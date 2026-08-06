How to find an English-speaking doctor in Florence The first step is to work out where you should go. If you’re new to Italy, the system can feel confusing because public GPs, private doctors, hospitals, and after-hours care all work differently in practice. Search through verified channels, then screen each option before you book. That helps you avoid one of the most common problems in Florence: finding a listing quickly, then discovering too late that the doctor doesn’t see children, doesn’t issue the paperwork you need, or can’t manage the visit in English. Where expats usually search Most expats start with a mix of trusted directories and direct provider pages. A good first stop is Expatica’s healthcare directory. Then you can compare that with MioDottore, official hospital pages, and private clinic websites that clearly state who they treat and how they book appointments. It’s worth knowing that random forum comments can still be useful, but only as leads. They can point you toward a doctor or clinic, but they shouldn’t be your final check on language support, pricing, or credentials. Prefer listings with a full doctor name, specialty, and real address in Florence (Firenze)

Look for a clear booking method, such as phone, online booking, or email

Check whether the doctor sees adults, children, or only a narrow specialist group

Use official hospital pages when you may need department-level care

Save the clinic phone number before you leave home Insider Tip: In Florence, some private practices reply faster by phone or WhatsApp than through a generic contact form, so confirm the preferred booking channel before assuming a provider is unavailable. Rummo Civil Hospital in Benevento, Italy (Photo: lucamato/Getty Images) How to verify a doctor before you book Before you commit to an appointment, verify what you can yourself. The most useful official check is the FNOMCeO national register, which helps you confirm that a doctor is registered and practising legally in Italy. Registration: Search the doctor’s full name in the FNOMCeO register

Search the doctor’s full name in the FNOMCeO register Specialty: Make sure the listed field matches what you need, such as general practice, pediatrics, or a specialist service

Make sure the listed field matches what you need, such as general practice, pediatrics, or a specialist service Language: Ask whether the consultation, follow-up, and paperwork can be handled in English

Ask whether the consultation, follow-up, and paperwork can be handled in English Visit type: Confirm whether the appointment is in office, by video, or as a home visit

Confirm whether the appointment is in office, by video, or as a home visit Money and paperwork: Ask about fees, payment method, prescriptions, and receipts for insurance reimbursement Healthcare Basics Emergency numbers in Italy Read more

Which care route do you need in Florence? The route you choose should depend on urgency, not just convenience. The healthcare system in Italy combines public SSN care with private care, so the key question is whether you need routine help, urgent but non-life-threatening help, or emergency treatment. Life-threatening situations mean you should call 112, 118, or go to the nearest pronto soccorso. Routine care, urgent care, or emergency? Situation Best route Typical use Important note Routine care GP or private doctor Mild infections, refills, ongoing conditions, referrals Best for planned appointments and follow-up Urgent, not life-threatening Private same-day doctor or after-hours service Fever, stomach pain, ear pain, minor injury, sudden but stable symptoms Don’t wait if symptoms are getting worse quickly Night, weekend, or holiday need Guardia medica or continuità assistenziale Care when your usual doctor is unavailable In Tuscany, access may start by phone Emergency 112, 118, or pronto soccorso Severe breathing trouble, stroke signs, heavy bleeding, major trauma, chest pain Go straight to emergency care, not a routine clinic Pronto soccorso means emergency room, not walk-in routine care. If your problem can safely wait for a doctor visit, another route is usually more appropriate. Where to go after hours or on weekends Florence provides after-hours primary care through guardia medica (continuità assistenziale) for non-emergency medical help when your regular doctor or pediatrician is unavailable. The ASL Toscana Centro after-hours care page explains how the service works and notes that non-urgent medical access in Tuscany may route through 116117. This service is for problems that shouldn’t wait until the next business day, but isn’t a substitute for a full emergency department. If symptoms are severe, fast-moving, or potentially dangerous, call an emergency number and escalate quickly. Expect phone triage before an in-person visit in many cases

Service hours differ from daytime GP or private clinic hours

Pediatric or specialist needs may still require a different route

Tourist doctor services may exist, but area coverage and timing can vary

If you’re told to go to hospital, don’t delay

What to ask before you book Many failed doctor searches happen before the appointment, not during it. People book too fast, then learn the doctor can’t issue the paperwork they need, doesn’t see children, or only accepts one payment method. If you’re unsure what to ask, keep it simple. Confirm cost, timing, language, visit type, and follow-up support. A two-minute call can save you a wasted trip across Florence. Fees, payment, and prescriptions Prices in Florence vary by provider, specialty, and visit type, so don’t rely on an unsourced number from a directory or travel forum. Ask the clinic directly before booking, and ask again if the visit changes from office to home or video. Questions you can ask include: What is the consultation fee?

Is there a different fee for follow-up visits?

Do you accept cards, cash, or both?

Can you issue an invoice or medical receipt for insurance reimbursement?

Can this doctor write the prescription I may need?

If I need tests or a referral, is that arranged during the same visit? Telehealth, home visits, and accessibility Some private providers in Florence offer video visits or home visits, which can help if you’re ill, traveling with a child, or staying far from the clinic. But you should confirm whether a virtual visit is suitable for your problem, because some concerns still need an in-person exam. Accessibility matters too. Check the exact location, stairs, elevator access, parking, taxi access, and whether the doctor sees adults, children, or both. If same-day care is important, ask what time you must arrive or call by. Insider Tip: If you’re staying in the historic centre without a car, confirm whether the clinic is walkable, taxi-friendly, or offers video visits before booking a same-day appointment. Healthcare Services Hospitals in Italy Read more

Public access, private care, and insurance in Florence Your access route can change a lot depending on whether you’re already in the SSN, are newly arrived, are using EHIC or GHIC rights, or plan to self-pay. This is different from a clinic website, which usually shows only its own booking process. There is no single access route for everyone. Residents with public coverage often have a cheaper path to routine care, while tourists and new arrivals often rely on private care first. If you have SSN coverage If you’re registered with the SSN, your tessera sanitaria is the health card that connects you to public healthcare services in Italy. It helps with GP access, referrals, and many prescriptions, and it is one of the first documents staff may ask for during a public route. For foreign residents, the Italian health insurance card for foreigners explains how SSN registration and card validity work. Local steps can still vary, so if you need Florence-specific guidance on after-hours access or registration questions, check the relevant ASL Toscana Centro pages before you go. If you rely on private insurance or self-pay If you’re not fully set up in the SSN, private care may feel simpler because you can often book directly. That doesn’t mean every clinic is faster, cheaper, or covered. The key question is what your insurer will actually accept for this visit. For a broader overview, read Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Italy in 2026 and compare expat health insurance quotes in Italy. Readers who expect to use private care in Florence often compare plans from Cigna Global and Allianz Care, but you should still check the clinic network, direct billing rules, waiting periods, exclusions, and reimbursement paperwork before you book. You’ll want to find out: Is this doctor or clinic in network for my plan?

Do I need to pay upfront and claim later?

Does my policy exclude this visit type or symptom area?

What receipt or invoice does my insurer require?

Will tests, follow-ups, or prescriptions be handled the same way?

English-speaking care for families and specialist needs For families, the search usually narrows fast. You may not just need any doctor. You may need a pediatrician, a hospital department, or a specialist who can see you soon and explain the next steps clearly in English. Pediatric and family care If you’re looking for an English-speaking pediatrician in Florence, check age range, same-day support, and whether the doctor handles routine childhood illness, urgent visits, or only follow-up care. Parents should also confirm how prescriptions, after-hours advice, and hospital referral work before the child gets sick. For hospital-level pediatric care, Florence’s best-known example is Meyer University Hospital. It’s a useful official reference point when you need pediatric hospital services, but many non-emergency family questions are still better handled first by a pediatrician or family doctor. Insider Tip: Meyer is one of Florence’s leading pediatric hospitals, but many non-emergency family questions are solved faster by confirming whether a private pediatrician offers same-day phone, video, or office visits. Specialists, hospitals, and referrals in Florence Sometimes a general doctor is only the first step. If you need specialist or hospital care, then official hospital department pages are the best place to confirm local services. Public specialist care often starts with a GP referral

Private specialist care may allow direct booking, but not always

Mental health, women’s health, orthopedics, and pediatric specialties may each follow a different booking path

If emergency trauma care is needed in Florence, Careggi Trauma Center is an official hospital reference point

Common mistakes expats make when looking for a doctor in Florence Waiting until they’re already sick: Researching doctors while ill makes every decision slower and harder.

Researching doctors while ill makes every decision slower and harder. Assuming every doctor speaks English: Some do, but some don’t, and language level can vary between booking staff and the doctor.

Some do, but some don’t, and language level can vary between booking staff and the doctor. Using emergency care for non-emergencies: Pronto soccorso is for urgent and emergency cases, not routine medical convenience.

Pronto soccorso is for urgent and emergency cases, not routine medical convenience. Not confirming fees first: Private prices, follow-up fees, and payment rules can change by visit type.

Private prices, follow-up fees, and payment rules can change by visit type. Not checking prescription support: A visit is less useful if you need medication and the prescription route is unclear.

A visit is less useful if you need medication and the prescription route is unclear. Forgetting documents: Bring ID, insurance information, medication details, and any test results that matter.

Bring ID, insurance information, medication details, and any test results that matter. Ignoring child-age limits: Some doctors see only adults, older children, or a narrow specialty group. Your next step is simple: save two verified options now, one routine and one urgent, so you aren’t starting from zero when you need help.