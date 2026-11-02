Importing a car to Spain: costs, taxes, and paperwork

Key takeaways Importing often makes most sense when you already own a compliant EU-spec car and plan to stay in Spain long enough to justify the admin.

Non-EU cars usually face a steeper route because customs, import VAT, and technical approval can all add cost and delay.

The main authorities are DGT, AEAT, Aduanas, your ITV station, and your local ayuntamiento for IVTM road tax.

The biggest cost risks are customs charges, registration tax linked to CO2 emissions, and technical work on older or right-hand-drive vehicles.

Transfer-of-residence relief can reduce the bill in some cases, but the conditions are strict and should be checked before you ship the car. This guide is for general information only, not legal or tax advice.

Should you import your car to Spain? Start with a practical comparison: what would it cost to replace the car in Spain, and what will it cost to import, register, insure, and adapt the one you already own? Shipping is only one line on the bill. Taxes, ITV, and technical paperwork often determine whether the move still makes sense. An EU-spec car you already own is usually the easiest kind of vehicle to import. A non-EU car, an older model, or a right-hand-drive vehicle can still be worth bringing, but only if the car has strong financial or personal value. Once customs, registration tax, and possible modifications are added, any potential savings can quickly disappear. Route Admin complexity Main tax exposure Technical risk Often best for EU car you already own Medium Registration tax and IVTM, depending on the case Lower if you have a CoC Long-term movers with a compliant car Non-EU car you already own High Customs duty, import VAT, registration tax, IVTM Higher Cars with strong personal or financial value Transfer-of-residence case Medium to high Relief may reduce customs and tax costs if you qualify Still needs ITV and registration Genuine relocations that meet the rules Buying locally instead Low to medium Spanish purchase taxes and normal running costs Lower Expats who want less bureaucracy

Who can drive a foreign-registered car in Spain? Open Your Wise Account Residency status matters more than the number of weeks the car has been in Spain. A visitor on a temporary stay is treated differently from someone who has moved to the country and become a permanent resident. Before you keep driving using a foreign license plate, make sure the car, the insurance, and your own status still line up. If one part changes, the vehicle may need to enter the Spanish registration process sooner than you expected. Before driving on foreign plates, check: Whether Spain now treats you as a resident rather than a visitor

Whether your foreign insurance still covers Spanish use for the full transition period

Whether your driver’s license position has changed because of residency

Whether the car is in Spain temporarily or as part of a full move

Whether registration should start now rather than later

What paperwork do you need before you start? Most delays come from a missing paper or a mismatch between the document pack and the route you are taking. Before you book ITV or pay any taxes, gather your identity documents, ownership proof, technical papers, and any customs evidence that applies. In practice, that usually means your NIE number in Spain, proof of local address such as El Padrón, and the residency documents tied to your Spanish visa or residence status. Documents you will usually need Keep the person documents and the vehicle documents together from the start. If the core papers are not already in Spanish, be ready to source sworn translations before the file reaches its final stage. Passport, NIE, TIE if applicable, and proof of Spanish address

Proof of ownership, such as the purchase invoice or sale contract

Original foreign registration papers and foreign permiso de circulación, which is the current registration certificate

CoC, or Certificate of Conformity, if you have it

Ficha reducida, which is a reduced technical data sheet, if you do not have a CoC

Customs documents for non-EU imports, such as the DUA declaration and H1 import certificate or similar import proof

Proof of tax payment, exemption, or non-liability for registration tax, usually through Modelo 576 or Modelo 06

Proof of IVTM, which is the municipal road tax paid through your ayuntamiento

How to import and register your car in Spain step by step Line the process up in the order the offices expect: route, customs or EU proof, ITV, taxes, DGT registration, plates, and insurance. Step 1: Confirm your route and ownership documents Start by classifying the car correctly: EU, non-EU, or transfer of residence. That choice affects customs, tax forms, and the technical route. If you moved from France with a car you already owned, the file is usually simpler. If you moved from the UK with a right-hand-drive car, the case often looks more like a non-EU import. Make sure your invoice, registration papers, or sale contract clearly shows ownership. Step 2: Clear customs or prove EU status Non-EU cars must go through Aduanas, or Customs. AEAT says you need a customs declaration, usually the DUA, plus supporting documents such as ownership proof, technical papers, ID, insurance or transport proof, and any evidence behind a transfer-of-residence claim. After clearance, non-EU imports normally need import evidence such as an H1 certificate before they can move on to Spanish registration. EU cars do not follow the same customs route, but they still need the Spanish tax and registration steps. DGT also states that vehicles imported from the UK after 1 January 2021 are generally treated as non-EU, unless you can show AEAT proof that the vehicle has EU status. Step 3: Get ITV and technical approval ITV, or Inspección Técnica de Vehículos, is more than a routine test in an import case. It is the point where Spain checks whether the car can be documented under Spanish technical rules and issued a Spanish ficha técnica, or technical sheet. This is why the CoC matters. If you do not have one, an engineer may need to prepare a ficha reducida, and some vehicles need further homologation (recognition of foreign documents) before ITV can pass them. Right-hand-drive and non-EU-spec cars are common pain points, because lights, emissions documents, or missing approval paperwork can slow the file down. Insider tip: On right-hand-drive and non-EU-spec cars, headlight alignment and missing approval papers usually cause more delay than the inspection itself. Step 4: Pay taxes, register with DGT, and get plates After ITV, the tax side usually comes first. For mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, that often means Modelo 576 if registration tax is due, or Modelo 06 if you are using an exemption or non-liability route, plus IVTM through your local ayuntamiento. DGT’s ordinary registration process can be started online or by appointment, and the current DGT fee for most cars is €99.77. Once DGT issues the Spanish permiso de circulación, you can get license plates made and get Spanish car insurance. The car and the driver need to be legal at the same time, so check whether you also need to follow the process for a Spanish driving license. If you need to use the car while the file is still open, temporary green plates, or placas verdes, may help in some cases, but the vehicle still needs insurance and a valid ITV.

What taxes and fees will you pay? Budgeting to import your car gets easier once you separate border charges from Spanish registration charges. Customs duty and import VAT are border costs for non-EU routes. Registration tax is a Spanish first-registration tax, and IVTM is the annual municipal road tax. Cost line When it applies Mainland Spain and Balearics What to check Customs duty Usually non-EU car imports General AEAT rule for cars: 10% Final tariff classification and any relief Import VAT Non-EU imports General AEAT rate: 21% Customs value and exemptions Registration tax, IEDMT First registration in Spain unless exempt 0%, 4.75%, 9.75%, or 14.75% based on CO2 band Exact emissions figure and exemption route IVTM road tax Before or during registration Varies by ayuntamiento and fiscal horsepower Local rate where you are registered ITV and technical paperwork Almost every import Varies by station and whether you need a ficha reducida or homologation Your province, station, and car spec DGT registration fee Final DGT step €99.77 for most cars Current DGT fee table Plates, insurance, gestor Final setup Varies Provider quotes and local support costs EU imports are simpler, but they are not automatically free of Spanish costs. Even without non-EU customs, you can still face registration tax, IVTM, ITV expenses, and insurance setup. Expatica’s guide to car insurance in Spain is useful once you reach the final road-ready stage. How transfer-of-residence relief can change the bill Some expats can reduce the total bill significantly through transfer-of-residence relief, but the conditions are strict. AEAT says you generally need to have lived outside the EU for at least 12 consecutive months, used the vehicle in your former normal residence for at least six months, and import it within 12 months of establishing residence in Spain. Relief may affect customs duty, import taxes, and registration tax if you qualify. But there are strings attached. AEAT also says the vehicle usually cannot be loaned, rented, or transferred during the first 12 months after free circulation is accepted without first informing the authorities.

Common mistakes that delay registration Most delays come from small filing problems, not one dramatic failure. Spain is strict about matching documents, tax status, and technical approval, so small gaps can stop the whole process. Booking ITV before the paperwork is ready: without the right technical or customs documents, the station may not be able to complete the file.

without the right technical or customs documents, the station may not be able to complete the file. Ignoring the residency trigger: once Spain treats you as resident, the question becomes when to regularize the car, not whether the old plates are still convenient.

once Spain treats you as resident, the question becomes when to regularize the car, not whether the old plates are still convenient. Underestimating right-hand-drive complications: the car may be importable, but lighting changes, insurance, day-to-day usability, and resale can all be harder.

the car may be importable, but lighting changes, insurance, day-to-day usability, and resale can all be harder. Stopping after customs: non-EU clearance is only one stage. ITV, taxes, DGT registration, plates, and insurance still come after it.

non-EU clearance is only one stage. ITV, taxes, DGT registration, plates, and insurance still come after it. Relying on old forum advice: post-Brexit treatment, DGT channels, and AEAT guidance can change. Make sure to use live official pages before acting. When a gestor may be worth it A gestor is an administrative agent who handles government paperwork in Spain. Paying one can make sense if your case involves non-EU customs, missing technical documents, a right-hand-drive vehicle, or province-specific friction between offices. If your case is simple and your Spanish is strong, you may be able to handle it yourself. If you think you’ll need support, however, choose a gestor with a clear fee list and defined scope.