sends you to a pharmacy, GP, or hospital, treat that as the next step rather than a disappointment.